Market Structure smc indicator
- Göstergeler
- Marrion Netondo Wabomba
- Sürüm: 6.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 15
Smart Money Structure & Precision Trading Indicator (MT5)
Smart Money Structure & Precision Trading Indicator is a powerful Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders identify high-probability entries with institutional logic.
This indicator automatically detects market structure in real time, highlights key liquidity levels, and provides clear, non-repainting signals so you can trade with confidence and precision.
Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, Pin Point Pro V6 gives you the exact tools used by professional traders—without clutter or lag.
🚀 Core Features
Real-Time Market Structure (Smart Money Concepts)
-
Internal Structure (BOS / CHoCH)
-
Swing Structure (Major Trend Direction)
-
Automatic detection of Bullish & Bearish structure shifts
-
Optional Confluence Filter for higher-quality signals
Strong & Weak Highs / Lows
-
Instantly identify liquidity targets
-
Know where price is likely to sweep or react
-
Perfect for stop-hunt and reversal setups
Previous Day / Week / Month Levels
-
Automatic plotting of:
-
Previous Day High & Low
-
Previous Week High & Low
-
Previous Month High & Low
-
-
These are key institutional reference levels
-
Fully customizable colors and styles
Premium, Discount & Equilibrium Zones
-
Visualize fair value vs premium/discount price
-
Helps align trades with Smart Money positioning
-
Ideal for entries after pullbacks and inducements
Advanced Alerts System
Receive alerts when structure events occur:
-
Popup Alerts
-
Push Notifications (Mobile)
-
Sound Alerts
You never miss a setup—even when away from the screen.
Why Traders Love Smart Money Structure & Precision Trading Indicator
✔ Non-repainting logic
✔ Real-time calculations
✔ Clean, professional chart display
✔ Works on any symbol (Forex, Indices, Crypto, Metals)
✔ Works on any timeframe
✔ Lightweight and fast
✔ Fully customizable inputs
This indicator is built for decision-making, not guesswork.
Best Used For
-
Smart Money Concepts trading
-
Market structure analysis
-
Liquidity-based strategies
-
Breakout & reversal confirmation
-
High-precision entries and exits
Customization & Control
-
Toggle internal or swing structure
-
Adjust structure colors & label sizes
-
Enable or disable alerts individually
-
Control lookback depth and sensitivity
-
Session-independent & broker-agnostic
Important Notes
-
Indicator does not repaint
-
No lagging indicators
-
No martingale or risky logic
-
Works best when combined with proper risk management
Who Is This Indicator For?
✔ Beginner traders learning structure
✔ Intermediate traders refining entries
✔ Advanced traders trading SMC professionally