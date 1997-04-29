Rsi MA Adx

Strategy Philosophy
The RSI ADX Trend Fusion robot combines the power of three major technical indicators : RSI, ADX, and Moving Average (MA), to detect when the market truly shifts from weakness to strength. The goal is not to chase every market move, but to capture only the most reliable signals that emerge from a clear technical confluence.This approach is based on a fundamental principle of algorithmic trading: Never predict the market direction but act only when multiple signals converge.

Operating Logic
The robot constantly monitors the trend direction (MA), the strength of the movement (ADX), and the extreme conditions (RSI). When a consistent alignment appears, it enters a trade automatically and with discipline.

Buy Conditions (BUY)

  • RSI enters the oversold zone, signaling a potential bullish rebound.
  • ADX confirms a buy signal (the uptrend is gaining strength).
  • And/or the price is located below the Moving Average (MA), an area favorable for an upward reversal. The robot then executes a BUY order, taking advantage of perfect synchronization between momentum, trend, and price.

Sell Conditions (SELL)

  •  RSI enters the overbought zone, indicating a possible correction.
  •  ADX confirms a sell signal (bearish pressure is increasing).
  • And/or the price is located above the Moving Average (MA), a probable reversal zone. The robot then executes a SELL order, aligning with the market’s bearish dynamics.

Integrated Risk Management
The robot uses no martingale and no grid.
It applies a rational and structured risk management approach:

  • Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit,
  • A dynamic Trailing Stop to secure profits.
Each trade is independent, calculated, and fully aligned with the strategy’s logic.

About the Backtest
No backtest results are intentionally provided.
Why? Because results differ from one broker to another due to: spread,commissions,swap, execution speed.
A robot can be profitable on one broker but less effective on another. That’s why you should perform your own backtest. Doing so allows you to:

  •  Understand the exact logic of the robot,
  • Adjust parameters to fit your market conditions,
  • And most importantly, strengthen your psychology during drawdown periods. You’ll know exactly why and how the robot opens positions.

If you don’t know how to run a backtest, simply search on YouTube: “How to do an automatic backtest with the MQL5 Strategy Tester”

An Important Reminder
Automated trading does not replace personal involvement. If someone expects to make money effortlessly without learning, they are in the wrong field.
But if you’re looking for a logical, structured, and transparent robot that acts only when true market signal convergence occurs, then RSI ADX Trend Fusion can become a powerful ally in your trading arsenal.

FREE
Envelopes Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Envelopes Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Envelopes. Envelopes parameters such as Period, MAShift, Deviation, BuyShift, BuyCandlestickShift, SellShift and SellCandlestickShift can be adjusted. Envelopes Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Envelopes Trade X MT5. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hamster Scalping tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Gece ölçeklendirme stratejisi. Giriş olarak RSI göstergesi ve ATR filtresi kullanılır. Uzman Danışman, bir riskten korunma hesabı türü gerektirir. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Genel öneriler Minimum para yatırma 100 $, minimum spread ile ECN hesaplarını kul
GMMA Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Uzman Danışmanlar
GMMA Trade X MT5 is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1, MovingAverageMAShift1, MovingAverageShift1, CandlestickShift1, MovingAveragePeriod2, MovingAverageMAShift2, MovingAverageShift2, CandlestickShift2, MovingAveragePeriod3, MovingAverageMAShift3, MovingAverageShift3, CandlestickShift3, MovingAveragePeriod4, MovingAverageMAShift4, MovingAverageShift4, CandlestickShift4, MovingAveragePeriod5, MovingAverageMAShift5, MovingAverageShift5, CandlestickShift5, MovingAver
Auto sl tp settings MT5
Kaijun Wang
Uzman Danışmanlar
任何交易者的最佳伙伴！ 该EA加载后: 1.可以对无止损止盈的订单自动设置止盈和止损. 2.可以对盈利订单在盈利一定设置幅度后保护盈利 3.可以移动止盈止损 特性 1.可以对无止损止盈的订单自动设置止盈和止损. 2.可以对盈利订单在盈利一定设置幅度后保护盈利 3.可以移动止盈止损 自动止盈止损设置 自动设置止损止盈的开关 固定止损的点数设置 固定止盈的点数设置 自动使用波幅自动计算的TP设置 波幅自动计算的TP的风险系数设置 超过一定开仓时间的订单不再设置止盈止损. 止损保护设置 止损保护开关 止损保护启动点数设置 盈利保护点数设置 止损移动设置 移动止损开关 移动止损启动点数设置 移动止损回撤点数设置 有任何问题,欢迎交流...
CCI Crossover EA MT5
J Gomat
Uzman Danışmanlar
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price. This EA Strategy M5 candle close moving average vs CCI Rosse over in 1M. Running Verry Smoothly in all pairs especially in GOLD it will gives good profit. Inputs are  important inputs: inp7_PipsAway: -50 to -500 for Gold, -2  for USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD inp9_ProfitAmountPips: 50 fore Gold, 2 for USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD all Target Stoploss is set Zero All instrument working well in this EA also You can Use y
ChronoATR Guardian
Roman Lomaev
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChronoATR Guardian (Trend Scalping Uzman Danışmanı) ChronoATR Guardian, ATR (Ortalama Gerçek Aralık) ve trend temelinde onaylanan darbe ticareti için tasarlanmış bir finansal piyasalar otomatik ticaret aracıdır. Bu danışman, çeşitli para çiftleri için hazır ayarlar içerir, bu da onu başlangıç seviyesindeki kullanıcılar için bile kolay kullanılır hale getirir. ️ Ana Parametreler Parametre Açıklama cSeconds Piyasa koşullarını analiz etmek için zaman aralığı (saniye cinsinden). PriceShotPercen
VR Black Box MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Il robot di trading VR Black Box si basa sulla popolare e collaudata strategia di trend following. Nel corso di diversi anni, i conti di trading live sono stati migliorati attraverso aggiornamenti regolari e l'introduzione di nuove idee. Grazie a ciò, VR Black Box è diventato un robot commerciale potente e unico in grado di impressionare sia i principianti che i trader esperti. Per conoscere il robot e valutarne l'efficacia, è sufficiente installarlo su un account demo e osservare i risultati pe
Alligator Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Alligator Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Alligator. Alligator parameters such as Jawsperiod1, Jawsshift1, Teethsperiod1, Teethsshift1,   Lipssperiod1, Lipssshift1, BuyShift1, BuyCandlestickShift1, BuyShift2, BuyCandlestickShift2, BuyShift3, BuyCandlestickShift3, SellShift1, SellCandlestickShift1, SellShift2, SellCandlestickShift2,  SellShift3 and SellCandlestickShift3 can be adjusted. Alligator Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HMA Scalper Pro EA   , en çok talep gören finansal enstrümanlarda (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD gibi popüler döviz çiftleri, XAU/USD altın işlemleri, Brent ve WTI petrol işlemleri ile BTC, ETH, LTC vb. kripto paralar) aktif işlem yapmaya yönelik çok fonksiyonlu bir trading robotudur. Bu robotun algoritmasının temelinde, klasik Moving Average’lara kıyasla daha net sinyaller sağlayan modernize edilmiş bir Hull Moving Average (HMA) versiyonu yer alır. Uzman Danışman, kısa vadeli fiya
Black Wolf MT5
Mike Pascal Plavonil
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Black Wolf initiate a cycle of buy or sell depending of the trend of a built-in indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Recommend pairs EURUSD,GBP USD, EURAUD,AUDJPY,GBPAUD,CADJPY Time Frame  M15  Recommend deposit  1000 usd or 1000 cents  Recommend settings   Default SETTINGS Lot type - lot type calculation (can be Constant, based on risk or Constant size per 1000) Lot size - lot size Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy Trade
