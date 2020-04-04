Koumo Breakout A

Do you want trading robots? Read this:



Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability. If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job. Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable. Even with a profitable robot, if you take high risks per trade, you'll blow your account. You shouldn’t judge the effectiveness of a robot based on 2 or 3 trades, but rather on a hundred trades or more.

General Idea of the strategy:

This robot does not use a Grid or a Martingale system. It just uses a simple strategy based on 1 indicator: Ichimoku

Backtest:

Here are the reasons why you should do your own backtest:

There are a lot of dishonest people who use a lot of coding methods to manipulate backtests results. If you want to avoid being scammed, and if you want to succeed in algorithmic trading, learn how to do your backtest yourself.

Before buying robots, if you don't try to understand how the robot works (strategy), and you use someone's backtest settings to trade, when the robot is in drawdown, you will want to change the inputs settings at every moment. In real account, stop changing the settings, when the robot loses a few trades.

A bot can be profitable depending on the backtest with a broker, then if you change brokers and then do another backtest with the same durations and settings, the bot will no longer be profitable. This is because brokers do not have the same spreads, commissions and swaps. For your backtests, choose brokers, which have small spreads, commissions and swaps, because it has an impact on your profitability. I use the brokers Exness, and IC Market. It's not a broker recommendation that I'm making, make your own choice.

If you want to know, if a robot maked money or not in the past, do the backtest. Stop drawing conclusions in your mind. After buying a bot, 1 month is insufficient, to conclude that a bot is profitable or not. Do your own backtest over a minimum of 10 years, on every symbol. I said to do this on every symbol, because if a bot is profitable on one symbol, it doesn't mean it will be profitable on every symbols.To do the backtest, don't use the historical data provide by brokers, because most of them have quality below 100%. If the data quality is low, it means that the results of your backtest do not accurately reflect what happened in the market.

Conclusion:

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to send me a message on the platform. I will respond to you within 24 hours.