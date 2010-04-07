Rsi MA Breakout X

General Idea of the Strategy

This robot is built on a simple yet powerful concept.Capturing high-probability trend reversals by combining three essential market elements:

  1. Moving Average (MA): to identify the dominant trend and areas of excess.
  2. Price Elasticity : to detect when the market moves too far from its natural balance.
  3. RSI (Relative Strength Index) : to confirm overbought or oversold zones before a potential reversal.

This combination allows the robot to enter trades only when conditions are clearly aligned, avoiding false signals and premature entries. 

Operating Logic

The market behaves like an elastic band. The more it stretches, the more likely it is to snap back to equilibrium. The robot measures the distance between price and the moving average (elasticity) to detect market extremes. But it doesn’t rely on assumptions. It always waits for a confirmed technical breakout before opening a trade. 

Sell Conditions

  • The price is above the moving average, indicating an overextended bullish phase.
  •  A strong elasticity shows the market has deviated too far from its balance zone.
  • The RSI is overbought, signaling weakening bullish momentum.
  • The robot then waits for a bearish breakout below the moving average to confirm the reversal.

Once these conditions are met, the robot executes a SELL, taking advantage of the corrective phase of the market.

Buy Conditions

  • The price is below the moving average, showing an overextended bearish situation.
  • A strong elasticity reveals excessive deviation from the equilibrium.
  • The RSI is oversold, indicating fading bearish pressure.
  • The robot waits for a bullish breakout above the moving average to validate the reversal.

When these conditions align, the robot executes a BUY, anticipating a bullish rebound.

Risk Management and Discipline

The robot is designed with strict risk management, using no martingale and no grid system. Each trade follows a clear, measurable technical sequence.You can customize: Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and the signal parameters based on your risk tolerance. Every trade is based on logic, not luck.

About the Backtest

No backtest is intentionally provided. Robot results vary depending on brokers because each one has different spreads, commissions, swaps, and execution quality. That’s why you should perform your own backtests on your preferred assets and broker. Doing so helps you:Understand the robot’s logic in depth, evaluate its real performance, strengthen your psychology during drawdown periods. If you don’t know how to perform a backtest, simply search on YouTube: “How to run an automatic backtest with the MT5 Strategy Tester.

In Summary

Automated trading is not a promise of easy money. It’s a powerful tool for traders who take the time to understand what they use. If you’re looking for a robot based on real market logic, one that waits for confirmed breakouts after price excess, then this robot is built for you.

Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Matrix Arrow EA MT5 , Matrix Arrow Göstergesinin MT5 sinyallerini grafikteki bir ticaret paneli ile manuel olarak veya %100 otomatik olarak takas edebilen benzersiz bir uzman danışmandır.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX), Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI), Klasik Heiken Ashi mumları, Hareketli ortalama, Hareketli Ortalama Yakınsama Iraksaklığ
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Göstergeler
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Pro Trader EA
Igor Widiger
Uzman Danışmanlar
As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
The Time is Gold
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XAUUSD is a special asset with special characteristics that needs a special optimization of the products, we have created a system that adapts to this value and tries to take advantage of its advantages and eliminate the differences. Although this system is designed and optimized for use in the XAUUSD, it can be used in other pairs and values, including stock indices and commodities. It is a system that through an algorithm of multiple operations and multiple lots tries to make a profit o
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Göstergeler
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Göstergeler
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Uzman Danışmanlar
Investopedia FIVE EA bu ​​makaleye dayanmaktadır: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/beş-dakika-momo.asp TİCARET KOŞULLARI - Negatif bölgede olmak için X dönemi EMA ve MACD'nin altında döviz çifti ticareti arayın. - Fiyatın X dönemi EMA'sının üzerine çıkmasını bekleyin, ardından MACD'nin negatiften pozitife geçiş sürecinde olduğundan veya beş çubuk içinde pozitif bölgeye geçtiğinden emin olun. - 20 dönemlik EMA'nın 10 pip üzerinde uzun gidin. - Girişteki pozisyonun X'ini artı r
Tron MT5
Franck Martin
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
TRON is the result of several months of development. Featuring an advanced algorithm and a combination of custom indicators, this EA is a blend of profitability, security and simplicity. With its intelligent real-time technology and proven trading strategy for several years now, it offers reliable long-term trading and knows how to adapt to the situations it encounters over time. *** Compatible with Prop Firm ***   (see backtest) Please check your Prop Firm's terms and rules for consistency and
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Göstergeler
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
ZigZag with Fibonacci
Rafael Caetano Pinto
Göstergeler
This indicator uses the metaquotes ZigZag indicator as base to plot fibonacci extension and fibonacci retracement based in the Elliot waves. A fibonacci retracement will be plotted on every wave draw by the ZigZag. A fibonacci extension will be plotted only after the 2nd wave. Both fibonacci will be updated over the same wave tendency. Supporting until 9 consecutive elliot waves. Parameters: Depth: How much the algorithm will iterate to find the lowest and highest candles Deviation: Amount of
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Göstergeler
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (48)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5
Wissam Hussein
Göstergeler
Welcome to the Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition indicator that is focused to detect advanced patterns. The Gartley pattern, Bat pattern, and Cypher pattern  are popular technical analysis tools used by traders to identify potential reversal points in the market. Our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator is a powerful tool that uses advanced algorithms to scan the markets and identify these patterns in real-time. With our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator, you ca
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.43 (47)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
PipFinite EA Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
3.67 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Official Automated Version of the Powerful Indicator PipFinite Trend PRO EA Trend PRO trades the signal of PipFinite Trend PRO and manages the trade depending on the user's preference. The EA includes many customizable features that can further enhance the Trend PRO trading strategy. Features like Entry and Exit Filters, Higher Timeframe Filter, Stoploss, Takeprofit, Breakeven, Trailing Stop, News Filter and MORE! The Innovative Solution EA Trend PRO was created to make your trading more
Ay Xauusd Expert
Atsuko Yamashita
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ay XAUUSD Expert Altın için M15 trend otomatik işlem EA’sı｜Stabil scalping & gün içi işlem Altın otomatik işleminin yeni standardı! Yüksek hassasiyetli trend tespiti × istikrarlı kâr mantığı × sürekli yükselen performans “Ay XAUUSD Expert”, altın (XAUUSD) için M15 zaman diliminde özel olarak tasarlanmış yüksek performanslı bir trend EA’dır. Yoğun dalgalı ve hızlı değişen piyasalarda dahi güçlü, özgün algoritma kullanır. <Başlıca özellikler> M15’e özel, altına odaklı EA (XAUUSD için otomatik iş
Mac Binary Options Signals MT5
Satya Prakash Mishra
Göstergeler
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
