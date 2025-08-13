Shauns CoPilot

Shaun’s CoPilot EA: Flagship Precision EA from a Renowned EA Expert

🚀 Shaun’s CoPilot EA — Precision Trading for Serious Traders

💡 Why Traders Choose CoPilot

Shaun’s CoPilot EA isn’t just another bot — it’s the culmination of thousands of hours of real-world trading, strategy refinement, and user feedback. Ranked #237 out of 8,659 Darwinex Zero accounts, CoPilot is trusted by prop firm challengers, retail traders, and professionals alike.

Whether you’re scalping fast moves or anchoring long-term trends, CoPilot adapts to your style — with modular logic, multi-indicator fusion, and bulletproof risk controls.

🧠 Dual-Layer Strategy Engine

Anchor Trades : Directional structure with conservative sizing

Scalp Trades : Opportunistic entries with dynamic bias and spacing filters

Independent Magic Numbers: Clean separation of stats per symbol

📊 Smart Signal Fusion

Enable any combination of 20+ indicators, including:

Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, RSI, MACD, VWAP

Fair Value Gap (FVG), Support & Resistance (SR), Heiken Ashi

ROC, Donchian, Williams %R, CMF, Coppock Curve

Two Custom Indicators (plug in your own logic!) Use CombineIndicators to vote signals: All Agree / Majority / At Least Two / Any Single

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management

Floating Loss Guard (scalp-only or all trades)

Scalp Loss Protection (pause or stop EA after loss)

Partial Close Framework (25%, 33%, 50%, 66%, 75%)

Breakeven + Secure Profit Trailing

Swap Avoidance Logic

Time Window Filter + Winter Break Pause

🎯 Entry Filters for Precision

EMA Direction & Slope

Candle Body Size

Volume Spike Ratio

Signal Delay (cooldown)

Spread Guard

SR Block Mode (no trades inside tolerance zones)

📈 Dynamic Lot Sizing & Progression

Fixed, Martingale, Fibonacci, or Sum

Separate max caps for Anchor and Scalp

Auto-scale to balance with broker constraints

🖥️ Full On-Chart Control

Action Buttons: Close Buy, Sell, All, Profits, Pause/Resume

Profit Panel: Today, Yesterday, Month, Total + Win Rate

Trade Panel: Open positions, lots, floating P/L

Signal Diagnostics Overlay: Real-time per-indicator votes

Overall Signal Label: Clear directional cue

SR Lines/Zones: Toggle visuals on/off

🔧 Custom Indicator Integration

Two slots with buffer logic, value/cross/price modes

Optional closed-bar confirmation

Massive flexibility for your own strategies

👥 Exclusive Community Access

Buyers get lifetime access to Shaun’s Telegram group:

Download optimised set files

Share strategies and results

Get early access to updates and new features

🎁 Launch Offer

🏆 Proven Performance

Top 3% on Darwinex Zero. Used successfully in prop firm challenges and live accounts. Built by a trader, for traders — with transparency, control, and results.



