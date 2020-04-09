Shauns OrderMesh EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Shaun Mark Featherstone
- Sürüm: 3.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Precision Pending Grid & Level Engine – Built to Work alone or Side‑by‑Side with Shaun’s CoPilot (Flagship EA)
A friendly gateway into a professional, multi‑EA trading workflow from UK developer Shaun (creator of CoPilot).
Used together with Shaun’s CoPilot EA, this technology stack helped power accounts achieving Top 2% performance status on Darwinex Zero (no guarantee of future results).
Plain English: What Does It Do?
OrderMesh quietly “pre‑loads” the market with intelligently spaced pending orders (buy or sell, above and/or below current price).
Instead of chasing price or over-trading, it prepares levels in advance and lets the market come to you.
Think of it as:
- A structured price level framework (the mesh)
- That adapts to volatility
- Filters out weak locations
- Controls risk growth
- And plays nicely alongside your primary signal/trend engine (like Shaun’s CoPilot)
You get a professional accumulation & release engine without needing to understand complex coding or build a strategy from scratch.
Why Newer Traders Like It
- No scary martingale escalation
- Easy to switch ON/OFF sides (above price, below price, or both)
- Built‑in protections (trade limits, drawdown pause, recovery mode)
- Visual panel shows what’s happening right now
- “Cheap entry” into a larger ecosystem of Shaun’s professional tools
- Scales with you: start simple, later combine with CoPilot for multi‑logic synergy
Why Experienced Traders Use It
- Adds layered pending logic to existing directional systems
- Volatility‑adaptive spacing reduces over‑clustering during fast markets
- Filters (trend, SR zones, volatility, fakeouts) improve order quality
- Optional competitor grid offset helps you avoid “herd” clustering
- Independent control per side (above vs below market) = structured bias shaping
- Plays a non‑emotional role: pre-planned liquidity staging
CoPilot + OrderMesh = Complementary Roles
|CoPilot
|OrderMesh
|Generates dynamic signal-based entries
|Pre‑positions staged pending orders
|Can react to momentum shifts
|Captures pullbacks & re-taps
|Active decision engine
|Passive structural framework
|Directional & tactical logic
|Layered exposure builder
Result: Broader entry diversity, smoother equity development, reduced reliance on any single logic stream.
Quick Start (3 Steps)
- Drag OrderMesh to a chart (start on a major FX pair or XAUUSD).
- Leave most settings at default; optionally set MaxTotalOpenOrders (e.g. 6).
- If using on XAUUSD enable Volatility filter.
It will begin staging pending orders automatically once conditions pass filters.
Recommended Beginner Settings
- LotMode: Dynamic (default)
- Keep SR filter ON (gives structure)
- Fakeout filter ON (helps avoid wick traps)
- Start with only one side (e.g. BelowMarket SELL limits/stops)
- Keep Adaptive Pip Step ON (less manual tweaking)
- MaxOrdersPerSide: 5–7 first week
- Drawdown protection: Pause Until Tomorrow (conservative)
Non‑Exhaustive Feature List (Condensed)
Core Logic
- Adaptive pip model (multi‑asset aware)
- ATR‑normalized spacing (breathing mesh)
- Independent upper/lower side configuration
- Per-order real TP (not basket averaging)
- Pending order uniqueness & spacing enforcement
Market Intelligence
- Auto Support & Resistance zone detection
- Trend filter (MA or ADX mode)
- Volatility threshold (ATR)
- Fakeout / wick rejection filter
- Optional volume spike confirm
- Competitor grid offset exploit
Risk & Protection
- Dynamic or fixed lot sizing
- Per‑side order caps + total order cap
- Daily trade limiter
- Recovery mode (auto throttles expansion in drawdown)
- Break-even shift with buffer
- Partial close at early profit stage
- Optional trailing stop
- Drawdown action (Pause / Stop / Continue)
- Close opposite on profit logic
- Manual “Move All to BE” button
Visual & Control Layer
- Real‑time panel: Balance, Equity, DD, Today / Yesterday / Month / Total profit, Win rate
- Grid line overlays + labels
- Zone rectangles + optional SR lines
- Action buttons: Pause, Delete Pendings, Close Profits, Close All, Move SL to BE
- Pause overlay state indicator
- Auto panel sizing & themed sections
Operational Safety
- StopLevel compatibility enforcement
- Margin-aware lot adaptation (validation friendly)
- No martingale escalation
- Clean ticket management + modification guard
- Spread/stop distance compliance logic
Expanded Highlights (Simplified)
|Feature
|Simple Benefit
|Adaptive Pip System
|Works across forex, metals, indices without manual decimal guesswork
|ATR Spacing
|Wider during fast markets, tighter when calm
|Dual-Side Architecture
|Run only above, only below, both, or neither (pause)
|SR Zone Awareness
|Avoids or targets structured price areas intelligently
|Recovery Mode
|Auto reduces expansion when under pressure
|Partial Close + BE Buffer
|Lock in early green without being stopped out by noise
|Competitor Offset
|Don’t sit exactly where everyone else does
|Daily / Total Caps
|Prevent “overtrading drift”
|Manual Override Buttons
|Instant tactical adjustments without removing EA
How It “Thinks” Before Placing a Pending
- Calculates pip step (fixed or ATR-adjusted)
- Projects target level for slot #N
- Validates: spacing gap, SR rule, trend, volatility, fakeout, (optional volume)
- Adjusts price (offset exploit if enabled)
- Sends pending only if margin + uniqueness + filters pass
No “spray and pray.” Pure structured layering.
Pairing Strategy Ideas
|Mode
|Setup
|Solo Conservative
|One side active (e.g. Below with SELL LIMIT). Low order cap.
|Neutral Bracket
|Both sides active with balanced caps during ranging weeks.
|CoPilot Synergy
|CoPilot handles directional signals; OrderMesh stages re-engagement layers.
|Recovery Focus
|Reduce MaxOrdersPerSide + rely on partial close + BE buffer.
Practical Tips
- Start on a demo to understand how spacing populates.
- Watch panel: if grid is full constantly, lower MaxOrdersPerSide or widen PipStep.
- Combine with CoPilot for entry diversity rather than raw frequency.
- Use Drawdown protection early; you can relax later.
- Keep logs enabled—review how filters behaved around missed or captured moves.
What It Is NOT
- Not a martingale / no geometric lot stacking
- Not a scalper chasing every tick
- Not a performance guarantee
Pricing & Value Positioning
You’re getting a professionally engineered, modular grid & level framework—used inside a broader multi‑system stack—at an affordable entry point before exploring Shaun’s deeper EA collection. It’s an educational bridge and a production component in one.
Risk Disclaimer
Trading leveraged products (FX, CFDs, synthetic derivatives) carries significant risk. Past performance (including Darwinex Zero achievements) does not guarantee future results. Capital can be lost. Use appropriate sizing and always test before going live.