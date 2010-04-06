AX Forex Indicator MT4
- 指标
- MQL TOOLS SL
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 12
The AX Forex Indicator MT4 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This powerful indicator simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses advanced algorithms to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliable signals, it serves as a valuable asset in navigating the complexities of the forex market. The indicator also offers the option to enable alerts on the chart, as well as notifications sent by e-mail and Mobile when a signal appears. Additionally, we have added a panel where you can view minimum and maximum daily levels of a given currency pair. To simplify the process of starting the Indicator, all functions have been set to default. The AX Forex Indicator is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex Broker and Prop Trading Firms. The AX Forex Indicator can be used on FX pairs and CFDs. This indicator is appropriate for various types of traders, including those who like to trade on M1-M5, as well as those who prefer to trade on the H1 chart.
Features:
- Generates buy and sell signals based on comprehensive market analysis
- Provides real-time updates on trend changes to keep traders informed and ready to act
- Provides clear visual signals and alerts, reducing the complexity of market analysis
- The Ax Forex Indicator’s advanced algorithms and comprehensive analysis reduce false signals, leading to more accurate trades
Parameters:
- Showpanel (true-false) - option to hide the panel
- Color lines - change the color of all visible lines on the chart
- AlertChart (true-false) - display alerts in the chart when signals are detected
- AlertMail(true/false) – activation of sending mail with an alert when a signal is detected
- AlertMobile(true/false) – activation of sending alert for mobile when a signal is detected
- Dailylevels - display daily minimum and maximum levels as lines on the graph
Info:
TimeFrame: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Crypto: BITCOIN
CFDs: GOLD, US30
FX Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD
Type of account: Hedging, Zero, Micro, Cent, Standard, Premium, RAW or ECN
Updates:
The current version of this Indicator is 1.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT4 platform.
Price:
The AX Forex Indicator costs $179 and it can be used with any Forex Broker and Prop Trading Firms. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Indicator, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the Indicator.