MCP Touch system

Multicurrency indicator in table format. Signals appear with confirmation, do not redraw. The indicator works on the current (open) timeframe. Notifications come for an open instrument.

The strategy includes: price touching the moving average in the direction of the trend, as well as an extraordinary recalculation of the classic ADX indicator to determine the trend as an additional filtering of entries. Entries are displayed on the chart as arrows and, as mentioned above, the arrows are not redrawn.

Settings:

Name Description Symbols Tools are listed separated by commas and without spaces. They will appear in the table. Period Indicator period. It is recommended to set from 2 to 20. Number of bars to display

The number of bars to display the indicator on an open chart. Alerts Notification of the presence of a signal. Arrows do not redraw.











