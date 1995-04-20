Momentum Scan Signal Dashboard

Momentum Scan Pro - The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Signal Dashboard

Stop switching between charts and timeframes. Momentum Scan Pro is a powerful, all-in-one dashboard that scans the entire market for high-probability momentum signals, delivering everything you need to trade with confidence in a single, clean interface.

Built for traders who value speed and efficiency, this indicator scans up to 28 instruments across 5 different timeframes simultaneously. It identifies powerful trend continuations and reversals based on a dual-confirmation strategy, ensuring you only get signals that matter. From entry price to stop loss and take profit, every detail is calculated and displayed for you.


Recommendations:

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, XAUUSD.

  • Timeframe : M5 , M30 , H1 .
  • Accounts type: Any ECN, Low spread account.
  • Lot Size: 0.01 for 100 USD Equity

## Key Features

  •  Multi-Symbol & Multi-Timeframe Scanner Scan all your favorite symbols (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, etc.) across multiple timeframes (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) without ever leaving your main chart. Never miss an opportunity again.

  • Proven Dual-Confirmation Strategy Our strategy isn't a black box. It uses a classic combination of MACD Crossover confirmed by the RSI Trend Filter. This robust logic is designed to filter out market noise and capture true momentum shifts.

  • Complete Trade Signals Every signal is actionable. The dashboard provides you with a precise Entry Price, a volatility-based Stop Loss (calculated with ATR), and a pre-calculated Target based on your desired Risk:Reward ratio.

  •  Dynamic "Recent Win %" Analysis Gain an edge with our built-in performance metric. The dashboard automatically calculates the strategy's recent historical win rate for each symbol and timeframe, giving you an instant confidence score for every potential setup.

  • Professional & Clean User Interface With a modern, eye-catching "Fintech" design, the dashboard is built to be both powerful and easy to read. It sits neatly in its own sub-window, never cluttering your price chart.

  • Fully Customizable Take full control. Adjust every parameter, from MACD and RSI settings to the Risk:Reward ratio, colors, fonts, and the specific timeframes you want to scan.

  • Instant Alerts & Notifications Never miss a signal. The indicator comes equipped with on-screen, email, and push notifications to your mobile device the moment a new trading setup is identified.

## How the Strategy Works

The logic is simple, transparent, and effective:

  1. Primary Signal: A signal is generated when the MACD Line crosses the Signal Line on a closed candle.

  2. Confirmation Filter: The signal is only validated if the RSI confirms the momentum.

    • For a Buy Signal, the RSI must be above 50.

    • For a Sell Signal, the RSI must be below 50.

This dual-filter approach ensures you are trading in the direction of strong, confirmed momentum, increasing the probability of a successful trade.

## Who is this for?

This tool is perfect for:

  • Day Traders & Scalpers looking for more opportunities across lower timeframes.

  • Swing Traders who monitor many pairs for the perfect H1 or H4 setup.

  • Momentum Traders who want a reliable and efficient way to execute their strategy.

  • Any Trader who wants to save time and make informed, data-driven decisions.


Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is Momentum Scan Pro?
Momentum Scan Pro is your all-in-one market scanner. It finds the best momentum trading opportunities across multiple pairs and timeframes—fast, reliable, and fully automated.

2. Which symbols and timeframes are supported?
You can scan up to 28 major forex pairs, gold (XAUUSD), and more across M5, M15, M30, H1, and H4—all from one dashboard.

3. How does the strategy work?
The system uses a MACD crossover confirmed by RSI. Buy signals only trigger when momentum is strong, and sell signals only appear when the downtrend is confirmed. No noise—just clean, powerful signals.

4. Do I get entry, stop loss, and target levels automatically?
Yes! Every signal comes with a precise entry price, ATR-based stop loss, and pre-calculated target levels based on your chosen Risk:Reward ratio. No guesswork required.

5. Can I adjust the settings?
Absolutely. You’re in control. Customize MACD, RSI, ATR, Risk:Reward, colors, fonts, timeframes—everything. Tailor it to match your personal trading style.

6. What is the “Recent Win %” feature?
This unique feature shows you the recent historical win rate for each pair and timeframe—so you instantly know which signals are performing best right now.

7. Will it clutter my chart?
Not at all. The dashboard sits neatly in its own sub-window with a modern fintech design. It’s clean, professional, and easy to read.

8. What alerts are included?
Never miss a trade again. Get instant alerts on-screen, by email, or push notifications straight to your mobile the moment a new signal appears.

9. Who should use Momentum Scan Pro?
Day traders, scalpers, swing traders—anyone who wants to save time and trade smarter. Whether you trade short-term or long-term, this tool adapts to your style.

10. Do I need to be an expert trader to use it?
No experience? No problem. Momentum Scan Pro is beginner-friendly but powerful enough for professionals. It gives you ready-to-trade signals while still allowing full customization for advanced users.

Engulfing Candle Alert MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
インディケータ
This is a simple arrow system based on Engulfing Candlestick Pattern. It gives you alerts on your smartphone when there is an engulfing candlestick pattern happens. Which type of alerts available? 1. It paints on chart Up/Down Arrows. 2. Popup message and sound alert in trading terminal window. 3. Push notification or Alert on your Android and IOS mobile phones (requires MT4 or MT5 app installed!) *Note: Use it on higher timeframes like H4 (4 hours), D1 (1 Day) then find trade opportunities on s
Abiroid Sharkfin Scanner
Abir Pathak
インディケータ
Features: Sharkfin Alerts Multi-timeframe Multi-currency SM TDI: To show TDI lines with sharkfin levels Zigzag MTF: To see Higher Timeframe trend Detailed blog post and extras: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759138 Arrows works on a single timeframe and single currency. But it’s visually helps see that sharkfins. You can also get the simple arrows from mql5 site product: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42405 About Scanner: It is an easy to use simplified scanner. It will show when
Cloud Power
Andriy Sydoruk
インディケータ
Implementation of indication of trend movement with moments for potential stops in the Cloud Power indicator. The transition to the shadow warns of a possible reversal. The entry of the price inside the shadow speaks of a flat movement. The indicator tracks the market trend with unmatched reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. Simple, visual and efficient use. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. It can be easily used as an independent t
SFT Trend Allow Oscillator
Artem Kuzmin
インディケータ
Oscillator helps determine the direction of the market Shows the direction of the price movement and is painted in the appropriate color. Allows you to conduct trend and counter trend trading It works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrency Can be used when working with binary options Distinctive features Does not redraw; Simple and clear settings; It works on all timeframes and on all symbols; Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitco
KT Absolute Strength MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
インディケータ
KT Absolute Strength measures and plots the absolute strength of the instrument's price action in a histogram form. It combines the moving average and histogram for a meaningful illustration. It supports two modes for the histogram calculation, i.e., it can be calculated using RSI and Stochastic both. However, for more dynamic analysis, RSI mode is always preferred. Buy Entry When the Absolute Strength histogram turns green and also it's higher than the previous red column. Sell Entry When th
PZ Currency Meter MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
インディケータ
弱い通貨に対して強い通貨を取引することは、常に最も安全なプレイです。この指標は、主要通貨間の相対的な強さを測定し、金融商品の選択、入場、退出をより簡単にします。基本的な考え方は、弱い通貨をカウンター通貨として使用し、その逆を使用することです。弱さに対する強さおよび強さに対する短い弱さを購入します。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 一目で強い通貨と弱い通貨を見つける ある通貨を別の通貨と簡単に比較する 通貨は強化されていますか？長い間探します 通貨は弱くなっていますか？ショートパンツを探す 複数時間枠のダッシュボードを実装します それは取引のための最高品質の確認です インディケーターは最適化をまったく必要としません カスタマイズ可能なルックバック期間 インジケーターは再描画されていません インジケーターの解釈はかなり簡単です。 27通貨ペアの現在と以前の価格を比較し、各通貨が他のすべての通貨に対して獲得または損失した回数をカウントします。通貨は8つしかないため、最大スコアは+7（他のすべてに対して獲得された通貨
Vector Candle Zones Recover
Nicolo Maragno
インディケータ
OVERVIEW The Vector Candle Zones Render indicator automatically renders boxes for vector candle zones that are yet to be recovered. The indicator is an implementation of an existing PVA candles indicator. Combine it with PVSRA and MarketMakerMethod strategy. FEATURES Software: MetaTrader4 - MT4 - 600+ build Timeframes: Multi-Timeframe Markets: Forex/Cryptos/Energies/Bonds/Metals/Indices/Futures/Commodities Customizable style parameters: Change Color style Change Percentage style C
Proinsta78
Mikhail Bilan
3.5 (4)
インディケータ
各研究員のトレーダーな感置のデモ当ショールーム:イメージテスタです。 それは計画されていた。 あなたはダニの歴史と利益または損失は表示されません。 テスターはこの指標を取りません。 間違いない ポイントは強い動きの方向を示します。 動作しないにも関わらず、機械に必要なものは手動で開放の取引あります。利益のみにと思い、スクリーンショットを理解します。 私は150-200ポイントごとに閉じます。 インディケータへの登録は、売上予測として個別に指定できます。 Saプライベートメッセージは、連絡先に記載されます。 私はまた、許容株式およびその他の通貨でのみ取引します。 Vytorgまたは損失は、トーガがどのように適用されるかによって異なります。 今の家賃で始まります。デモでは、すべてが表示されません。 テスターには、インジケータが信号のみを与え、トレンドの強さを示すという報告はありません。2番目の青い円の出現後、2黄色のものの後に売り注文を購入または開くことができます。 画面はあまり良くありません。 あなたがコメントや個人的なSMSでより良い書き込みメールを見ることができる場所が必要です。
BDB Trade Chaos system of Bill Williams for MT4
Pavel Valentov
インディケータ
PAX BDB Trade Chaos system of Bill Williams (Bearish/Bullish divergent bar) One of the signals of the "Trade Chaos" system of Bill Williams. (First wiseman) When bar moving away from the  "Alligator" indicator and there is divergence on the Awesome Oscillator indicator, it shows a potential point of movement change. It is based on the opening/closing of the bar, the position relative to the previous ones, the Alligator and AO. When trading, the entrance is at the breakthrough of the bar(short
Vrc Updated
Vimal Chudasama
インディケータ
This is an indicator that has been updated from the previous VRC indicator, which has both buy and sell arrows now, and it is optimised from the previous one. You can try it out, the version is upgraded and might suit your trading style. You can also use this indicator as a confluence, or you can use it as a main signal provider; it can be used along with your strategy or top-down approach analysis. Past performance does not guarantee future performance; kindly do a top-down analysis and keep yo
Trend and Lines
Oliver Hinrichs
インディケータ
This indicator draws lines at the open, close, high and low price of the last chart candle from the set timeframe. In addition, a label shows whether it was an up or down candle. The standard settings follow the original idea of ​​getting the price data from the daily timeframe for day trading/scalping, but since this indicator is fully customizable, you can also set a different timeframe. Based on the drawn price lines, you can then also display Fibonacci levels. This function can also be
Candlestick Patterns Scanner MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
インディケータ
KT Candlestick Patterns Scanner is a Multi-Symbol and Multi-Timeframe scanner that fetches and shows various candlestick patterns on 28 currency pairs and 9 time-frames concurrently . The scanner finds the candlestick patterns by loading the KT Candlestick Patterns indicator as a resource in the background. Features The scanner can find the candlestick patterns on 252* combinations of symbols and time-frames from a single chart. Open the signal's chart loaded with a predefined template with a s
Clever Breaker MM Zones
Carlos Forero
インディケータ
Description Complete breaker market maker Key zones indicator, It provides precise zones where could be an excellent break or reversal opportunity. KEY LINKS:   How to Install  -  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? It will allow you to trade retracement or breakout patterns, every time they occur in a given zone. NEVER repaints. It signals clear possible money management levels as stop and take profit. You’ll be able to identify potential resistance or support lev
Mongol Indicator2
Sumiyabazar Buyanjargal
インディケータ
It's a variation of mid of HH and LL since it compares the higher of HH or LL against a period and twice the number of bars back to avoid whipsaws. I used to display this against lines on a chart, but made a histogram out of it and it looks interesting. It looks good at gauging trend strength and general turns (see image below). The name of the indicator is BAM, which is an acronym for "Below and Above Mid". Ways to use it: 1. To see general trend on longer TFs (more than 30 bars back).
Triangle Pattern Scan MT4
Elif Kaya
インディケータ
-   Real price is 60$   - 50% Discount ( It is 30$ now ) Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction Triangle chart patterns are used in   technical analysis , which is a trading strategy that involves charts and patterns that help traders identify trends in the market to make predictions about future performance.   Triangle Pattern Scanner Indicator It is usually difficult for a trader to recognize classic patterns on a chart, as well as searching for dozens of charts and time f
Trend Sim
Ivan Simonika
インディケータ
This is a professional Trend Sim indicator. The intelligent algorithm of the Trend Sim indicator accurately detects the trend, filters out market noise and generates input signals and exit levels. Functions with advanced statistical calculation rules improve the overall performance of this indicator. The indicator displays signals in a simple and accessible form in the form of arrows (when to buy and when to sell). Knowing the entry point of each of the currencies is very important for every f
Stochastic Multicurrenty Scanner
Biswarup Banerjee
インディケータ
ストキャスティクスマルチカレンシースキャナーダッシュボード MT4 は、ストキャスティクスオシレーターを使用して複数の通貨ペアと時間枠を監視するために設計された強力なツールです。シンボルと時間枠（M1からMN1まで）でシグナルを整理するグリッド形式を提供します。トレーダーは、戦略に合わせて特定の時間枠を有効または無効にできます。 MT5バージョンはこちらで入手できます： Stochastic Oscillator Multicurrency Scanner MT5 詳細なドキュメントはこちらをクリックしてください： ドキュメント このツールは、以下のストキャスティクス戦略に基づいてシグナルを表示します： 過買い/過売り戦略：ストキャスティクスが過買い（上位レベルを超える）または過売り（下位レベルを下回る）ゾーンに入るまたは出る際にシグナルが生成され、潜在的な反転を示します。 逆レベル戦略：ストキャスティクスがユーザー定義または自動計算された上位または下位レベルを逆方向にクロスする際にシグナルがトリガーされ、モメンタムの変化を示唆します。 クロスオーバー戦略：ストキャスティクスの%Kライ
MoveWave
Andriy Sydoruk
インディケータ
MoveWave - Moving waves are very handy indicators for determining pivot levels. Most Forex traders make decisions based on technical analysis. This type of analysis determines patterns and trends in the market. With the help of complex mathematical equations that are combined and made out in the form of this indicator, the trader will be able to more accurately determine the price reversal levels. Wave theory mathematically represents various behavioral models of the market. It is used as the ba
Trade Invest Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
インディケータ
Trade Invest Pro - Boss in the world of cryptocurrency! This indicator is ideal for cryptocurrency trading! Work on Trade Invest Pro took us half a year! But not in vain! Now only accurate signals near support - resistance levels! He showed himself well on timeframes m5 m15 for binary options! Optionally, it can be configured for forex for timeframes m30 and more! Reacts well to news! Doesn't paint! and does not disappear from the schedule! As soon as a red arrow appears, open a deal fo
MTF Linear Regression
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
インディケータ
This indicator shows Linear Regression Line and it's channels which calculated with fibo numbers. You can use this indicator in different timeframes on your chosen timeframe chart. You only need to attach this indicator on the chart twice or more with a different colors to do this.  There are 6 input parameters; period      : you can choose regression timeframe independent of chart timeframe. linewidth : width of line on the chart. bars back regression begin : calculated regression bar count. LR
Range Exhaustion
Robert Gerald Wood
インディケータ
範囲の枯渇は、価格が現在の期間の予想される範囲を満たすか超えると発生します。これらのレベルでは、価格は期間の初期に比べて勢いを失い始めるため、新しいポジションをとっていないことを確認するのに良いポイントです. このインジケーターは、チャート上でこれが発生する可能性が高い場所を示し、日次、週次、月次の期間のレベルを示します。 価格がこれらの枯渇レベルを超えている場合は、動きの背後にある勢いが非常に強く、より高い時間枠レベルに向かっている可能性が高いことを示しています. インジケーターは、好みに応じて、Average True Range (ATR) または Average Range (ADR) 計算を使用できます。デフォルトでは、外国為替チャートでよりうまく機能することがわかっているため、ATR を使用しますが、ADR は株式ベースのインデックスとシンボルで優位に立っています。 インジケーターには、以下で説明するいくつかの描画モードがあり、ニーズに合わせて調整できます。 設定 計算モード レベルの計算には、AverageTrueRange (ATR) または AverageDaily
DayLevelsSignalPro
Vladimir Chebonenko
インディケータ
The MT4 " DayLevelsSignalPro " indicator . Signal Indicator – generates the most accurate buy / sell signals . Noise filtering indicator  – reduces false signals . Signal information with a clear , understandable and visually convenient view . User- friendly graphical interface ( colors , sound notifications , customization options ) . - Generation of a breakdown signal for significant peaks of the Current day . - Generation of a signal for the breakdown of the previous Day 's Level - Generation
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
インディケータ
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
High low levels
Guner Koca
インディケータ
on demo mode, use date for testing. for people purchase thise indicator, there is bonus ,price chanell and timing indicator  and tma  control periot and .complate trading system high low levels indicator is non repaint trend reversal indicator.and works all pairs and all timeframes. there is a histogram move up and down. and there is a level red and blue. when histogram reach the up red level that is top.and reversal is possible. when histogram down and reach blue level that is prices oversold a
Dragons Trend
Ivan Simonika
インディケータ
The Dragon Trend indicator displays information in a visual form. The intelligent algorithm of the Dragon Trend indicator determines the trend with sufficient accuracy, filters out market noise and generates input signals. One of the most beloved trends in price chart analysis is the use of chart analysis. The state of the market, the phase of its movement largely determines the success of the trader and the strategy he has chosen. The indicator uses color signaling: blue - when changing from
TMoney OrderblockDay
Moises Orlando Urbina Sojo
インディケータ
The indicator is triggered at the start of each trading day and detects both bullish and bearish ORDERBLOCK potentials. These levels are of high operational probability, being able to use a minimum ratio of 3 to 1 to maximize profits. It is recommended to use TimeFrame M5 to M30 for a proper display and consider pending orders at the OB levels of the chart and place the SL up to a maximum of 20 pips from the entry price. Submit the indicator to Backtesting to become familiar with its performan
Atr Mtf Trend
Jalitha K Johny
インディケータ
The Average True Range (ATR) is a tool to measure volatility. ATR MTF (Multi Time Frame) indicator provides all timeframe trends helps to identify in which kind of volatility environment the market .This indicator can be used with any Trading Systems for additional confirmation of trading entries or exits. It is a very helpful tool to calculate Targets and Stops according the current market conditions.
KT Displaced Moving Averages MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
インディケータ
KT DMA is a modified and advanced version of the classic Displaced Moving Averages with buy/sell crossover alerts and a Multi-Timeframe scanner that shows DMA's direction across each real-time time frame. A Displaced Moving Average is a simple moving average that moves ahead or backward in a time frame (either short-term or long-term). It also allows you to predict price movement more accurately. Features Depicts the trend direction using the alignment of three moving averages. Buy/Sell signals
Rira VWAP Bands
Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
インディケータ
VWAP Bands gives you the regular Volume-Weighted Average Price and also the deviation bands. Use this indicator to see the possible amount of market movement, find support and resistance lines, find good spots for entry and exit,  and the most important feature is to find possible pivot points. This indicator has been mathematically improved by Rira team. The calculation begins at the start of each trading day
Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
インディケータ
Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard Stop missing powerful breakout opportunities! The Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard is a professional-grade trading tool that monitors up to 28 currency pairs in real-time, scanning for ten unique high-probability breakout strategies simultaneously. Attach it to a single chart to get a complete overview of the entire market, instantly identifying the best trading setups as they happen. This is not just a signal indicator; it's a complete trading dashboard d
Chart Pattern Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
インディケータ
Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator Overview The Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator is a comprehensive dashboard for MetaTrader 4 designed to give traders a powerful, at-a-glance view of potential chart pattern setups across multiple markets. It monitors a customizable list of instruments in real-time, displaying clear, actionable information directly on your chart. This tool is built to assist manual traders by identifying and organizing high-probability trading signals, saving
Algorithmic and Quant Strategies Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
インディケータ
Algorithmic & Quant Strategies Signals Dashboard for MT4 Take your forex trading to the next level with the AQS Signals Dashboard, a comprehensive and powerful tool designed for serious traders. This indicator eliminates the need to constantly switch between charts by providing a centralized, all-in-one dashboard that monitors the entire forex market for you. Built on a foundation of proven algorithmic and quantitative trading principles, the AQS Dashboard delivers clear, actionable trade signal
Major FX Signals Panel
Sivakumar Subbaiya
インディケータ
Major FX Signal Panel (AI Trade Planner's) - Professional Intraday Signal Dashboard Unlock Your Intraday Trading Potential with a Powerful, All-in-One Signal Dashboard. Are you tired of switching between charts and struggling to find high-probability intraday setups? This Panel is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to give you a decisive edge. It scans seven major currency pairs in real-time and delivers a complete, data-driven trade plan directly on your chart. Stop guessing a
Range Bound Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
インディケータ
Range-Bound & Reversal Strategies Dashboard (MT4) Trade clean reversals with confidence. This MT4 indicator scans 20 major instruments in real time and pinpoints high-probability range and mean-reversion opportunities—then lays everything out in a simple, professional dashboard. Why traders love it 10 Proven Setups in One Tool Support/Resistance bounce, Bollinger mean reversion, RSI OB/OS, MACD turn, Stochastic OB/OS, CCI extremes, Daily Pivot S/R, Keltner touch, Donchian extremes, and Envelopes
Ultimate Trend Following Scanner
Sivakumar Subbaiya
インディケータ
Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner Are you tired of manually flipping through dozens of charts, desperately searching for the next big trend? Do you feel like you're constantly missing the best entries or jumping into choppy, sideways markets? The hunt for strong, reliable trends is over. Introducing the Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner – your all-in-one command center for dominating the markets. This powerful dashboard for MT4 is meticulously designed to do one thing exceptionally well: find the
OrionFX AI Market Scanner Signal Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
インディケータ
OrionFX AI Market Scanner - Your Ultimate Signal Dashboard Stop switching between dozens of charts. See the entire forex market from a single, professional interface. OrionFX is a professional-grade market scanner that combines a powerful 24-instrument dashboard with a high-confluence, five-indicator signal strategy. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this indicator scans the market in real-time, identifying the highest-probability trade setups where all strategic components
Smart Signal Generation
Sivakumar Subbaiya
インディケータ
Smart Signal Generation - Trend-Following Pro Dashboard - Multi-Currency Trading Indicator Overview The Trend-Following Pro Dashboard is a comprehensive multi-strategy trading indicator designed for serious Forex traders who demand professional-grade analysis across 28 major currency pairs and gold. This all-in-one dashboard combines the most effective trend-following strategies into a single, visually stunning interface that provides clear trading signals, precise entry points, and calculated r
Golden Trend Matrix Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
インディケータ
Golden Trend Matrix Signals— Multi-Filter Trend & Momentum Indicator (H1/H4) Turn noisy charts into clean, tradeable signals. Golden Trend Matrix Signals fuses 20 proven tools into one professional dashboard and signal engine designed for swing-style entries on H1/H4 with disciplined exits. What it does Finds strong, aligned trends using EMA structure (21/55/200). Confirms momentum with ADX(14) strength plus SuperTrend direction. Times entries with volatility and mean-reversion context (BB, Kelt
Momentum Matrix Pro
Sivakumar Subbaiya
インディケータ
Momentum Matrix Pro – Multi-Strategy Signal Dashboard Momentum Matrix Pro is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-strategy dashboard indicator that brings together 10 proven momentum trading strategies into one professional tool. Scan 20 major Forex pairs + Gold (XAU/USD) in real time and get high-accuracy BUY/SELL signals, complete with Win% backtesting, Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels – all on one clean, easy-to-use dashboard. If you trade momentum, this is your all-in-one solution.  Key Fe
Price Action Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
インディケータ
Price Action Strategies Dashboard – Multi-Pair Signal Scanner (Buy/Sell with Entry, SL & TP) The Price Action Strategies Dashboard is a complete multi-pair scanner that detects 10 powerful candlestick strategies and instantly tells you whether to Buy or Sell, along with the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels. Instead of guessing, you get precise rules so you can trade price action with confidence.  Trading Conditions The dashboard evaluates 10 price action setups and converts them into Bu
Supply Demand Zone Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
インディケータ
Advanced Supply & Demand Zone Dashboard The Ultimate Multi-Symbol, Multi-Strategy Scanner for Price Action Traders Description Tired of endlessly flipping through dozens of charts, manually searching for high-probability Supply and Demand zones? Do you spend hours trying to confirm setups with multiple indicators, only to miss the entry? The Advanced Supply & Demand Zone Dashboard is your all-in-one solution. This powerful indicator for MetaTrader 4 scans 20 different instruments across 4 key t
Fibonacci Strategies Signals Indicator
Sivakumar Subbaiya
インディケータ
Fibonacci Pro Dashboard: The Ultimate 10-in-1 Trading Tool Are you tired of endlessly flipping through dozens of charts, trying to find the perfect entry? Do you struggle to keep track of multiple indicators across different currency pairs, often missing the best opportunities? The Fibonacci Pro Dashboard is your complete solution. This powerful, all-in-one indicator was built for traders who demand precision and efficiency. It monitors every major and minor Forex pair you choose, analyzes them
Harmonic Pattern Dashboard Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
インディケータ
Harmonic & Trend Signal Dashboard: Your All-in-One Forex Trading Panel Stop switching between dozens of charts and missing high-probability setups! The Harmonic & Trend Signal Dashboard is a powerful, all-in-one indicator for MetaTrader 4 that brings every trading opportunity directly to you in a single, easy-to-read panel.  It constantly scans up to 28 major and minor Forex pairs on your chosen timeframe, ensuring you are always ready for the next market move. Whether you are a harmonic trader
Signal Master Pro
Sivakumar Subbaiya
インディケータ
Signal Master Pro: The Premier Multi-Strategy Trading Indicator A Professional-Grade Trading System for MT4Platforms Signal Master Pro represents a comprehensive trading ecosystem, integrating multiple validated strategies into a singular, robust tool. Engineered by seasoned traders for dedicated investors, this system delivers high-probability trading signals with exceptional clarity and minimized market noise. Signal Execution Logic Buy Signal: Execute a long position upon signal appearance.
