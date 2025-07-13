Master Class

Professional Forex Advisor: Your Path to Stable Income on the Foreign Exchange Market

All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product.

Automation of trade on a new level

We present to your attention an advanced solution for automated trading on the Forex market - an intelligent advisor developed by a team of professional traders and programmers.

Key Benefits

  • High precision trading signals through the use of complex mathematical algorithms

  • Automation  all trading processes - from market analysis to transaction execution

  • 24/7 operation  without breaks and days off

  • Minimizing risks by strictly following a trading strategy

  • Adaptability to changing market conditions

How does this work

Our advisor analyzes the market situation in real time using:

  • Technical Analysis of Charts

  • Fundamental indicators

  • Market volatility

  • Volumetric indicators

Based on the data received, the system makes balanced trading decisions, eliminating emotional factors from the trading process.

Features of the advisor

  • Flexible customization   trading parameters to suit individual requirements

  • Defense mechanisms   from slippage and requotes

  • Detailed statistics   trading operations

  • Visual interface   for convenient control of work

  • Optimized   capital management system

Who is it intended for?

  • Beginner traders who want to automate their trading

  • Experienced traders looking for additional tools to increase their profits

  • Investors interested in passive income in the foreign exchange market

Trust your trading to a professional advisor and get the opportunity to earn on Forex, even without being an expert in trading. Start using advanced technologies to achieve your financial goals today!

Terminal setup

Before launching the application, you need to perform a light setup of the terminal, specifying the following URL addresses in the "Advisors" section:

  • https: // emilon.ru
  • https:// my.roboforex.com
  • http:// ec.forexprostools.com
  • https:// api.telegram.org
  • http:// client-api.instaforex.org
  • https:// api.vk.com
Attention! Be sure to remove spaces in URL addresses. Spaces are added so that the addresses on the site are not read as links to third-party resources.

General parameters

  • Settings:
    • Trade_EA_Settings - trading using local advisor settings (without using the file system),
    • Trade_File_Settings - trading using the file system settings (this can be much more convenient, easier and more efficient);
    • Accountant - the advisor optimization mode, during the optimization of parameters in the strategy tester, the robot is launched in parallel on the chart in the "Accountant" mode to process the received data. As a result, the robot selects the received sets of settings and saves them to files. The advisor sorts and loads files ready for work in real time.
  • Folder_Number - number of the folder with files;
  • Auto_Magic   - used exclusively in conjunction with the " Trade_File_Settings " parameter   this function selects the best files with settings depending on the set priority " MagicNumber " , so let's say if " MagicNumber = 1 " , this will mean the highest priority and the robot will search on the server for the best file with settings (the best is the one that showed the best results in the strategy tester), then the next 2, 3, 4 and so on. It makes sense to open dozens of accounts and on each set the robot different priorities from 1 and higher and the robot will download and upload different files each time. The highest priority is relative and is not a fact that it will be the most profitable;
  • MagicNumber   - sets the priority of downloaded files and is also an identifier of positions, therefore it cannot be changed if the advisor has open positions;
  • --------------------------
  • Max_Loss - if greater than 0, then in case of a loss that exceeds the value specified here, the robot stops trading until further actions are specified. A red button will light up on the chart and if you press it, the blocking will occur and trading will continue, but it is recommended to re-optimize. By default, if the adviser detects and downloads a new set of files with settings, it will be blocked automatically.
  • Total_History - the number of days of history for which the trading result should be calculated, it is recommended to be no less than 30 days.
  • --------------------------
  • Auto_Symbol - automatic selection of a currency pair for trading, according to the data obtained during testing. The robot will select the most promising currency pair according to the established priority starting with 1, then 2, 3 and so on.
  • Auto_All - if enabled, then during the selection of a currency pair and assigning it a priority, the robot will take into account the overall result, otherwise the individual one.
  • Switch_Drawdown - if greater than 0, then automatic currency selection begins only after reaching the drawdown percentage set here and after closing an unsuccessful series, until then the choice of currency remains yours.
  • Symbol_Filter - allows you to exclude currency pairs for which a drawdown was recorded with a percentage of Switch_Drawdown, the robot then skips them during automatic selection.
  • --------------------------
  • Account_Balance - if greater than 0, the advisor will take into account the deposit amount specified here, otherwise the entire deposit.
  • Balance_Minimum - if the deposit amount falls below the value specified here, then trading will stop completely. If 0, then it is not used.
  • MaxSpread - the maximum allowed spread, above which the robot does not trade;
  • Slippage - permissible slippage;
  • --------------------------
  • Min_Margin - the amount of the remaining free margin as a percentage of the deposit, used in case of deposit acceleration. The adviser will place a whole bunch of positions with the current lot, the number of positions is determined by the remaining free margin. If 0 is not used.
  • Use_Max_Lot - if enabled, the advisor will place one position with the maximum possible lot taking into account Min_Margin , and not a bunch of positions. Used to accelerate the deposit.
  • Min_Margin_Reset - if enabled, the advisor will reset the Min_Margin parameter after triggering, otherwise the robot will trade in turbo mode all the time, with the aim of accelerating the deposit more and more. Such work can be compared to a car running at breakneck speed for a long time, which is very dangerous.
  • --------------------------
  • Risk_Percent - percentage of the deposit for automatic lot calculation;
  • Lots - fixed lot (if Risk_Percent=0);
  • LotExponent   - coefficient of multiplication of averaging positions;
  • MaxTrades - maximum number of positions;
  • --------------------------
  • Take_Profit - take profit;
  • Stop_Loss - stop loss;
  • SL_Percentage - if greater than 0, then stop loss as a percentage of the deposit, stop loss is calculated for all positions in the series and is set at the same level;
  • --------------------------
  • Dynamic_Distance - dynamic distance between positions;
  • Fixed_Distance - fixed distance between positions if   Dynamic_Distance   =false;
  • Depth_Of_History - the number of candles for calculating the dynamic distance between positions , if   DynamicPips = true ;
  • Delimiter - the coefficient of division of the dynamic distance between positions , if   DynamicPips = true ;
  • Indicator_Level - indicator level for early closure of all positions if the price goes beyond this level;
  • --------------------------
  • Indicator_Minimum - the lower level of the indicator;
  • Indicator_Maximum - the upper level of the indicator;
  • --------------------------
  • Use_Time - trading session filter;
  • Open_Hour - start of trading;
  • Close_Hour - end of trading;
  • Time_GMT - time shift relative to GMT, in the panel on the top right is the current value   GMT of your broker, taking into account the adjustment . If the signal is GMT+3, and your broker, for example,   GMT+2, then you need to add 1, so that it is GMT+3. If your broker has, for example , GMT+4, then you need to subtract 1, so we set the value to -1;
  • --------------------------
  • Total_Equity_Risk - percentage of drawdown for closing all positions;
  • Equity_Percentage - if enabled, the calculation will be in percentages;
  • Equity_Copy - if enabled, the values of the parameters - Total_Equity_Risk , Equity_Percentage - will be read from files, otherwise locally;
  • --------------------------
  • Use_Trailing_Stop - trailing stop;
  • Trail_Start - start-trailing;
  • TrailStop - stop trailing;
  • --------------------------
  • Use_Time_Out - closing positions by time;
  • MaxTradeOpenHours - lifetime of positions.
  • --------------------------
  • Use_Cross - trend indicator;
  • Direct - direct signal;
  • Indent - deviation;
  • Fast_Period - period of the first line;
  • Fast_Shift - shift of the first line;
  • Fast_Method - first line method;
  • Fast_Price - the price for calculating the first line;
  • Slow_Period - period of the second line;
  • Slow_Shift - shift of the second line;
  • Slow_Method - second line method;
  • Slow_Price - the price for calculating the second line;
  • --------------------------
  • Speed – determination of the strength and speed of the price;
  • Reverse – trading on a rebound from a price jump;
  • s_Pips - jump distance in pips;
  • s_Time - time in seconds during which the price made a jump;

Automatic optimization block

This is a powerful feature that takes the system to a whole new level. It not only optimizes the adviser, selecting the best settings on a full machine, but also conducts forward testing for the stability of the parameters. I will show you how to use this in the video review.
  • MultiLevelRecording - the number of folders with files, if 0, the settings will not be saved. During optimization, the adviser analyzes the results of each pass in the strategy tester and saves the settings with the best indicators in separate files. Files with settings (including the currency pair and chart period) are saved in a separate folder. However, according to the optimization results, positive results can be achieved with different settings, and no one knows which settings will be most effective in real market conditions. Therefore, it makes sense to save at least several combinations of settings, which can then be used on several accounts at once by distributing funds between them. This achieves risk diversification. While we can get a loss on one account, a profit is achieved on another account. In order to automate the process of saving settings in different variations, it is enough to increase the value of the MultiLevelRecording parameter (abbreviated name - MLR) by the desired amount. As a result, after saving the settings in one folder (for a certain currency pair with a certain chart period), the adviser will create a new folder for the next variation by increasing its number by one. The main folder number is the Folder_Number parameter, which contains all subfolders with the initial Magic_Number number. All subsequent folders have numbers - (Magic_Number + creation serial number). The number of each subsequent folder exceeds the previous one by one multiple (one digit).
  • _1_Statistics - custom criteria for acceptability of settings in the form of a drop-down list. Select the criterion that, in your opinion, the result of acceptability of settings should correspond to. All results that do not correspond to this criterion will be automatically cut off:
    • Initial deposit - the value of the initial deposit.
    • Withdrawal - the amount of funds withdrawn from the account.
    • Profit - net profit at the end of testing.
    • Gross profit - total profit, the sum of all profitable (positive) trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.
    • Gross loss - total loss, the sum of all unprofitable (negative) trades. The value is less than or equal to zero.
    • Maximal profit trade - maximum profit is the highest value among all profitable trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero ...
  • _1_Stat - more or less. Let's say if you selected drawdown as a criterion, then this flag should be set to less (the less drawdown, the better). And if the criterion is profit factor, then naturally more (the more profit factor, the better).
  • Statistics_1_ - minimum/maximum value of the criterion at which the settings are accepted.
  • _2_Statistics, _3_Statistics - similar parameters...
  • Auto_Switch - if you turn it off, the files with the settings will not be written automatically during optimization, they will be written during testing. Thus, the selection of the best settings is carried out manually with your participation.
  • Pause_Pass - if greater than 0, the robot will not write files with settings in a row, it will skip the number of variations specified here, this is done in order to diversify the options with settings as much as possible.
  • Instant_Processing - if enabled, the robot will analyze the received settings directly during optimization, otherwise during testing. If it is necessary to conduct forward testing of the received settings, it is necessary to disable. During forward testing, the robot will test all selected files with settings in turn, delete those that did not pass forward testing and analyze all the remaining ones with automatic construction of a vector from best to worst.
  • --------------------------
  • Month_Loss - if greater than -1, then the adviser will accept only those settings that show a stable deposit growth from cycle to cycle. A cycle can last from one minute to one month. If you set the value to 0, then in this case not a single loss cycle is allowed, this is a very strict criterion, under which it will be difficult or even impossible for a strategy tester to select settings. This largely depends on the duration of the cycles, if the cycle lasts a month, then there are only 12 of them in a year and this is incomparably easier than an hourly cycle, where there are only 24 cycles in a day. Especially if zero cycles are not allowed, in other words, downtime.
  • Switch_Period - duration of cycles;
  • Zero_Result - whether to consider idle time as a negative result in cycles; if enabled, it will be much more difficult for the tester to select settings, especially for short cycles;
  • --------------------------
  • Forward - forward testing, if enabled, the advisor will conduct forward testing directly during optimization. From the set date, inside the advisor, functions are enabled that calculate critically important indicators, such as profit (fixed in the deposit currency), relative drawdown (in percent), profit factor, mathematical expectation, number of trades, all indicators below relate exclusively to forward testing from the date   Forward_Time ;
  • Forward_Time - forward testing start date;
  • Forward_Profit - the profit received in the deposit's hard currency at which the settings are accepted;
  • Opt_Drawdown - relative drawdown as a percentage of the deposit within which the settings are accepted;
  • Opt_Profit_Factor - profit factor at which the settings are accepted;
  • Opt_Expected_Payoff - the expected value at which the settings are accepted;
  • Total_Trades - number of trades     at which the settings are accepted.

Notes read carefully

  • The robot was created by an active trader and programmer with extensive experience.
  • You shouldn't try to figure out its settings right away, at first glance it seems complicated, in fact it will be very easy to manage after you understand the basic principles of its operation at the user level.
  • Everything is fair and transparent, the robot is provided free of charge under the affiliate program, if you want to trade on any accounts, you can use paid version. Another name for this advisor is Bunny.
  • At first, it is strongly recommended to use only ready-made files with settings downloaded from our server. It takes time before you learn how to optimize the robot yourself. There is a utility specifically for this , which searches for and downloads files from our server automatically, with a frequency of one hour. It is necessary to run on a parallel schedule, in the utility settings, select Bunny.
  • In addition to technical analysis, the robot also conducts fundamental market analysis, for this it needs access to the Internet in real time, this is impossible in the strategy tester, so in the strategy tester the result will not be complete, for a preliminary assessment of the results, it is better to look at the statistics of real monitoring, it is much more informative than test data. In the strategy tester to demonstrate the capabilities, try testing it with the default settings, on a pair XAUUSD.

What You Need to Know Before You Start Real Trading

It is not recommended to use the robot with default settings on real accounts. Since such important points as slippage, requotes, network delays are not taken into account. For trading on real accounts, it is necessary to select settings taking into account all of the above.

A robot is just a tool in the hands of a master, and if the master is (not a very good one), then the tool is not to blame.

Why Users Leave Negative Reviews on MQL5: Motives Analysis

Introduction

The MQL5 platform is one of the largest trading platforms for MetaTrader advisors and indicators. However, as on any trading platform, there are cases of deliberate posting of negative reviews.

Main reasons for posting fake reviews

  • Competition between sellers of trading robots. Competitors may leave negative reviews to reduce sales of certain products.

  • Fraudulent schemes for the purpose of extortion. Fraudsters leave negative reviews and demand money for their removal.

  • Personal dislike to a specific seller or product. Some users may be biased for subjective reasons.

  • Technical misunderstandings. Not all users have sufficient knowledge to correctly install and configure trading robots.

How to spot a fake review

  • Lack of specificity. The review does not clearly describe the problem.

  • Emotional coloring. Predominance of negative emotions without objective reasons.

  • Mass attack. A series of identical reviews from different accounts.

  • Inconsistency of facts. A contradiction between the description of the problem and the actual capabilities of the product.

  • Suspicious accounts. Reviews from recently registered users with no purchase history.

How to protect yourself when choosing an advisor

Integrated approach The choice of a trading robot includes:

  • Self-testing of the product.

  • Correct setup advisor.

  • Monitoring results of work.

  • Contact the developer if necessary.

Conclusion

False negative reviews are a common problem on trading platforms. However, knowing the signs of fake reviews and following the recommendations for their analysis will help you make informed decisions when choosing MQL5 products. Remember that a constructive approach to evaluating reviews and carefully analyzing the information will help you avoid negative consequences and make the right choice.

Support

All questions and comments in the social network "Telegram", on other resources I do not comment on messages and do not answer questions, in order to save time and concentrate information on one channel.




Önerilen ürünler
RexIIIClaw vs ClusterIIIEA
Niklas Templin
4.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
THE_____ IIIREX_CLAW_vs_CLUSTER_EAIII______ Set1: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000  Set2: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 2000 Set3: Price Offset 100, Stopp Loss 100-1000, Take Profit 1000 Set4: Price Offset 200, Stopp Loss 100-1000,  Take Profit 1000 Set5: PriceOffset 100-1000 (Recomment 200) higher is lower Risk, Stopp Loss  500  Take Profit  1000, 2000, or 3000 it is the same Target Set it to your Moneymanagement  Indize: DE40  “IC Market” Recomment
FREE
MACD Scanner With Alerts
Niravkumar Maganbhai Patel
4 (2)
Göstergeler
MACD Dashboard Panel   This indicator helps you to scan symbols which are in the Market Watch window and filter out a trend according to MACD. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relationship between two moving averages of a security’s price. The MACD is calculated by subtracting the 26-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) from the 12-period EMA. The result of that calculation is the MACD line. A nine-day EMA of the MACD called
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Albert Einstein Calculated Universe Grid
Filippo Morleo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Elevate Your Trading with Albert Einstein’s Calculated Universe for MT4! Step into the world of genius with Albert Einstein’s Calculated Universe, the revolutionary Expert Advisor (EA) meticulously crafted for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). This EA transforms the complexities of trading into a precisely engineered system of profits and advanced risk management. Ideal for traders who demand unmatched precision, adaptability, and high performance, this EA is your ultimate partner in the forex market. Join th
FREE
GapRevScalper
Catalin Zachiu
4.8 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu, mumlar arasında boşluklar oluşması durumunda açılan işlemlere dayalı olarak basit ancak doğru kullanıldığında potansiyel olarak etkili bir yöntemdir. Boşluk boyutlarına ilişkin giriş değerleri nokta cinsinden ölçülür. İki mum arasındaki son boşluk ve ayrıca boşluğun süresi grafik yorumunda görüntülenir. Tüm brokerlar bu ticaret robotuna uygun olmayabilir. Test ve optimizasyon MQL 5 fiyat geçmişine dayanmaktadır. Aynı zamanda, kazanan işlemlerde lot büyüklüğünü artıran ve kaybedilen işlemle
FREE
NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
FREE
EA Scalping Expert
Gerard Valldosera Gomez
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. This EA can't run in the same account. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades daily this is not because it requires patience to wait for a few days or weeks on the right opportunity for it to trade. It takes advantage of the volatility of the price movement.
FREE
Voorloper MT4
Pradana Novan Rianto
4.5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Voorloper Expert Advisor: Revolutionizing Trading with DDR System Introducing Voorloper, an innovative Expert Advisor that blends Moving Average (MA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicators to redefine your trading experience. Voorloper stands out from the crowd with its unique feature: the Drawdown Reduction (DDR) System. Key Features: MA and RSI Integration:   Voorloper utilizes a powerful combination of Moving Average and Relative Strength Index indicators to identify optimal entry and
FREE
TequilaEA
Kun Jiao
Uzman Danışmanlar
TequilaEA Ticaret Stratejisi Belgesi 1. Temel Bilgiler Ad   : TequilaEA Sürüm   : 1.0 Uygulanabilir Enstrüman   : XAUUSD (Altın/ABD Doları) Uygulanabilir Zaman Çerçevesi   : M1 (1 dakika grafiği) Geliştirici   : Tulip Financial Technology 2. Temel Ticaret Mantığı Bu Uzman Danışman (EA), teknik göstergeler kombinasyonu ve fiyat model tanıması temelinde ticaret kararları alır, aşağıdaki temel mantığa sahiptir : Trend Değerlendirmesi MACD göstergesi (parametreler 12, 26, 9) kullanılarak genel trend
FREE
ET1 for MT4
Hui Qiu
3.83 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ET1 for MT4 is new and completely free！！ ET1 for MT4 v4.20 Updated!! Now use on XAUUSD(Gold)!! The success rate is more than 75% !!! important update: Merge ET9 's breakout strategy Warning!! You can use ET1 completely free, but we do not guarantee ET1 stability, It is recommended that the more powerful ET9 for MT4 version includes the ET1 strategy and guarantees complete and stable returns. The Best Expert Advisor  on   XAUUSD   any timeframes  ET9  for MT4 Updated v4.70 !!  https://www.mql5
FREE
SK RandomWalk Monkey EA
Mr Sakkarin Yartfoong
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Are You Better than Monkey? Prove it... The trade of this EA is based on random output with customizable lot size (use martingale or not), stop-loss, and take-profit levels. Easy to use and Simple Great for benchmarking tests against other EAs or manual trade. Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Support us by open  My recommended broker. Exness Tickmill robot monkey uses Adx trend filter for fair game no-trade unfavorable market ( you can turn off set adx = 0) . EA starts w
FREE
Bands Plus
Alexander Chertnik
4.46 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Designed mainly for  USDCAD 1H market. Minimum trading account 100 $. Expert advisor operates by unique   Bands strategy and transaction algorithm. settings: minBalance - minimum account balance for trading maxSpread - maximum allowed spread for trading  maxLoss - maximum loss for stop trading lotControl - lot control and auto lot activation bandsPeriod - indicator period tradeProfit - profit for exit USEtradeRange - if true, will operate with range between trades tradeRange - range distance
FREE
MACD Trend EA
Lachezar Krastev
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MACD Trend EA is based on the popular forex indicator MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence). It is fully automated trading expert advisor and completely FREE!  As the name suggests, this expert advisor uses a trend-following strategy and uses the MACD indicator to detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends. MACD Trend EA Top Features - Trend Following Strategy - Money Management - Advanced Exit System + TP and SL  - Trailing Stop System - Broker protection System - Custom Magic Re
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (48)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Parabolic SAR extreme
Teng Qi Sheng Joshua
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Parabolic SAR extreme When the Parabolic SAR value indicates an uptrend or downtrend, the EA will open a buy or sell trade respectively, given that all other criteria are met This EA allows you to set up to 21 separate Parabolic SAR  criteria for the EA to work on  There are 3 input parameter sets (SAR1, SAR2, and SAR3) Each set allows you to determine the parameters (such as the step and max step) for each set And within each set, you get to indicate up to 7 timeframe for the EA to operate in
FREE
Smart Safe Steady Free
Yaser Sabbaghi
4.33 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This SMART Expert Advisor trades SAFE and STEADY a nd manages all position's risk. This is why we call it Smart Safe Steady . Features Scalper: It is Scalper EA, but does not accept risk a lot to trade over sized, although you can bypass it's default setting in your own risk. Conservative: It is not going to keep trades open in high volatile market so it is SAFE and would close the trades even in zero profit. Martingale: This is not loss accepting so in case of loss, it runs special type of Mar
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Pct Multi Telegram Mt4
Fabio Albano
Yardımcı programlar
This Expert Advisor is used to send messages from the PCT Multi indicator to Telegram. The EA has 5 settings: - Channel name: The name of the Telegram channel. - Token: Your bot's Token. - Entries: Entry messages will be sent. - Results: Entry results will be sent. - Alerts: Alerts will be sent. How to set up: In the Tools -> Options menu, in the "Expert Advisors" tab: - Check the "Allow WebRequest for listed URLs:" option. - Click "add new URL" and add " https://api.telegram.org " (without th
FREE
Trade Lines
Aleksey Semenov
4.9 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Trade Lines EA is an auxiliary Expert Advisor for automated trading based on levels. The EA opens deals at the specified lines when the price crosses them on the chart - the lines are active, they can and must be moved for the EA to operate with the greatest efficiency. The EA also includes the averaging, trailing stop and take profit setting functions. For the EA to work, it is necessary to select the required number of lines and the type of lines for the EA to trade. It is possible to enab
FREE
CandleWave
Catalin Zachiu
Uzman Danışmanlar
CandleWave: Finansal Gelgitlerde Sörf Yapmak giriiş Nihai avantajı arayan bir yatırımcı mısınız? Finansal piyasaların öngörülemeyen sularında gezinmek için stratejik yardımcı pilotunuz CandleWave'den başka bir yere bakmayın. Bu uzman danışman (EA), Japon şamdanlarının kadim bilgeliğini modern analitikle birleştirerek, güçlü bir sinerji yaratır. Ticaret oyununuzu yeniden tanımlayın. Özellikler Hareketli Ortalama Ustalığı Basit hareketli ortalama (SMA), pusulanız gibi davranarak piyasadaki
FREE
Alligator Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Alligator Trader is a fully automatic, professional trading robot. Designed specifically for the foreign exchange market   USDJPY M30. EA does not need to configure parameters. Ready to work on  USDJPY M30. , You only need to decide on the choice of the lot. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend, filters out market noise. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicators that can be found on any MT4 platform: Alligator
FREE
Break The BOX NOW
Hong Ling Mu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Entry logic The EA, called EA_BreakTheBox, creates a rectangle BOX based on the highest and lowest price within a certain time period. Once the BOX is formed, the EA is ready for entry. It allows you to input the time period for forming the BOX, and you can set a time filter for the EA. The default setting for EntryPips is 2 pips, but this can be changed. If the price breaks the upper price of the BOX by 2 pips, then a BUY Entry is placed (if Reverse mode=true). If the price breaks the lower pri
FREE
Triple SuperTrend Indicator
Eko Baskoro
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
Super trend is one of the best trend indicators in metatrader 4 (MT4). Triple SuperTrend indicator is an indicator that consist of three super trend indicator that can be aranged. This indicator is built by mql4 language and doesn't provided by MT4 platform. Highly recommended using EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator if you want to get better result in here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91664 This indicator is easy to use, power full and has many benefits, there are: Using three indic
FREE
Tops RangeR
Catalin Zachiu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Uzman, anahtar fiyat seviyelerinin (destek ve direnç) üstünde veya altında limit emirleri yerleştirir ve anahtar fiyat seviyelerinden daha düşük alım ve daha yüksek satış yapmaya çalışır ve döviz cinsinden alım emirlerinin toplam toplamı veya satış emirlerinin toplam toplamı kar faktörüne veya izin verilen maksimum kayıp faktörüne ulaştığında EA tüm açık emirleri kapatır. LotMultiplier parametresi, yüzen zarara göre lot boyutunu çarpar ve ayrıca Kar Faktörü parametresini ve Maksimum Kayıp Faktö
FREE
Draconis Expert
Ruengrit Loondecha
Uzman Danışmanlar
Draconis Expert Working best with GOLD - M30 Require minimal 500$ for 0.01 (AutoLot feature inside) --------------------------------------------------------- This is a Single EA, less orders but might more Accuracy. Powerful Portfolio EA Launched NOW with   QuantLynk Engine Series. More information Click here . ------------------------------------------------------------ Indicators and Concepts Quantitative Qualitative Estimation (QQE): QQE is an advanced version of the Relative Strength Index
FREE
SAAD TrendTracker
Adnan Iqbal
4.06 (35)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SAAD TrendTracker is a fully automated EA. It is based on mathematical algorithms Trend Tracker indicator and SAADScalper. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy based on SAADScalper. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different way of uniquely designed algorithm based on Trend Tracker indicator. EA is designed for M1, M5, M15 and M30. It consults daily chart for successful trading accuracy. It consults H1 to handle unsuccessful trades using Trend Tracker Indicator
FREE
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Göstergeler
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the pri
FREE
Tulips
Kun Jiao
3.89 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tulip EA Strateji Açıklaması Temel Strateji Trend takibi : Stop-loss korumalı, Martingale veya grid gibi riskli stratejiler kullanılmaz Bağımsız alım/satım : Trend başlangıç noktalarını belirlemek için mum formasyonları analiz edilir Parametre Ayarları Parametre Varsayılan Değer / Açıklama Stabilite parametresi 5 (varsayılan) İşlem enstrümanı Altın (XAUUSD) Stop Loss/Take Profit SL %0.3, TP %1.2 Lot büyüklüğü 0.01 (varsayılan) Otomatik sermaye yönetimi 10.000$ bakiye başına 0.01 lot Zaman dilim
FREE
StochasticFullView
Haohao Wang
Yardımcı programlar
Stochastic Full View show all 29 major and minor pairs Stochastic  indicator live value，traders can view all 29  pairs Stochastic  indicator live value with all 9 timeframes just attached it on ANY ONE Chart, traders can see all the 9 timeframe overbought signal and oversell signal just on ONE Chart       Stochastic   Full View show the overbought value and oversell value with highlight background color and font color，you can attach this utility on any pair and any timeframe, traders can
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.48 (25)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.69 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.93 (44)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Capybara EA, Hama göstergesini temel alan gelişmiş bir otomatik trend takip sistemidir. Piyasanın düşüş eğilimi göstermesi ve göstergenin kırmızıya dönmesi durumunda EA satış yapacak, piyasa yükselişe geçip göstergenin maviye dönmesi durumunda EA satın alma yapacaktır. EA, yükseliş ve düşüş trendlerinin başlangıcını doğru bir şekilde tespit edebilir ve TP'ye ulaşana kadar açık işlemleri martingale/grid tarzında kontrol edecektir. Önerilen çiftler: Eurosd gibi tüm önemli çiftler; audusd; GBpusD;
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (171)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1063)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Gold Stuff, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. İşlem, Gold Stuff göstergesi kullanılarak emir açılmasına dayalıdır, bu nedenle EA, trendi takip etmek anlamına gelen "Trend Follow" stratejisine göre çalışır. Gerçek zamanlı sonuçlar burada görüntülenebilir. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!  AYARLAR
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Forex Scalping, EURUSD, USDJPY ve GBPUSD olmak üzere üç ana döviz çifti için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Sinyaller Bu fiyattan yalnızca 10 kopyadan 1’i kaldı Sonraki fiyat: $599.99 MT4 ve MT5 ile uyumlu MT5 Grid, Martingale, Yapay Zeka, Sinir Ağı veya Arbitraj kullanmaz. Her işlem için, pariteye özel sabit bir Stop Loss (SL) vardır. Trailing Stop sayesinde kâr korunur. Bu EA, gerçek hesaplarda 6 aydan uzun süredir canlı çalışmakta ve uzun vadeli kârlılığı
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for  $199 Next price  -->  $249 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position ma
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trend Scalping'e Hoş Geldiniz LANS MANİPÜLASYONU: Sonraki fiyat: 899$ Son fiyat: 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping, özellikle altın için tasarladığım ilk EA'dir. EA, daha büyük zaman dilimlerine dayanan bir trend takip stratejisi kullanır. Büyük zaman dilimindeki ana trendi tespit etmek için süper trend kullanır ve ardından daha küçük zaman dilimlerinde işlemler açar. EA, her işlem için her zaman 100 pip olarak belirlenmiş sabit bir stop loss kullanır. Ayrıca karı güvence altına almak için bir
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (559)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Black Dragon, Black Dragon göstergesinde çalışır. EA, göstergenin rengine göre bir ticaret açar, ardından emir ağını artırmak veya zararı durdur ile çalışmak mümkündür. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Tüm ayarlar burada bulunabilir! Gelen parametreler: · Yeni seri aç - Doğru/Yanlış - tüm siparişler kapatıldık
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldPro ile yenilikçi ve verimli altın ticaretinin dünyasına hoş geldiniz. GoldPro, Altın piyasasında başarıya ulaşmanıza yardımcı olmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret robotudur. Danışman ortalama tekniğini kullanır, bunu iyi veya kötü olarak değil, piyasada işe yarayan bir yaklaşım olarak algılamalı, bir yöntemin iyi, diğerinin kötü olduğu şeklindeki tek kutuplu inancı bir kenara bırakmalısınız, bu vardır ve başarıyla uygulanabilir, bu bir gerçektir. Güvenilirlik ve Deneyi
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Throne EA – Altın İçin Martingale Olmayan Izgara Ticaret Sistemi (XAUUSD) Gold Throne EA, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. Martingale para yönetimi kullanımından kaçınırken, yapılandırılmış bir grid işlem metodolojisi üzerinde çalışır. Kayıplardan sonra lot büyüklüklerini katlanarak artırmak yerine, sabit veya kademeli olarak ayarlanabilir bir lot büyüklük yaklaşımı kullanarak yatırımcılara risk ve risk üzerinde daha fazla kontrol sağlar. Martingale
Ryukai Scalper
Louai Habiche
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ryukai Scalper Ryukai Scalper, XAUUSD (Altın) paritesinde işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış otomatik bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Önerilen zaman dilimi M5’tir. Fiyat hareketi ve volatilite filtrelerini birleştiren gelişmiş bir scalping algoritması kullanarak altın piyasasındaki kısa vadeli işlem fırsatlarını belirler. Ana Özellikler M5 zaman diliminde Altın (XAUUSD) için optimize edilmiştir. Fiyat hareketi ve volatiliteye dayalı scalping mantığı. Ayarlanabilir lot büyüklüğü ile otomatik r
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Exp4 The xCustomEA for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MetaTrader 4 için özel göstergeler konusunda evrensel ticaret danışmanı. Oluşturucu stratejisi. Ok ve sinyal arabellekleri ile göstergenizin adını yazın ve EA xCustomEA bu sinyaller üzerinde işlem yapar. Yerleşik işlevlerimizin çoğunu da kullanabilirsiniz. MetaTrader 4   sürümü   : MetaTrader 5 terminali için   xCustomEA sürümü Evrensel ticaret danışmanının işlevselliği xCustomEA, biri hariç   , danışmanımız The X'in tüm parametrelerini tam olarak kopyalar: xCustomEA   , özel bir gösterge üzeri
BB Scalping
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BB Scalping uzmanı, altın alım satımında hassas bir şekilde güçlü bir çıkış/scalping ve martingale dışı bir başyapıtım olan son teknoloji ürünüm! Bu sistem, Bollinger bandı ve Zig-zag göstergesini birlikte kullanarak çıkışları yönetir. Bollinger bantlarının en yüksek ve en düşük seviyelerine birden fazla bekleyen emir verilir ve tetiklendiğinde, çıkış fiyatını takip eden ve emirler durdurulana kadar bir takip eden stop emri bulunur. EA, hesabınızı korumak ve riski doğru bir şekilde yönetmek için
Pin Bar EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PINBAR AÇIKLAMASI: Pin Bar EA, pin bar ticaretini trend takip ve ortalamaya dönüş teknikleriyle birleştiren çok stratejili bir yaklaşım kullanır. Pin bar, fiyatın keskin bir şekilde tersine dönmesini ve reddedilmesini işaret eden bir mum türüdür. "Gölge" veya "fitil" olarak adlandırılan uzun bir kuyrukla tanımlanır. Pin barın kuyruğu, fiyatın reddedildiği alanı gösterir ve fiyatın, kuyruğun işaret ettiği yönün tersine hareket etmeye devam edeceği anlamına gelir. Düşüş pin bar sinyali, daha yüks
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Banker Pro
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
We all love safe trading, so that with a minimum drawdown you can earn enough money to live on and still have some left over. However, this requires a serious deposit, otherwise the money you earn will not be enough to even pay for your minimum needs. Where can I get money? Earning money through physical labor is good in theory, but in practice it is unlikely to work. Taking a loan or credit is very dangerous and is categorically not recommended, and most likely they will not give it. Selling s
Transformer
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Possibilities of using the trading robot designer All signals are managed by our advisors, and details are disclosed only to existing clients – after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/robotstroi/seller Ready-made strategies Ready-made solutions   Allows you to start automated trading immediately without having to develop your own system. The advantages of using ready-made strategies: Instant start   - no need to waste time on development Proven algorithms  -  strategi
FREE
Osa
Aleksandr Valutsa
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advisor with atomic potential from the first days! Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller The advisor is based on chaos theory - the disorderly movement of the price. In the first strategy, the robot identifies moments when the price becomes most active and opens a grid of pending orders in the direction of the price. In the second strategy, pendi
FREE
Cobra Strike
Aleksandr Valutsa
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Basic operating principle   The robot's functionality automatically identifies corrections after significant market price fluctuations. The robot uses pending orders to enter the market on breakouts of key levels. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, and details are disclosed only to existing clients – after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/robotstroi/seller Key Features Automatic detection     entry points after strong price movements Pending orders  
FREE
SuperProf
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
We all love safe trading, so that with a minimum drawdown you can earn enough money to live on and still have some left over. However, this requires a serious deposit, otherwise the money you earn will not be enough to even pay for your minimum needs. Where to get money? Earning money through physical labor is good in theory, but in practice it is unlikely to work. Taking a loan or credit is very dangerous and is categorically not recommended, and most likely they will not give it. Selling some
FREE
TradeMax
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
The advisor is designed for trading on any currency pairs, has a built-in multi-trend indicator, in the strategy tester the indicator works only on the current period as the leading one, it is possible to connect other periods       on the chart       as auxiliary (optional). For this purpose, 9 buttons are displayed on the chart indicating the period and direction of the trend - the red color of the button means that the trend is downward, blue color - upward, yellow color of the button - flat
FREE
Modern Forex Technologies
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
The advisor is designed for trading on any currency pairs, has a built-in multi-trend indicator, in the strategy tester the indicator works only on the current period as the leading one, it is possible to connect other periods       on the chart       as auxiliary (optional). For this purpose, 9 buttons are displayed on the chart indicating the period and direction of the trend - the red color of the button means that the trend is downward, blue color - upward, yellow color of the button - flat
Night Express
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Night Express   — is a professional trading advisor for automated trading on the Forex market, specializing in short-term transactions at night. The robot is designed to work on your trading account around the clock, making a profit from small price fluctuations. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Key Features Night mode : active trading from 20
FREE
KyberNet
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
KyberNet  — is an automated trading advisor based on the fundamental principle of technical analysis: support and resistance levels. The system is designed to work on the Forex market and uses mathematically precise algorithms to determine optimal entry and exit points for transactions. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Main characteristics Ope
FREE
Optimus and Partners
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Optimus   uses a unique strategy based on averaging positions against the current trend. This approach allows you to profit from market corrections and reversals by opening additional positions in the direction opposite to the main trend. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Main characteristics: Multicurrency:   The advisor works on all major and
FREE
Director
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
The advisor tries to save unprofitable transactions. Launch the robot on the chart, and as soon as the robot detects an open transaction on the chart, or a series of transactions opened manually or with the help of any other advisor, the robot will instantly calculate the total breakeven point and start pulling them out of the drawdown, regardless of the number of transactions and their type, transactions can be both for purchase and for sale, with any identifiers. Monitoring All signals are man
FREE
Advisor Manager
Aleksandr Valutsa
Yardımcı programlar
Almost all of our advisors have a built-in system of remote adjustment to current market conditions, this process is also called optimization. The settings are transmitted via files that we receive as a result of optimizing our advisors. These are the files that we use in trading on our accounts, so our settings will be the same. This is an analogue of standard .set files, only they are loaded into the advisor code not manually, but automatically and directly into the advisor code, from our serv
FREE
Hedging positions
Aleksandr Valutsa
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The advisor tries to save unprofitable transactions. Launch the robot on the chart, and as soon as the robot detects an open transaction on the chart, or a series of transactions opened manually or with the help of any other advisor, the robot will instantly calculate the total breakeven point and start pulling them out of the drawdown, regardless of the number of transactions and their type, transactions can be both for purchase and for sale, with any identifiers. Monitoring All signals are man
Optimus Prime
Aleksandr Valutsa
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Optimus Prime  uses a unique strategy based on averaging positions against the current trend. This approach allows you to profit from market corrections and reversals by opening additional positions in the direction opposite to the main trend. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Main characteristics: Multicurrency:   The advisor works on all major
Atmos
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advisor with atomic potential from the first days! Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller The advisor is based on chaos theory - the disorderly movement of the price. In the first strategy, the robot identifies moments when the price becomes most active and opens a grid of pending orders in the direction of the price. In the second strategy, pendi
Hyper
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hyper  — is an automated trading advisor based on the fundamental principle of technical analysis: support and resistance levels. The system is designed to work on the Forex market and uses mathematically precise algorithms to determine optimal entry and exit points for transactions. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Main characteristics Operati
Bunny
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Professional Forex Advisor: Your Path to Stable Income on the Foreign Exchange Market All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Automation of trade on a new level We present to your attention an advanced solution for automated trading on the Forex market - an intelligent advisor developed by a team of professional traders and programmers. Key Benefits High precisi
File Manager
Aleksandr Valutsa
Yardımcı programlar
Almost all of our advisors have a built-in system of remote adjustment to current market conditions, this process is also called optimization. The settings are transmitted via files that we receive as a result of optimizing our advisors. These are the files that we use in trading on our accounts, so our settings will be the same. This   is an analogue of standard .set files, only they are loaded into the advisor code not manually, but automatically directly from our server, via the Internet. Th
Night
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Night   — is a professional trading advisor for automated trading on the Forex market, specializing in short-term transactions at night. The robot is designed to work on your trading account around the clock, making a profit from small price fluctuations. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Key Features Night mode : active trading from 20:00 to 08
Cobra Trader
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Basic principle of operation   The robot's purpose is to automatically detect correction moments after significant price fluctuations in the market. The robot uses pending orders to enter the market on breakouts of key levels. Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Key Features Automatic detection   entry points after strong price movements Pending o
Emperor
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Possibilities of using the trading robot designer All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Ready-made strategies Ready-made solutions       allow you to start automated trading immediately without having to develop your own system. The advantages of using ready-made strategies: Instant start   - no need to waste time on development Proven algorithms   — strategie
Tsar
Aleksandr Valutsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Возможности использования конструктора торговых роботов Все сигналы находятся под управлением наших советников, детали раскрываются только действующим клиентам - после покупки/аренды любого продукта. https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/robotstroi/seller Готовые стратегии Готовые решения   позволяют сразу начать автоматизированную торговлю без необходимости разработки собственной системы. Преимущества использования готовых стратегий: Мгновенный старт   — не нужно тратить время на разработку Проверенные
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt