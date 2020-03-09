Raw Tick Recorder MT4

Raw Tick Recorder EA for MetaTrader 4

For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:  Full User Guide – Raw Tick Recorder

Raw Tick Recorder EA is a non-trading Expert Advisor that records every incoming market tick with high-precision timestamps. It saves bid/ask data to disk in multiple formats for further analysis, model training, or broker verification.

Ideal for traders, analysts, quants, and developers who need clean, timestamped tick data.

Use Cases

  • Build accurate, tick-level backtests using your broker's live feed
  • Export clean datasets for AI/ML model training
  • Verify spread behavior, execution quality, and quote stability
  • Cross-check latency across brokers
  • Create custom tick archives in .csv, .bin, or .bi5 formats

Why Choose Raw Tick Recorder EA?

Issue Solution
Broker data is rounded or unreliable Captures raw bid/ask with millisecond timestamps
No native support for .bi5 / binary files Exports to .bi5/.bin format automatically
Manual restarts overwrite files Appends to existing files seamlessly
Need lightweight operation on VPS Buffers and flushes with minimal CPU/disk use
Disorganized output folders Well-structured folder tree per symbol and day
Missing environment metadata Exports .json file with session info and config

Supported File Formats

Format Extension Content Purpose
CSV .csv Time, Bid, Ask Readable by Excel, Python, R
Binary .bin Binary: time, bid, ask, volume Fast for programmatic processing
Dukascopy .bi5 Compressed bid/ask format Use with Tickstory, JForex

Folder Structure

  • TickData/<Symbol>/ – for .csv and .bin (one file per session)
  • TickData/<Symbol>/YYYY/MM/DD/ – for .bi5 files (hourly split)
  • TickData/<Symbol>/session_metadata.json – environment info

Input Parameters

Input Description Default
SaveToCSV /  SaveToBinary Enable/disable output format true / false
BinaryFormat Choose between BIN / BI5 / BOTH BOTH
ConvertToGMT Store timestamps in GMT zone false
BufferSize Ticks to buffer before writing 1000
FlushIntervalSeconds Failsafe time-based flush 30
OutputFolder Custom folder name TickData

Hover over each input in MT4 to see tooltips.

How to Use

  1. Open a chart (symbol you want to record)
  2. Attach Raw Tick Recorder EA
  3. Configure inputs and click OK
  4. Leave MT4 running (or use a VPS)
  5. Check bottom-left corner for live status

One chart = one symbol. Use multiple charts for multi-symbol recording.

Notes

  • 100% MQL4 native
  • Works with all brokers and account types
  • Detects and logs zero-spread quotes
  • Auto-appends files when restarted
  • CPU & disk usage optimized for 24/7 operation

A Python parser is available to convert .bin/.bi5 to .csv.

You’ll find the script inside the Full User Guide.

Disclaimer

This product does not execute or manage trades. Its sole purpose is to record tick data from the broker feed. Please test thoroughly on demo before using in live environments.

Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilitários
Auxiliar de Média - Este tipo de instrumento auxiliar de negociação ajudará você a calcular a média de suas posições anteriormente não lucrativas usando duas técnicas: média padrão hedge com posterior abertura de posições conforme a tendência O utilitário tem a capacidade   de classificar várias posições abertas em diferentes direções ao mesmo tempo, tanto para compra quanto para venda. Por exemplo, você abriu uma posição para venda e a segunda para compra, e ambas não são lucrativas, ou uma est
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Cópia Gato MT4) não é apenas um simples copiador local de operações; é uma estrutura completa de gestão de risco e execução, projetada para os desafios atuais do trading. Desde desafios de prop firms até a gestão de contas pessoais, adapta-se a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e tratamento avançado das operações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (emissor) quanto no modo Slave (receptor), sincr
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitários
O MT4 para Telegram Signal Provider é uma ferramenta fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais para o Telegram, transformando sua conta em um provedor de sinais. O formato das mensagens é totalmente personalizável! No entanto, para uso simples, você também pode optar por um modelo predefinido e habilitar ou desabilitar partes específicas da mensagem. [ Demonstração ]   [ Manual ] [ Versão MT5 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Conf
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Utilitários
Trade Copier Pro é uma ferramenta poderosa para copiar remotamente comércio entre multi-contas em diferentes locais mais internet. Esta é uma solução ideal para provedor de sinais, que querem compartilhar seu comércio com os outros no mundo todo em suas próprias regras. Um provedor pode copiar comércios de multi-receptores e um receptor pode obter comércio de multi-fornecedores também. Provedor e receptor pode gerenciar sua lista de parceiros com potência sistema de gestão de banco de dados buil
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Utilitários
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
Utilitários
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilitários
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 4. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
Intelligent Copier Slave
Vashim Mazhar
Utilitários
This means now you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts simultaneously, mirror the trades of any trading bot to your friends and family accounts (even if it is locked to your MT4 account number), create investment portfolios of many MT4 accounts, remove risk of unregulated Forex brokers, turn losing trading strategy into a winner and become an independent account manager immediately without the need to sign any contracts or opening expensive PAMM accounts with the broker. Reverse Trading
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilitários
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
NextGen Trade Manager AI
Bernhard Schweigert
Utilitários
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Advanced Trade Manager – The Ultimate All-in-One Solution for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Manual Trading. Transform your manual trading with NextGen Trade Manager AI – the professional on-chart panel that combines instant execution, visual trade planning, and powerful risk management into one intuitive tool. Execute orders, manage risk, and protect profits faster than ever before, all without leaving your chart. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance th
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilitários
O MT4 to Discord Signal Provider é uma ferramenta fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável, projetada para enviar sinais de negociação diretamente para o Discord. Esta ferramenta transforma sua conta de negociação em um provedor de sinais eficiente. Personalize os formatos de mensagens para se adequar ao seu estilo! Para facilitar o uso, selecione entre modelos pré-desenhados e escolha quais elementos da mensagem incluir ou excluir. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT5 ] [ Versão Telegram ]  New: [
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (6)
Utilitários
Copie sinais de qualquer canal do qual seja membro (incluindo privados e restritos) diretamente para o seu MT4.  Esta ferramenta foi projetada com o usuário em mente, oferecendo muitos recursos que você precisa para gerenciar e monitorar as negociações. Este produto é apresentado em uma interface gráfica fácil de usar e visualmente atraente. Personalize suas configurações e comece a usar o produto em minutos! Guia do Usuário + Demonstração  | Versão MT5 | Versão Discord Se você quiser experime
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Utilitários
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
Utilitários
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilitários
Custom Alerts: Monitore vários mercados e não perca nenhuma oportunidade importante Visão geral Custom Alerts é uma solução dinâmica para traders que desejam monitorar configurações potenciais em vários instrumentos a partir de um único local. Integrando dados de nossas ferramentas principais — como FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power — o Custom Alerts notifica automaticamente sobre movimentos importantes do mercado, sem a necessidade de alternar entre diversos gráficos ou pe
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilitários
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilitários
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitoramento inteligente de múltiplos mercados – pronto para uso, sem configuração Visão geral Custom Alerts AIO é uma ferramenta avançada de varredura de mercado que funciona imediatamente após a instalação — sem necessidade de configurar indicadores adicionais. Inclui internamente todos os principais indicadores da Stein Investments (FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power), permitindo que você monitore facilmente todas as principais classes de ativos: Forex
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitários
Negocie o suporte e a resistência ou as zonas de oferta e procura automaticamente depois de identificar as áreas-chave nas quais pretende negociar. Este EA permite-lhe desenhar zonas de compra e venda com um único clique e, em seguida, colocá-las exatamente onde espera que o preço mude. O EA monitoriza então estas zonas e realizará automaticamente negociações com base na ação de preço que especificar para as zonas. Assim que a negociação inicial for realizada, o EA obterá lucro na zona oposta q
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Utilitários
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
EchoTrade Telegram to MT4 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (2)
Utilitários
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 4! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version   here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatib
DFGX Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (2)
Utilitários
Take your trading to the next level with DFGX - our second generation Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. This new, powerful and easy to use application is specially designed and optimized for contrarian intraday trading, scalping and news trading on the Forex market. This system is the ideal solution for active professional traders and scalpers who are looking for innovative ways to optimize their strategy. The system also provides excellent opportunity for new traders who want to learn to trade in a syste
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilitários
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Click and Go Trade Manager
Victor Christiaanse
5 (8)
Utilitários
Click and Go Trade Manager, the ultimate solution for seamless trading execution. With a simple click on the chart, you can effortlessly define your stop loss, entry price, and target levels. No more hassle of inputting values manually - it's made incredibly intuitive and easy. Embedded risk management is a key feature of our Trade Manager. We understand the importance of protecting your investments, which is why the Click and Go Trade Manager incorporates risk management. When placing orders,
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilitários
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.76 (21)
Utilitários
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT4 — Assistente de Negociação Multifuncional Mais de 66 recursos em uma única ferramenta profissional para análise, gestão e execução automatizada. Combina gestão de risco, controle de posições e análise de mercado em um painel prático e intuitivo. Ideal para Forex, ações, índices, criptomoedas e muito mais. Por que os traders escolhem Execução de ordens com um clique Cálculo automático de tamanho de lote e risco Ordens inteligentes: grid, OCO, ocultas e SL/TP virtuais
Smart Trailing Stop Manager
The Hung Ngo
Utilitários
Take Control of Risk with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 5 Looking for MetaTrader 4 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4 Tired of missed profits or manual stop loss adjustments? Smart Trailing Stop Manager is a powerful utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate your trailing stop, breakeven, partial close, and SL management. Whether you're a discretionary trader, signal follower, or scalper — this tool helps lock in gains and cut l
VWAP Ultimate Pro
The Hung Ngo
Indicadores
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 – Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts Elevate Your Trading Edge with the Ultimate Institutional‑Grade VWAP Indicator WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO? VWAP (Volume‑Weighted Average Price) is the gold standard used by institutions, hedge funds, and professional traders for identifying fair market value. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 brings this institutional power to retail traders with an all‑in‑one indicator, integrating advanced VWAP mo
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
Indicadores
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts Precision VWAP anchoring, purpose-built for MetaTrader 4. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands and instant multi-channel alerts—ideal for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who need institutional-grade fair-value mapping. Full User Guide  –  Need MT5? Click here WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. This MT4 edition removes every non-anch
Raymond Cloudy Day
The Hung Ngo
5 (3)
Indicadores
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT5 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro
The Hung Ngo
Utilitários
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro – Client-Side Stop Loss / Take Profit and Trade Management Looking for MetaTrader 4 version?  I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT 4 Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro is a trade management utility for MetaTrader that keeps Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels on the client side instead of sending them to the trading server. It is designed to help you manage exits in a structured way using a clear on-chart panel and visible price lev
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
Utilitários
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro for MT4 – Client-Side Stop Loss / Take Profit and Trade Management Looking for MetaTrader 5 version?  I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT5 Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro for MT4 is a trade management utility that keeps Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels on the client side instead of sending them to the trading server. It is designed to help you manage exits in a structured way using a clear on-chart panel and visible price lev
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
Indicadores
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 – Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts Bring Institutional‑Grade VWAP Precision to the Classic MetaTrader 4 Platform WHY TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO MT4? VWAP (Volume‑Weighted Average Price) is the benchmark used by banks, prop desks, and hedge funds to gauge fair value. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 delivers that same power to retail traders, optimised for MT4’s architecture while preserving every professional feature you expect. This Indicator is cu
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro
The Hung Ngo
Indicadores
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT5 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts Precision VWAP anchoring, no clutter. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands, and instant multi-channel alerts—built for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who demand institutional-grade fair-value mapping. Full User Guide  –  Need MT4? Click here WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. Multi Anchor VWAP Pro strips out session and timeframe m
Alert Relay Helper MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilitários
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5  & MT4 Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers *   in real-time. Plug-and-play   utility – simply attach it to   one   chart. Zero trading functions   – does   not   open, modify or close orders. End-to-end AES-256 encryption   – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g.  VWAP Ultimate Pro   v1.20+). Multi-platform   – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+. Before you turn it on : Open Tools > Options >
Alert Relay Helper
The Hung Ngo
Utilitários
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5 &  MT4 Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers * in real-time. Plug-and-play utility – simply attach it to one chart. Zero trading functions – does not open, modify or close orders. End-to-end AES-256 encryption – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g.  VWAP Ultimate Pro v1.20+). Multi-platform – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+. Before you turn it on : Open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and
Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilitários
Automate Risk Management with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 4 Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT5 Struggling with manually adjusting stops and securing profits? Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4 is an intelligent utility for MetaTrader 4 that automates trailing stops, break-even management, partial closes, and auto SL. Optimized specifically for MT4 users, it ensures your profits are secured efficiently. Trade s
Break Even Helper MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilitários
Break Even Helper for MT4 – Simple SL to Entry Utility Break Even Helper for MetaTrader 4 is a compact and effective tool that helps traders protect their open trades by automatically moving the Stop Loss (SL) to the entry price when a trade reaches a user-defined profit level (in points). Designed for risk-conscious traders, this utility simplifies SL management without relying on complex trailing systems or custom strategies. Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? I t is available separately in the
Auto Symbol Switcher MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilitários
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT4 – Watchlist Rotation for Market Watch Symbols Auto Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 4 is a chart navigation utility that automatically rotates the active chart through a list of symbols. It is designed for discretionary traders, scalpers and analysts who want an organised way to scan markets without manually switching symbols in the Market Watch window. The tool is navigation-only: it does not open, modify or close any orders and it does not change your account in any
Phoenix Trend MT4
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Phoenix Trend MT4 – Trend-Following ATR Grid & DCA Expert Advisor Phoenix Trend MT4 is an automated trend-following grid and DCA (dollar-cost averaging) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It combines a higher-timeframe moving average trend filter with an ATR-based dynamic grid and basket take-profit logic. The EA is intended for traders who already understand the benefits and risks of grid / DCA trading and who accept floating drawdown as part of the strategy. Phoenix Trend MT4 does not promise co
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT4
The Hung Ngo
Utilitários
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT4 – Daily and Overall Drawdown Protection for Prop Firm Traders Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility for MetaTrader 4, created for traders who work under prop firm rules. It does not open trades and does not implement any trading strategy. Instead, it runs in the background, monitors your account risk and can automatically block trading or close positions when your own limits are reached. Use it as a safety layer on top of your manual tra
Raymond Cloudy Day MT4
The Hung Ngo
Indicadores
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT4 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
MT4 Send To Telegram
The Hung Ngo
Utilitários
MT4 Send To Telegram – Real-Time Trade Notification Utility MT4 Send To Telegram EA is a lightweight, read-only utility that sends real-time alerts from your MetaTrader 4 account directly to Telegram . Whether you trade manually, run automated strategies, or manage a signal channel, it helps you stay on top of every important trading event — with full control over what is sent, how it looks, and when it is delivered. Receive smart Telegram notifications for trade entries, exits, pending orders,
GoldenTrend Master
The Hung Ngo
Experts
GoldenTrend Master MT5: O Consultor Especialista Definitivo para Seguir Tendências no Mercado Forex Visão Geral: Apresentamos o GoldenTrend Master MT5, uma ferramenta de negociação indispensável para investidores que buscam precisão e confiabilidade no dinâmico mercado de Forex. Com seu algoritmo robusto de acompanhamento de tendências, este Consultor Especialista (EA) garante que você capture as melhores oportunidades de lucro enquanto minimiza os riscos. Sinais de conta real:   https://www.mq
Automated AI Trading
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Negociação Automatizada de IA MT5: Seu Parceiro Inteligente para o Sucesso no Forex Visão geral: Bem-vindo ao futuro da negociação Forex com a Negociação Automatizada de IA MT5, seu aliado definitivo em negociações. Este Consultor Especialista (EA) é uma obra-prima da inteligência artificial, projetado para simplificar sua experiência de negociação. Integrando-se perfeitamente ao seu gráfico, opera com incrível simplicidade e eficácia em pares de XAU, EUR e GBP, compatível com qualquer corretor.
Green Wave
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Elevate your forex trading with the Green Wave EA , a reliable swing trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Powered by the Raymond Cloudy Day indicator , this EA captures market swings with precision, offering a balanced approach to risk and reward. Optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it provides flexible settings for other currency pairs, making it suitable for traders of all levels. Test thoroughly on a demo account to tailor settings to your trading style. Key Features Swing Tra
MT5 Send To Telegram
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
Experts
MT5 Send To Telegram – Real-Time Trade Notification Utility MT5 Send To Telegram EA is a lightweight, read-only utility that sends real-time alerts from your MetaTrader 5 account directly to Telegram . Whether you trade manually, run automated strategies, or manage a signal channel, it helps you stay on top of every important trading event — with full control over what is sent, how it looks, and when it is delivered. Receive smart Telegram notifications for trade entries, exits, pending orders,
Scalping MT5 EA
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Description of Scalping MT5 EA Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements. Key Features Fully Automated : Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management. Easy Setup : With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading st
Bullish AI Trader
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Bullish AI Trader EA – AI-Powered Trading for MetaTrader 5 Harness the power of artificial intelligence with the Bullish AI Trader EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Designed for automated trading, this EA specializes in buy-only trades on XAUUSD (Gold) in the H1 timeframe, leveraging AI-driven analysis to identify high-probability opportunities. Ideal for both novice and experienced traders, it offers robust risk management and seamless integration with MT5. Key Fe
Dynamic Volatility Breakout
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Dynamic Volatility Breakout EA – Precision Trading for MetaTrader 5 Unleash the power of breakout trading with the Dynamic Volatility Breakout EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Developed by Shi Xiong, this fully automated EA captures high-probability breakout opportunities driven by market volatility, making it ideal for traders seeking consistent performance with minimal effort. Optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it offers robust risk management and seamles
Raw Tick Recorder
The Hung Ngo
Utilitários
Raw Tick Recorder EA for MetaTrader 5 For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:   Full User Guide –  Raw Tick Recorde r Raw Tick Recorder EA is a lightweight utility that captures every tick from your broker's price feed in real time. It records bid/ask data with millisecond accuracy and exports to multiple formats, including .csv, .bin, and .bi5 . This EA does not send, modify, or manage orders. It only listens and writes data. Ideal for
Break Even Helper
The Hung Ngo
Utilitários
Break Even Helper – Simple SL Manager for MT5 Break Even Helper is a lightweight and efficient MetaTrader 5 utility that helps traders manage risk by automatically moving the Stop Loss (SL) to break-even when a trade reaches a certain profit level. Looking for MetaTrader 4 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Break Even Helper MT4 This tool is ideal for traders who want a simple break-even function without the complexity of full trailing stop systems . It supports all account ty
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5
The Hung Ngo
Utilitários
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5 – Daily and Overall Drawdown Protection for Prop Firm Traders Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility for MetaTrader 5, created for traders who operate under prop firm rules. It does not open trades and does not implement any trading strategy. Instead, it runs in the background, monitors your account risk and can automatically block trading or close positions when your own limits are reached. Use it as a safety layer on top of your manual
Auto Symbol Switcher
The Hung Ngo
Utilitários
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT5 – Watchlist Rotation for Multi-Asset Charts Auto Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 5 is a utility panel that automatically cycles the active chart through a list of symbols. It is designed for traders who follow many markets and want the chart to move through a watchlist without clicking symbols one by one. The tool is navigation-only: it does not open, modify or close any trades and it does not change your account in any way. You can use the panel for Forex, indices, c
Phoenix Trend MT5
The Hung Ngo
Experts
Phoenix Trend MT5 – Trend-Following ATR Grid & DCA Expert Advisor Phoenix Trend MT5 is an automated trend-following grid and DCA (dollar-cost averaging) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines a higher-timeframe moving average trend filter with an ATR-based dynamic grid and basket take-profit logic. The EA is intended for traders who already understand the benefits and risks of grid / DCA trading and who accept floating drawdown as part of the strategy. Phoenix Trend MT5 does not promise co
