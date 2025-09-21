GridTrailX — a fully automated grid advisor with intelligent trailing.

It independently opens trades using built-in algorithms and builds a grid of orders, managing positions with a flexible closing system.

The EA does not copy external signals but operates based on its own unique logic, allowing it to adapt to various market conditions.

Main Parameters

LOTS — starting lot for the first trade

MAX TRADERS — maximum number of orders in the grid (default: 50)

The advisor uses a grid strategy. With an insufficient deposit or overly aggressive settings, the account may experience high load. It is strongly recommended to test the parameters on a demo account before live trading.