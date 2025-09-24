Supertrend Line for MT5

SuperTrend Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The SuperTrend Indicator is a classic trend-following tool designed to help traders identify the current market direction with clarity and precision. Based on Average True Range (ATR), it dynamically adapts to price volatility to outline potential support or resistance levels in trending markets.

Key Features

  • Trend Visualization
    Displays color-coded trend lines directly on the chart:
    • Uptrend – green line
    • Downtrend – red line

  • Signal Arrows
    Shows arrows at trend reversal points when price crosses the trend line.

  • Customizable Parameters
    • ATR Period
    • ATR Multiplier
    • Arrow display toggle (on/off)

  • Universal Compatibility
    Works across all instruments and timeframes: Forex, commodities, indices, and crypto.

  • Optimized Performance
    Designed for efficient updates with minimal chart lag, even on lower timeframes.

How It Works

The SuperTrend line is calculated by applying a multiple of the ATR to the median price. The result forms a trailing stop level that adjusts dynamically based on market volatility:

  • Uptrend is signaled when price closes above the SuperTrend line.

  • Downtrend is indicated when price closes below it.

The indicator draws these dynamic levels as lines on the chart and optionally places arrows at transition points to mark potential trend changes.

Use Cases

  • Confirming market direction

  • Supporting entry or exit decisions

  • Enhancing manual trading strategies

Important Notes

  • This is a manual trading indicator and does not include automated trading functions.

  • All labels and messages are in English for global compatibility.

  • The indicator does not use DLLs, external data sources, or web requests.


