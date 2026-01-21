Falcon Real Trend Rider

Falcon Real Time Trend Rider Signals – Professional MT4 Dashboard

Falcon Trend Rider Signals is a powerful multi-currency dashboard indicator developed for professional and serious retail traders who require clarity, precision, and speed in trend-based trading decisions.

The indicator continuously monitors major and minor Forex pairs in real time, consolidating multiple institutional-grade technical indicators into a single, clean, and easy-to-interpret dashboard. This allows traders to instantly identify high-probability trading opportunities without switching charts.

 Key Features

  • Real-time scanning of multiple Forex pairs

  • Professional dashboard layout with clear BUY / SELL / WAIT signals

  • Trend, momentum, volume, and volatility confirmation

  • Optimized for discretionary and systematic traders

  • Works on all timeframes

  • Designed for speed, clarity, and decision support

Recommendations:

Supported Forex Pairs Major Pairs

  • EURUSD

  • USDJPY

  • GBPUSD

  • USDCHF

  • AUDUSD

  • USDCAD

  • NZDUSD

Minor Pairs

  • EURGBP, EURAUD, EURNZD, EURJPY, EURCAD, EURCHF

  • GBPAUD, GBPNZD, GBPJPY, GBPCAD, GBPCHF

  • AUDNZD, AUDJPY, AUDCAD, AUDCHF

  • NZDJPY, NZDCAD, NZDCHF

  • CADJPY, CADCHF, CHFJPY

Recommended Timeframes

Any timeframe
(The dashboard logic adapts dynamically across all chart periods.)

Strategy Engine – Falcon Trend Rider System

Falcon Trend Rider Signals integrates trend direction, momentum strength, volume confirmation, and volatility structure into a unified decision framework.

The system internally combines the following professional indicators:

  • Bollinger Bands (20, 2)

  • Exponential Moving Averages (3, 5, 89)

  • Donchian Channels (20)

  • Chaikin Oscillator

  • Elder Ray Index

  • On Balance Volume (OBV)

  • Stochastic RSI (14)

  • VWAP

  • Volume Profile (Value Area / Point of Control)

  • Vortex Indicator (14)

  • ZigZag (5, 12, 3)

Trade signals are generated only when multiple indicators align, ensuring that entries are supported by both trend direction and momentum confirmation, helping traders filter out low-quality setups.

Ideal For

  • Trend traders

  • Multi-pair monitoring

  • Dashboard-based trading

  • Top-down market analysis

  • Professional and semi-professional traders

Risk Disclaimer

Falcon Trend Rider Signals is a trading assistance and analytical tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Trading Forex involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Always apply proper risk management and money management rules when trading.


