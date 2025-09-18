AX Forex Indicator MT4

The AX Forex Indicator MT4 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This powerful indicator simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses advanced algorithms to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliable signals, it serves as a valuable asset in navigating the complexities of the forex market. The indicator also offers the option to enable alerts on the chart, as well as notifications sent by e-mail and Mobile when a signal appears. Additionally, we have added a panel where you can view minimum and maximum daily levels of a given currency pair. To simplify the process of starting the Indicator, all functions have been set to default. The AX Forex Indicator is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex Broker and Prop Trading Firms. The AX Forex Indicator can be used on FX pairs and CFDsThis indicator is appropriate for various types of traders, including those who like to trade on M1-M5, as well as those who prefer to trade on the H1 chart.

Features:

  • Generates buy and sell signals based on comprehensive market analysis
  • Provides real-time updates on trend changes to keep traders informed and ready to act
  • Provides clear visual signals and alerts, reducing the complexity of market analysis
  • The Ax Forex Indicator’s advanced algorithms and comprehensive analysis reduce false signals, leading to more accurate trades

Parameters:

  • Showpanel (true-false) - option to hide the panel
  • Color lines - change the color of all visible lines on the chart
  • AlertChart (true-false) - display alerts in the chart when signals are detected
  • AlertMail(true/false) – activation of sending mail with an alert when a signal is detected
  • AlertMobile(true/false) – activation of sending alert for mobile when a signal is detected
  • Dailylevels - display daily minimum and maximum levels as lines on the graph

Info:
TimeFrame: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Crypto: BITCOIN
CFDs: GOLD, US30
FX Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD
Type of account: Hedging, Zero, Micro, Cent, Standard, Premium, RAW or ECN

Updates:
The current version of this Indicator is 1.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT4 platform.

Price:
The AX Forex Indicator costs $159 and it can be used with any Forex Broker and Prop Trading Firms. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Indicator, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the Indicator. 

추천 제품
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
지표
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Proxy OrderFlow MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
지표
틱 스프레드 불균형 기반 지표. TF: 모든 타임프레임(M1 ~ D1)에서 작동. 통화쌍: Forex, 지수, 금 및 CFD 지원 (JPY, Gold, CFD 상품 자동 조정). 설정: TickWindow (200) – 틱 관찰 윈도우 SpreadWeight (1.5) – 스프레드 가중치 NormalizationPeriod (20) – 정규화 기간 (z-score) Overbought / Oversold (±3.0) – 알림 임계값 AlertCooldown (300s) – 알림 쿨다운 시간 결론: Proxy Order Flow – Imbalance Tick-Spread v2.4 는 OHLC 변동과 스프레드를 분석하여 매수/매도 압력을 감지하고, 시장 방향성과 불균형 구역을 명확히 보여줍니다.
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
지표
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Gold Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
지표
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using   Gold Indicator   a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends eli
SignalFusion 5
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
지표
SignalFusion 5 Total market view in one chart. Monitor multiple pairs in real time, convert data into clear decisions, and spot opportunities for scalping, day trading, and swing. Works with majors like EUR/USD and GBP/USD and also exotics. Adds immediate value to any trader’s toolkit. 5 integrated indicators. Combines five signals into a single optimized list and runs by default with 9 pairs . Switching symbols is direct from parameters. After purchase, download for MT4/MT5 and use instan
FREE
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
지표
표시기는 현재 시세를 작성하여 과거 시세와 비교할 수 있으며 이를 바탕으로 가격 변동을 예측합니다. 표시기에는 원하는 날짜로 빠르게 이동할 수 있는 텍스트 필드가 있습니다. 옵션: 기호 - 표시기가 표시할 기호 선택. SymbolPeriod - 지표가 데이터를 가져올 기간 선택. IndicatorColor - 표시기 색상. HorisontalShift - 지시자가 그린 따옴표를 지정된 막대 수만큼 이동합니다. Inverse - true는 인용 부호를 반대로, false - 원래 보기를 반전합니다. ChartVerticalShiftStep - 차트를 수직으로 이동합니다(키보드의 위/아래 화살표). 다음은 날짜를 입력할 수 있는 텍스트 필드의 설정으로, '엔터'를 누르면 즉시 이동할 수 있습니다.
ForexGumpOopster
Andrey Kozak
지표
ForexGumpOopster - this indicator was developed to determine the trend direction and price pivot points on the H1, H4, D1 timeframes. The default settings are for the GBPUSD currency pair. For the EURUSD currency pair, the time frame H1, H4, D1 is recommended in the indicator settings to change the parameter "smooth = 5". This indicator is well suited for traders who trade on the scalping system. The arrows on the screen indicate the points of price reversal, and the lines indicate the directio
MESA Spectrum
Christopher Kryza
지표
The MESA Spectrum indicator calculates the power spectrum of a data series using the Maximum Entropy Spectrum Estimation method and produces a power spectrum plot. The Maximum Entropy algorithm, unlike a simple FFT transform, will include frequencies from the entire complex frequency plane and not just the Nyquist interval which, in general terms, means that it can resolve cycle periods that are larger than the data window passed to the function. In addition, MESA has the ability to fit very sha
MA Alignment Scanner
Benedict Jamora
5 (1)
지표
This indicator scans and displays currency pairs that have recently aligned moving averages on a given timeframe. You can configure which pairs the indicator will scan. It also includes all types of alert options. Bullish MA Alignment =  MA1>MA2>MA3>MA4>MA5 Bearish MA Alignment =  MA1<MA2<MA3<MA4<MA5 Features Attach to one chart and scans all the currency pairs configured and visible in the Market Watch Window It can monitor all the available timeframes from M1 to MN1 and sends alerts on every
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
지표
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Advanced Trend Regime
Shellard Securities (Pty) Ltd
지표
The indicator has been designed to function on any time-frame and any pair.   This regime filter will help the trader better evaluate whether the current market is trending, and in which direction. It quickly reacts to changes in market dynamics using a series of advanced calculations. The user is able to select whether the calculation remains standard, or if a further filter constraint is added to the calculation.   A Yellow moving average of the signal has been included for the trader to smoot
Adjustable Fractals mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
"Adjustable Fractals"는 프랙탈 지표의 고급 버전으로, 매우 유용한 거래 도구입니다! .................................................................................................................. - 알다시피 표준 프랙탈 mt4 지표에는 설정이 전혀 없습니다. 이는 거래자에게 매우 불편합니다. - Adjustable Fractals는 이 문제를 해결했습니다. 필요한 모든 설정이 있습니다. - 지표의 조정 가능한 기간(권장 값 - 7 이상). - 가격의 고점/저점으로부터 조정 가능한 거리. - 프랙탈 화살표의 조정 가능한 디자인. - 표시기에는 모바일 및 PC 알림 기능이 내장되어 있습니다. 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! 이 MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 제품입니다.
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
지표
캔들의 종가를 예측하는 지표입니다. 지표는 주로 D1 차트에서 사용하기 위한 것이. 이 지표는 전통적인 외환 거래와 바이너리 옵션 거래 모두에 적합합니다. 지표는 독립형 거래 시스템으로 사용하거나 기존 거래 시스템에 추가로 사용할 수 있습니다. 이 표시기는 현재 양초를 분석하여 양초 본체 내부의 특정 강도 요인과 이전 양초의 매개변수를 계산합니다. 따라서 지표는 시장 움직임의 추가 방향과 현재 양초의 종가를 예측합니다. 이 방법 덕분에 지표는 단기 및 중장기 거래 모두에 적합합니다. 지표를 사용하면 시장 상황을 분석하는 동안 지표가 생성할 잠재적 신호의 수를 설정할 수 있습니다. 표시기 설정에는 이를 위한 특별한 매개변수가 있습니다. 또한 인디케이터는 새로운 신호에 대해 차트의 메시지 형태, 이메일 및 PUSH 알림 형태로 알릴 수 있습니다. 구매 후 저에게 꼭 써주세요! 나는 당신에게 지표와 거래에 대한 나의 추천을 줄 것입니다! 또한 보너스를 받으세요!
RQL Trend Board MT4
Zoltan Nagy
지표
RQL Trend Board – Description RQL Trend Board   is a simple but powerful multi-timeframe trend dashboard. It shows the current market bias across several timeframes at the same time, using an internal trend-classification method. Each timeframe is displayed as a colored box:   Green   – bullish bias → look for   long   setups   Yellow   – ranging / unclear →   no trade zone   Red   – bearish bias → look for   short   setups The indicator gives a clear   overall picture   of where the
FREE
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
Crypto_Forex 지표 HTF Ichimoku for MT4. - Ichimoku 지표는 가장 강력한 트렌드 지표 중 하나입니다. HTF는 - Higher Time Frame을 의미합니다. - 이 지표는 트렌드 트레이더와 가격 액션 항목과의 조합에 탁월합니다. - HTF Ichimoku 지표를 사용하면 더 높은 타임프레임의 Ichimoku를 현재 차트에 첨부할 수 있습니다. - 상승 추세 - 파란색 선 위에 빨간색 선(두 선 모두 클라우드 위에 있음) / 하락 추세 - 파란색 선 아래에 빨간색 선(두 선 모두 클라우드 아래에 있음). - 가격이 Ichimoku 클라우드 상단 테두리를 돌파했을 때만 BUY 주문을 엽니다. - 가격이 Ichimoku 클라우드 하단 테두리를 돌파했을 때만 SELL 주문을 엽니다. - HTF Ichimoku 지표는 큰 트렌드를 포착할 수 있는 기회를 제공합니다. 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! 이 MQL5 웹사이트에서만
AdvanceSuperTrend
Prabagaran E
지표
Title : UT_Bot - ATR-Based Trading Indicator Introduction : Discover the power of "UT_Bot," the ultimate trading indicator that leverages the Average True Range (ATR) to provide unparalleled accuracy in your trading decisions. If you're seeking a more reliable alternative to the Super Trend indicator, look no further. UT_Bot is your key to precision trading. Key Features : ATR-Powered Precision: UT_Bot uses the ATR to deliver accurate signals that adapt to market volatility. Enhanced Trend Detec
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
지표
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
지표
MT5 버전  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 는   Bill Williams 의 고급 프랙탈, 시장의 올바른 파동 구조를 구축하는 Valable ZigZag, 정확한 진입 수준을 표시하는 피보나치 수준과 같은 인기 있는 시장 분석 도구를 포함하는 하나의 지표 내에서 완전한 거래 시스템입니다. 시장과 이익을 취하는 장소로. 전략에 대한 자세한 설명 표시기 작업에 대한 지침 고문-거래 올빼미 도우미의 조수 개인 사용자 채팅 ->구입 후 나에게 쓰기,나는 개인 채팅에 당신을 추가하고 거기에 모든 보너스를 다운로드 할 수 있습니다 힘은 단순함에 있습니다! Owl Smart Levels   거래 시스템은 사용하기 매우 쉽기 때문에 전문가와 이제 막 시장을 연구하고 스스로 거래 전략을 선택하기 시작한 사람들 모두에게 적합합니다. 전략 및 지표에는 눈에 보이지 않는 비밀 공식 및 계산 방법이 없으며 모든 전략 지표는 공개되어 있습니다. Owl Smart Leve
Market Bias Indicator
Prabagaran E
지표
Title : Market Bias Indicator - Oscillator-Based Trading Tool Introduction : Discover the potential of the "Market Bias Indicator," a revolutionary oscillator-based trading tool designed for precise market analysis. If you're in search of a robust alternative to traditional bias indicators, your quest ends here. Market Bias Indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying market sentiment and is your gateway to confident trading decisions. Recommended Trading Pairs : Market Bias Indicator i
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex 지표 - 거래에 유용한 보조 도구입니다! - 지표는 자동으로 Fibo 수준과 로컬 추세선(빨간색)을 계산하여 차트에 배치합니다. - Fibonacci 수준은 가격이 반전될 수 있는 주요 영역을 나타냅니다. - 가장 중요한 수준은 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%입니다. - 역전 스캘핑이나 존 그리드 거래에 사용할 수 있습니다. - Auto FIBO Pro 지표를 사용하여 현재 시스템을 개선할 수 있는 기회도 많습니다. - Info Spread Swap Display가 있습니다. 현재 Spread와 Swap이 부착된 외환 쌍을 표시합니다. - 디스플레이에는 계정 잔액, 자본 및 마진도 표시됩니다. - 차트의 어느 모서리에서나 Info Spread Swap Display를 찾을 수 있습니다. 0 - 왼쪽 상단 모서리, 1 - 오른쪽 상단, 2 - 왼쪽 하단, 3 - 오른쪽 하단. 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과
HMA Trend Professional MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.57 (7)
지표
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Forex Gump Booster Scalping
Andrey Kozak
지표
Forex Gump Booster Scalping is a forex signal indicator. Shows on the Metatrader4 chart signals when to open trades to buy and sell. Also sends signals to the phone and email. EA works on all currency pairs and timeframes. The default parameters are set to EURUSD D1. But you can customize to any currency pair. The indicator will help you with this. You select the parameters in the settings, and the indicator displays the predicted profit / loss for the last 1000 bars. If the projected profit sui
Magic MA Moving Averages for MT4
Raul Canessa Castameda
지표
The Magic MA Moving Average Indicator is a market analysis tool that has more than 30 types of moving averages that the trader can use to gauge the market trend. Among the types of moving averages that the trader can visualize are the most common MAs (SMA, EMA and SMMA), adaptive moving averages such as FRAMA and KAMA and other MAs based on innovative calculation and analysis methods such as LSMA, ZLEMA and others. The indicator is designed to display all these moving averages on a single cha
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
지표
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2248)
지표
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
지표
Smart FVG 인디케이터 MT4 – MetaTrader 4를 위한 고급 Fair Value Gap 탐지 Smart FVG 인디케이터 MT4는 MetaTrader 4 차트에서 Fair Value Gap(FVG)을 전문적으로 탐지하고, 모니터링하며, 알림까지 제공하는 도구입니다. ATR 기반 필터링과 시장 구조를 인식하는 로직을 결합하여 노이즈를 줄이고, 유동성 환경에 맞게 자동으로 적응하며, 매매 의사결정에 중요한 불균형 구간만 남겨 줍니다. 주요 장점 정확한 FVG 탐지: 단순한 캔들 갭이 아닌 실제 시장 비효율 구간을 식별합니다. ATR 기반 정밀도: 다양한 상품과 시간 프레임에서 저품질 신호를 걸러내는 적응형 민감도. 실시간 유효성 추적: 가격이 해당 구간을 메우거나 돌파하면 존이 자동으로 연장·조정·삭제됩니다. 사용자 정의 가능한 시각화: 색상, 선 스타일, 채우기 옵션을 템플릿에 맞게 자유롭게 설정 가능. 실질적인 알림: 새로 생성된 FVG, 메워진 FVG, 무효화된
FREE
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
지표
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Quantum Currency Strength Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
지표
Your success as a forex trader depends on being able to identify when a currency or currency pair is oversold or overbought. If it is strong or weak. It is this concept which lies at the heart of forex trading. Without the Quantum Currency Strength indicator, it is almost impossible. There are simply too many currencies and too many pairs to do this quickly and easily yourself. You need help! The Quantum Currency Strength indicator has been designed with one simple objective in mind. To give you
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
지표
Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Scanner
Jan Flodin
5 (1)
지표
This multi time frame and multi symbol indicator alerts about Heiken Ashi Smoothed color changes. As a bonus it can also scan for Hull Moving Average trend (color) changes. Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful trading system. Features Can monitor all symbols visible in your Market Watch window at the same time. Apply the indicator to just one chart and instantly monitor the entire market. Can monitor every time frame,
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
지표
F-16 비행기 지표를 소개합니다. 이것은 귀하의 거래 경험을 혁신하도록 설계된 최첨단 MT4 도구입니다. F-16 전투기의 비할 데 없는 속도와 정밀성에 영감을 받아이 지표는 고급 알고리즘과 최첨단 기술을 결합하여 금융 시장에서 압도적인 성능을 제공합니다. F-16 비행기 지표를 사용하면 실시간 분석을 제공하고 매우 정확한 거래 신호를 생성하여 경쟁을 앞서갈 수 있습니다. 다양한 자산 클래스에서 수익 기회를 식별하는 데 필요한 동적 기능을 갖추고 있어 확신을 가지고 정보에 근거한 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스로 구성된 F-16 비행기 지표는 인기있는 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼과 완벽하게 통합되어 원활하고 효율적인 거래 과정을 보장합니다. 초보자 트레이더든 경험 많은 전문가든 이 지표를 쉽게 사용자 정의하여 고유한 거래 스타일과 선호도에 맞출 수 있습니다. F-16 비행기 지표의 강력함을 경험해 보세요. 이 지표는 시장 트렌드를 정확하고 민첩하게 탐색하며
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
지표
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 차세대 외환 거래 도구. 현재 49% 할인. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator는 오랫동안 인기 있는 지표의 진화형으로, 세 가지의 힘을 하나로 결합했습니다. 고급 통화 Strength28 지표(695개 리뷰) + 고급 통화 IMPULSE with ALERT(520개 리뷰) + CS28 콤보 신호(보너스). 지표에 대한 자세한 정보 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 차세대 Strength 지표는 무엇을 제공합니까?  원래 지표에서 좋아했던 모든 것이 새로운 기능과 더 높은 정확도로 강화되었습니다. 주요 기능: 독점적인 통화 Strength 공식.  모든 시간대에 걸쳐 부드럽고 정확한 강도선. 추세와 정확한 진입을 식별하는 데 이상적입니다. 역동적인 시장 피보나치 수준(시장 피보나치).  이 지표에만 있는 고유한 기능. 가격 차트가 아닌 통화 강도에 피보나치가 적용됩니다.
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
지표
이 인디케이터는 각 지점에서 볼륨을 분석하고 해당 볼륨에 대한 시장의 피로 레벨을 계산합니다. 이 인디케이터는 세 개의 라인으로 구성됩니다: 강세 볼륨 피로 라인 약세 볼륨 피로 라인 시장 추세를 나타내는 라인. 이 라인은 시장이 강세인지 약세인지에 따라 색이 변합니다. 원하는 시작 지점에서 시장을 분석할 수 있습니다. 볼륨 피로 라인에 도달하면 다음 분석을 시작할 새 지점을 식별하세요. 트렌드와 수정 모두 분석할 수 있습니다. 좋은 접근 방법은 트렌드 라인에 도달하거나 고점 또는 저점에 도달할 때마다 인디케이터를 이동시키는 것입니다. 트렌드 라인과 볼륨 피로 라인 간의 거리가 클수록 해당 방향의 볼륨이 더 큽니다. 트렌드 라인은 주문을 열기 위한 장소로 사용할 수 있으며, 피로 라인은 수익을 얻는 데 사용됩니다. 이 시스템은 정말 독특하지만 매우 직관적입니다. 시장에는 비슷한 제품이 없습니다. 사용에 제한이 없습니다. 모든 시장과 모든 시간 프레임에서 적용할 수 있습니다. 중요:
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
지표
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
지표
이 지표는 실제 거래에 완벽한 자동 파동 분석 지표입니다! 사례... 참고:   웨이브 그레이딩에 서양식 이름을 사용하는 데 익숙하지 않습니다. Tang Lun(Tang Zhong Shuo Zen)의 명명 규칙의 영향으로 기본 웨이브를   펜   으로 명명하고 2차 웨이브 밴드를   세그먼트   로 명명했습니다. 동시에, 세그먼트에는 추세 방향이 있습니다.   주요 추세 세그먼트에는   이름이 지정되지만(이 이름 지정 방법은 향후 노트에서 사용됩니다. 먼저 말씀드리겠습니다.) 알고리즘은 굴곡 이론과 거의 관련이 없으므로 그렇게 해서는 안 됩니다. 이는 나의 시장 분석을   통해 요약된 끊임없이 변화하고 복잡한 운영 규칙을   반영합니다. 밴드는 더 이상 사람마다 다르지 않도록 표준화되고 정의되었습니다. 인위적인 간섭의 드로잉 방법은 시장 진입을 엄격하게 분석하는 데 핵심적인 역할을 합니다. 이 지표를 사용하는 것은 거래 인터페이스의 미학을 개선하고 원래의 K-line 거래를
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
지표
SHOGUN Trade [Concept: Command the Market Structure] To win a war, one must see the entire battlefield, not just the skirmishes. SHOGUN Trade elevates your perspective from a reactive foot soldier to a strategic "Commander." By synchronizing analysis across 7 timeframes and identifying the maturity of trends, it allows you to govern your trades with the authority and patience of a "Shogun," entering the market only when the structural advantage is undeniable. 5 Strategic Benefits of Installi
BBMA Structure Guide
Sahid Akbar
지표
Title: BBMA Structure Guide - BBMA Structure Guide Description: BBMA Structure Guide is a specialized MQL4 indicator designed to help traders understand the journey of BBMA structure more easily and efficiently. BBMA, or "Bollinger Bands Moving Average," is known for its motto "One Step Ahead," highlighting the importance of understanding market structure in depth. With BBMA Structure Guide, you can quickly identify the underlying market structure patterns that drive price movements. This wil
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
5 (1)
지표
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Golden Gendut
Anthonius Soruh
5 (1)
지표
Gendel Gendut is Binary Option Indicator From @realTatino Trade with expaired time Pairs : All Forex Pair Time Frame : M5 only Trade Time All Time Alert : Alert Message, Alert Email, Alerts Push Buffer : 4 Buffer (0,2 (Buy) || 1,3 (Sell) Broker Suitable : All Broker Binary With Forex Pair Auto Trade : Yes Repaint : NO Delay : NO Other Binary Indicator : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70915 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71054 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57755 etc IND
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
지표
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
POWR Rise Coming
Trade Indicators LLC
지표
This indicator is SO SIMPLE… when the green Rise Coming arrow appears, a price drop may be on the way! Plain and easy profits! As you receive more than one 'Rise Coming' text signal in a downtrend, it means momentum is building larger for a bull run. HOW TO USE 1. When the green "Rise Coming" text appears, a price jump may be on the way! This indicator Never Repaints! To get the best setting it's a matter of tweaking the indicator until it gives you the best results. Our recommendation, and what
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
지표
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
지표
" Dynamic Scalper System " 지표는 추세 파동 내에서 스캘핑 방식으로 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 주요 통화쌍 및 금에서 테스트되었으며, 다른 거래 상품과의 호환성이 가능합니다. 추가적인 가격 변동 지원을 통해 추세에 따라 단기 포지션 진입 신호를 제공합니다. 지표의 원리 큰 화살표는 추세 방향을 결정합니다. 작은 화살표 형태의 스캘핑 신호를 생성하는 알고리즘은 추세 파동 내에서 작동합니다. 빨간색 화살표는 상승 방향을, 파란색 화살표는 하락 방향을 나타냅니다. 민감한 가격 변동선은 추세 방향으로 그려지며, 작은 화살표의 신호와 함께 작용합니다. 신호는 다음과 같이 작동합니다. 적절한 시점에 선이 나타나면 진입 신호가 형성되고, 선이 있는 동안 미결제 포지션을 유지하며, 완료되면 거래를 종료합니다. 권장되는 작업 시간대는 M1~H4입니다. 화살표는 현재 캔들에 형성되며, 다음 캔들이 이미 시작되었더라도 이전 캔들의 화살표는 다시 그려지지 않습니다. 입력 매개
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
지표
훌륭한 백테스트 , 환상적인 숫자로 증명된 실계좌 성능 , 그리고 온갖 통계 를 가진 트레이딩 지표를 얼마나 많이 구매했지만, 사용 후에 결국 계좌를 날려버린 적이 있나요? 신호 자체만으로는 신뢰할 수 없습니다. 애초에 그 신호가 왜 나타났는지 알아야 하며, 이것이 바로 RelicusRoad Pro가 가장 잘하는 일입니다! 사용자 설명서 + 전략 + 교육 비디오 + VIP 접근 권한이 있는 비공개 그룹 + 모바일 버전 사용 가능 시장을 바라보는 새로운 방법 RelicusRoad는 외환, 선물, 암호화폐, 주식 및 지수를 위한 세계에서 가장 강력하고 최고의 트레이딩 지표 이며, 트레이더가 계좌를 성장 시키는 데 필요한 모든 정보와 도구를 제공합니다. 저희는 초보자 부터 고급 트레이더까지 모든 트레이더가 성공 할 수 있도록 기술적 분석 과 트레이딩 계획 을 제공합니다. 이것은 미래 시장을 예측 하기에 충분한 정보를 제공하는 핵심 트레이딩 지표 입니다. 저희는 차트에 여러 다른 지표
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
지표
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Market Structure Visualizer PRO
Ikumi Watanabe
지표
What indicator do you look at most on your MT4 charts? Is it the Moving Average? I d o not believe that the default grid lines on MT4 charts—which you likely see hundreds or thousands of times—are designed with the intent of helping the user win. This is why MT4 users apply various indicators and go through trial and error. Because it is a chart you look at every day, it must present reliable information that we humans can recognize intuitively. This indicator was born from a single core concep
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
지표
OrderFlow Absorption – MT4용 전문 델타 & 흡수 신호 인디케이터 OrderFlow Absorption으로 진정한 오더플로우 분석의 힘을 경험하세요. MetaTrader 4를 위한 궁극의 델타 히스토그램 및 흡수 신호 인디케이터입니다. 가격 움직임의 이면에서 실제로 무슨 일이 일어나는지 알고 싶은 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 도구는, 시장을 움직이는 숨겨진 매수/매도 압력과 흡수 이벤트를 드러냅니다. 주요 기능 델타 히스토그램 시각화:   매수와 매도 압력을 색상별 히스토그램으로 즉시 확인할 수 있습니다. 흡수 신호 감지:   고급 로직으로 강세 및 약세 흡수 이벤트를 식별하여 반전 신호를 미리 알려줍니다. 차트 마커:   흡수 신호가 차트에 직접 표시되어 시각적으로 쉽게 확인할 수 있습니다. 팝업 알림:   새로운 흡수 신호가 발생하면 실시간으로 알림을 받을 수 있습니다. 사용자 지정 임계값:   약한 신호는 필터링하고, 확률이 높은 기회에 집중할 수 있습니다.
BB Reversal Arrows
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
The BB Reversal Arrows technical trading system has been developed to predict reverse points for making retail decisions. The current market situation is analyzed by the indicator and structured for several criteria: the expectation of reversal moments, potential turning points, purchase and sale signals. The indicator does not contain excess information, has a visual understandable interface, allowing traders to make reasonable decisions. All arrows appear to close the candle, without redrawin
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.75 (12)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양한
Delta Volume Indicator
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
지표
Introducing the Delta Volume Profile Indicator - Unleash the Power of Institutional Precision!  Technical Indicator: Are you ready to trade like the pros? The Delta Volume Profile Indicator is no ordinary tool. It’s a high-precision, cutting-edge indicator that puts the power of institutional-grade trading in your hands. This unique indicator analyses delta volume distribution in real-time, revealing the market's hidden buy/sell imbalances that the biggest financial institutions rely on to antic
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
지표
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
WeSpread
Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
지표
The We-Spread mt4 indicator is a spread trading tools and it is suitable for those who want to study the markets with a different approach to the contents that are normally available in online trading bookstores. I think the Spread Trading strategy is one of the best I've ever used in the last few years. This is a unique indicator for spread trading because allow you to study till 3 spreads in one time. What is Spread Trading on forex The Spread Trading is the study of the strength of 2 currency
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
지표
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
지표
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
지표
The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
지표
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot t
Dow Price Action Dashboard
Yuki Miyake
지표
「New Release Special Offer」 [Concept: Return to the Truth] Many traders get lost in a forest of complex algorithms and forget the fundamental truth: Price is King. The Authentic Price Action Dashboard was developed to end the "Search for the Holy Grail" and bring traders back to the universal principles of Dow Theory and Candlestick Analysis. It is not just a tool, but a discipline enforcer that creates an environment where you only trade when the "Truth" of the market aligns. Special Launch Off
Key level wedge pro
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5 (1)
지표
We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block , Key level supply and demand , Key level liquidity grab and Key level wedge into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, making it easy to see higher timeframe zones easily on the current timeframe by just clicking the desired timefra
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
지표
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
ZhiBiJuJi MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
4 (2)
지표
The ZhiBiJuJi indicator analysis system uses a powerful internal loop to call its own external indicators, and then calls the analysis before and after the cycle. The data calculation of this indicator analysis system is very complicated (calling before and after the cycle), so the hysteresis of the signal is reduced, and the accuracy of the advance prediction is achieved. This indicator can be used in all cycles on MT4, and is most suitable for 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 1 hour, 4 hours. Buy:    
제작자의 제품 더 보기
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (92)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (46)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
지표
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.83 (23)
유틸리티
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
FREE
AX Forex Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
지표
The AX Forex Indicator MT5 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
XP Forex Trade Manager MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.25 (8)
유틸리티
Forex Trade Manager MT5 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 5. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
FREE
XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
지표
The XR Gartley Pattern MT5 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern Indicator, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. In addition, we have created a  private group  for customers who have purchased one of
FREE
XE Forex Strength Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (6)
지표
XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT5 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
유틸리티
Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
FREE
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (8)
유틸리티
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
FREE
One Click MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
유틸리티
One Click Close MT5 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
One Click MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
유틸리티
One Click Close MT4 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (6)
유틸리티
Forex Trade Manager MT4 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 4. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
FREE
XE Forex Strength Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (5)
지표
XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT4 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
FREE
XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
지표
The XR Gartley Pattern MT4 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss, Timeframe H1. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. In addition, we have created a  private group  for customers who have purchased one
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
유틸리티
Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
FREE
Multi Pairs Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
지표
The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an advanced trading too l that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of multiple currency pairs in real-time on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exotic pair
Gold Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
지표
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using   Gold Indicator   a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends eli
Multi Pairs Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
지표
The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an   advanced trading too l that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of   multiple currency pairs in real-time   on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exoti
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변