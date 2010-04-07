SmartFilter

Strategy Overview

This Expert Advisor is built on a solid technical approach focused on trend reversals. Its goal is not to catch every market movement, but to identify high-probability reversal zones through the confluence of multiple reliable technical signals. The robot analyzes market conditions using several complementary indicators: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, Bollinger Bands, RSI, and ADX. This combination helps avoid premature entries and focuses on moments where price momentum truly confirms a change in direction.

Buy Conditions 

  • The price is located below the Ichimoku cloud, indicating a potential bullish reversal zone.
  • The RSI is in an oversold area, suggesting a possible recovery in buying pressure.
  • The ADX shows early signs of upward momentum.
  • Finally, a break below the lower Bollinger Band triggers the buy signal, often marking a volatility expansion followed by a rebound.

Sell Conditions 

  • The price is located above the Ichimoku cloud, signaling a potential overbought area.
  • The RSI is in an overbought zone, suggesting weakening bullish momentum.
  • The ADX shows early signs of downward momentum.
  • A break above the upper Bollinger Band confirms the sell signal, anticipating a market pullback.

Philosophy and Risk Management

This EA does not use grid or martingale systems. Each trade is taken based on probability and logic, not on attempts to recover losses. The goal is to stay aligned with the market, entering trades only when all conditions are met and consistent with the overall market context.

Why You Should Backtest It Yourself

I have intentionally not published any backtest results, for a simple reason: The performance of a trading robot strongly depends on your broker’s conditions, such as spread, commissions, and swap. A robot can be profitable with one broker but not with another. That’s why you should perform your own backtests and optimizations, to:

  1. Verify compatibility with your broker.
  2. Understand how the EA reacts to different market phases.
  3. Build confidence in the strategy, especially during drawdown periods.

Summary

This robot is designed for traders who value:

  • A clear and logical technical approach,
  • A strategy without martingale or grid,
  • Disciplined and consistent signal generation,
  • And the freedom to test, learn, and trust their trading tools.

It’s not a gambling system — it’s a smart trading assistant, designed to act with logic, discipline, and precision.

Produits recommandés
Rsi Cloud PullBack
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability.  If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.  Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable.  Even with a profitable robot
Bollinger Heiken Ichimoku impulsion 2 X
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General Idea of the Strategy This strategy is built on a simple yet remarkably effective logic: trading market impulses in the direction of the main trend, by combining the power of Ichimoku Cloud and Bollinger Bands.The robot does not try to catch every price movement — instead, it focuses on significant breakouts, where volatility explodes and the dominant trend is clearly established. Operating Logic The system relies on two key technical pillars: Bollinger Bands detect moments of volatility
Awesome Cloud
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability.  If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.  Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable. Even with a profitable robot,
Rsi MA Pullback 2
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General idea of the strategy: The RSI MA Pullback robot is based on a simple but remarkably effective concept: Identify a strong impulse, wait for a controlled retracement, and then capture the second impulse ;   the one where the market reveals its true direction. To achieve this level of precision, the robot combines the Moving Average (MA) and the RSI indicator in order to filter out false signals and only take positions when the technical conditions are perfectly aligned. Each trade is there
Ichimoku with alert
Tete Adate Adjete
Indicateurs
ichimoku indicator with alert; audible alert, email alert, push alert you can enable or disable the settings as you wish When there is a crossing of tenkansen and kijun you will get an alert When there is a cross between Senkouspan A and Senkouspan B you will get an alert Affordable sound settings possibility to modify the parameters of the ichimoku indicator
SYO strategy EA
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Experts
A powerful and reliable Expert Advisor based on the trading logic behind one of Darwinex's top-performing strategies : SYO . With over $10 million under management and a public track record of more than 10 years , this system has stood the test of time — and now you can automate it on your MetaTrader terminal. The system was shared during a private conference, revelaing the code that the fund managing 10 Million uses. Its a breakout EA that trades the indices in the 1h hour time frame (it can be
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
MA Fibo Retracement
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General idea of the strategy This robot does not use a Grid or a Martingale system. It just uses a simple strategy based on 2 indicators: Moving Average and Fibonacci retracement. Buy Signal: When the price is below the moving average, it indicates that the market is in a downtrend. In a downtrend, the market never falls in a straight line. It alternates between: Bearish impulses (the main downward movement) Bullish retracements (small upward bounces before the next decline) The robot, on the ot
Liquidity Zone Detector MT5
Komi Eyram F Kahoho
Indicateurs
Le Liquidity Zone Detector est un indicateur technique avancé conçu pour identifier et tracer les zones de liquidité clés sur le marché en se basant sur l'indicateur ZigZag. Cet outil met en évidence les niveaux de prix où des liquidités importantes sont susceptibles d'être présentes, en dessinant des lignes de tendance sur les points hauts et bas capturés par le ZigZag. Le Liquidity Zone Detector aide les traders à repérer les zones potentielles de retournement ou de continuation des tendances
Moving Average Breakout
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General Idea of the Strategy The robot is based on a simple yet highly effective principle: Identifying clear breakouts of the moving average accompanied by strong price elasticity. The goal is to detect moments when the market creates a genuine impulse , a sign that a real trend is forming, not just a random fluctuation. By focusing only on strong and confirmed breakouts, the robot filters out most of the false signals that trap manual traders. It continuously monitors candle behavior around t
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Koumo Breakout A
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability.  If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.   Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable. Even with a profitable robo
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
Investopedia FIVE EA est basé sur cet article : https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp CONDITIONS COMMERCIALES - Recherchez les paires de devises qui se négocient en dessous de l'EMA et du MACD de la période X pour être en territoire négatif. - Attendez que le prix dépasse l'EMA de la période X, puis assurez-vous que MACD est soit en train de passer du négatif au positif, soit est passé en territoire positif dans les cinq barres. - Aller long 10 pips au-dessus
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  est un conseiller expert unique qui peut échanger les signaux MT5 de l'indicateur Matrix Arrow avec un panneau de commerce sur le graphique, manuellement ou à 100% automatiquement.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX), Indice de canal de matières premières (CCI), Bougies classiques Heik
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
Ay Xauusd Expert
Atsuko Yamashita
Experts
Ay XAUUSD Expert EA de trading automatique tendance pour l’or sur M15｜Scalping & day trading stables La nouvelle référence du trading automatique sur l’or ! Détection de tendance très précise × logique de profit régulier × performance en hausse continue “Ay XAUUSD Expert” est un EA hautes performances, conçu exclusivement pour l’or (XAUUSD) sur le graphique M15. Il utilise un algorithme propriétaire robuste même en cas de volatilité ou de mouvements brusques. <Principales caractéristiques> EA
Tron MT5
Franck Martin
5 (1)
Experts
TRON is the result of several months of development. Featuring an advanced algorithm and a combination of custom indicators, this EA is a blend of profitability, security and simplicity. With its intelligent real-time technology and proven trading strategy for several years now, it offers reliable long-term trading and knows how to adapt to the situations it encounters over time. *** Compatible with Prop Firm ***   (see backtest) Please check your Prop Firm's terms and rules for consistency and
PipFinite EA Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
3.67 (9)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Powerful Indicator PipFinite Trend PRO EA Trend PRO trades the signal of PipFinite Trend PRO and manages the trade depending on the user's preference. The EA includes many customizable features that can further enhance the Trend PRO trading strategy. Features like Entry and Exit Filters, Higher Timeframe Filter, Stoploss, Takeprofit, Breakeven, Trailing Stop, News Filter and MORE! The Innovative Solution EA Trend PRO was created to make your trading more
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Experts
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
The Time is Gold
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The XAUUSD is a special asset with special characteristics that needs a special optimization of the products, we have created a system that adapts to this value and tries to take advantage of its advantages and eliminate the differences. Although this system is designed and optimized for use in the XAUUSD, it can be used in other pairs and values, including stock indices and commodities. It is a system that through an algorithm of multiple operations and multiple lots tries to make a profit o
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicateurs
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.61 (135)
Indicateurs
Le Capteur de Tendance (The Trend Catcher) : La stratégie Trend Catcher avec indicateur d’alerte est un outil d’analyse technique polyvalent qui aide les traders à identifier les tendances du marché ainsi que les points d’entrée et de sortie potentiels. Elle dispose d’une stratégie Trend Catcher dynamique, s’adaptant aux conditions du marché pour offrir une représentation visuelle claire de la direction de la tendance. Les traders peuvent personnaliser les paramètres selon leurs préférences et l
FREE
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Experts
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Pro Trader EA
Igor Widiger
Experts
As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
ROMAN5 Time Breakout Indicator Free
Anton Nel
4.7 (10)
Indicateurs
ROMAN5 Time Breakout Indicator automatically draws the boxes for daily support and resistance breakouts. It helps the user identifying whether to buy or sell. It comes with an alert that will sound whenever a new signal appears. It also features an email facility. Your email address and SMTP Server settings should be specified in the settings window of the "Mailbox" tab in your MetaTrader 5. Blue arrow up = Buy. Red arrow down = Sell. You can use one of my Trailing Stop products that automatical
FREE
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicateurs
Technical Description of the Indicator – Delta Profile for MetaTrader 5 The Delta Profile is an indicator developed for MetaTrader 5 focused on detailed analysis of volume flow within a defined range of candles. It organizes and displays information about the imbalance of positive volumes (associated with upward movements) and negative volumes (associated with downward movements) at different price levels. The result is a clear view of the chart points where the highest concentration of trades o
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.72 (65)
Experts
Informations importantes ! Notre équipe est divisée par rôles : les développeurs se concentrent sur le développement et les mises à jour, tandis que les modérateurs aident à l'installation et à la configuration de l'EA. Nos modérateurs sont disponibles pour vous aider et répondre à toutes vos questions : Zolia (Taïwan) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia Jim (Angleterre) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jimmyalgo Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence art
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (339)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (23)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (11)
Experts
Chaque fois que le signal en direct augmente de 10 %, le prix sera augmenté pour préserver l'exclusivité de Zenox et protéger la stratégie. Le prix final sera de 2 999 $. Signal en Direct Compte IC Markets, voyez par vous-même la performance en direct comme preuve ! Zenox est un robot de swing trading multipaires à la pointe de la technologie, basé sur l'IA. Il suit les tendances et diversifie les risques sur seize paires de devises. Des années de développement intensif ont permis de créer un a
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (39)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — Le sommet du trading de réseaux neuronaux et le chemin vers la liberté financière. Aura Ultimate représente la prochaine étape de la gamme Aura : une synthèse d'architecture d'IA de pointe, d'intelligence adaptative au marché et de précision maîtrisée des risques. S'appuyant sur l'ADN éprouvé d'Aura Black Edition et d'Aura Neuron, elle va plus loin en fusionnant leurs atouts au sein d'un écosystème multi-stratégies unifié, tout en introduisant une toute nouvelle logique prédict
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (45)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Une puissance intelligente, optimisée pour chaque trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix de lancement spécial Signal en direct :       CLIQUEZ ICI Chaîne Quantum King :       Cliquez ici ***Achetez Quantum King MT5 et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour plus de détails ! Gérez   votre trading avec précision et discipline. Quantu
Prop Firm Gold EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.7 (10)
Experts
INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES ! Ce robot de trading n'est pas conçu pour obtenir un backtest parfait, ni pour une optimisation excessive ou un ajustement de courbe. Il n'utilise aucune stratégie risquée de type martingale ou grille. Son objectif principal est la rentabilité réelle en conditions réelles.    Les stratégies utilisées sont un mélange de mes stratégies éprouvées sur l'or, que j'applique en direct via mes signaux vérifiés. Elles affichent un historique de rentabilité de plus de 13 mois,
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Experts
Un nouveau pas en avant | La précision pilotée par l’IA rencontre la logique du marché Avec Argos Rage , un nouveau niveau d’automatisation du trading est introduit – alimenté par un système DeepSeek AI intégré qui analyse le comportement du marché en temps réel. Tout en s’appuyant sur les points forts d’Argos Fury, cet EA suit une voie stratégique différente : plus de flexibilité, une interprétation plus large et une plus forte interaction avec le marché. Live Signal Unité de temps : M30 Eff
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (7)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Système Multi-Devises IA de Nouvelle Génération Signal en Direct: [Compte Principal] | [Compte Secondaire] | Canal Officiel AOT | Prochain Prix: $299 IMPORTANT! Après l'achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installation et les instructions de configuration. AOT MT5 est un Expert Advisor avancé propulsé par l'analyse de sentiment IA et des algorithmes d'Optimisation Adaptative . Développé au cours de plusieurs années de perfectionnement, ce système entièrement au
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.88 (34)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (8)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : MT4 par défaut (Plus de 7 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Plus de 5 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera v
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (10)
Experts
Zenith FX – Système Avancé d’Intelligence Artificielle Mécanique Présentation Générale Zenith FX représente la nouvelle génération d’architecture algorithmique, conçue pour offrir une précision de niveau institutionnel sur XAUUSD (Or) et USDJPY (Dollar/Yen Japonais) . Basé sur la structure analytique introduite dans Axon Shift et Vector Prime, le système intègre un cadre neuronal renforcé, capable de s’adapter en temps réel à la volatilité du marché, aux changements de liquidité et aux corrélat
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.8 (15)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
AuriON AI System EA MT5
Aung Kaung Htet
Experts
AuriON AI System EA Le trading redéfini par l’intelligence. Important: après l’achat, veuillez m’envoyer un message privé afin de recevoir votre package d’installation personnalisé et les instructions de configuration. Signal en direct:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340133 Offre actuelle : Les 10 prochaines copies sont disponibles à 449 $ , puis le prix passera à 599  $   I. Introduction AuriON est un système de trading cognitif intégrant exécution algorithmique, apprentissage automatique
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.45 (85)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Remstone Club   Remstone Prime   Remstone ICM The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. Q1 price: $2,500 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 4 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du te
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (486)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demand
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.31 (35)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (25)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.17 (69)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (123)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
4.94 (31)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ]   Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinan
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (10)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
META i7
Meta Sophie Agapova
5 (2)
Experts
META i7 – Évolution du Trading Intelligent -  Référence technique META i7 est un Expert Advisor entièrement automatisé, basé sur deux réseaux neuronaux puissants et coopératifs. Ces réseaux fonctionnent en temps réel, prenant, évaluant et optimisant continuellement les décisions de trading. Les deux réseaux neuronaux sont traités et analysés via la couche interne META Layer. Il s’agit d’une interface entièrement intégrée à l’EA, qui fusionne et évalue les résultats des deux modèles pour produir
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (103)
Experts
Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (35)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (120)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (5)
Experts
Plus que 1 exemplaires disponibles à 599 $ Prochain prix : 699 $ Sans exagération et sans risque inutile. Avec un drawdown minimal : One Man Army est un système de trading multidevises conçu à la fois pour le trading personnel et pour les sociétés de trading Prop. Il suit une stratégie de scalping basée sur les corrections et retournements du marché à court et moyen terme, en opérant au moyen d’ordres à cours limité différés (limit orders). Ce robot de trading ne devine pas la direction du marc
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
5 (1)
Experts
Croissance à long terme. Cohérence. Résilience. Pivot Killer EA n’est pas un système de gains rapides — c’est un algorithme de trading professionnel conçu pour faire croître votre compte de manière durable sur le long terme . Conçu exclusivement pour XAUUSD (OR) , Pivot Killer est le fruit de plusieurs années de recherche, de tests et de développement discipliné. Il repose sur une philosophie simple : la cohérence surpasse la chance . Ce système a été soumis à des tests rigoureux sur différents
Gold Day AI
Anton Zverev
Experts
Prix de départ : 199 $ Prix final : 3 999 $ Nombre total d'exemplaires : 300 Фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit! Une seule offre sur le marché ! Paire de devises :   XAUUSD Laps de temps:       D1 Gold Day AI est un outil de scalping journalier qui utilise plusieurs stratégies adaptatives. Chaque transaction s'ouvre avec un   plafond de perte maximal   et   un plafond de profit maximal, suivis d'   un stop suiveur. Ce robot de trading n'utilise ni grille, ni martingale, ni intelligence artifi
Plus de l'auteur
Ichimoku Cloud Breakout
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General Idea of the Strategy The Ichimoku Cloud Breaker robot harnesses the power of the famous Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator but with a unique multi–timeframe approach. The goal of the robot is to identify true trend breakouts while filtering out false signals. The robot continuously monitors the Ichimoku clouds across multiple timeframes and only opens a position when the signals are perfectly aligned between the smaller and higher timeframes. Result: precise, powerful, and high–potential entri
Ichimoku Price Action A
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Strategy Description This robot is based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo method. A powerful approach designed to identify impulses within the main market trend. The objective is to trade only in the direction of the dominant movement, precisely at the moment when momentum resumes after a period of consolidation. Buy Conditions The Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, and price are all located above the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo). The Chikou Span is free of any obstacles (no intersection with recent price action). A cand
Rsi MA Adx
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Strategy Philosophy The RSI ADX Trend Fusion robot combines the power of three major technical indicators  : RSI, ADX, and Moving Average (MA) , to detect when the market truly shifts from weakness to strength. The goal is not to chase every market move, but to capture only the most reliable signals that emerge from a clear technical confluence.This approach is based on a fundamental principle of algorithmic trading: Never predict the market direction but act only when multiple signals converge
Fractal Ichimoku
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General Idea of the Strategy This robot is based on a multi-layered analytical logic, combining the power of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo with the precision of Fractal signals. Its goal is simple: to identify the most reliable market reversals and impulsive movements, where multiple technical forces converge.This approach does not seek to catch every market move, but focuses only on high-probability entries, where conditions are clearly in favor of the trader.   perating Logic The robot continuously analy
MACD Ichimoku retracement
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General Idea of the Strategy This robot combines the precision of the Ichimoku Cloud and the power of the MACD to identify high-probability trend reversals. The idea is simple: detect moments when the market moves too far from its equilibrium zone (extreme elasticity), then confirm this imbalance through the MACD structure before a real reversal occurs. Thus, the robot does not anticipate it waits for technical proof of the reversal before acting. Operating Logic The strategy is based on two l
SAR Ichimoku retracement
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General Idea of the Strategy The robot is built on an elegant combination of three powerful technical concepts: the Ichimoku Cloud, the Parabolic SAR, and the concept of price elasticity.Its goal is simple: to identify the most reliable trend reversals by waiting for the market to reach a sufficient level of tension before confirming a new direction.The robot does not attempt to trade every movement, but only high-probability signals, when price, trend, and momentum align perfectly. Operating Lo
Moving Average Breakout
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General Idea of the Strategy The robot is based on a simple yet highly effective principle: Identifying clear breakouts of the moving average accompanied by strong price elasticity. The goal is to detect moments when the market creates a genuine impulse , a sign that a real trend is forming, not just a random fluctuation. By focusing only on strong and confirmed breakouts, the robot filters out most of the false signals that trap manual traders. It continuously monitors candle behavior around t
MA Fibo Retracement
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General idea of the strategy This robot does not use a Grid or a Martingale system. It just uses a simple strategy based on 2 indicators: Moving Average and Fibonacci retracement. Buy Signal: When the price is below the moving average, it indicates that the market is in a downtrend. In a downtrend, the market never falls in a straight line. It alternates between: Bearish impulses (the main downward movement) Bullish retracements (small upward bounces before the next decline) The robot, on the ot
Rsi MA Pullback 2
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General idea of the strategy: The RSI MA Pullback robot is based on a simple but remarkably effective concept: Identify a strong impulse, wait for a controlled retracement, and then capture the second impulse ;   the one where the market reveals its true direction. To achieve this level of precision, the robot combines the Moving Average (MA) and the RSI indicator in order to filter out false signals and only take positions when the technical conditions are perfectly aligned. Each trade is there
Bollinger Heiken Ichimoku impulsion 2 X
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General Idea of the Strategy This strategy is built on a simple yet remarkably effective logic: trading market impulses in the direction of the main trend, by combining the power of Ichimoku Cloud and Bollinger Bands.The robot does not try to catch every price movement — instead, it focuses on significant breakouts, where volatility explodes and the dominant trend is clearly established. Operating Logic The system relies on two key technical pillars: Bollinger Bands detect moments of volatility
Rsi MA Breakout X
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
General Idea of the Strategy This robot is built on a simple yet powerful concept .C apturing high-probability trend reversals by combining three essential market elements: Moving Average (MA) : to identify the dominant trend and areas of excess. Price Elasticity  : to detect when the market moves too far from its natural balance. RSI (Relative Strength Index)  : to confirm overbought or oversold zones before a potential reversal. This combination allows the robot to enter trades only when condi
Koumo Breakout A
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability.  If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.   Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable. Even with a profitable robo
Trend Flip
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability. If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job. Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable. Even with a profitable robot,
Awesome Cloud
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability.  If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.  Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable. Even with a profitable robot,
Rsi Cloud PullBack
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability.  If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.  Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable.  Even with a profitable robot
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis