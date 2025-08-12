Golden Eagle Trader

Discounted price. The price will increase with every 5 purchases.

📜 Golden Eagle Trader – Advanced XAUUSD Grid & Martingale Expert Advisor for MT5

Golden Eagle Trader is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Using an advanced Grid Trading strategy combined with a smart Martingale lot management system, this EA aims to maximize profit potential while managing market fluctuations effectively.

Perfect for traders looking to capitalize on Gold price volatility, this EA automatically places and manages trades without the need for manual intervention. Its robust algorithm is optimized for MT5 and delivers consistent performance on XAUUSD with adjustable risk parameters.

🔑 Key Features:

  • Smart Grid Execution – Automatically builds grid positions based on custom distance levels.

  • Advanced Martingale Control – Adjustable lot progression with maximum step limitation for risk management.

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop – Locks in profits intelligently without relying on fixed take profit levels.

  • Gap Recovery System – Detects and recovers missed grid levels caused by sudden price jumps.

  • Friday Close Protection – Automatically removes pending orders before market close to avoid weekend gaps.

  • Customizable Settings – Full control over grid distance, lot size, trailing parameters, and recovery rules.

⚙ Recommended Settings:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: Any (grid logic is price-based, not time-based)

  • Account Type: ECN / Raw spread for best performance

  • Minimum Balance: $10k or $100 in cent account (with 0.01 lot starting size)

  • Recommended Balance: $20k or $200 in cent account (with 0.01 lot starting size)

💡 Why Choose Golden Eagle Trader?

  • Built with institutional-grade trading logic.

  • Designed to handle volatility in gold markets.

  • No unnecessary trades – only calculated, rule-based execution.

  • Optimized for long-term consistency and capital growth.

📌 Important:
This EA uses martingale logic. Please test thoroughly on a demo account before going live and adjust risk according to your capital and tolerance.

Keywords: XAUUSD EA, Gold EA, MT5 Expert Advisor, Grid Trading EA, Martingale EA, Gold Scalper, Automated Trading Robot, XAUUSD Grid System, Gold Martingale Strategy, Forex Gold EA, MT5 Gold Robot, XAUUSD Scalping EA


