Handy Renko Chart

Handy Renko Chart Free

This indicator generates a custom Renko offline chart inside MetaTrader 5.
Renko charts are built from price movement only — not time — helping traders identify market trends and filter out noise more clearly.

🔹 Features

  • Fixed brick size in points (user-defined).

  • ATR-based adaptive brick sizing.

  • Option to show/hide wicks.

  • Creates and updates an offline Renko symbol automatically.

  • Opens the Renko chart window (optional).

  • Efficient history building from M1 + live updating.

  • Keeps charts light with a maximum bar history limit.

🔹 Inputs

  • BrickSizePoints – fixed brick size in points.

  • UseATR / ATRPeriod / ATRMultiplier – adaptive brick size calculation.

  • UseWicks – show or hide shadows.

  • OfflinePrefix – prefix for generated Renko symbol.

  • OpenOfflineChart – open Renko chart automatically.

  • MaxBarsToKeep – maximum bars to store in history.

🔹 How to Use

  1. Attach the indicator to any M1 chart of the symbol you want.

  2. A new symbol will appear in Market Watch (e.g. RENKO_EURUSD_100 ).

  3. The Renko chart opens automatically (if enabled).

  4. Apply your own indicators or EAs to the Renko chart for analysis or strategy building.

⚠️ Notes

  • This tool is free and does not trade automatically.

  • Use it as a charting base for your trading analysis or custom EAs


