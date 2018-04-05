Awesome Cloud

Do you want trading robots? Read this:

Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability. If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job. Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable. Even with a profitable robot, if you take high risks per trade, you'll blow your account. You shouldn’t judge the effectiveness of a robot based on 2 or 3 trades, but rather on a hundred trades or more.

General Idea of the strategy:

This robot does not use a Grid or a Martingale system. It just uses a simple strategy based on technical indicators: Awesome oscillator, Ichimoku.

Buy Signal:
If the price is above the Ichimoku cloud and the Awesome oscillator indicator gives a buy signal, the robot will open a buy trade.

Sell Signal:
If the price is below the Ichimoku cloud and the Awesome oscillator indicator gives a sell signal, the robot will open a sell trade.

Backtest:

Here are the reasons why you should do your own backtest:

  •  There are a lot of dishonest people who use a lot of coding methods to manipulate backtests results. If you want to avoid being scammed, and if you     want to succeed in algorithmic trading, learn how to do your backtest yourself.
  •  Before buying robots, if you don't try to understand how the robot works (strategy), and you use someone's backtest settings to trade, when the         robot is in drawdown, you will want to change the inputs settings at every moment. In real account, stop changing the settings, when the robot           loses a few trades.
  • A bot can be profitable depending on the backtest with a broker, then if you change brokers and then do another backtest with the same durations and settings, the bot will no longer be profitable. This is because brokers do not have the same spreads, commissions and swaps. For your backtests, choose brokers, which have small spreads, commissions and swaps, because it has an impact on your profitability. I use the brokers Exness, and IC Market. It's not a broker recommendation that I'm making, make your own choice.

If you want to know, if a robot maked money or not in the past, do the backtest. Stop drawing conclusions in your mind.After buying a bot, 1 month is insufficient, to conclude that a bot is profitable or not.Do your own backtest over a minimum of 10 years, on every symbol. I said to do this on every symbol, because if a bot is profitable on one symbol, it doesn't mean it will be profitable on every symbols.To do the backtest, don't use the historical data provide by brokers, because most of them have quality below 100%. If the data quality is low, it means that the results of your backtest do not accurately reflect what happened in the market. 

Conclusion:

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to send me a message on the platform. I will respond to you within 24 hours.

Önerilen ürünler
Ichimoku with alert
Tete Adate Adjete
Göstergeler
ichimoku indicator with alert; audible alert, email alert, push alert you can enable or disable the settings as you wish When there is a crossing of tenkansen and kijun you will get an alert When there is a cross between Senkouspan A and Senkouspan B you will get an alert Affordable sound settings possibility to modify the parameters of the ichimoku indicator
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Uzman Danışmanlar
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Granite Anvil NQ MT5
Marco Mendez Antuña
Uzman Danışmanlar
This system was created for the NASDAQ-100 (NQ) in intraday trading (H1). Its logic is based on detecting breakouts after phases of relative calm and riding the momentum with risk management defined from the very start.The design was validated over 10 years of historical data, using in-sample/out-of-sample analysis, Walk Forward, and various robustness tests.It’s a slow, low-frequency bot that tends to trigger about ~9 times per month on average. It is aimed at experienced algorithmic traders wh
News Advisor MT5 Pro
Zakaria Rachid
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor is designed for news trading. This version is the professional version for MT5. The price of this version is going to be 50 USD for a limited number of copies. The Final price is 99 USD. Please find below the MT4 version of the expert: News Advisor MT4 Pro. The main advantage of this expert is that it’s offering backtesting capabilities (something that is not found in most news expert advisors). This ability gives you the opportunity to optimize and test the efficacity, the s
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Matrix Arrow EA MT5 , Matrix Arrow Göstergesinin MT5 sinyallerini grafikteki bir ticaret paneli ile manuel olarak veya %100 otomatik olarak takas edebilen benzersiz bir uzman danışmandır.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Heiken Ashi mumları Hareketli ortalama Hareketli Ortalama Yakınsama Iraksaklığı (M
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.48 (46)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Uzman Danışmanlar
Investopedia FIVE EA bu ​​makaleye dayanmaktadır: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/beş-dakika-momo.asp TİCARET KOŞULLARI - Negatif bölgede olmak için X dönemi EMA ve MACD'nin altında döviz çifti ticareti arayın. - Fiyatın X dönemi EMA'sının üzerine çıkmasını bekleyin, ardından MACD'nin negatiften pozitife geçiş sürecinde olduğundan veya beş çubuk içinde pozitif bölgeye geçtiğinden emin olun. - 20 dönemlik EMA'nın 10 pip üzerinde uzun gidin. - Girişteki pozisyonun X'ini artı r
HFT AOs GOLD
Murad Nagiev
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT AOs  Canlı Ticaret Sinyali -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2324741 HFT AOs, volatil piyasalarda hızlı ve uyarlanabilir yürütme için tasarlanmış otomatik bir yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) sistemidir. Algoritma, gün boyunca mikro fırsatları belirlemek için gelişmiş emir akışı analizi ve kısa vadeli momentum stratejileri kullanır. Temel Özellikler: Manuel müdahale olmadan tamamen otomatik ticaret Düşük gecikmeli yürütme ve hızlı karar alma Düşük zaman dilimlerinde (M1–M5) en iyi performans
SYO strategy EA
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Uzman Danışmanlar
A powerful and reliable Expert Advisor based on the trading logic behind one of Darwinex's top-performing strategies : SYO . With over $10 million under management and a public track record of more than 10 years , this system has stood the test of time — and now you can automate it on your MetaTrader terminal. The system was shared during a private conference, revelaing the code that the fund managing 10 Million uses. Its a breakout EA that trades the indices in the 1h hour time frame (it can be
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
Ay Xauusd Expert
Atsuko Yamashita
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ay XAUUSD Expert Altın için M15 trend otomatik işlem EA’sı｜Stabil scalping & gün içi işlem Altın otomatik işleminin yeni standardı! Yüksek hassasiyetli trend tespiti × istikrarlı kâr mantığı × sürekli yükselen performans “Ay XAUUSD Expert”, altın (XAUUSD) için M15 zaman diliminde özel olarak tasarlanmış yüksek performanslı bir trend EA’dır. Yoğun dalgalı ve hızlı değişen piyasalarda dahi güçlü, özgün algoritma kullanır. <Başlıca özellikler> M15’e özel, altına odaklı EA (XAUUSD için otomatik iş
CryptoEA
Dragan Drenjanin
Uzman Danışmanlar
CryptoEA. Sticking to the same vibe, but this bot's got a bit of a twist in its crypto money management system. This is some brand-new stuff, and, only this bot's got this feature integrated. Anyways, the bot's rockin' a slick, minimalist design, but it's packing all the top-notch features – works with all order types, flips positions, makes decisions on the fly, goes for the buy or the sell, and all exit rules are calculated base on six independent ATR indicators. This robot's geared up to trad
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
The Time is Gold
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XAUUSD is a special asset with special characteristics that needs a special optimization of the products, we have created a system that adapts to this value and tries to take advantage of its advantages and eliminate the differences. Although this system is designed and optimized for use in the XAUUSD, it can be used in other pairs and values, including stock indices and commodities. It is a system that through an algorithm of multiple operations and multiple lots tries to make a profit o
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HMA Scalper Pro EA   , en çok talep gören finansal enstrümanlarda (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD gibi popüler döviz çiftleri, XAU/USD altın işlemleri, Brent ve WTI petrol işlemleri ile BTC, ETH, LTC vb. kripto paralar) aktif işlem yapmaya yönelik çok fonksiyonlu bir trading robotudur. Bu robotun algoritmasının temelinde, klasik Moving Average’lara kıyasla daha net sinyaller sağlayan modernize edilmiş bir Hull Moving Average (HMA) versiyonu yer alır. Uzman Danışman, kısa vadeli fiya
MSHia Multi Strategy Hedge Multi pair Retail
Roberto Tavares
Uzman Danışmanlar
The trading strategy is based on over 10 years of successful experience in trading based on the strength of a candle and percentage of the body in relation to the entire Candle (Strong Candle) and/or (depending on the configured parameters) on a moving average long-period triple trend (JMA) combined with the current chart's time moving average with constant bands and AWESOME oscillator or even Bollinger Bands, all of which can be combined as desired to allow a safer market entry. Combined with
Tron MT5
Franck Martin
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
TRON is the result of several months of development. Featuring an advanced algorithm and a combination of custom indicators, this EA is a blend of profitability, security and simplicity. With its intelligent real-time technology and proven trading strategy for several years now, it offers reliable long-term trading and knows how to adapt to the situations it encounters over time. *** Compatible with Prop Firm ***   (see backtest) Please check your Prop Firm's terms and rules for consistency and
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
The Last Pharaon
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Uzman Danışmanlar
Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
Golden Osiris EA
Luis Corso
Uzman Danışmanlar
What is Golden Osiris EA? Golden Osiris EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor (trading robot) specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a powerful algorithmic structure with adaptive logic to fully capitalize on market movements in the current trading environment. Developed using the latest algorithmic updates, this EA analyzes key level breakouts, price action, and signals from technical indicators specially tuned for the gold market. Key Features:
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Pro Trader EA
Igor Widiger
Uzman Danışmanlar
As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Uzman Danışmanlar
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
Cypher King
Youssef Souih Hejjaji
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cypher King is now available! Cypher King delivers consistent performance without the gimmicks. Built for GBPJPY, easily adaptable to other pairs, and designed to thrive in real market conditions. Why Choose Cypher King? AI-Driven Precision At the heart of Cypher King lies a powerful neural network that analyzes live price action using a synchronized blend of MACD, RSI, EMAs, Bollinger Bands , and more. No Martingale, No Nonsense Forget risky systems. Cypher King uses stable logic , avoiding pos
ReversiLot
Kostiantyn Lytvyn
Uzman Danışmanlar
ReversiLot is a powerful automated trading tool on the MetaTrader 5 platform, created for professional traders and investors. This advisor is based on a money management strategy using Martingale and can adapt to market conditions. Key Features: Dynamic Lot Management: The initial lot size is calculated based on the risk percentage of the deposit. The ability to increase the lot size by multiplying after each losing trade. Flexible Parameter Settings: RiskPercentage – the risk percentage for ca
Fibonacci MT5
Konstantin Chechnev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fibonacci EA MT5 is an Expert Advisor for automating trading based on Fibonacci levels. It determines the minimum and maximum prices over a specified number of bars, builds Fibonacci levels, and opens trades when the current price reaches the selected levels. The EA can trade with the trend or against it, depending on the given parameters. It also allows you to configure levels for closing trades, risk management, and time filters. Features Automatic detection of local extremes and the construct
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (298)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.61 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.84 (25)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 500   USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaş
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SAHNE FİRMASI HAZIR!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   INDEPENDENT REVIEW "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yüksek performanslı bir Uzman Danışman olan ORB Master EA ile ortaya çıkarın. ORB, erken piyasa ivmesini
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (478)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal:   Buray
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
4.5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.93 (120)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (119)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
Remstone
Remstone
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Startrader   Darwinex   Tickmill Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir yanılsama yok. Am
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin.
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 390$, Sonraki 20 kopya 550$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.33 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (49)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Bugüne kadarki en gelişmiş EA sürümümüz; Yapay Zeka tabanlı karar verme , çoklu AI oylama ve dinamik işlem mantığı ile tamamen yeniden tasarlandı. Artık yalnızca XAUUSD (Altın) M1 ile sınırlı değil, aynı zamanda BTCUSD ve ETHUSD ’yi de tam olarak destekliyor. Yüksek frekanslı girişler, akıllı risk yönetimi ve tam adaptasyon sunuyor. Bu EA, OpenRouter üzerinden bağlanan ücretsiz AI modellerini gelişmiş filtrelerle birleştirerek her piyasa koşulunda hassas işlem sağlar
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.31 (61)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.23 (35)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı başlat! 449$'dan sadece birkaç kopya kaldı! Sonraki fiyat: 599$ Son fiyat: 999$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro, Altın ticareti EA'ları kulübüne katılıyor, ancak büyü
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Rsi Cloud PullBack
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability.  If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.  Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable.  Even with a profitable robot
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt