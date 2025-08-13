Shauns CoPilot



DOWNLOAD SET FILES HERE

                                                                                                       

🤝 Bonus: Private Telegram Access Included+-
https://t.me/TheEATraderUK

With your purchase you also gain access to Shaun’s private Telegram hub:

  • Pre‑release builds & experimental modules
  • Curated & community‑shared set files (different symbols / risk profiles)
  • Early tweak discussions & optimization tips
  • Live Q&A / troubleshooting support
  • Like‑minded EA users focused on disciplined automation
  • Occasional walkthroughs & upgrade notes

Think of it as an accelerator: you’re not left alone guessing settings.

(Instructions to join are sent after purchase—keep your receipt / MQL5 username handy.)



🚀 Shaun’s CoPilot EA — Precision Trading for Serious Traders

Built by Shaun Featherstone, one of the UK’s most respected EA architects 🔒 Only 10 licenses left before price increases to $210

💡 Why Traders Choose CoPilot

Shaun’s CoPilot EA isn’t just another bot — it’s the culmination of thousands of hours of real-world trading, strategy refinement, and user feedback. Ranked #237 out of 8,659 Darwinex Zero accounts, CoPilot is trusted by prop firm challengers, retail traders, and professionals alike.

Whether you’re scalping fast moves or anchoring long-term trends, CoPilot adapts to your style — with modular logic, multi-indicator fusion, and bulletproof risk controls.

🧠 Dual-Layer Strategy Engine

  • Anchor Trades: Directional structure with conservative sizing

  • Scalp Trades: Opportunistic entries with dynamic bias and spacing filters

  • Independent Magic Numbers: Clean separation of stats per symbol

📊 Smart Signal Fusion

Enable any combination of 20+ indicators, including:

  • Bollinger Bands, Stochastic, RSI, MACD, VWAP

  • Fair Value Gap (FVG), Support & Resistance (SR), Heiken Ashi

  • ROC, Donchian, Williams %R, CMF, Coppock Curve

  • Two Custom Indicators (plug in your own logic!) Use CombineIndicators to vote signals: All Agree / Majority / At Least Two / Any Single

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management

  • Floating Loss Guard (scalp-only or all trades)

  • Scalp Loss Protection (pause or stop EA after loss)

  • Partial Close Framework (25%, 33%, 50%, 66%, 75%)

  • Breakeven + Secure Profit Trailing

  • Swap Avoidance Logic

  • Time Window Filter + Winter Break Pause

🎯 Entry Filters for Precision

  • EMA Direction & Slope

  • Candle Body Size

  • Volume Spike Ratio

  • Signal Delay (cooldown)

  • Spread Guard

  • SR Block Mode (no trades inside tolerance zones)

📈 Dynamic Lot Sizing & Progression

  • Fixed, Martingale, Fibonacci, or Sum

  • Separate max caps for Anchor and Scalp

  • Auto-scale to balance with broker constraints

🖥️ Full On-Chart Control

  • Action Buttons: Close Buy, Sell, All, Profits, Pause/Resume

  • Profit Panel: Today, Yesterday, Month, Total + Win Rate

  • Trade Panel: Open positions, lots, floating P/L

  • Signal Diagnostics Overlay: Real-time per-indicator votes

  • Overall Signal Label: Clear directional cue

  • SR Lines/Zones: Toggle visuals on/off

🔧 Custom Indicator Integration

  • Two slots with buffer logic, value/cross/price modes

  • Optional closed-bar confirmation

  • Massive flexibility for your own strategies

👥 Exclusive Community Access

Buyers get lifetime access to Shaun’s Telegram group:

  • Download optimised set files

  • Share strategies and results

  • Get early access to updates and new features

🎁 Launch Offer

Only $160 for the next 10 buyers Includes lifetime updates, full EA access, and community membership. Price increases by $100 every 10 sales — act fast.

🏆 Proven Performance

Top 3% on Darwinex Zero. Used successfully in prop firm challenges and live accounts. Built by a trader, for traders — with transparency, control, and results.


评分 7
mansio
219
mansio 2025.09.23 23:56 
 

This is a very good EA and it comes with a good support network too. One of the best EAs I have ever used.

raspa17
210
raspa17 2025.09.17 22:00 
 

From the very beginning, I was impressed with the customer service: always attentive, fast, and consistently bringing something positive to the experience. You can really feel the commitment in every response, always focused on making sure the user gets the best support possible.The Shauns CoPilot EA has exceeded my expectations. Not only is it a well-designed tool, but it also comes with the backing of a team that genuinely cares about the success of its users. Every detail feels carefully crafted to help trade more efficiently, with clarity and confidence. Definitely, I didn’t just find a great EA, but also top-class customer service that truly makes the difference. Highly recommended!

Michael
920
Michael 2025.09.08 10:56 
 

almost $ 200 profit on my first 2 days of trading. No DD. Very happy. This is way too cheap. But what is best of all is the support that comes with the Ea. A great group of guys in the channel and Shaun is very active in there . Will keep updating.

AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (12)
专家
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan   !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT5版本：  点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。与
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (19)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
专家
Goldex AI：今天的成功将是明天的果实 限时超级折扣！ 最后两份售价为 299 美元，之后将涨价。 实时信号 > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI 高风险设置 手册和配置文件：购买后请联系我获取手册和配置文件。 价格： 起始价格为 899 美元，每售出 10 台将增加 199 美元。 可用副本：2 Goldex AI - 具有神经网络、趋势和价格行为的高级交易机器人。 Goldex AI 是一款高性能交易机器人，它利用价格走势打破黄金的支撑位和阻力位，充分利用纽约市场的走势，从而获得尽可能高的利润。 该机器人有一个名为 “智能恢复 ”的策略，在出现亏损后会启动该策略，并开设更大的手数，以便在短时间内挽回可能出现的亏损。 Goldex AI 有一个内置的智能新闻过滤器，可以过滤掉没有中等和高影响新闻的日子，从而禁止交易，这是因为这些日子的市场非常缓慢，没有足够的运动来实现突破支撑和阻力的正确价格行动。Goldex AI 使用 ForexFactory 作为数据源，这是当今最好的新闻提供商之一。如果您要进行实时交易，建议启用它；如果您要进行回溯测试，建议禁用它
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 2 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my pr
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
专家
量子之王EA——智能力量，专为每位交易者打造 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特价上市 实时信号：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击此处 量子之王频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT4，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 规则   你的交易精准而自律。 量子之王 EA     将结构化网格的优势和自适应马丁格尔策略的智能性融合到一个无缝系统中——专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 而设计，适合希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士。 量子之王 EA     是一个为澳元/加元货币对在 M5 时间框架上开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔策略的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个能够智能管理所有市场阶段交易的系统。 专为易用性和一致性而设计   量子王
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
专家
Jesko EA – Jesko 是一款基于 多年验证过的策略 构建的特别智能交易顾问（EA）。 它已经在 真实账户中测试过 ，并且长期表现为 盈利稳定、低风险 。 现在，我们决定将它对所有交易者开放。 Signal live     四个月的真实账户  安装简单  适用于任何经纪商（推荐 ECN 账户）  最低入金：100 美元  24/7 全天候支持  购买一次 Jesko – 免费获得我们的其他产品！ 1,5分钟：黄金 用于回测：请确保图表上不会出现 INCORRECT 。 如果出现，必须更改设置。 这些选项只有 True/False —— 调整直到图表上出现绿色 OK ，表示一切正常。 输入参数说明 通用设置 AccountType – 选择账户类型 (普通账户 / ECN / 其他)。 RiskMode – 风险管理模式 (低风险 / 中风险 / 高风险)。 手数与风险控制 FixedLotSize – 固定手数大小 (默认: 0.01)。 MaxDailyTrades – 每日最大交易次数 (默认: 1000)。 DailyProfitLimit – 每日盈利目标，达到后
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
专家
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
专家
ChatGPT Turbo 人工智能驱动技术 Infinity EA 是一款专为 GBPUSD 和 XAUUSD 设计的高级交易专家顾问。它专注于安全性、持续回报和无限盈利能力。与许多其他依赖高风险策略（如马丁格尔或网格交易）的 EA 不同。Infinity EA 采用基于神经网络的规范、有利可图的剥头皮策略，该神经网络嵌入机器学习、数据分析 AI 技术，由最新的 ChatGPT 版本提供，可让您的整体交易体验卓越不凡。 加入我们拥有超过 6000 名成员的 MQL5 社区， 与其他交易者建立联系。及时了解最新的产品更新、提示和独家内容。 MT5 版本 如何设置 Infinity EA 特征 Infinity EA 利用人工智能驱动的剥头皮策略。 该 EA 与 ChatGPT-4 Turbo 集成，可进行实时数据分析。 Infinity EA 利用机器学习不断从市场数据中学习。 风险管理是 Infinity EA 的核心，具有固定止损和获利设置等功能，可以保护资本并锁定利润。 该 EA 还进行高级蜡烛图分析，以识别高质量的交易条目。 Infinity EA 与道具公司完全兼容。 促销
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使用了多
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
专家
仅剩 1/5 份以该价格出售 ---> 后续价格250$ // MT5版本 Gold King AI 采用 TensorTrade 开发，这是一个专为构建、训练、评估和部署基于强化学习的 robust 交易算法而设计的开源 Python 框架。 该算法在纽约交易时段运行。经过数小时的市场分析以识别潜在机会后，它会设置待执行订单，当价格触及这些水平时自动执行。这将迅速触发跟踪止盈以锁定收益。它还拥有名为“智能恢复”的第二策略，该策略在亏损交易后激活。该策略通过执行稍大订单来弥补部分损失。 请注意，神经网络将每4-5个月使用最新历史数据进行训练，以保持AI的更新。 该机器人不使用诸如马丁格尔或对冲等高风险管理方法。所有交易均由跟踪止盈和止损订单保护。 实时信号 功能：   符号 XAUUSD（黄金） 时间框架 M30 最低资本 150$ 经纪商 任何，首选IC Markets 账户类型 任何，首选Raw/ECN 杠杆 1:500杠杆或更高（若杠杆低于此值请联系我) VPS 任意（若需VPS请联系我） 重要信息： 回测：回测应使用GMT+2/美国夏令时+3时区进
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
专家
XGen Scalper MT4 - 专业自动交易系统 XGen Scalper 是一款尖端专家顾问，通过将先进算法结构与成熟技术分析相结合，在所有市场中提供稳定可靠的交易结果。该强大交易系统可无缝运行于外汇货币对、黄金白银等贵金属、加密货币及大宗商品指数等多种市场。 先进算法技术 其专利波浪扫描算法通过实时处理市场数据，识别手动交易者可能忽略的高概率交易机会。该系统能持续适应变化的市场环境，在趋势、区间及波动市场中均能高效运作。 全局兼容性 不同于针对特定货币对设计的传统EA，XGen在所有交易品种中均表现卓越。 专业控制面板 通过精美的界面实时监控账户指标、详细交易统计数据及系统状态。集成波浪可视化功能清晰展示系统对市场状况的解读。 企业级风险管理 基于账户余额和风险承受能力的自适应仓位规模 根据市场波动动态调整的跟踪止损 点差过滤机制避免不利交易条件 多时间周期确认实现更高精度交易 精准交易 闪电般快速的订单处理，以最小滑点实现最优价格。兼容所有MT5经纪商和交易类型。智能订单管理自动处理从入场到离场的全流程。 完全可定制 根据您的策略调整头寸规
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
专家
ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - 是全自动多对交易系统 - 非常安全且增长稳定。 这款盈利的剥头皮 EA 确实是目前市场上最稳定的系统之一 - 每月大约需要 70-100 笔交易。 下载用于测试和交易的EA设置文件： USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file EA 的功能： - 附加点差设置。 - 可调波动性自适应止损。 - 多头/空头的 SWAP 显示。 - Fixed_SL 选项。 - 系统安全，不使用任何危险方法，如网格或马丁格尔。每个订单都有自己的 SL 来保护账户。 - 这款 EA 非常用户友好，可供外汇专业人士和新手使用。 - 机器人自动完成所有操作 - 您需要做的就是将其安装到 MT4 并设置相关风险（默认为 2.5%），应用相应的 Set_files，然后让 PC 运行（或仅使用 VPS）。 - 精确的操作时间过滤器，精度为 1
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
专家
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
专家
Javier Gold Scalper：让我们的技术伴您左右！ 手册和配置文件：购买后请联系我获取手册和配置文件 价格：根据已售许可数量逐步上涨 剩余可用副本：5 交易黄金这一金融市场上最具波动性的资产之一，需要极高的精准度、严谨的分析以及极其有效的风险管理。 Javier Gold Scalper 正是为整合这些核心要素而设计，打造出一个强大而复杂的系统，旨在优化黄金市场中的交易表现。借助尖端技术与先进策略，Golden Scalper 为初学者与专业交易者提供支持，使其能够安全应对挑战，把握这个动态市场中的各种机遇。有了 Golden Scalper，您将拥有一款专为应对黄金特性而开发的可靠工具。 交易品种 XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 M30 PropFirm 已准备好 起始资金 最低 $1000 经纪商 任意经纪商 账户类型 任意，推荐低点差账户 杠杆 最低 1:500 VPS 推荐使用，但不是强制 深入了解 Javier Gold Scalper！ 图表形态分析市场 Golden Scalper 不仅能存储图表的全部数据，还能实时进行图表分析，精准识别图中频繁出现的价
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
专家
ICMarkets 实盘信号： 点击这里 该 EA 目前以早期阶段价格推出。随着销售数量的增加，价格将逐步上调，并且永不降价。越早购买，价格优势越明显。 要成功使用 KT Gold Drift EA，你需要做什么？ 耐心。纪律。时间。 KT Gold Drift EA 基于专业交易员和私人基金管理人长期使用的真实交易方法构建。它的核心优势不在于短期刺激或快速收益，而在于长期、可持续的稳定表现。 该 EA 适合长期运行。建议至少连续运行一年，以真正体现其交易潜力。与专业交易一样，过程中可能会出现亏损的星期，甚至亏损的月份，这是完全正常的现象。真正重要的是长期累计的整体表现。 许多网格或马丁系统在初期可能表现出快速盈利，但几乎最终都会导致账户爆仓。本 EA 的设计目标正是避免这种风险，专注于稳健、可控的长期增长。 介绍 KT Gold Drift EA 是一款专业构建、即装即用的自动交易系统，专为黄金（XAUUSD）H4 周期设计。 该 EA 使用 100% 建模质量的 Dukascopy 历史数据开发，并在多种市场环境下进行了严格的稳健性和压力测试。 历史行情被划分为不同的市场状态，每
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
专家
智能交易系统是一个旨在恢复无利可图头寸的系统。 作者的算法锁定了一个亏损仓位，将其拆分为多个独立的部分，并分别平仓。简单的设置、在回撤的情况下延迟启动、锁定、禁用其他 EA 交易、使用趋势过滤进行平均以及部分关闭亏损头寸都内置在一个工具中。 与仅在整个组中关闭订单的网格策略相比，使用部分关闭损失可以让您以较低的存款负载减少损失，从而确保更安全地处理损失。 如何恢复订单： 1 EA 关闭所选工具的其他窗口以关闭无利可图的 EA（可选）。 2 EA 重置所有已处理订单的止盈和止损水平，并删除具有相应标识符的挂单。 3 EA 关闭所有已处理的盈利订单，以便使用其利润来弥补部分非盈利订单并减少总头寸量（可选）。 4 EA 通过打开锁定订单来锁定亏损头寸。 5 然后，通过打开恢复订单，它开始通过部分关闭不盈利的订单来减少损失。 6 当部分关闭时，算法首先恢复定位最不成功的订单，或者最接近盈利的无利润订单。每个无利可图的订单都分为许多部分，顾问分别关闭每个部分。恢复订单以小量开仓，以免大幅增加入金负担 包含注释、设置和测试说明的完整输入设置列表  ->   这里  MT5 版本 ->   这里
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
专家
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
专家
2025 年最强自动化交易策略之一 我们将 2025 年最强大的人工交易策略之一，成功转换为一个 完全自动化的交易专家（Expert Advisor） ，该系统基于 TMA（三角移动平均线）与 CG 交易逻辑 构建。 该 EA 专为 高精度入场、智能挂单以及严格的风险控制 而设计，适用于 所有外汇货币对以及黄金（XAUUSD） 仅剩最后一个版本，价格为550美元。之后价格将上涨至650美元和750美元，最终价格为1200美元。 实时信号 >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208   点击 本系统在 点差低于 10 点的 ECN 账户 上表现最佳，可确保挂单执行精准并减少滑点。 只需加载到图表中，按照您的风险偏好进行设置，即可享受专业级自动化交易体验。  核心功能 适用于 所有外汇货币对及黄金（XAUUSD） 5 min   SET FILE 采用挂单交易策略（Buy Stop / Sell Stop） 挂单智能跟随价格移动 支持反向交易模式 内置自动资金管理（Auto Lot） 交易时间过滤与均线过滤 连续交易次数限制 高级持仓追踪止
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
专家
“BlackCat Grid”是一款专为MetaTrader 4平台开发的自动交易顾问（智能交易系统），专注于网格交易策略。它旨在实现外汇市场的自动交易，最大限度地减少人工干预的需求。 完整列表可 在以下网址查看：https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller 工作原理 该EA会根据预设的步长和手数开立一系列订单。当价格朝某个方向移动时，EA会朝该方向开立新的订单，从而增加整体仓位。当价格反转时，EA会平掉所有订单并获利。这样就形成了一个订单网格，您可以平均入场价格，并在价格回落到预期方向时平掉所有仓位获利。这款EA巧妙地融合了趋势过滤器、精心设计的平均价格网格和灵活的资金管理功能，让您能够对包括外汇货币对、黄金（XAUUSD）和动态指数在内的多种交易品种进行快速剥头皮交易和悠闲的波段交易。 凭借对市场波动的智能适应能力，该交易顾问展现出应对突发波动和不可预测新闻事件的韧性。其算法会仔细分析当前市场状况，动态调整交易参数，以优化盈利能力并最大限度地降低风险。该顾问还配备了一系列高级指标，能够识别潜在趋势和反转点，为交易者提供有价值的信号，
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
专家
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
专家
Golden Scalper PRO：让我们的技术为您服务！ 说明书与参数文件：购买后请联系我获取完整的说明书和设置文件。 价格：价格会随着许可证的销售数量增加而上涨。 剩余名额：3 黄金交易是金融市场上波动性最大、风险最高的品种之一，它需要极高的精准度、深入的分析能力以及强大的风险管理能力。 Golden Scalper PRO 正是为此而生，结合了先进的技术与高效的交易策略，旨在帮助交易者在黄金市场中获得最大收益。无论是新手还是专业交易员，它都能为您提供强大的支持，让您在这个充满挑战的市场中安全高效地交易。 Golden Scalper 拥有智能自适应系统、多周期分析、自动调整仓位以及严密的风险控制功能，能够在瞬息万变的市场中迅速做出反应，同时保障您的资金安全。 交易品种 XAUUSD（黄金） 交易周期 M5 最低资金 500 美元 支持平台 任何经纪商 账户类型 任何，建议低点差账户 杠杆 1:500 及以上 VPS服务器 建议使用，但非必须 交易品种 SPX500（纳斯达克100） 交易周期 M5 最低资金 1000 美元 支持平台 任何经纪商 账户类型 任何，建议低点
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
5 (1)
专家
ORIX System —  是一套算法交易系统，专为 GBPUSD 货币对在 M5 时间周期上开发并优化，基于对市场结构和价格行为的深度分析。该专家顾问不使用标准技术指标信号，也不按照简化的交易模板进行交易。系统核心是其自有的市场环境判定逻辑，建立在动能、停顿、流动性以及价格反应等原则之上。算法在实时模式下持续分析市场，识别关键的市场结构要素，并基于多种因素的综合判断做出交易决策，而非单一条件。 Live Signal 市场结构分析  —  ORIX System 会自动跟踪并评估以下市场组成要素：重要且关键的价格水平；市场均衡区与价格平衡区；流动性集中区域；订单与成交量聚集区域；大型及机构交易者的活动；高市场压力区域；动能衰竭与走势减缓区域；价格反应区域；重要的市场结构要素。所有识别出的区域都会被算法纳入交易逻辑中使用，且不需要交易者采取任何操作。图表上显示的文字反映了算法内部的分析状态，用于帮助直观理解当前的市场环境。 新闻过滤器  —  ORIX System 内置 Forex Factory 新闻过滤器，可在重要经济数据公布期间避免交易。这有助于降低新闻波动带来的影响，并
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
专家
Hello all The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is entered with a pending deal suspended Watching the video shows you how it works How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on ri
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
专家
推出促銷活動！ 僅剩幾本，449 美元！ 下一個價格： 599$ 最終售價：999$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro 加入了黃金交易 EA 俱樂部，但有一個很大的區別：這是一種真正的交易策略。 “真實交易策略”是什麼意思？ 您可能已經註意到，市場上幾乎所有黃金 EA 都是簡單的網格/鞅系統，當市場與初始倉位相反時，該系統會添加交易。  它們通常偽裝成“神經網絡/人工智能/機器學習”，但如果您對外彙和 EA 有一點經驗，您可以輕鬆地將
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
专家
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.7 (92)
专家
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
专家
超优化版本 – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 是迄今为止功能最强、最稳定、最精致的 MT4 版本。 HFT 是一款高频剥头皮交易机器人，仅在 M1 时间周期交易黄金（XAUUSD），每天执行大量交易。它支持高达 1:500 的杠杆，并使用 非常合理的手数 ，适用于真正的剥头皮策略。因此，它需要专用的剥头皮账户（RAW 或 ECN）。 ICMarkets 是推荐经纪商，特别是其 RAW 账户，因其低点差和更小的滑点优势。 需要稳定的网络连接或 VPS。 请注意：如果终端关闭， FAST M1 将失去对账户的控制 。 公开频道：  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主要改进 改进的入场逻辑 现在 EA 只会顺势交易，不再进行逆势操作。 更高的准确率 内部逻辑已调整，以提高交易胜率。 增强账户稳定性 即使在市场波动剧烈的情况下，也能保持一致表现。 降低滑点 优化了交易间隔时间，防止因滑点而导致的“咬单”问题。 扩展交易时间 运行时间为 02:00 至 21:00 — 包含重要新闻事
作者的更多信息
Shauns OrderMesh EA
Shaun Mark Featherstone
5 (1)
专家
Shaun’s   OrderMesh   EA Precision   Pending   Grid   &   Level   Engine   –   Built   to   Work alone or   Side‑by‑Side   with  Shaun’s   CoPilot   (Flagship EA) A friendly gateway into a professional, multi‑EA trading workflow from UK developer Shaun (creator of CoPilot). Used together with Shaun’s CoPilot EA, this technology stack helped power accounts achieving Top 2% performance status on Darwinex Zero (no guarantee of future results).                                                    
回复评论