Shauns CoPilot
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Shaun Mark Featherstone
- Sürüm: 1.41
- Güncellendi: 17 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Shaun’s CoPilot EA:
Flagship Precision EA from a Renowned EA Expert
(Currently 9 more sales until price increases to $210)
Settings and manual here
You can view live trading results on myfxbook here - myfxbook.com/portfolio/ea-trader-darwinex-zero/11547575
🤝 Bonus: Private Telegram Access Included+-
https://t.me/+wNTsCPfFNGk3ZDQ0
With your purchase you also gain access to Shaun’s private Telegram hub:
- Pre‑release builds & experimental modules
- Curated & community‑shared set files (different symbols / risk profiles)
- Early tweak discussions & optimization tips
- Live Q&A / troubleshooting support
- Like‑minded EA users focused on disciplined automation
- Occasional walkthroughs & upgrade notes
Think of it as an accelerator: you’re not left alone guessing settings.
(Instructions to join are sent after purchase—keep your receipt / MQL5 username handy.)
🚀 Shaun’s CoPilot EA — Precision Trading for Serious Traders
Built by Shaun Featherstone, one of the UK’s most respected EA architects 🔒 Only 10 licenses left before price increases to $210
💡 Why Traders Choose CoPilot
Shaun’s CoPilot EA isn’t just another bot — it’s the culmination of thousands of hours of real-world trading, strategy refinement, and user feedback. Ranked #237 out of 8,659 Darwinex Zero accounts, CoPilot is trusted by prop firm challengers, retail traders, and professionals alike.
Whether you’re scalping fast moves or anchoring long-term trends, CoPilot adapts to your style — with modular logic, multi-indicator fusion, and bulletproof risk controls.
🧠 Dual-Layer Strategy Engine
-
Anchor Trades: Directional structure with conservative sizing
-
Scalp Trades: Opportunistic entries with dynamic bias and spacing filters
-
Independent Magic Numbers: Clean separation of stats per symbol
📊 Smart Signal Fusion
Enable any combination of 20+ indicators, including:
-
Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, RSI, MACD, VWAP
-
Fair Value Gap (FVG), Support & Resistance (SR), Heiken Ashi
-
ROC, Donchian, Williams %R, CMF, Coppock Curve
-
Two Custom Indicators (plug in your own logic!) Use CombineIndicators to vote signals: All Agree / Majority / At Least Two / Any Single
🛡️ Advanced Risk Management
-
Floating Loss Guard (scalp-only or all trades)
-
Scalp Loss Protection (pause or stop EA after loss)
-
Partial Close Framework (25%, 33%, 50%, 66%, 75%)
-
Breakeven + Secure Profit Trailing
-
Swap Avoidance Logic
-
Time Window Filter + Winter Break Pause
🎯 Entry Filters for Precision
-
EMA Direction & Slope
-
Candle Body Size
-
Volume Spike Ratio
-
Signal Delay (cooldown)
-
Spread Guard
-
SR Block Mode (no trades inside tolerance zones)
📈 Dynamic Lot Sizing & Progression
-
Fixed, Martingale, Fibonacci, or Sum
-
Separate max caps for Anchor and Scalp
-
Auto-scale to balance with broker constraints
🖥️ Full On-Chart Control
-
Action Buttons: Close Buy, Sell, All, Profits, Pause/Resume
-
Profit Panel: Today, Yesterday, Month, Total + Win Rate
-
Trade Panel: Open positions, lots, floating P/L
-
Signal Diagnostics Overlay: Real-time per-indicator votes
-
Overall Signal Label: Clear directional cue
-
SR Lines/Zones: Toggle visuals on/off
🔧 Custom Indicator Integration
-
Two slots with buffer logic, value/cross/price modes
-
Optional closed-bar confirmation
-
Massive flexibility for your own strategies
👥 Exclusive Community Access
Buyers get lifetime access to Shaun’s Telegram group:
-
Download optimised set files
-
Share strategies and results
-
Get early access to updates and new features
🎁 Launch Offer
Only $160 for the next 10 buyers Includes lifetime updates, full EA access, and community membership. Price increases by $100 every 10 sales — act fast.
🏆 Proven Performance
Top 3% on Darwinex Zero. Used successfully in prop firm challenges and live accounts. Built by a trader, for traders — with transparency, control, and results.
This is a good EA and it comes with a good support network too.