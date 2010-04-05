Angry cat

Classic grid martingale type but with a unique and effective partial hedging algorithm to control and reduce drawdown.

developed and set up to run on GB/US 15 min chart with a minimum balance of 2k

contact me for set files, I have many depending on if you prefer low drawdown, slow and steady growth, or something more aggressive.


live account signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2188734?source=Site


recommended account leverage 500:1

all optomisation was done with a £500 - £1000 starting balance. and the EA does work with this amount, I recommend 2k or more as an added safety margin especially if there are sudden unexpected world events that might produce large market movements.

I have many hundreds of set files to suit your appetite for risk and returns.

Angry cat is currently running on multiple demo accounts of £500 to 10K and a 2k live account, all running in profit as of feb 24

The youtube vid and screenshot are of version 1 in early testing and optimizing, this listing is for version 2 which includes an extra level of dd control and several more weeks of back testing, forward testing and optimizing.


the default settings at present are not optimized, they are just the first guess that were entered when the bot was first built. I will add a spreadsheet with a selection of settings in the next few days when I get a minute.

After 15 years of trading both manually and with robots (aprox 80 of them) this is the first one I feel comfortable listing on here, I wont sell anything that I wouldnt trust with my own funds on a live account. 

 

