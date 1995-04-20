Momentum Scan Signal Dashboard

Momentum Scan Pro - The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Signal Dashboard

Stop switching between charts and timeframes. Momentum Scan Pro is a powerful, all-in-one dashboard that scans the entire market for high-probability momentum signals, delivering everything you need to trade with confidence in a single, clean interface.

Built for traders who value speed and efficiency, this indicator scans up to 28 instruments across 5 different timeframes simultaneously. It identifies powerful trend continuations and reversals based on a dual-confirmation strategy, ensuring you only get signals that matter. From entry price to stop loss and take profit, every detail is calculated and displayed for you.


Recommendations:

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, XAUUSD.

  • Timeframe : M5 , M30 , H1 .
  • Accounts type: Any ECN, Low spread account.
  • Lot Size: 0.01 for 100 USD Equity

## Key Features

  •  Multi-Symbol & Multi-Timeframe Scanner Scan all your favorite symbols (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, etc.) across multiple timeframes (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) without ever leaving your main chart. Never miss an opportunity again.

  • Proven Dual-Confirmation Strategy Our strategy isn't a black box. It uses a classic combination of MACD Crossover confirmed by the RSI Trend Filter. This robust logic is designed to filter out market noise and capture true momentum shifts.

  • Complete Trade Signals Every signal is actionable. The dashboard provides you with a precise Entry Price, a volatility-based Stop Loss (calculated with ATR), and a pre-calculated Target based on your desired Risk:Reward ratio.

  •  Dynamic "Recent Win %" Analysis Gain an edge with our built-in performance metric. The dashboard automatically calculates the strategy's recent historical win rate for each symbol and timeframe, giving you an instant confidence score for every potential setup.

  • Professional & Clean User Interface With a modern, eye-catching "Fintech" design, the dashboard is built to be both powerful and easy to read. It sits neatly in its own sub-window, never cluttering your price chart.

  • Fully Customizable Take full control. Adjust every parameter, from MACD and RSI settings to the Risk:Reward ratio, colors, fonts, and the specific timeframes you want to scan.

  • Instant Alerts & Notifications Never miss a signal. The indicator comes equipped with on-screen, email, and push notifications to your mobile device the moment a new trading setup is identified.

## How the Strategy Works

The logic is simple, transparent, and effective:

  1. Primary Signal: A signal is generated when the MACD Line crosses the Signal Line on a closed candle.

  2. Confirmation Filter: The signal is only validated if the RSI confirms the momentum.

    • For a Buy Signal, the RSI must be above 50.

    • For a Sell Signal, the RSI must be below 50.

This dual-filter approach ensures you are trading in the direction of strong, confirmed momentum, increasing the probability of a successful trade.

## Who is this for?

This tool is perfect for:

  • Day Traders & Scalpers looking for more opportunities across lower timeframes.

  • Swing Traders who monitor many pairs for the perfect H1 or H4 setup.

  • Momentum Traders who want a reliable and efficient way to execute their strategy.

  • Any Trader who wants to save time and make informed, data-driven decisions.


Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is Momentum Scan Pro?
Momentum Scan Pro is your all-in-one market scanner. It finds the best momentum trading opportunities across multiple pairs and timeframes—fast, reliable, and fully automated.

2. Which symbols and timeframes are supported?
You can scan up to 28 major forex pairs, gold (XAUUSD), and more across M5, M15, M30, H1, and H4—all from one dashboard.

3. How does the strategy work?
The system uses a MACD crossover confirmed by RSI. Buy signals only trigger when momentum is strong, and sell signals only appear when the downtrend is confirmed. No noise—just clean, powerful signals.

4. Do I get entry, stop loss, and target levels automatically?
Yes! Every signal comes with a precise entry price, ATR-based stop loss, and pre-calculated target levels based on your chosen Risk:Reward ratio. No guesswork required.

5. Can I adjust the settings?
Absolutely. You’re in control. Customize MACD, RSI, ATR, Risk:Reward, colors, fonts, timeframes—everything. Tailor it to match your personal trading style.

6. What is the “Recent Win %” feature?
This unique feature shows you the recent historical win rate for each pair and timeframe—so you instantly know which signals are performing best right now.

7. Will it clutter my chart?
Not at all. The dashboard sits neatly in its own sub-window with a modern fintech design. It’s clean, professional, and easy to read.

8. What alerts are included?
Never miss a trade again. Get instant alerts on-screen, by email, or push notifications straight to your mobile the moment a new signal appears.

9. Who should use Momentum Scan Pro?
Day traders, scalpers, swing traders—anyone who wants to save time and trade smarter. Whether you trade short-term or long-term, this tool adapts to your style.

10. Do I need to be an expert trader to use it?
No experience? No problem. Momentum Scan Pro is beginner-friendly but powerful enough for professionals. It gives you ready-to-trade signals while still allowing full customization for advanced users.

Рекомендуем также
Engulfing Candle Alert MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Индикаторы
This is a simple arrow system based on Engulfing Candlestick Pattern. It gives you alerts on your smartphone when there is an engulfing candlestick pattern happens. Which type of alerts available? 1. It paints on chart Up/Down Arrows. 2. Popup message and sound alert in trading terminal window. 3. Push notification or Alert on your Android and IOS mobile phones (requires MT4 or MT5 app installed!) *Note: Use it on higher timeframes like H4 (4 hours), D1 (1 Day) then find trade opportunities on s
Abiroid Sharkfin Scanner
Abir Pathak
Индикаторы
Features: Sharkfin Alerts Multi-timeframe Multi-currency SM TDI: To show TDI lines with sharkfin levels Zigzag MTF: To see Higher Timeframe trend Detailed blog post and extras: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759138 Arrows works on a single timeframe and single currency. But it’s visually helps see that sharkfins. You can also get the simple arrows from mql5 site product: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42405 About Scanner: It is an easy to use simplified scanner. It will show when
Cloud Power
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
Реализация индикации трендового движения с моментами для потенциальных стопов в индикаторе Cloud Power . Переход в тень предупреждает о возможном развороте. Вхождение цены внутрь тени говорит в флэтовом движении. Индикатор отслеживает рыночный тренд с непревзойденной надежностью, игнорируя резкие колебания рынка и шумы вокруг средней цены. Простое, визуальное и эффективное использование. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Может легко употребляться как самостоятельная торговая сис
SFT Trend Allow Oscillator
Artem Kuzmin
Индикаторы
Осциллятор помогает определить направленность рынка Показывает направленность движения цены и раскрашивается в соответствующий цвет. Позволяет вести трендовую и контр трендовую торговлю Работает на всех таймфреймах, на любых валютных парах, металлах и криптовалюте Можно использовать при работе с бинарными опционами Отличительные особенности Не перерисовывается; Простые и понятные настройки; Работает на всех таймфреймах и на всех символах; Подходит для торговли валютами, металлами, опционами и кр
KT Absolute Strength MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT Absolute Strength measures and plots the absolute strength of the instrument's price action in a histogram form. It combines the moving average and histogram for a meaningful illustration. It supports two modes for the histogram calculation, i.e., it can be calculated using RSI and Stochastic both. However, for more dynamic analysis, RSI mode is always preferred. Buy Entry When the Absolute Strength histogram turns green and also it's higher than the previous red column. Sell Entry When th
PZ Currency Meter MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Индикаторы
Торговля сильными валютами против слабых валют - всегда самая безопасная игра. Этот индикатор измеряет относительную силу между основными валютами и облегчает выбор инструментов, облегчает вход и выход. Основная идея состоит в том, чтобы атаковать слабые валюты, используя сильные в качестве контрвалюты, и наоборот. Покупайте силу против слабости и короткую слабость против силы. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Найти сильные и с
Vector Candle Zones Recover
Nicolo Maragno
Индикаторы
OVERVIEW The Vector Candle Zones Render indicator automatically renders boxes for vector candle zones that are yet to be recovered. The indicator is an implementation of an existing PVA candles indicator. Combine it with PVSRA and MarketMakerMethod strategy. FEATURES Software: MetaTrader4 - MT4 - 600+ build Timeframes: Multi-Timeframe Markets: Forex/Cryptos/Energies/Bonds/Metals/Indices/Futures/Commodities Customizable style parameters: Change Color style Change Percentage style C
Proinsta78
Mikhail Bilan
3.5 (4)
Индикаторы
Точки показывают сильное направление движения.  Работает не на автомате, нужно вручную открывать сделку и закрывать. Прибыль смотрите сами по пунктам думаю на скриншоте  разберётесь. Я закрываю после каждых 150-200 пунктов. Подписка на индикатор может быть оговорена отдельно в качестве прогнозов. Пишите в личные сообщения ,или на контакты указанные в профиле.  Торгую только по валюте  акциям и прочему также приемлем. Выторг или в убыток зависит от тога как будете применять. Начните пока с аренд
BDB Trade Chaos system of Bill Williams for MT4
Pavel Valentov
Индикаторы
PAX BDB Trade Chaos system of Bill Williams (Bearish/Bullish divergent bar) One of the signals of the "Trade Chaos" system of Bill Williams. (First wiseman) When bar moving away from the  "Alligator" indicator and there is divergence on the Awesome Oscillator indicator, it shows a potential point of movement change. It is based on the opening/closing of the bar, the position relative to the previous ones, the Alligator and AO. When trading, the entrance is at the breakthrough of the bar(short
Vrc Updated
Vimal Chudasama
Индикаторы
This is an indicator that has been updated from the previous VRC indicator, which has both buy and sell arrows now, and it is optimised from the previous one. You can try it out, the version is upgraded and might suit your trading style. You can also use this indicator as a confluence, or you can use it as a main signal provider; it can be used along with your strategy or top-down approach analysis. Past performance does not guarantee future performance; kindly do a top-down analysis and keep yo
Trend and Lines
Oliver Hinrichs
Индикаторы
This indicator draws lines at the open, close, high and low price of the last chart candle from the set timeframe. In addition, a label shows whether it was an up or down candle. The standard settings follow the original idea of ​​getting the price data from the daily timeframe for day trading/scalping, but since this indicator is fully customizable, you can also set a different timeframe. Based on the drawn price lines, you can then also display Fibonacci levels. This function can also be
Candlestick Patterns Scanner MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT Candlestick Patterns Scanner is a Multi-Symbol and Multi-Timeframe scanner that fetches and shows various candlestick patterns on 28 currency pairs and 9 time-frames concurrently . The scanner finds the candlestick patterns by loading the KT Candlestick Patterns indicator as a resource in the background. Features The scanner can find the candlestick patterns on 252* combinations of symbols and time-frames from a single chart. Open the signal's chart loaded with a predefined template with a s
Clever Breaker MM Zones
Carlos Forero
Индикаторы
Description Complete breaker market maker Key zones indicator, It provides precise zones where could be an excellent break or reversal opportunity. KEY LINKS:   How to Install  -  Frequent Questions  -  All Products  How is this indicator useful? It will allow you to trade retracement or breakout patterns, every time they occur in a given zone. NEVER repaints. It signals clear possible money management levels as stop and take profit. You’ll be able to identify potential resistance or support lev
Mongol Indicator2
Sumiyabazar Buyanjargal
Индикаторы
It's a variation of mid of HH and LL since it compares the higher of HH or LL against a period and twice the number of bars back to avoid whipsaws. I used to display this against lines on a chart, but made a histogram out of it and it looks interesting. It looks good at gauging trend strength and general turns (see image below). The name of the indicator is BAM, which is an acronym for "Below and Above Mid". Ways to use it: 1. To see general trend on longer TFs (more than 30 bars back).
Triangle Pattern Scan MT4
Elif Kaya
Индикаторы
-   Real price is 60$   - 50% Discount ( It is 30$ now ) Contact me for instruction, any questions! Introduction Triangle chart patterns are used in   technical analysis , which is a trading strategy that involves charts and patterns that help traders identify trends in the market to make predictions about future performance.   Triangle Pattern Scanner Indicator It is usually difficult for a trader to recognize classic patterns on a chart, as well as searching for dozens of charts and time f
Trend Sim
Ivan Simonika
Индикаторы
Это профессиональный индикатор Trend Sim.  Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора Trend Sim с точностью определяет тренд, отфильтровывает рыночный шум и генерирует входные сигналы и уровни выхода. Функции с расширенными правилами статистического расчета улучшают общую производительность этого индикатора.  Индикатор отображает сигналы в простой и доступной форме в виде стрелок (когда покупать и когда продавать). Знание о точке входа каждой из валют очень важно для каждого трейдера, торгующего на
Stochastic Multicurrenty Scanner
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Сканер Stochastic Multicurrency Scanner Dashboard MT4 — это мощный инструмент для мониторинга множества валютных пар и таймфреймов с использованием осциллятора Стохастик. Он организует сигналы в табличном формате, отображая статус каждого символа по таймфреймам от M1 до MN1. Трейдеры могут включать или отключать определенные таймфреймы в соответствии со своими стратегиями. Версия для MT5 доступна здесь: Stochastic Oscillator Multicurrency Scanner MT5 Для подробной документации нажмите здесь: Док
MoveWave
Andriy Sydoruk
Индикаторы
M oveWave - Перемещение в олны, являются очень удобным индикаторов для определения уровней разворота.  Большинство трейдеров Форекс принимают решения, полагаясь на технический анализ. Этот тип анализа определяет закономерности и тенденции на рынке. С помощью сложных математических уравнений, которые комбинируются и оформляются в виде данного индикатора трейдер сможет более точно определить уровни разворота цены.  Волновая теория математически представляет различные поведенческие модели рынка. Он
Trade Invest Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Trade Invest Pro - Босс в мире криптовалюты! Данный индикатор идеально подходит для торговли криптовалютой ! Работа над  Trade Invest Pro заняла у нас пол года! Но не зря! Теперь только точные сигналы возле  уровней поддержки - сопротивления ! Хорошо себя показал на таймфреймах м5 м15 для бинарных опционов! По желанию можно настроить для форекса для таймфреймов м30 и больше! Хорошо реагирует на новости! Не рисует! и не пропадает с графика! Как только появляется красная стрелка открываем сделку н
MTF Linear Regression
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Индикаторы
This indicator shows Linear Regression Line and it's channels which calculated with fibo numbers. You can use this indicator in different timeframes on your chosen timeframe chart. You only need to attach this indicator on the chart twice or more with a different colors to do this.  There are 6 input parameters; period      : you can choose regression timeframe independent of chart timeframe. linewidth : width of line on the chart. bars back regression begin : calculated regression bar count. LR
Range Exhaustion
Robert Gerald Wood
Индикаторы
Исчерпание диапазона происходит, когда цена достигает или превышает ожидаемый диапазон для текущего периода. На этих уровнях цена начинает терять свой импульс по сравнению с более ранним периодом, поэтому стоит убедиться, что вы не открываете новые позиции. Этот индикатор покажет вам, где это может произойти на вашем графике, показывая уровни для дневного, недельного и месячного периодов. Когда вы видите, что цена превышает эти уровни истощения, это говорит вам о том, что импульс, стоящий за дви
DayLevelsSignalPro
Vladimir Chebonenko
Индикаторы
Индикатора МТ4 « DayLevelsSignalPro ». Сигнальный индикатор – генерирует максимально точные сигналы на покупку/продажу.   Индикатор с фильтрацией шума – уменьшает ложные сигналы. Информация по сигналам с четкими, понятными и визуально удобными видом.   Удобный графический интерфейс (цвета, звуковые уведомления, опции настройки).   - Генерация сигнала на пробой значимых пиков Текущего дня. - Генерация сигнала на пробой Уровня Дня прошлого - Генерация сигнала на пробой Уровня Дня позапрошлого - Ге
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
Индикаторы
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
High low levels
Guner Koca
Индикаторы
on demo mode, use date for testing. for people purchase thise indicator, there is bonus ,price chanell and timing indicator  and tma  control periot and .complate trading system high low levels indicator is non repaint trend reversal indicator.and works all pairs and all timeframes. there is a histogram move up and down. and there is a level red and blue. when histogram reach the up red level that is top.and reversal is possible. when histogram down and reach blue level that is prices oversold a
Dragons Trend
Ivan Simonika
Индикаторы
Индикатор Dragon Trend отражает информацию в наглядном виде. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора Dragon Trend с достаточной точностью определяет тренд, отфильтровывает рыночный шум и генерирует входные сигналы.  Одно из самых любимых направлений в анализе ценового графика является использование графического анализа. Состояние рынка, фаза его движения во многом определяет успешность трейдера и выбранной им стратегии. Индикатор использует цветовую сигнализацию: синий - при смене с нисходящего н
TMoney OrderblockDay
Moises Orlando Urbina Sojo
Индикаторы
The indicator is triggered at the start of each trading day and detects both bullish and bearish ORDERBLOCK potentials. These levels are of high operational probability, being able to use a minimum ratio of 3 to 1 to maximize profits. It is recommended to use TimeFrame M5 to M30 for a proper display and consider pending orders at the OB levels of the chart and place the SL up to a maximum of 20 pips from the entry price. Submit the indicator to Backtesting to become familiar with its performan
Atr Mtf Trend
Jalitha K Johny
Индикаторы
The Average True Range (ATR) is a tool to measure volatility. ATR MTF (Multi Time Frame) indicator provides all timeframe trends helps to identify in which kind of volatility environment the market .This indicator can be used with any Trading Systems for additional confirmation of trading entries or exits. It is a very helpful tool to calculate Targets and Stops according the current market conditions.
KT Displaced Moving Averages MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT DMA is a modified and advanced version of the classic Displaced Moving Averages with buy/sell crossover alerts and a Multi-Timeframe scanner that shows DMA's direction across each real-time time frame. A Displaced Moving Average is a simple moving average that moves ahead or backward in a time frame (either short-term or long-term). It also allows you to predict price movement more accurately. Features Depicts the trend direction using the alignment of three moving averages. Buy/Sell signals
Rira VWAP Bands
Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
Индикаторы
VWAP Bands gives you the regular Volume-Weighted Average Price and also the deviation bands. Use this indicator to see the possible amount of market movement, find support and resistance lines, find good spots for entry and exit,  and the most important feature is to find possible pivot points. This indicator has been mathematically improved by Rira team. The calculation begins at the start of each trading day
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после покупки! Я поделюсь своими рекомендациями по использованию индикатора. Также вас ждет отличный бонусный индикатор и торговый ассистент в подарок! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как пр
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Индикаторы
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.38 (13)
Индикаторы
Game Changer — это революционный трендовый индикатор, разработанный для использования с любым финансовым инструментом, который превратит ваш MetaTrader в мощный анализатор трендов. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Он работает на любом таймфрейме и помогает определять тренд, сигнализирует о потенциальных разворотах, служит механизмом трейлинг-стопа и выдает оповещения в режиме реального времени для оперативной реакции рынка. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным трейдером, пр
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Индикаторы
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 (13 copies left) Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair,
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Apollo SR Master — это индикатор уровней поддержки/сопротивления со специальными функциями, которые упрощают и повышают надежность торговли с использованием зон поддержки/сопротивления. Индикатор рассчитывает зоны поддержки/сопротивления в режиме реального времени без задержек, выявляя локальные максимумы и минимумы цены. Затем, для подтверждения сформированной зоны поддержки/сопротивления, индикатор выдаёт специальный сигнал, который сигнализирует о том, что зону поддержки/сопротивления можно у
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Индикатор Miraculous – 100% ненарисовывающийся инструмент для Форекс и бинарных опционов, основанный на Квадрате Девяти Ганна Это видео представляет индикатор Miraculous – высокоточный и мощный торговый инструмент, специально разработанный для трейдеров Форекс и бинарных опционов. Что делает этот индикатор уникальным, так это его основа на легендарном Квадрате Девяти Ганна и Законе вибрации Ганна , что делает его одним из самых точных инструментов прогнозирования, доступных в современном трейдин
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT4 — это уникальный индикатор тренда 10 в 1, следующий за 100% неперерисовывающимся индикатором с несколькими таймфреймами, который можно использовать на всех символах/инструментах: форекс, товары, криптовалюты, индексы, акции.  Индикатор Matrix Arrow MT4 будет определять текущую тенденцию на ранних этапах, собирая информацию и данные от до 10 стандартных индикаторов, а именно: Индекс среднего направленного движения (ADX) Индекс товарного канала (CCI) Классические свечи
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда, революционное уникальное решение для торговли и фильтрации тренда со всеми важными функциями тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Это 100% неперерисовывающийся мультитаймфреймный и мультивалютный индикатор, который можно использовать на всех инструментах/инструментах: форекс, товары, криптовалюты, индексы, акции. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ: Индикатор скринера поддержки и сопротивления доступен всего за 50$ и бессрочно. (Изначальная цена 250$) (предложение продлено) Tre
Forex Liquidity Finder
Aditya Jayswal
Индикаторы
ZeusArrow Smart Liquidity Finder  Smart Liquidity Finder is Ai controlled indicator based on the Idea of Your SL is My Entry. It scan and draws the major Liquidity areas on chart partitioning them with Premium and Discount Zone and allows you find the best possible trading setups and help you decide the perfect entry price to avoid getting your Stop Loss hunted . Now no more confusion about when to enter and where to enter. Benefit from this one of it's kind trading tool powered by Ai an trade
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
Slayer Scalping
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор фокусируется на двух уровнях тейк-профита и очень строгом стоп-лоссе. Вся идея заключается в том, чтобы скальпировать рынок на более высоких таймфреймах, начиная с m15 и выше, так как эти таймфреймы мало зависят от спред и брокерской комиссии; индикатор даёт сигналы на покупку/продажу на основе стратегии дивергенции цены, где он строит стрелку покупки с уровнями tp/sl, когда условия бычьей дивергенции полностью выполнены, То же самое касается стрелок продажи: стрелка печатается н
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
Algo Pumping MT4
Ihor Otkydach
4.69 (16)
Индикаторы
PUMPING STATION – Ваша персональная стратегия "всё включено" Представляем PUMPING STATION — революционный индикатор Forex, который превратит вашу торговлю в увлекательный и эффективный процесс! Это не просто помощник, а полноценная торговая система с мощными алгоритмами, которые помогут вам начать торговать более стабильно! При покупке этого продукта вы БЕСПЛАТНО получаете: Эксклюзивные Set-файлы: Для автоматической настройки и максимальной эффективности. Пошаговое видео-руководство: Научитесь т
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Индикаторы
TREND LINES PRO помогает понять, где рынок действительно меняет направление. Индикатор показывает реальные развороты тренда и места, где крупные участники входят повторно. Вы видите BOS-линии смены тренда и ключевые уровни старших таймфреймов — без сложных настроек и лишнего шума. Сигналы не перерисовываются и остаются на графике после закрытия бара. Что показывает индикатор: Реальные смены   тренда (BOS-линии) Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с пе
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
PZ Day Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор обнаруживает разворот цены зигзагообразно, используя только анализ ценового действия и канал Дончиана. Он был специально разработан для краткосрочной торговли, без перекраски или перекраски вообще. Это фантастический инструмент для проницательных трейдеров, стремящихся увеличить сроки своих операций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Это обеспечивает ценность на каждом таймфрейме Реал
Slayer Binary
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Slayer Binary — это индикатор стрелки страйка с бинарными опционами на одну свечу. Этот индикатор не предназначен для тех, кто ищет святой Грааль, так как это нереалистичный подход к торговле в целом. Индикатор даёт стабильный процент попаданий, и если использовать его для управления деньгами и ежедневной цели, он становится ещё надёжнее. Индикатор оснащён многими функциями, перечисленными ниже: ОСОБЕННОСТИ БЕЗ ПЕРЕКРАСКИ: Индикатор не перекрашивает стрелки вживую;Как только стрелка будет пока
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Внутридневная стратегия, основанная на двух фундаментальных принципах рынка. В основе алгоритма лежит анализ объемов и ценовых волн с применением дополнительных фильтров. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора дает сигнал только тогда, когда два рыночных фактора объединяются в одно целое. Индикатор рассчитывает волны определенного диапазона, а уже для подтверждения волны индикатор использует анализ по объемам. Данный индикатор - это готовая торговая система. Все что нужно от трейдера - следовать с
BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence
Ziggy Janssen
4.84 (25)
Индикаторы
Версия для MT5 доступна здесь: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50538 Канал и группа в Telegram: https://t.me/bluedigitsfx Доступ к VIP-группе: Отправьте подтверждение оплаты в наш личный кабинет Рекомендуемый брокер: https://bit.ly/BlueDigitsFxStarTrader BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence — мощный индикатор для MT4, выявляющий дивергенции OBV и помогающий прогнозировать развороты рынка Индикатор BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence анализирует цену и On-Balance Volume (OBV), чтобы автоматически выяв
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Индикаторы
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
Другие продукты этого автора
Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard Stop missing powerful breakout opportunities! The Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard is a professional-grade trading tool that monitors up to 28 currency pairs in real-time, scanning for ten unique high-probability breakout strategies simultaneously. Attach it to a single chart to get a complete overview of the entire market, instantly identifying the best trading setups as they happen. This is not just a signal indicator; it's a complete trading dashboard d
Chart Pattern Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator Overview The Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator is a comprehensive dashboard for MetaTrader 4 designed to give traders a powerful, at-a-glance view of potential chart pattern setups across multiple markets. It monitors a customizable list of instruments in real-time, displaying clear, actionable information directly on your chart. This tool is built to assist manual traders by identifying and organizing high-probability trading signals, saving
Algorithmic and Quant Strategies Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
Algorithmic & Quant Strategies Signals Dashboard for MT4 Take your forex trading to the next level with the AQS Signals Dashboard, a comprehensive and powerful tool designed for serious traders. This indicator eliminates the need to constantly switch between charts by providing a centralized, all-in-one dashboard that monitors the entire forex market for you. Built on a foundation of proven algorithmic and quantitative trading principles, the AQS Dashboard delivers clear, actionable trade signal
Major FX Signals Panel
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
Major FX Signal Panel (AI Trade Planner's) - Professional Intraday Signal Dashboard Unlock Your Intraday Trading Potential with a Powerful, All-in-One Signal Dashboard. Are you tired of switching between charts and struggling to find high-probability intraday setups? This Panel is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to give you a decisive edge. It scans seven major currency pairs in real-time and delivers a complete, data-driven trade plan directly on your chart. Stop guessing a
Range Bound Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
Range-Bound & Reversal Strategies Dashboard (MT4) Trade clean reversals with confidence. This MT4 indicator scans 20 major instruments in real time and pinpoints high-probability range and mean-reversion opportunities—then lays everything out in a simple, professional dashboard. Why traders love it 10 Proven Setups in One Tool Support/Resistance bounce, Bollinger mean reversion, RSI OB/OS, MACD turn, Stochastic OB/OS, CCI extremes, Daily Pivot S/R, Keltner touch, Donchian extremes, and Envelopes
Ultimate Trend Following Scanner
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner Are you tired of manually flipping through dozens of charts, desperately searching for the next big trend? Do you feel like you're constantly missing the best entries or jumping into choppy, sideways markets? The hunt for strong, reliable trends is over. Introducing the Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner – your all-in-one command center for dominating the markets. This powerful dashboard for MT4 is meticulously designed to do one thing exceptionally well: find the
OrionFX AI Market Scanner Signal Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
OrionFX AI Market Scanner - Your Ultimate Signal Dashboard Stop switching between dozens of charts. See the entire forex market from a single, professional interface. OrionFX is a professional-grade market scanner that combines a powerful 24-instrument dashboard with a high-confluence, five-indicator signal strategy. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this indicator scans the market in real-time, identifying the highest-probability trade setups where all strategic components
Smart Signal Generation
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
Smart Signal Generation - Trend-Following Pro Dashboard - Multi-Currency Trading Indicator Overview The Trend-Following Pro Dashboard is a comprehensive multi-strategy trading indicator designed for serious Forex traders who demand professional-grade analysis across 28 major currency pairs and gold. This all-in-one dashboard combines the most effective trend-following strategies into a single, visually stunning interface that provides clear trading signals, precise entry points, and calculated r
Golden Trend Matrix Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
Golden Trend Matrix Signals— Multi-Filter Trend & Momentum Indicator (H1/H4) Turn noisy charts into clean, tradeable signals. Golden Trend Matrix Signals fuses 20 proven tools into one professional dashboard and signal engine designed for swing-style entries on H1/H4 with disciplined exits. What it does Finds strong, aligned trends using EMA structure (21/55/200). Confirms momentum with ADX(14) strength plus SuperTrend direction. Times entries with volatility and mean-reversion context (BB, Kelt
Momentum Matrix Pro
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
Momentum Matrix Pro – Multi-Strategy Signal Dashboard Momentum Matrix Pro is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-strategy dashboard indicator that brings together 10 proven momentum trading strategies into one professional tool. Scan 20 major Forex pairs + Gold (XAU/USD) in real time and get high-accuracy BUY/SELL signals, complete with Win% backtesting, Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels – all on one clean, easy-to-use dashboard. If you trade momentum, this is your all-in-one solution.  Key Fe
Price Action Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
Price Action Strategies Dashboard – Multi-Pair Signal Scanner (Buy/Sell with Entry, SL & TP) The Price Action Strategies Dashboard is a complete multi-pair scanner that detects 10 powerful candlestick strategies and instantly tells you whether to Buy or Sell, along with the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels. Instead of guessing, you get precise rules so you can trade price action with confidence.  Trading Conditions The dashboard evaluates 10 price action setups and converts them into Bu
Supply Demand Zone Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
Advanced Supply & Demand Zone Dashboard The Ultimate Multi-Symbol, Multi-Strategy Scanner for Price Action Traders Description Tired of endlessly flipping through dozens of charts, manually searching for high-probability Supply and Demand zones? Do you spend hours trying to confirm setups with multiple indicators, only to miss the entry? The Advanced Supply & Demand Zone Dashboard is your all-in-one solution. This powerful indicator for MetaTrader 4 scans 20 different instruments across 4 key t
Fibonacci Strategies Signals Indicator
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
Fibonacci Pro Dashboard: The Ultimate 10-in-1 Trading Tool Are you tired of endlessly flipping through dozens of charts, trying to find the perfect entry? Do you struggle to keep track of multiple indicators across different currency pairs, often missing the best opportunities? The Fibonacci Pro Dashboard is your complete solution. This powerful, all-in-one indicator was built for traders who demand precision and efficiency. It monitors every major and minor Forex pair you choose, analyzes them
Harmonic Pattern Dashboard Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
Harmonic & Trend Signal Dashboard: Your All-in-One Forex Trading Panel Stop switching between dozens of charts and missing high-probability setups! The Harmonic & Trend Signal Dashboard is a powerful, all-in-one indicator for MetaTrader 4 that brings every trading opportunity directly to you in a single, easy-to-read panel.  It constantly scans up to 28 major and minor Forex pairs on your chosen timeframe, ensuring you are always ready for the next market move. Whether you are a harmonic trader
Signal Master Pro
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Индикаторы
Signal Master Pro: The Premier Multi-Strategy Trading Indicator A Professional-Grade Trading System for MT4Platforms Signal Master Pro represents a comprehensive trading ecosystem, integrating multiple validated strategies into a singular, robust tool. Engineered by seasoned traders for dedicated investors, this system delivers high-probability trading signals with exceptional clarity and minimized market noise. Signal Execution Logic Buy Signal: Execute a long position upon signal appearance.
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв