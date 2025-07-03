Xauusd Precision Breakout
- Experts
- Korede Nathaniel Oladoyin
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
🔥 XAUUSD Precision EA— Dominate the Market with Precision Timing
XAU Breakout Pro is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), capitalizing on a powerful early-morning breakout at 7:00 AM GMT on the M5 chart. This strategy is built to catch momentum before the majority of the market reacts — offering a sharp edge in volatile sessions.
🚀 Core Features
Fully automated breakout system for XAUUSD
Trades only once per day to avoid overtrading
Optimized for the 7:00 GMT volatility window
Risk-Reward Ratio (RRR) adjustable for aggressive or conservative setups
Simple inputs: lot size, RRR, and GMT offset
Designed for consistency, discipline, and simplicity
🧠 How It Works
It executes a buy or sell trade based on the high/low breakout of the 7:00 GMT candle (configurable).
Applies a Stop Loss (SL) and a Take Profit (TP) based on your chosen RRR.
Only one trade per day is placed, avoiding noise and overexposure.
🕒 Important Time Setting
This bot triggers at 7:00 AM GMT.
Match your broker’s time using the "GMT Offset" input:If
Broker shows 6:00 AM at GMT 7:00 AM → set Offset = 0 (default)
Broker shows 7:00 AM at GMT 7:00 AM → set Offset = +1
Broker shows 5:00 AM at GMT 7:00 AM → set Offset = -1
📩 Not sure? Contact the author for help.
🎯 Why This Bot Works
Gold (XAUUSD) is known for explosive early movements during the London open. This bot is specifically tuned to capture those early directional moves, using strict timing logic and clean risk controls.
📊 Recommended Settings
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M5
Lot Size: Based on your risk appetite
Risk Reward: 3.0 – 5.0 for optimal balance
Broker Time: Adjust GMTOffset accordingly
✅ Advantages
No martingale, grid, or dangerous recovery systems
Slippage-tolerant and fast execution
Minimal configuration — plug & trade
Ideal for prop firms, scalpers, and breakout traders
🛠️ Inputs
LotSize: Fixed lot per trade
RiskReward: Take Profit as a multiple of SL
GMTOffset: Adjust for broker time vs. GMT
🔐 Important Notes
One trade per day logic ensures precision and minimal drawdown.
Backtest using "Every tick based on real ticks" for accuracy.
📞 Support
📩 Telegram: t.me/SmartAlgoTrader_001