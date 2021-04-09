HotKey Trade
- Yardımcı programlar
- Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
- Sürüm: 1.6
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
HotKey Trade lets you trade quickly and efficiently using the keyboard, without needing a mouse. Ideal for scalpers and traders looking for speed in their entries and exits. Real-time P&L (Profit & Loss) visualization
Main features:
Keyboard control:
C key → Opens a BUY position
V key → Opens a SELL position
X key → Closes ALL open positions
P key → Shows/hides the information panel
Information panel:
Real-time P&L (Profit & Loss) visualization
Margin used
Control batch size directly from the panel
Movable panel: you can drag it anywhere on the chart
Settings:
Adjustable lot size (from 0.01 to 100 lots)
Compact panel that doesn’t obstruct the chart display
Automatic information update every second
Advantages:
Ultra-fast, click-free operation
Perfect for trading on news or fast-moving markets
Clean and professional interface
It doesn’t interfere with the chart.
