SmartFilter

Strategy Overview

This Expert Advisor is built on a solid technical approach focused on trend reversals. Its goal is not to catch every market movement, but to identify high-probability reversal zones through the confluence of multiple reliable technical signals. The robot analyzes market conditions using several complementary indicators: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, Bollinger Bands, RSI, and ADX. This combination helps avoid premature entries and focuses on moments where price momentum truly confirms a change in direction.

Buy Conditions

The price is located below the Ichimoku cloud, indicating a potential bullish reversal zone.

The RSI is in an oversold area, suggesting a possible recovery in buying pressure.

The ADX shows early signs of upward momentum.

Finally, a break below the lower Bollinger Band triggers the buy signal, often marking a volatility expansion followed by a rebound.

Sell Conditions

The price is located above the Ichimoku cloud, signaling a potential overbought area.

The RSI is in an overbought zone, suggesting weakening bullish momentum.

The ADX shows early signs of downward momentum.

A break above the upper Bollinger Band confirms the sell signal, anticipating a market pullback.

Philosophy and Risk Management

This EA does not use grid or martingale systems. Each trade is taken based on probability and logic, not on attempts to recover losses. The goal is to stay aligned with the market, entering trades only when all conditions are met and consistent with the overall market context.

Why You Should Backtest It Yourself

I have intentionally not published any backtest results, for a simple reason: The performance of a trading robot strongly depends on your broker’s conditions, such as spread, commissions, and swap. A robot can be profitable with one broker but not with another. That’s why you should perform your own backtests and optimizations, to:

Verify compatibility with your broker. Understand how the EA reacts to different market phases. Build confidence in the strategy, especially during drawdown periods.

Summary

This robot is designed for traders who value:

A clear and logical technical approach,

A strategy without martingale or grid,

Disciplined and consistent signal generation,

And the freedom to test, learn, and trust their trading tools.

It’s not a gambling system — it’s a smart trading assistant, designed to act with logic, discipline, and precision.