Shauns CoPilot

5

                                    Shaun’s CoPilot EA:
             Flagship Precision EA from a Renowned EA Expert

Settings  and manual here
(BUYERS! dont forget to message for free telegram group access once purchased, here you can download new sets and hundreds of free indicators for the EA)


🚀 Shaun’s CoPilot EA — Precision Trading for Serious Traders

Built by Shaun Featherstone, one of the UK’s most respected EA architects 🔒 Only 10 licenses left before price increases to $260

💡 Why Traders Choose CoPilot

Shaun’s CoPilot EA isn’t just another bot — it’s the culmination of thousands of hours of real-world trading, strategy refinement, and user feedback. Ranked #237 out of 8,659 Darwinex Zero accounts, CoPilot is trusted by prop firm challengers, retail traders, and professionals alike.

Whether you’re scalping fast moves or anchoring long-term trends, CoPilot adapts to your style — with modular logic, multi-indicator fusion, and bulletproof risk controls.

🧠 Dual-Layer Strategy Engine

  • Anchor Trades: Directional structure with conservative sizing

  • Scalp Trades: Opportunistic entries with dynamic bias and spacing filters

  • Independent Magic Numbers: Clean separation of stats per symbol

📊 Smart Signal Fusion

Enable any combination of 20+ indicators, including:

  • Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, RSI, MACD, VWAP

  • Fair Value Gap (FVG), Support & Resistance (SR), Heiken Ashi

  • ROC, Donchian, Williams %R, CMF, Coppock Curve

  • Two Custom Indicators (plug in your own logic!) Use CombineIndicators to vote signals: All Agree / Majority / At Least Two / Any Single

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management

  • Floating Loss Guard (scalp-only or all trades)

  • Scalp Loss Protection (pause or stop EA after loss)

  • Partial Close Framework (25%, 33%, 50%, 66%, 75%)

  • Breakeven + Secure Profit Trailing

  • Swap Avoidance Logic

  • Time Window Filter + Winter Break Pause

🎯 Entry Filters for Precision

  • EMA Direction & Slope

  • Candle Body Size

  • Volume Spike Ratio

  • Signal Delay (cooldown)

  • Spread Guard

  • SR Block Mode (no trades inside tolerance zones)

📈 Dynamic Lot Sizing & Progression

  • Fixed, Martingale, Fibonacci, or Sum

  • Separate max caps for Anchor and Scalp

  • Auto-scale to balance with broker constraints

🖥️ Full On-Chart Control

  • Action Buttons: Close Buy, Sell, All, Profits, Pause/Resume

  • Profit Panel: Today, Yesterday, Month, Total + Win Rate

  • Trade Panel: Open positions, lots, floating P/L

  • Signal Diagnostics Overlay: Real-time per-indicator votes

  • Overall Signal Label: Clear directional cue

  • SR Lines/Zones: Toggle visuals on/off

🔧 Custom Indicator Integration

  • Two slots with buffer logic, value/cross/price modes

  • Optional closed-bar confirmation

  • Massive flexibility for your own strategies

👥 Exclusive Community Access

Buyers get lifetime access to Shaun’s Telegram group:

  • Download optimised set files

  • Share strategies and results

  • Get early access to updates and new features

🎁 Launch Offer

Only $160 for the next 10 buyers Includes lifetime updates, full EA access, and community membership. Price increases by $100 every 10 sales — act fast.

🏆 Proven Performance

Top 3% on Darwinex Zero. Used successfully in prop firm challenges and live accounts. Built by a trader, for traders — with transparency, control, and results.


Avis 7
mansio
178
mansio 2025.09.23 23:56 
 

This is a good EA and it comes with a good support network too.

raspa17
210
raspa17 2025.09.17 22:00 
 

From the very beginning, I was impressed with the customer service: always attentive, fast, and consistently bringing something positive to the experience. You can really feel the commitment in every response, always focused on making sure the user gets the best support possible.The Shauns CoPilot EA has exceeded my expectations. Not only is it a well-designed tool, but it also comes with the backing of a team that genuinely cares about the success of its users. Every detail feels carefully crafted to help trade more efficiently, with clarity and confidence. Definitely, I didn’t just find a great EA, but also top-class customer service that truly makes the difference. Highly recommended!

Michael
891
Michael 2025.09.08 10:56 
 

almost $ 200 profit on my first 2 days of trading. No DD. Very happy. This is way too cheap. But what is best of all is the support that comes with the Ea. A great group of guys in the channel and Shaun is very active in there . Will keep updating.

Plus de l'auteur
Shauns OrderMesh EA
Shaun Mark Featherstone
Experts
Shaun’s   OrderMesh   EA Precision   Pending   Grid   &   Level   Engine   –   Built   to   Work alone or   Side‑by‑Side   with  Shaun’s   CoPilot   (Flagship EA) A friendly gateway into a professional, multi‑EA trading workflow from UK developer Shaun (creator of CoPilot). Used together with Shaun’s CoPilot EA, this technology stack helped power accounts achieving Top 2% performance status on Darwinex Zero (no guarantee of future results). Bonus: Private Telegram Access Included With you
Répondre à l'avis