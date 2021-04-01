SmartBolli EA

SmartBolli EA — Adaptive Bollinger-based Expert Advisor (v1.0)


Overview

SmartBolli is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to adapt to both ranging and trending market conditions. Optimized for XAUUSD, it also supports major currency pairs with parameter tuning. The EA combines two independently switchable strategy modes (Mean-Reversion and Breakout), multi-layer signal filtering, and comprehensive risk-management features for robust 24/7 automated trading.


Key features

- Dual strategy modes: Mean-Reversion (range) and Breakout (trend). Modes can be enabled independently.

- Multi-layer filters: Bollinger Bands, EMA trend filter (optional, HTF-capable), RSI limits, and configurable volume filter.

- Risk & order management: ATR-based SL/TP, dynamic risk-based lot sizing, trailing stop, breakeven, auto-close opposite, spread and volume limits.

- Optional Grid & Anti-Martingale (spacing/progression based on ATR) — disabled by default; use only after thorough testing.

- Single-chart protection to avoid duplicated EA instances; suitable for ECN / low-spread brokers. VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation.


Trading logic (summary)

Mean-Reversion Mode (ADX low)

- Triggered in low ADX conditions.

- Buys near lower Bollinger Band and Sells near upper Band.

- Volume filter and RSI help avoid low-quality setups.


Breakout Mode (ADX high)

- Triggered in higher ADX conditions.

- Buys on confirmed break above upper Bollinger Band; Sells on confirmed break below lower Band.

- EMA and volume filters confirm genuine breakouts and reduce false signals.


Filters & confirmations

- Bollinger Bands: custom period and deviation.

- EMA trend filter: optional (e.g., EMA50/EMA200), can use higher timeframe.

- RSI: avoids entries when RSI is in extreme zones.

- Volume filter: configurable multiplier vs volume moving average.


Order & risk management

- Stop Loss / Take Profit based on ATR multiples (default SL = 5×ATR, TP = 10×ATR). Fully configurable.

- Dynamic lot sizing: risk-based (default 2% of balance) with configurable min/max lots.

- Trailing stop and breakeven activation after configurable profit threshold.

- Auto-stop on cumulative profit (profit-circuit breaker; default 50,000 USD).

- Spread control, max open orders and total volume limits.

- Auto-close opposite positions on new valid signals.


Recommended settings (example)

- Symbol: XAUUSD (recommended). Other majors supported (tune params per symbol).

- Timeframe: M5 recommended; M15 supported with adjusted parameters.

- Default lot sizing: RiskBased = true, RiskPercent = 2, set MinLot/MaxLot.

- Default SL/TP: SL = 5 × ATR, TP = 10 × ATR.

- SpreadLimit: set according to your broker to avoid trading in illiquid conditions.

- AutoStopProfit: set per your risk policy (default 50,000 USD).


Quick start

1. Attach SmartBolli EA to a chart (XAUUSD M5 recommended).  

2. Choose lot sizing method (fixed or risk-based) and set min/max lots.  

3. Enable the strategy modes and filters you want (Mean-Reversion, Breakout, EMA/RSI/Volume).  

4. Set spread limit, max open orders and profit-circuit breaker.  

5. Test extensively on a demo account with default presets; optimize when switching symbols/timeframes. Move to live only after sufficient demo testing.


Minimum requirements & recommendations

- Symbols: XAUUSD recommended; EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and other majors supported (parameter tuning required).  

- Timeframes: M5 recommended; M15 supported.  

- Minimum balance: ≥ 200 USD (≥ 500 USD recommended for conservative sizing).  

- Account type: ECN / raw spread recommended. Leverage up to 1:500.  

- VPS: recommended for 24/7 operation.


Why SmartBolli

- Adaptive dual-mode logic matches strategy to market structure.  

- Layered filters reduce false signals.  

- Integrated money management with configurable safety features.  

- Transparent inputs: all important parameters available for optimization.


Support & disclaimer

Version 1.0. For installation help, parameter guidance, or feature requests, please use the product comments or send a private message via MQL5 messages.  

Important: No EA guarantees profits. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test SmartBolli on a demo account under your broker’s conditions before trading with real funds.


Önerilen ürünler
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
Triple Indicator Pro
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Triple Indicator Pro: ADX, BB & MA Powered Trading Expert Unlock precision trading with Triple Indicator Pro, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to maximize your market edge. Combining the power of the ADX (trend strength), Bollinger Bands (market volatility), and Moving Average (trend direction), this EA opens trades only when all three indicators align 1 - ADX (Average Directional Index) indicator – This indicator measures the strength of the trend, if the trend is weak, the expert avoids
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.48 (46)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
TrailingFusion
Christos Iakovou
Uzman Danışmanlar
FusionTrailing EA – Your Ultimate Weapon for Market Domination! Transform your trading and crush every market move with the most advanced trailing stop system available. FusionTrailing EA delivers unstoppable power with its dual-mode setup: • Fusion Mode: Automatically sets a bulletproof stop loss using a maximum loss threshold and activates smart trailing
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
FREE
The Midnight Scalper MT5
Stephen Reynolds
Uzman Danışmanlar
Midnight Scalper is based on a sound trading principle. It is made to trade during times when the market is at low volatility. From 23:00 to 00:00 is best.  It uses multiple indicators for precise entry and exits with a basic fixed stop loss and take profit as part of its money management strategy.It does not put your funds at high risk with such methods as martingale, grid, averaging positions or no stop loss trading. ECN broker is required with a tight spread and low commission. NOTE : After a
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4.11 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
Gap Catcher
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Read more about my products Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
FREE
CommunityPower MT5
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.69 (89)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CommunityPower EA   — is the Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4/5, created by community and for community. It is free, versatile and very powerful, and allows to trade a wide range of strategies. The idea is simple Your suggestions + my code = a win-win for everyone! Is it a ready-to-use money-making machine? No, it is definitely not. It is a tool, which allows you to create and run your own trading strategy, and it is up to you to find profitable settings and take the responsibility for your tra
FREE
Range Auto TP SL
Dilwyn Tng
4.49 (35)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Range Auto TP SL  is for you, 100% free for now, download it and give me a good review and you are free to use it for lifetime !!!! Range Auto TP SL is a EA to set Stop Loss and Take Profit level based on range using Average True Range (ATR). It works on both manually opened positions via PC MT5 Teriminals or MT5 Mobiles and EA/robots opened position. You can specify magic number for it to work on or it can work on all the positions. Many EA does not good Stop Loss and Take Profit function and
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
Mr Krabs Gold
Maher Matmati
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discover mrKrabsGold – Kelly MultiTP , your ultra-optimized scalping EA designed to maximize profits while controlling risk: Key Features: Scalping & Hedging Strategy: Detects and exploits quick trend reversals with automatic hedging to limit drawdowns. Dynamic Kelly Sizing: Allocates optimal position size based on your past performance using an adjustable Kelly factor. Multi-Take Profit Tiers: Lock in gains in stages (50%, 33%, then the balance) as the move unfolds. Adaptive
FREE
TrendEA FourAverage
Mikhail Sergeev
3.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend uzmanı, «FourAverage» göstergesi için en uygun parametreleri bulmak için özel olarak oluşturulmuştur. Danışman her zaman işlem modunda işlem yapar (satın alma işlemini kapatarak hemen tersini açarız). Bu yaklaşım, göstergelerin eğilimi belirleme yeteneğini mümkün olduğunca doğru bir şekilde belirlemenizi sağlar. Uzman tamamen otomatiktir ve parayı Martingale yöntemine göre yönetme yeteneğine sahiptir. Varsayılan ayarlar «XAUUSD(GOLD) H1» içindir. Gösterge: hhttps://www.mql5.com/tr/market/
FREE
LVL RSI mt5
LVL Invest
Uzman Danışmanlar
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands   Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry
FREE
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.64 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
Exact Neuron Genuine Algo Genius Engaged
Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
!! THE FIRST FREE NEURAL NETWORK EA WITH EXCELLENT AND REALISTIC RESULTS.!! Another beautiful work of art, guys you don't know the powerful creations that are created by my developer Nardus Van Staden. Check him out guys and gals, he is the real deal, an amazing person and a professional when it comes to coding and business, if you want work done!, hit him up! you can get in contact with him HERE . THE FOLLOWING PRODUCT IS A FREE VERSION OF A PAID VERSION THAT IS TO COME, PROFITS ARE GOING TO B
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (48)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
SpikeBoom
Kabelo Frans Mampa
Uzman Danışmanlar
A classic buy low & sell high strategy. This Bot is specifically Designed to take advantage of the price movements of US30/Dow Jones on the 1 Hour Chart, as these Indices move based on supply and demand. The interaction between supply and demand in the US30 determines the price of the index. When demand for US30 is high, the price of the US30 will increase. Conversely, when the supply of shares is high and demand is low, the price of t US30  will decrease. Supply and demand analysis is used to i
FREE
Forex 1 hour candle trader
Thej Karthiarath
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is completely private EA given after back-testing a particular strategy. You can request to get the strategy by contacting the following number in WhatsApp +91 9567407508.  You can contact in telegram too. The EA basically takes trade on particular one hour candle breaks.  You should use this EA only after attending a zoom meeting and a proper back-test. Understand the rules and regulations of  your country while you trade in forex and other commodity.
FREE
The Sandman
Maxwell Brighton Onyango
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Sandman EA — MT5 Scalping Robot for Calm Precision in Chaos “Others have seen what is and asked why. We have seen what could be and asked why not.” Introducing The Sandman — a high-precision, no-nonsense MT5 scalping robot designed to bring calm and control to your trading experience. Overview The market is chaotic and unpredictable — even experienced traders face losses. The Sandman was built to free you from emotional trading. It acts boldly and logically using a proven, fully automated
FREE
Fibo Trader FREE MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
3 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fibo Trader is an expert advisor that allows you to create automated presets for oscillation patterns in reference to Fibonacci retracements values using fully automated and dynamically created grid. The process is achieved by first optimizing the EA, then running it on automated mode. EA allows you to switch between automatic and manual mode. When in manual mode the user will use a graphical panel that allows to manage the current trading conditions, or to take control in any moment to trade ma
FREE
Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid
Roelof Roy Methorst
Uzman Danışmanlar
30-DAY FULLY FUNCTIONAL TRIAL – EXPERIENCE THE POWER OF BITBOT V6 ULTIMATE GRID & NEURAL MODEL BRAIN! Bitbot V6 Ultimate Grid is the most advanced and flexible grid trading system for MetaTrader 5, now enhanced with our AI-driven Neural Model Brain for truly adaptive and intelligent trading decisions. Whether you’re a professional algorithmic trader or an ambitious newcomer, Bitbot V6 gives you the performance, safety and transparency you need to scale your results to the next level. Key Featur
FREE
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
Macd STO Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Dual MACD & Stochastic Expert Advisor (EA)  is a fully automated trading system that utilizes two  MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicators along with the  Stochastic Oscillator  to identify high-probability trading opportunities. By combining trend confirmation from MACD with momentum analysis from Stochastic, this EA provides precise entry and exit points for optimized trading performance. Key Features: • Dual MACD Strategy – Uses two MACD indicators with different setting
FREE
ET1 for MT5
Hui Qiu
4 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ET1 for MT5 is new and completely free！！ ET1 for MT5 v4.20 Updated!! Now use on XAUUSD(Gold) !!  The success rate is more than 75%   !!! important update: Merge ET9 's breakout strategy Warning!! You can use ET1 completely free, but we do not guarantee ET1 stability, It is recommended that the more powerful ET9 for MT5 version includes the ET1 strategy and guarantees complete and stable returns. The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes  ET9  for MT5 Updated v4.70 !!  https://www
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
Bybit BTC Scalper
STANTON ROUX
3.88 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BTC Scalper - Automated RSI Breakout Strategy for BTCUSD Unlock the power of automated trading with BTC Scalper! This expert advisor is a fully autonomous trading strategy, designed to capitalize on fast-moving BTCUSD markets. It leverages a potent combination of RSI Breakouts and two Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) to find high-probability trade entries, ensuring optimal confluence for success. Key Features: Fully Automated Trading : Set it, forget it, and let BTC Scalper handle your trades 2
FREE
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro
Kwaku Appenteng Wiredu
Uzman Danışmanlar
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro – Expert Advisor for Breakout Trading UsdJpy RangeBot Pro is a breakout-based Expert Advisor developed for the USDJPY pair. It identifies trading opportunities during the early hours of the London session by analyzing a defined range and executing pending orders above or below it. The EA applies fixed logic, clear visual elements, and built-in risk controls. This tool is designed for disciplined breakout trading without the use of breakeven, martingale, or grid systems.
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (311)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.86 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 500   USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaş
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.1 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Remstone
Remstone
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Startrader   Tickmill   LMAX Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir yanılsama yok. Ama ka
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.79 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (483)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal:   Buray
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
4.52 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.9 (121)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (121)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Ultimate — Sinir Ağları ticaretinin zirvesi ve finansal özgürlüğe giden yol. Aura Ultimate, Aura ailesinin bir sonraki evrimsel adımıdır: en son teknoloji yapay zeka mimarisi, pazara uyarlanabilir zeka ve risk kontrollü hassasiyetin bir sentezidir. Aura Black Edition ve Aura Neuron'un kanıtlanmış DNA'sı üzerine inşa edilen bu teknoloji, daha da ileri giderek, bu iki platformun güçlü yönlerini tek bir birleşik çok stratejili ekosistemde birleştirir ve yepyeni bir öngörücü mantık katmanı su
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 390$, Sonraki 20 kopya 550$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.23 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.33 (63)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
AEgis FX
Peter Robert Grange
Uzman Danışmanlar
AEGIS FX — Akıllı Ticaretin Kalkanı AEGIS FX, Dynamics serisine dayalı olarak geliştirilen algoritmik sistemlerin evriminde yeni bir aşamayı temsil eder. Neuro Dynamics , ZeroPoint Dynamics ve DeepLayer Dynamics ’in güçlü yönlerini birleştiren AEGIS FX, modern ticaretin gereksinimlerine uygun, benzersiz bir sermaye koruma çerçevesi sunar. Canlı Sinyal & Performans Dynamics serisindeki diğer danışmanlar gibi, AEGIS FX de güncel piyasa koşullarında sistemin nasıl çalıştığını göstermek amacıyla ger
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.31 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.39 (46)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.47 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NEXUS: piyasa ile birlikte gelişen bir Uzman Danışman (EA) Yeni: Artık XAUUSD için yeni bir set de mevcut. Önemli: NEXUS’u kiralayıp beklediğiniz kârlılığı elde edemezseniz, bana mesaj gönderin; kira sürenizi hiçbir soru sormadan iki katına çıkarırız . Amacım, gerçek koşullarda sakin şekilde test edip değerlendirmenizi sağlamaktır. > Tüm içerikler (setler, kılavuz, destek, SSS ve güncellemeler) NEXUS HUB içinde toplanmıştır: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764411 Birçok EA, piyasa değişene k
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Supertrend G5
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Supertrend G5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is optimized for trading XAU/USD and works effectively across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, H1…). The EA can also be applied to major currency pairs such as EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/USD, though fine-tuning is recommended for the best results. Built on the Supertrend reversal strategy, Supertrend G5 is enhanced with multiple filtering options and advanced trade management features, providing tra
FREE
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Göstergeler
SuperScalp Pro v2.6 — Hibrit Supertrend Scalper SuperScalp Pro, klasik Supertrend kavramını genişleterek bir hibrit scalping aracına dönüştürür; çoklu zaman dilimlerinde (M1–H1) kısa-orta vadeli kurulumlar için tasarlanmıştır. Göstergede görsel olarak sezilebilir bir Supertrend bandı ile birden fazla isteğe bağlı onay metriği birleştirilerek yüksek olasılıklı girişler sağlanırken risk yönetimi basit tutulur: stop loss ve take profit seviyeleri ATR’den dinamik olarak hesaplanır ve doğrudan grafik
Price Action Matrix
Van Minh Nguyen
Göstergeler
PriceActionMatrix — Çoklu Desen Scalp Yardımcısı (v4.1) PriceActionMatrix, birden çok kısa vadeli price-action desenini otomatik olarak tespit edip doğrulayan scalping odaklı bir indikatördür. Her mum çubuğunu tekil bir sinyal olarak sunmak yerine Pin Bar, Engulfing, Inside Bar, konsolidasyon alanları ve reddetme (rejection) fitilleri gibi kalıpları bir araya getirir ve bunları trend/EMA kontrolleri, ATR aralığı, momentum göstergeleri ve isteğe bağlı hacim filtreleri gibi yapılandırılabilir doğr
VM Heiken Ashi Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Göstergeler
VM Heiken Ashi Pro (v1.0) Gürültüyü filtrelemek ve net BUY/SELL sinyalleri üretmek için düzeltilmiş Heiken-Ashi (HMA/EMA), yeniden boyamayan (opsiyonel ConfirmOnClosedBar). Grafikte HA mumlarını gösterir (orijinal mumlar gizlenebilir), ok yerleştirme ATR’ye veya sabit ofsete göre, uyarıları (popup/email/push) anti-spam işleme ile gönderir. Ana amaç Ham mumları düzleştirilmiş Heiken-Ashi’ye dönüştürüp renk değişimini (bear→bull / bull→bear) tespit etmek ve girişler için oklar çizmek. ConfirmOnCl
Supertrend G5 Prime
Van Minh Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Supertrend G5 Prime is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who demand both high performance and advanced risk management. This is an upgraded version of Supertrend G5 , featuring effective capital management and enhanced risk control during trading. Based on the proven Supertrend reversal strategy, the Prime edition improves trading efficiency with advanced money management tools — including Daily Loss Limit and Maximum Loss Limit — to help protect your acco
Volume Profile Flex
Van Minh Nguyen
Göstergeler
Overview: Volume Profile Flex visualizes the distribution of trading volume at different price levels, enabling traders to identify key support and resistance zones, including: POC (Point of Control) VAH (Value Area High) VAL (Value Area Low) Designed with flexibility, it allows customization of timeframe, number of bars, and value area percentage. It is optimized for both live trading and backtesting without impacting platform performance. Key Features: Customizable POC , VAH , and VAL lines wi
FREE
Volume Profile Pro Signals
Van Minh Nguyen
Göstergeler
Volume Profile Pro Signals (v2.5) Kesin hacim analizi ve otomatik sinyal üretiminin birleşimi. Ne yapar Volume Profile Pro Signals, işlem hacminin gerçekten nerede gerçekleştiğine dair canlı, veri odaklı bir görünüm oluşturur — fiyatın kabul edildiği veya reddedildiği piyasa bölgelerini ortaya koyar. POC, VAH, VAL’i vurgular ve HVN/LVN alanlarını hassas şekilde tespit eder. Bunlara dayanarak gerçek zamanlı VAH/VAL breakout sinyalleri üretir ve ATR volatilitesinden akıllı SL/TP seviyelerini çiz
Supertrend G5 indicator
Van Minh Nguyen
Göstergeler
Supertrend G5 Indicator Supertrend G5 is a high-performance trend-following tool designed to accurately identify market reversal points. By displaying a color-coded line directly on the chart, this indicator helps you quickly recognize bullish trends (green) and bearish trends (red), supporting optimal entry and exit points. Key Features: Clear Buy/Sell Signals: Buy when the Supertrend line changes from red to green (beginning of an uptrend). Sell when the Supertrend line changes from green to r
FREE
TrendMaster ADX
Van Minh Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
TrendMaster ADX v2.3 - Multi-Strategy Trend  2025 Van Minh – https://www.mql5.com TrendMaster ADX is a multi-strategy automated trading system that combines the power of an advanced ADX trend filter. The EA is specifically optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) but also works effectively on major Forex pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY. Version 2.3 comes with strict money management according to Funding Pips standards , ensuring maximum account protection from large drawdowns. Why choose Trend
Supertrend G5 Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Supertrend G5 Pro v4.3 2025 Van Minh – https://www.mql5.com Overview Supertrend G5 Pro is a full-featured upgrade of Supertrend G5, specially optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) . Tuned primarily for M5  (also effective on M5, M15, H1), the EA is designed as a complete trading system that balances frequent, small-profit entries with robust capital protection and professional money-management tools. What’s new in v4.3 New Loss Limits group — "==== FundingPips Loss Limits ====" for enhanced risk contro
MaxTrend
Van Minh Nguyen
Göstergeler
Genel Bakış MaxTrend, MACD’den gelen işlem giriş sinyallerine odaklanan ve esnek bir filtre sistemiyle (EMA, ADX, RSI, EMA eğimi, ATR mesafesi ve Hacim filtresi) çalışan güçlü bir MT5 göstergesidir. Araç, ATR tabanlı SL/TP’leri net fiyat etiketleri ile görsel olarak gösterir ve gerçek zamanlı alarmları destekler — scalping stratejileri için optimize edilmiştir. Ana Özellikler MACD tabanlı giriş mantığı: MACD hattı sinyal hattını yukarı kesince al, aşağı kesince sat; diğer teknik filtrelerle bir
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt