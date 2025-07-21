Crypto Digger

Crypto Digger Expert Advisor: A Versatile and Powerful Trading Solution

The Crypto Digger Expert Advisor (EA) is a cutting-edge trading tool designed for flexibility, precision, and adaptability across diverse market conditions. Whether you're trading cryptocurrencies, forex pairs, metals, or other assets, this universal application empowers traders with robust features and dynamic risk management. While pre-configured for optimal performance on the BTCUSD currency pair, Crypto Digger’s versatile design allows it to seamlessly adapt to virtually any trading symbol, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of markets.

Key Features and Benefits

  • Universal Applicability: While Crypto Digger excels in trading BTCUSD, its sophisticated algorithms make it a universal tool compatible with forex pairs, metals, indices, and more. To determine the full list of supported symbols, it’s recommended to test the EA within the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Strategy Tester using its default settings. This ensures optimal performance across your chosen instruments.
  • Flexible Order Execution: The EA supports multiple order types (buy, sell, or both), allowing it to adapt to various market conditions and trading strategies. Pair it with other EAs, such as Crypto Kong or Kong AI, to create a balanced trading approach covering both long and short positions.
  • Advanced Money Management: Choose between a dynamic money management system that adjusts lot sizes based on market volatility or a fixed lot size for precise control. The money management system is sensitive to leverage changes: higher leverage results in positions with greater risk, while lower leverage reduces risk, allowing traders to align position sizing with their risk tolerance and account settings. This ensures robust risk management tailored to your trading style.
  • ATR-Based Exit Rules: Crypto Digger employs ATR (Average True Range) indicators to calculate adaptive exit strategies, including Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break-Even, and Trailing Stop. These coefficients dynamically adjust to market volatility, offering precise trade management and minimizing losses.
  • Dynamic Position Closing: Beyond traditional stop loss and take profit, the EA features intelligent logic to close positions based on specific market conditions, ensuring flexibility and responsiveness to sudden market shifts.
  • Customizable Risk and Signal Depth: The EA comes pre-configured with optimized inputs, leaving users to focus primarily on risk management. Traders can adjust risk levels and fine-tune signal depth to match their strategy. For larger timeframes (e.g., H4 to H12), a lower signal depth is recommended, while smaller timeframes (e.g., H1) benefit from a higher signal depth.
  • High Customizability for Advanced Users: Tailor the trading logic, entry/exit rules, or integrate additional indicators to align with your unique trading preferences.

Recommended Usage

  • Timeframes: Crypto Digger performs exceptionally well on timeframes ranging from H1 to H12. Testing within the MT5 Strategy Tester is advised to identify the best timeframe and symbol combinations for your trading goals.
  • Magic Number for Multi-Chart Trading: When running Crypto Digger on multiple charts or alongside other EAs, assign a unique magic number to each instance. This ensures independent trade management and prevents conflicts, especially when trading different symbols or strategies.
  • VPS/VDS for Optimal Performance: To maximize reliability in the fast-moving crypto and forex markets, use a Virtual Private Server (VPS). A VPS ensures uninterrupted operation, minimizing the risk of missed trades or execution delays due to connectivity issues.
  • Performance Monitoring and Optimization: Regularly backtest the EA using historical data in the MT5 Strategy Tester to fine-tune parameters and adapt to evolving market conditions. Ongoing optimization enhances performance and profitability.
  • Default Settings for Ease of Use: Crypto Digger is pre-configured for BTCUSD, allowing immediate deployment with minimal setup. For other symbols, simply adjust the magic number and test within MT5 to ensure compatibility.

Why Choose Crypto Digger?

Crypto Digger offers unparalleled value for its cost, combining advanced functionality with user-friendly operation. Its pre-optimized settings make it accessible for beginners, while its customization options cater to seasoned traders. The leverage-sensitive money management system ensures that risk is dynamically adjusted to your account’s leverage settings, providing greater control and flexibility. Whether you're trading BTCUSD, forex pairs, metals, or other assets, this EA delivers a powerful, adaptable, and cost-effective solution.

To get started, simply run Crypto Digger in the MT5 Strategy Tester to validate its performance on your chosen symbols and timeframes. Adjust risk settings, leverage, and signal depth as needed, and deploy the EA on a VPS for seamless, 24/7 trading. With regular updates and dedicated support, Crypto Digger ensures compatibility with market changes and trading platforms, making it a reliable partner for your trading journey.

Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with Crypto Digger—a universal, high-performance EA designed for success across all markets!

      My Links:

       Installation Guide

      Testing

        WARNING: I sell all my products only via the MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, be aware of the scam.



        Önerilen ürünler
        Seasonal Pattern Trader
        Dominik Patrick Doser
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
        Ultra Breakout MT5
        Ruslan Pishun
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The trading system utilizes a real breakout strategy with an intelligent calculation engine to eliminate bad signals. The EA has only been developed and optimized for EURUSD H15. We recommend choosing a broker with a fixed spread of 5 to 20 points, with a zero STOPLEVEL and five-digit quotes. You can change the settings and try other pairs for better results. Trades are always protected with STOPLOSS, Smart Trailing and Breakeven. This EA is very easy to use. No grid No martingale МetaТrader 4 v
        Institutional Levels
        SASA MIJIN
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Institutional Levels is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This algo is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, without reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automaticall
        VIOP Breakout Robotu
        Hakan Sari
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        This robot is designed for work on BORSA ISTANBUL Option Stock Market. You can earn good profit on F_XU030 and F_USDTRY pairs The Robot gets good performance on F_XU030 and F_USDTRY pairs and M15 period. Trading strategy is based price action trading model. Optimization results are profitable on test. So the risk of loss is very low. Robot earns good and stable money with swing trading model. This is the strategy of Market Maker. Robot opens an order, closes. Then opens a new order. Does not col
        Veritas EA
        Stepan Sinic
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Конечно, вот полный текст на турецком языке. Veritas EA: Algoritmik Ticaretin Yeniden Tanımlanması Veritas Felsefesi Sektördeki uzun yıllara dayanan tecrübemizden sonra, bu piyasalarda statik modellerin işe yaramadığına ikna olduk. Veritas, yalnızca dinamik bir modelin kazanabileceğinin kanıtıdır. Bu robotu iki ilke üzerine kurduk: tam şeffaflık ve sıfır statik mantık. Piyasadaki her gün benzersiz olduğu için, algoritma sürekli olarak piyasa koşullarına uyum sağlar. Amacımız sadece güzel bir am
        TheThing
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        "TheThing" Expert Advisor maintains a consistent minimalist design. This robot is not specifically tailored for any single purpose, allowing you to trade all available symbols. By testing the robot on all available currency pairs within the strategy tester, you can find which pairs are suitable for trading and on which time frame. Despite its minimalist design, the simplicity of this robot should not be misconstrued. Its key feature lies in the logic system and other settings that set it apart f
        Hedging Breakout MT5
        Agus Santoso
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        MT4 Sürümü : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104671 MT5 Sürümü : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110506 Hedging Breakout Uzman Danışmanı, riskten korunma stratejileri aracılığıyla sağlam bir risk yönetimi uygularken piyasadaki çıkışlardan yararlanmak için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret aracıdır. Bu EA, ticaret potansiyelini en üst düzeye çıkarmak için artan piyasa likiditesinden yararlanarak optimum çıkış fırsatlarını belirlemek için titizlikle hazırlanmıştır. Bu uzman danışma
        GBP Miner Pro MT5
        Rahman Pavaleh
        5 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        GBP Miner Pro EA is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on Price And Time theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful Money Management and Position Management system. Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the GBPUSD currency pair. "GBP Miner Pro"      [$ 175 > Next price > $ 199] MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143144 Blog :   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/p
        MultiWay EA
        PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
        5 (14)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        MultiWay EA, güçlü bir ortalama dönüş stratejisine dayanan akıllı ve verimli bir otomatik alım satım sistemidir. Dokuz korelasyonlu (ve hatta bazı tipik olarak “trend” olan) döviz çiftine yaygın bir çeşitlendirme sayesinde — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP ve GBPCAD — güçlü yönlü hareketlerden sonra fiyatın ortalamaya dönüşünü yakalar. Satın aldıktan sonra tam kurulum talimatlarını almak için lütfen bana özel mesaj gönderin. Canlı Sinyal:  BURAYA TIKLAYIN Mevcut
        Gordian Knot 1
        Hidenori Tanaka
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
        Currency Curator Bot
        Oleksii Ferbei
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Currency Curator: A Modern Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction Currency Curator   is an innovative multi-currency trading bot specifically designed to automate and enhance your Forex trading experience. By leveraging cutting-edge algorithms, this expert advisor performs in-depth analysis of market conditions and executes trades with high efficiency. Its primary goal is to equip users with reliable tools for successful trading while minimizing risks and optimizing time management. Flexi
        Allgain100
        Nissar Ahmed
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Key Features Strategy Core EMA Crossover System : Fast EMA (default: 20) and Slow EMA (default: 50) Generates buy signals when Fast EMA crosses above Slow EMA. Generates sell signals when Fast EMA crosses below Slow EMA. Fibonacci Filter : Calculates Fibonacci retrenchment levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 78.6%) based on recent price swings. Requires price to be near a Fibonacci level (configurable threshold) to validate trades. Risk Management Position Sizing : Dynamically calculates lot size
        Momentum Shift EA
        Daniel Naranjo Morales
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Momentum Shift EA Momentum Shift EA , özellikle   USDJPY   paritesi ve   H1 zaman dilimi   için geliştirilmiş otomatik bir alım-satım sistemidir. Temel stratejisi, potansiyel piyasa dönüş noktalarını belirlemeye ve momentumdaki değişimlerden faydalanmaya dayanır. EA, mevcut piyasa yönünün yorulma belirtileri gösterdiği anlarda işlemlere girmeyi hedefleyerek, trend karşıtı (counter-trend) bir temelde çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Klasik teknik göstergelerin bir kombinasyonunu analiz ederek, EA'
        AlphaFlow EA MT5
        Dolores Martin Munoz
        3.77 (13)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Alpha Flow EA: Ticaretinizi Yeni Zirvelere Taşıyın Alpha Flow EA , stratejik hassasiyet, mükemmel uyum ve gelişmiş piyasa analizi ile ticaret deneyiminizi dönüştürmek üzere tasarlanmış en son teknolojiye sahip bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Özel ticaret algoritmaları ve derin piyasa içgörüleriyle geliştirilen Alpha Flow EA , çeşitli ticaret ortamlarında olağanüstü performans sunar ve piyasa trendlerinin bir adım önünde olmanıza yardımcı olur. Alpha Flow EA'yı Özel Kılan Nedir? Gelişmiş Piyasa Analizi
        LittleCrazy MT5
        PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
        4.82 (11)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        LittleCrazy EA è un sistema di trading completamente automatizzato con un profilo di rischio estremamente aggressivo. Opera al limite del rischio possibile utilizzando una strategia di mean-reversion su tre coppie correlate: AUDCAD, AUDNZD e NZDCAD . Questo Expert Advisor è pensato per chi cerca opportunità ad alto rendimento ed è consapevole dei rischi connessi ai sistemi di trading aggressivi. È particolarmente adatto a piccoli depositi e conti dove l'utente è disposto a sopportare drawdown
        Immortal XX
        Maulidan
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        ️ IMMORTAL XX – The Gold Market Sentinel "Immortal" is not just a name – it's a philosophy. In the ever-volatile and fast-moving world of trading, few strategies stand the test of time. IMMORTAL XX is built on the idea of durability, resilience, and consistency. Like its name, this Expert Advisor is designed to survive and thrive through the toughest market conditions, delivering performance that outlives market noise. ️ Product Overview: Name: IMMORTAL XX Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD) Type: Fully Aut
        Conflux MT5
        Jin Sangun
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Overview Conflux EA is an expert advisor (EA) designed to analyze the market’s complex movements and execute intelligent trades accordingly. This EA is specifically tailored to adapt to market conditions using EA, particularly in assets like gold (GOLD), Bitcoin (BITCOIN), and other volatile instruments. Going beyond simple rule-based trading, it comprehensively interprets market data to help traders uncover hidden opportunities. The EA utilizes various technical indicators, such as RSI, Bolli
        Velvet Ace EA
        Natalyia Nikitina
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Dikkat! Satın aldıktan sonra hemen benimle iletişime geçin; size detaylı talimatlar ve tavsiyeler sağlayayım! Velvet Ace EA — Sizin yerinize işlem yapan zeka Forex dünyasında yeni bir seviyeye hoş geldiniz! Sürekli risk ve belirsizlikten yoruldunuz mu? Velvet Ace EA MT5 ile stresli ve tahmin edilemez sonuçları unutun. Bu yenilikçi otomatik ticaret sistemi, istikrarlı gelir kapılarını aralar ve yatırımınızı güvenilir bir kâr kaynağına dönüştürür! NZDCAD döviz çiftinin grafiğinde danı
        Prime Trader
        Abderrahmane Benali
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        PrimeTrader EA – Advanced Trading Expert Advisor PrimeTrader EA is a professional Expert Advisor that combines multiple powerful indicators to generate precise entry and exit signals. It is designed to adapt to different market conditions, with advanced trade management features and a built-in info panel to keep you updated on your account status in real time. * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   79 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   139 USD , and grad
        Oneiroi
        Oleksandr Powchan
        5 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Oneiroi trades hard oversold and overbought conditions. On M15 you can achieve a very high hitrate. The system does not trade a lot because meeting the three conditions is quite hard. It will work on any pair and any broker but some are better than others. The EA will work also on small accounts but i would highly recomend to use a 100kcent account. Our Goal is to help you be way more profitable and way more stress free, so you can enjoy the things that are important to you and your family.
        Crypto MonKey
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Crypto Monkey is the latest addition to our suite of automated trading robots tailored for Bitcoin trading. Embracing a minimalist design, this robot aligns seamlessly with the aesthetic of our previously released applications on this online store. Notably, Crypto Monkey is equipped with predefined entry rules capable of generating market orders for both buying and selling positions. Additionally, the robot incorporates exit signal rules as well and includes standard rules such as Take Profit (T
        Quantity Demand Swing trade
        Shinta Yunia Oleh Yanta
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        *** Rent Price is Promo Price, it will change soon*** *** use Daily Time Frame for Swing Trade*** *** use Equilibrium from previous Quarter to trade at current Quarter*** *** Recommended to deploy EA simultaneously using pair EURUSD and AUDCAD*** Quantity Demand Swing Trade Expert Advisor that applies economic principles regarding Quantity Demand and Quantity Supply as a reference for opening positions and using lot sizes Introduction Expert Advisors are tools developed to assist Traders in c
        Capital Waves
        Ciprian Ghebanoaei
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Capital Waves is a Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, used for automatic trading on the GBP/USD currency pair on the 30-minute timeframe. This strategy automates trading decisions based on technical indicators (RSI, Bears Power and Bollinger Bands) and applies strict risk management rules such as Stop Loss and Take Profit. Main features: Trading Parameters: Transaction volume: 0.50 lots (fixed) Stop Loss: 105 pips Take Profit: 132 pips Magic Number: 380255 (to identify transactions) Indicato
        Crystal ball
        Nickey Magale
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Crystal Ball – Trend-Backed Mean Reversion EA for MT5 Crystal Ball is not just another trading robot—it's a precision engine designed to capture the market’s natural rhythm. By combining the pullback-catching power of Mean Reversion with the momentum-following logic of Trend Trading , Crystal Ball enters trades with intention and exits with purpose. It’s built to avoid random noise, capitalize on structure, and adapt as the market moves. How It Works Wait for Deviation: Crystal Ball wat
        PowerPro Volatility
        Tan Christ Boris Boue
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Révolutionnez votre trading avec PowerPro Volatility : une précision automatisée à votre service Êtes-vous prêt à transformer votre approche du trading d’indices synthétiques ? Présentation de PowerPro Volatility, la solution ultime pour ceux qui cherchent à maximiser leurs gains tout en minimisant les efforts. Grâce à   Automatisation avancée et technologie de pointe, ce robot de trading est conçu pour offrir des performances exceptionnelles sans aucune intervention humaine. Découvrez les avan
        RedHotChiliEA
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        RHC EA - Advanced Multi-Strategy Trading Expert Advisor Overview The RHC EA is a highly customizable Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to empower traders with flexible and precise trading strategies. Built on the robust framework, RHC EA offers a versatile platform for both novice and experienced traders. Featuring 14 independent signal modules based on popular technical indicators, RHC EA allows users to deploy a single strategy or combine multiple signals for enhanced decision-ma
        Trendy MA Crossover USDJPY
        Dipak Dilip Reddy
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The code is a trading robot that uses two indicators moving averages crossover and envelopes. It opens a buy or sell trade when the fast moving average crosses the slow moving average and the price is above or below the envelopes. It closes the trade when the opposite signal occurs or when the stop loss or take profit is reached. It also has some session settings to limit the trading hours and days. The code has some input parameters to adjust the trade size, stop loss, take profit, magic number
        DayRest
        Viktor Timofeev
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
        Premium Price Action Advanced Pin Bar Strategy
        Prashant Dugaje
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        We have a powerful, back-tested trading algorithm for the Forex and Crypto markets. Due to strict regulations in our home country (India), this technology is currently untapped and has not been exposed to the market. This gives our strategy a unique, preserved edge. The Partnership: We are seeking a single, strategic partner in London, the UAE, or Switzerland to launch this opportunity. We Provide:   The complete, ready-to-deploy trading technology and strategy. You Provide:   The capital and t
        Bitcoin Scalp Pro MT5
        Profalgo Limited
        4.5 (8)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Mevcut promosyon: 549$'dan sadece 1 adet kaldı Son fiyat: 999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro, piyasadaki benzersiz bir ticaret sistemidir.  Destek ve direnç seviyelerinin kırılmalarını ticaret yaparak tamamen Bitcoin piyasasının oynaklığından yararlanmaya odaklanmıştır. EA'nın odak noktası, işlemlerde aşırı düşük dezavantajlara ve çok iyi bir risk/ö
        Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
        Quantum Queen MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.97 (280)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
        Argos Fury
        Aleksandar Prutkin
        5 (9)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
        Axonshift EA MT5
        Maxim Kurochkin
        5 (17)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
        ARIA Connector EA
        Martin Alejandro Bamonte
        4.93 (14)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
        Quantum Baron
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        5 (32)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
        Mad Turtle
        Gennady Sergienko
        5 (20)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
        Quantum Emperor MT5
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.87 (477)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
        Golden Synapse
        Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
        5 (9)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
        Big Forex Players MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.75 (118)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
        Quantum Bitcoin EA
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        4.95 (118)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
        The Gold Reaper MT5
        Profalgo Limited
        4.43 (83)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
        SGear
        Olesia Kusmenko
        5 (4)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
        AI Gold Sniper MT5
        Ho Tuan Thang
        5 (6)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
        VolumeHedger
        Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
        5 (19)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
        Scalp Unscalp
        Connor Michael Woodson
        3.3 (10)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
        Syna
        William Brandon Autry
        5 (3)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
        EA New Player
        Vitali Vasilenka
        5 (9)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 350$, Sonraki 20 kopya 500$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
        SmartChoise
        Gabriel Costin Floricel
        4.28 (58)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
        Bitcoin Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.5 (131)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
        Ultimate Breakout System
        Profalgo Limited
        5 (23)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
        AlphaCore X
        Arseny Potyekhin
        3.69 (26)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
        ENEA mt5
        Vitalii Tkachenko
        5 (3)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
        VectorPrime EA MT5
        Maxim Kurochkin
        5 (9)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
        Burning Grid
        Magma Software Solutions UG
        4.54 (26)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
        Bomber Corporation EA
        Ihor Otkydach
        4.42 (12)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
        Stock Indexes EA MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.78 (18)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
        Aurum Sentinel Pro
        Christian Da Costa
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
        Swing Master EA
        Ihor Otkydach
        4.78 (67)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
        XG Gold Robot MT5
        MQL TOOLS SL
        4.21 (87)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
        Prometheus MT5
        Evgenii Aksenov
        5 (3)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
        Yazarın diğer ürünleri
        BlackDragon
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The Black Dragon robot is designed to operate seamlessly across various trading symbols, such as currency pairs and metals, using its default settings, which eliminates the need for additional user intervention in most cases. When applying the robot to a single currency pair, no further adjustments are necessary, making it straightforward for beginners or those focusing on a specific market. However, for users who wish to expand its use to multiple currency pairs or symbols simultaneously, it’s
        CyberExpert
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        CyberExpert  is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, offering traders a streamlined yet powerful tool for automated forex trading. Built with a philosophy of simplicity within complexity, this EA features a minimalist user interface that doesn’t compromise on performance. Introduces significant enhancements over previous iterations, reflecting a complete redesign focused on efficiency, pre-optimized settings, and adaptability. Whether you're an experi
        Quark
        Dragan Drenjanin
        5 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Quark "Old Style Guy!" Expert Advisor for MT5 The Quark "Old Style Guy!" Expert Advisor is a versatile trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 , compatible with any currency pair but optimized for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe . Preconfigured for immediate use, it offers a minimalist and user-friendly interface for seamless operation. Key Features: Flexible Trading : Works on any currency pair, with default settings tailored for EURUSD (H1). Multi-symbol trading.  The ability to trade multiple sym
        RedHotChiliEA
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        RHC EA - Advanced Multi-Strategy Trading Expert Advisor Overview The RHC EA is a highly customizable Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to empower traders with flexible and precise trading strategies. Built on the robust framework, RHC EA offers a versatile platform for both novice and experienced traders. Featuring 14 independent signal modules based on popular technical indicators, RHC EA allows users to deploy a single strategy or combine multiple signals for enhanced decision-ma
        Hulk
        Dragan Drenjanin
        5 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The Hulk Expert Advisor for MT5 The Hulk is a powerful Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, optimized for trading on XAUEUR , USDCAD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD , LNKUSD, and GBPCAD, etc., with an H1  timeframe . For multi-symbol trading, a unique magic number is automatically added to each symbol to ensure seamless operation. Key Features: Multi-symbol trading on the same chart ( use a comma as a separator).  Ex: XAUEUR,USDCAD,XAUUSD,GBPCAD 50 Independent Strategies : Includes 22 indicator-based and
        MilojicaAI
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        MilojicaAI is a versatile Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), offering automated trading through three independent signal modules: DEMA , TRIX , and Bollinger Bands . This guide provides clear instructions on how to effectively use the EA, ensuring optimal performance while maintaining simplicity. Key Features Three Signal Modules : Choose or combine DEMA, TRIX, and Bollinger Bands for entry and exit signals, each with customizable parameters like period, weight, and price seri
        Akihiko
        Dragan Drenjanin
        2.5 (2)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Akihiko is a sophisticated trading robot distinguished by its minimalist user interface, designed to deliver powerful functionality with simplicity at its core. To further enhance its capabilities, I’m excited to announce the release of version 19, a significant update that refines its performance and usability. This robot integrates a versatile strategy, blending multiple options to adapt to diverse market conditions. It employs carefully crafted rules for initiating both long and short positi
        Jurgen
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The Jurgen Expert Advisor is part of a series of robots known for their minimalist style, emphasizing ease of use and system management. This robot belongs to the trend generation of robots, executing all types of orders based on specific rules. One distinctive feature of this application is its somewhat lower trading frequency. Therefore, I recommend creating an Expert Advisors Portfolio, utilizing this application simultaneously on different trading symbols and timeframes. This approach increa
        EmaPro
        Dragan Drenjanin
        4 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Ema Pro is a newly developed robot featuring a classic crossover strategy using two MA indicators. What sets it apart is the integration of a data miner. Additionally, the system supports various order types and enables flexible trading. Exit rules, such as take profit, stop loss, trailing, and break-even, are determined based on independent ATR indicators. The default configuration targets EURUSD in the H1 time frame, though the robot can also be applied to CHFJPY in the same time frame. Its ul
        Portuguese
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Introducing Portuguese EA for MT5: Precision Trading, Simplified The Portuguese EA is an expertly designed automated trading solution for MetaTrader 5, tailored to empower traders with a robust, flexible, and user-friendly experience. Built with a focus on precision and adaptability, this Expert Advisor (EA) combines advanced signal logic with a streamlined interface, making it suitable for both novice traders and seasoned professionals. Whether you’re looking to capitalize on market trends or
        Kral
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Welcome to KRAL , a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) crafted for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Designed to empower traders with advanced automation, KRAL combines versatility and reliability to enhance your trading strategy. Whether you’re managing a diversified portfolio or seeking a steady, calculated approach to the markets, KRAL is your professional companion for navigating the dynamic world of trading. Key Features KRAL offers a suite of advanced functionalities tailored to meet the ne
        CryptoEA
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        CryptoEA. Sticking to the same vibe, but this bot's got a bit of a twist in its crypto money management system. This is some brand-new stuff, and, only this bot's got this feature integrated. Anyways, the bot's rockin' a slick, minimalist design, but it's packing all the top-notch features – works with all order types, flips positions, makes decisions on the fly, goes for the buy or the sell, and all exit rules are calculated base on six independent ATR indicators. This robot's geared up to trad
        Crypto Hunter
        Dragan Drenjanin
        5 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The Crypto Hunter Expert Advisor The Crypto Hunter Expert Advisor (EA) is specifically designed for trading on BTC/USD. With its minimalist design, the robot is exceptionally user-friendly, making it ideal for traders of all experience levels. One of its key features is the various exit levels and the built-in logic that triggers exits when specific conditions are met—an essential aspect to keep in mind when deploying this EA. The trading frequency of Crypto Hunter is intentionally set to a lowe
        Crypto Mama
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Crypto Mama is a time-tested Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, optimized for BTCUSD on the H1 timeframe. Its proven strategy has endured market shifts, delivering reliable crypto trading for all account sizes. With intuitive controls, this EA suits both beginners and seasoned traders. What’s New? Versatile Order Types : Trade with market (default), stop , or limit orders to seize market opportunities. Advanced Money Management (MM) : Choose Automatic Lot Sizing (risk-based) or Fixed Lot (de
        Crypto Kong
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Crypto Kong: The Next Generation of Cryptocurrency Trading Crypto Kong is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to conquer the volatile world of cryptocurrency trading with precision and ease. This definitive edition combines sophisticated automation with a user-centric design, making it the ideal companion for traders looking to harness the power of digital assets. For a deep dive into its capabilities, refer to the MQL5 Blog article, " Introducing Crypto Kong: Your Path to Smart C
        Crypto MonKey
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Crypto Monkey is the latest addition to our suite of automated trading robots tailored for Bitcoin trading. Embracing a minimalist design, this robot aligns seamlessly with the aesthetic of our previously released applications on this online store. Notably, Crypto Monkey is equipped with predefined entry rules capable of generating market orders for both buying and selling positions. Additionally, the robot incorporates exit signal rules as well and includes standard rules such as Take Profit (T
        LionKing
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Lion King EA: Automated Trading for MetaTrader 5 The Lion King Expert Advisor (EA) is a trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5, combining straightforward operation with advanced automation. Optimized for the XAUUSD currency pair on the H1 (1-hour) timeframe, it suits traders employing medium-term strategies with disciplined execution. The EA features a user-friendly interface while maintaining robust functionality for stable and efficient trading. Core Features and Trading Logic Lion King’s defa
        Yukimura
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        The robot is designed with simplicity in mind, offering all the necessary features to control the app easily, despite its complexity under the hood. By default, it’s configured to trade the EURUSD pair on an H1 time frame, which remains the most suitable symbol even after extensive testing over the past six months. While the robot allows trading on other symbols, EURUSD is the easiest option for hassle-free use. The robot employs various ATR indicators to calculate exit rules, meaning that stop
        Error EA
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Error EA Introducing Error EA: Your Advanced Forex Trading Companion for MT5 Error EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, crafted to elevate your forex trading experience. This sophisticated tool empowers traders with unparalleled flexibility, precision, and automation in trading currency pairs. Capable of operating across a wide range of timeframes, Error EA adapts seamlessly to various trading styles, making it an ideal companion for both novice
        PredatorEA
        Dragan Drenjanin
        5 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Key Points Predator is a professional forex trading EA for MT5, designed for simplicity and adaptability. It trades currency pairs across timeframes, with higher precision on H1. Testing is essential to find the best-performing currency pairs. Validation on a demo account is crucial before live trading to ensure compatibility and performance. It offers customizable risk management, including take profit, stop loss, and trailing stops, with unique magic numbers needed for multiple instances. Int
        Ultimate Machine
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Ultimate Machine EA: Advanced Forex and Metals Trading Robot for MT5 The Ultimate Machine EA is a powerful and adaptable Expert Advisor (EA) designed for trading metals (e.g., Gold) and forex pairs on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. With default settings optimized for XAUUSD,   EURUSD, and BTCUSD on the H1 timeframe, as well as GBPJPY on the M30 timeframe, the EA is also highly customizable for other instruments through optimization. Combining a robust trading engine, advanced money management
        TripleDouble
        Dragan Drenjanin
        5 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Triple Double EA - Precision Trading Expert Advisor Overview The Triple Double EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, engineered to deliver precise and consistent trading performance. Designed with a focus on reliability and adaptability, this EA leverages a combination of powerful technical indicators to generate entry and exit signals, making it ideal for traders seeking a robust automated trading solution. Optimized for the XAUUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe , Tripl
        Satoshi
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Satoshi EA - Versatile Automated Trading Expert Advisor Overview The Satoshi EA is a powerful and adaptable Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, crafted to deliver consistent and precise trading performance. Designed for seamless operation on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) , Satoshi EA ensures uninterrupted trading with minimal latency. Leveraging a robust combination of technical indicators—including Stochastic, ATR, and Envelopes for entry signals, and Force Index for exit signals—this EA of
        Cyber Ape
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        This robot features a simple user interface design, yet beneath its surface lies a wealth of advanced capabilities that enable a variety of functions. You have the freedom to create various order types, including market, stop, and limit orders, and you can choose to buy or sell. The strategy is fully customizable to suit your preferences, and you can select the calculation method for all exit levels, choosing between percentages or pips. What’s particularly interesting about this robot is that i
        Bip
        Dragan Drenjanin
        1 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        "BiP" is an advanced trading system built on fuzzy logic, designed to offer dynamic and intelligent trade management. The system identifies potential entries (both long and short) by scanning through eight different signals, ensuring a solid strategy for pinpointing market opportunities. Additionally, it incorporates two distinct exit rules for managing active positions, offering flexibility in both long and short trades.  The latest update brings notable enhancements, including new trading eng
        TheThing
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        "TheThing" Expert Advisor maintains a consistent minimalist design. This robot is not specifically tailored for any single purpose, allowing you to trade all available symbols. By testing the robot on all available currency pairs within the strategy tester, you can find which pairs are suitable for trading and on which time frame. Despite its minimalist design, the simplicity of this robot should not be misconstrued. Its key feature lies in the logic system and other settings that set it apart f
        TripleDoublePro
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Short Descriptions The Triple Double Pro expert advisor is a universal robot capable of trading any instrument. By default, it is configured to trade on the XAUUSD symbol in the H1 timeframe. However, if you wish to explore the top currency pairs on which this robot can trade, simply test the robot within the strategy tester on all available symbols, and you will receive a list of the best currency pairs. If you plan to use the robot on multiple different currency pairs, you need to set a unique
        AdamMT5
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Adam is a trading robot powered by a custom neural network, designed to handle every aspect of trading with maximum efficiency. I’ve invested significant effort into optimizing the system to the fullest extent possible. Adam now offers a fast optimization process—but keep in mind, this is a highly sophisticated solution. Currently, I recommend trading the USD/CHF currency pair on the H4 timeframe using the default settings. While there may be other instruments that yield good results, I’ve only
        Predator Genesis
        Dragan Drenjanin
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Introduction to Predator Genesis EA Predator Genesis, version 1.2, is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, representing the latest evolution in automated forex trading.   Predator Genesis   is designed to simplify the trading process while maintaining robust performance. Its minimalist user interface, a hallmark of version 1.1, reflects a design philosophy of simplicity within complexity, ensuring accessibility without sacrificing depth. This version
        Thor MT5
        Dragan Drenjanin
        5 (1)
        Uzman Danışmanlar
        Meet Thor EA : Your Ultimate Forex Trading Partner Thor EA is a state-of-the-art expert advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), blending cutting-edge automation with intelligent decision-making to elevate your forex trading. Engineered for precision and adaptability, Thor EA simplifies trading while offering advanced functionality for traders of all experience levels. Pre-optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe and a robust money management system, Thor is ready to trade out of the box—n
        Filtrele:
        İnceleme yok
        İncelemeye yanıt