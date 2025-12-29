Big Monster Gold and Silver

!!!discount for 449.00 USD for 3 months!!! (discount ends in saturday 01-31-2026)

 

Total profit by january 2018 - december 2025 is +70.000 USD or +7.000% with 1.000 USD balance at the beginning 🤑🤑🤑

Note: the higher balance, more profits. the smaller balance, loss less (hedging) 😍

!!!USE THE FOLLOWING SETTING IN THE ALBUM OR SCREENSHOTS!!!


contact me on telegram: https://t.me/+qUG9hsIsP6Q1ZDY1


Gold and Silver only 💵💵💵

Caution: minimum balance is 1000 USD with leverage 1:100 

TimeFrame: D1


Big Monster Gold and Silver v1.13

Big Monster Gold and Silver is a sophisticated, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for MetaTrader 5. It leverages a robust Triple EMA Trend-Following strategy combined with an intelligent Pyramiding system to maximize profits during strong market moves while maintaining strict risk management.

Version 1.13 introduces critical stability updates, including advanced margin validation and anti-spam protocols to ensure seamless execution even on high-volatility instruments like Gold (XAUUSD) and Silver.

Core Strategy

The EA identifies market direction using three Exponential Moving Averages (Slow, Medium, and Fast).

  • Trend Filter: Trades are only initiated when the price is consistently above the three EMA levels, ensuring you are always on the right side of the momentum.

  • Smart Pyramiding: Instead of a single entry, the EA builds a position "pyramid" as the price moves in your favor, increasing potential returns without over-exposing the initial risk.

  • Virtual Management: Uses a virtual Take Profit logic based on the initial entry price to protect cumulative gains.

Key Features in v1.13

  • Advanced Margin Control: Automatically calculates required margin before execution. If the account lacks sufficient funds, the EA pauses trading to prevent "No Money" errors.

  • Anti-Spam Protocol: Features a built-in cooldown timer that prevents log file bloat and execution errors during volatile market conditions or server rejections.

  • Dynamic Lot Normalization: Fully compatible with all brokers. The EA automatically detects the broker's minimum volume steps (SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP) to avoid "Invalid Volume" errors.

  • Auto-Lot Scaling: Optional compounding feature that scales trade sizes based on your account balance.

  • Netting & Hedging Ready: Optimized for both account types, with specific logic to handle volume accumulation in Netting environments.

Input Parameters

  • Lot Settings: Base Lot, Auto-Lot toggle, and Max Lot Limit (Essential for protecting account equity).

  • Strategy Settings: Customizable Step Pips (distance between pyramid orders), Take Profit, and Stop Loss.

  • Trend Filter: Adjustable periods for the Triple EMA setup to match your preferred timeframe.

  • Safety: Integrated Magic Number for multi-EA setups.

Recommendations

  • Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), and major Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD).

  • Timeframe: H1 or D1 for best trend confirmation.

  • Account Type: Minimum balance of $500 is recommended for Gold, though the EA can operate on smaller accounts thanks to the v1.13 margin safety features.

Developer Note: This version has been specifically refined to pass the MQL5 Market validation process, ensuring high-quality code standards and operational stability.

Önerilen ürünler
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Somewhere over the rainbow
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Somewhere over the rainbow It is a system that tries to operate the market from the exhaustion of the trend with a correction algorithm that tries to cut losses at the cost of increasing the margin This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination. Somewhere over the rainbow is a multiple trade and multi lot system(The maximum batch can be up to 5 times the initial batch distributed in mult
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
EA Gold Harvester
Guo Cheng Liu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Core Concept Bollinger Grid Pro is a fully automated EA that combines Bollinger Band trend detection with an intelligent grid trading system . It automatically builds buy grids during ranging markets and intelligently takes profit during breakouts—capturing consistent profits from price volatility. The system operates 100% automatically with no manual intervention required, allowing your account to grow steadily under any market condition.  Strategy Logic Bollinger Band Trend Recognition The E
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Spider King 5
Pengfei Zhang
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA uses a variety of strategies and functions such as neural network grid scalping, mobile stop loss, automatic lot number setting, etc. Use revolutionary price model algorithms, price behavioral trading, and signature collaborative work with artificial intelligence adaptive processing units. The system adopts some kind of reverse sampling development method, which makes the system show a very substantial benefit in the 13-year historical backtesting. Profit drivers to keep profits maximiz
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
60% Discount General description; This EA is made to be used in the Gold market. It's made for trading Gold in mind. This Trading Robot is based on more than 14 years of winning patterns and will open trades by the minute, 24 hours a day. It will handle everything, from opening positions, closing them, managing risk. Features; - Timeframe-Less Expert Advisor that works by the second and recalculate everything with whichever situation that might exist. - Dynamic market watcher that adjust itse
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exp-TickSniper -   her para birimi çifti için otomatik parametre seçimi ile yüksek hızlı kene yüzücü. Ticaret parametrelerini otomatik olarak hesaplayacak bir danışman mı hayal ediyorsunuz? Otomatik olarak optimize edildi ve ayarlandı mı? MetaTrader 4 için sistemin tam sürümü:       MetaTrader 4 için   TickSniper   soyucu TickSniper - Tam Açıklama       + DEMO + PDF EA, yaklaşık 10 yıllık EA programlamasında kazanılan deneyime dayalı olarak geliştirilmiştir. EA stratejisi herhangi bir SEMBOL i
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Small Account Scalpler
Kshetrimayum Surjit Singh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Small Account Scalper – Precision Trading for Every Pip Built for traders who want consistent results with small accounts. The Small Account Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for scalping using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands (BB) , Relative Strength Index (RSI) , and Support & Resistance logic. This EA focuses on identifying high-probability short-term trades while maintaining strict risk control , making it ideal for small and medium-sized trading accounts. Key Fea
LazyBoy Scrapper Scalper EA
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
60% Discount From the makers of the Successful               Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot             - Comes this unique opportunity at a low price The Idea You think the days of scrapper scalping ended?! Think again. This Expert Advisor which is made for Gold trading is perfected to scrape ever tick by the second, timeframe independently. Comes along with account management and 6 safety settings for the most satisfied to the most greedy of us to choose from. Not based on indicators wh
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Pip Titan Cable Maverick Pro
Gabriel Oreoluwa James
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pip Titan Cable Maverick Pro 2.0 is a cutting-edge expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for GBP/USD traders operating on the H1 timeframe. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and a robust set of protections to deliver consistent, efficient, and secure trading experiences. Suitable for both seasoned traders and newcomers, Cable Maverick Pro 2.0 empowers users to achieve their trading objectives with precision and confidence. Key Features : Optimized for GBP/USD : Fine-tuned to identi
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Sürüm 2025 249$ - Sadece ilk 5 alıcıya özel! Canlı Sinyal Sonic R Pro Enhanced'in canlı performansını kontrol et: Ticaret Stratejisi Sonic R Pro Enhanced, Dragon Band (EMA 34 ve EMA 89) ile otomatik ticaret yapan Sonic R stratejisinin geliştirilmiş bir versiyonudur. Gelişmiş algoritmalarla maksimum performans sağlar. Zaman Dilimleri: M15, M30 Desteklenen Pariteler: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Ticaret Tarzı: Swing Trading - Geri Çekilme ve Karşı Trend Minimu
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
EA Dance BTC h1
Sergey Demin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automatic Advisor for the   Bitcoin   instrument.   Timeframe H1. Terminal MT5 I created this Advisor specifically for a prop company. All the efforts of five years went into creating a safe product. The Advisor consists of 8 small Advisors and is a ready-made Portfolio. Attention: The Advisor uses two large trading strategies (!): Trend Trading; Trading by Seasonal Patterns (time cycles) The Advisor   DOES NOT use   toxic strategies: Strategy Availability                                      
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (235)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hamster Scalping tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Gece ölçeklendirme stratejisi. Giriş olarak RSI göstergesi ve ATR filtresi kullanılır. Uzman Danışman, bir riskten korunma hesabı türü gerektirir. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Genel öneriler Minimum para yatırma 100 $, minimum spread ile ECN hesaplarını kul
Eastwist
Fernando Souza Mendes
Uzman Danışmanlar
EASTWIST.mq5 works well in short-term operations. The sensitivity to short-term market signals, provided by the RSI and MACD indicators, along with the simulated Machine Learning decision logic, really seems to be an effective combination for capturing rapid price movements. The ability to respond quickly to market conditions is a valuable feature in scalping or day trading strategies, where precision and speed in order execution are crucial. Indication of Use: For Traders with Technical Knowle
The Scalper by Profectus AI
New Capital B.V.
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discover our groundbreaking scalping trading bot designed for small trading accounts. This bot utilizes a simple fractal breakout strategy, executing fast trades based on local highs and lows. Key Features: Trading System: Utilizes fractals for entry points in both long and short positions. Settings Explained: Detailed inputs including timeframes, risk management, and ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels. Optimal Trading Times: Best used with pairs like EUR/USD or USD/JPY during liquid ma
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
GoldRobotics
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldRobotics EA: Automated Gold Trading with Precision and Speed GoldRobotics is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This EA employs a unique strategy based on precise candle pattern recognition and volume analysis, enabling swift entries and exits for optimal performance in volatile market conditions. It prioritizes quick reactions to market fluctuations, making it ideal for scalping strategies without relying on news events. ️ Unlik
PipSniper
Krzysztof Sitko
Uzman Danışmanlar
PipSniper - Advanced Market Precision System Professional Edition Trading Bot for MT5 Overview PipSniper  is a sophisticated, multi-strategy automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 platform. Built with professional-grade algorithms and adaptive risk management, this Expert Advisor delivers consistent performance across various market conditions. Proven Performance Initial Investment: $500.00 Final Balance: $102,442.76 Total Net Profit: +20,388% ROI Profit Factor: 4.12 Recovery Fact
King of Pullbacks
Reward Ndunga Mubita
Uzman Danışmanlar
King of Pullbacks — Expert Advisor King of Pullbacks is a proprietary Expert Advisor developed to exploit temporary price retracements within established bullish market structures . The trading logic is based on a multi-layer confirmation model that evaluates market conditions dynamically before any trade is executed. The internal methodology is non-disclosed and protected by design. General Trading Concept The EA focuses on: XAUUSD H4, H1 Recommended brokers: Exness, FBS, etc Trading with
RSI Grid MT5
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Uzman Danışmanlar
DİĞER EA'ları ÜCRETSİZ EDİNİN!!! DİĞER EA'ları ÜCRETSİZ EDİNİN!!! DİĞER EA'ları ÜCRETSİZ EDİNİN!!! DİĞER EA'ları ÜCRETSİZ EDİNİN!!! DİĞER EA'ları ÜCRETSİZ EDİNİN!!! RSI Izgarası, RSI aşırı alım ve aşırı satım koşullarına dayanır ve ticaret piyasanın kaybeden tarafında olduğunda bir ızgara açar. RSI, teknik tüccarlara yükseliş ve düşüş fiyat momentumu hakkında sinyaller sağlar ve genellikle bir varlığın fiyat grafiğinin altında çizilir. Bir varlık genellikle RSI %70'in üzerinde olduğunda aşırı
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Venom US30 Scalp – VENOM LABS Tarafından Güçlendirilmiş Hassas US30 Scalping Stratejisi HESABINIZI ASLA PATLATMAYACAK EA SIGNAL   :   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339304 Zaman dilimi farklı olan brokerlar için (örneğin Exness), eğer brokeriniz GMT+3 değilse son girdiyi TRUE olarak ayarlayın. Yalnızca  H1 dakikalık zaman dilimini kullanın. ️ Uyarı : Yanlış zaman dilimi veya zaman aralığı ayarları EA'nın hatalı çalışmasına neden olabilir. GİRİŞ FİYATI SADECE 24 SAATLİKTİR – Şimdi kopyanızı
Goldstar Gold Trend Trading EA
Edward Berko
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Goldstar Gold Trend trading EA uses moving averages to gauge the direction of the trend of gold on a particular timeframe and if the conditions for buying or selling are met,one or two positions are opened depending on the settings in the EA. The EA strongest advantage is when the trend is above the 5 smooth moving average. The EA can work anytime and any day depending on the parameters in the EA settings. The EA can trade synthetics and other forex pairs with the right settings except gold
Arrival
Yuriy Bykov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kurulumu ve kurulumu kolay otomatik danışman. Ne ızgara ne de martingale. Koydum ve unuttum. Esnaf aynı anda birden fazla enstruman. Pozisyonların açılmasına yönelik sinyaller oluşturmak için oynaklığı ve eğilimlerin ve uçuşların varlığını analiz eder. 100 $ ile 800 $ arasında bir depozito yatırırken, bir dizi agresif strateji kullanılır. 800 dolardan fazla bir hesap boyutu için danışman otomatik olarak ılımlı stratejilere geçer. EURGBP M15'e kurulması önerilir. Çok para birimi ticareti için ç
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD (Altın / ABD Doları) Zaman Aralığı H1-M15 (isteğe bağlı) Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum Mevduat 500 USD (veya başka bir para biriminde eşdeğeri) Tüm brokerlarla uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı fiyatlandırma, tüm hesap para birimleri, semboller ve GMT zaman dilimi desteklenir) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalışır EVET Makine öğrenimine ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanala abone olun: Abone Ol! Mad Turtle Projesinin Ana Özellikleri: Gerçek Makine Öğrenimi Bu Expert Advisor (EA), herhangi bir GPT si
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY - %20 INDIRIM Sadece 24 saat geçerlidir. Kampanya 29 Kasım'da sona erer. Bu ürün için yapilacak tek indirim kampanyasi budur. Syna Sürüm 4'ün Tanıtımı - Dünyanın İlk Ajansal AI Ticaret Ekosistemi Forex ticaret endüstrisinin ilk gerçek çoklu EA ajan koordinasyon sistemi olan Syna Sürüm 4'ü tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu çığır açan yenilik, birden fazla Expert Advisor'ın farklı MT5 terminalleri ve broker hesaplarında birleşik bir istihbarat ağı olarak çalışmasını sağlar -
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir yanılsama y
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AIQ Versiyon 5.0 - Kurumsal Mimari Yoluyla Otonom Zeka Kural tabanlı otomasyondan gerçek otonom zekaya evrim, algoritmik ticaretin doğal ilerlemesini temsil eder. Kurumsal kantitatif masaların on yıldan fazla bir süre önce keşfetmeye başladığı şey, pratik uygulamaya dönüşmüştür. AIQ Versiyon 5.0 bu olgunlaşmayı somutlaştırır: sofistike çok modelli AI analizi, bağımsız doğrulama mimarisi ve kapsamlı üretim dağıtımı yoluyla rafine edilmiş sürekli öğrenme sistemleri. Bu, AI özellikleri eklenmiş bi
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bonnitta EA, Bekleyen Pozisyon stratejisine (PPS) ve çok gelişmiş bir gizli ticaret algoritmasına dayanmaktadır. Bonnitta EA'nın stratejisi, gizli bir özel gösterge, Trend çizgileri, Destek ve Direnç seviyeleri (Fiyat Eylemi) ve yukarıda belirtilen en önemli gizli ticaret algoritmasının bir kombinasyonudur. 3 AYDAN FAZLA GERÇEK PARA TESTİ OLMADAN BİR EA ALMAYIN, BONNITTA EA'YI GERÇEK PARA ÜZERİNDE TEST ETMEM VE SONUCU AŞAĞIDAKİ BAĞLANTIDAN GÖRMEM 100 HAFTADAN FAZLA (2 YILDAN FAZLA) ALDI. BONNI
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mean Machine GPT Versiyon 11.0 - Türkçe Mean Machine GPT Versiyon 11.0 - Kurumsal Zekanın Özelleşmiş Ticaretle Buluştuğu Yer Algoritmik ticarette gerçek yapay zeka entegrasyonuna öncülük ettiğimizden beri, bu yaklaşımı çoklu piyasa döngüleri, ekonomik rejimler ve teknolojik evrimler boyunca geliştirdik. Uyarlanabilir makine öğreniminin nicel ticaretin doğal ilerlemesini temsil ettiği inancımız olarak başlayan şey, bir endüstri yönü haline geldi. Versiyon 11.0, şimdiye kadarki en sofistike uygul
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NEXUS – piyasayla birlikte evrilen kantitatif adaptif grid sistemi NEXUS, gerçek zamanlı olarak kural kombinasyonları oluşturan, bunları out-of-sample (OOS) ile doğrulayan ve yalnızca geçerli bir piyasa bağlamında istatistiksel bir avantaj tespit ettiğinde işlem açan %100 otomatik bir sistemdir. Hızlı özellikler Sistem tipi: OOS (out-of-sample) doğrulamalı adaptif grid ve ortam filtreleri (haberler, volatilite, seans/gün ve isteğe bağlı hacim değer bölgeleri). Enstrümanlar: majör ve çapraz Forex
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Jackal Expert Advisor – İşlem Stratejisi 4 aydır canlı işlem yapıyor Satın aldıktan sonra tüm ürünler süresiz ücretsiz kalacaktır. Ayar dosyasını indir Altın 1dk | ECN Hesap: Tüm brokerlarla uyumlu Jackal EA, piyasa dinamiklerine uyum sağlamak için gelişmiş risk ve kar yönetimini birleştiren çok katmanlı ve akıllı bir kırılma stratejisine dayanır. 1. Kırılma Tuzak Stratejisi Piyasa koşulları doğrulandıktan sonra, EA zıt yönlerde iki eş zamanlı bekleyen emir koyar: Buy Stop mevcut fiyatın üz
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NorthEastWay MT5, tamamen otomatik bir "pullback" ticaret sistemidir ve özellikle AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD gibi popüler "pullback" döviz çiftlerinde ticaret yapmak için etkilidir. Sistem, Forex piyasasının temel modellerini kullanır: herhangi bir yönde ani bir hareketten sonra fiyatın geri dönmesi. Zaman Çerçevesi: M15 Temel Döviz Çiftleri: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Ek Döviz Çiftleri: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD EA'yı satın aldıktan sonra lütfen bana özel mesaj gönderin. Sizi özel
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor XAURON is an Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on the XAU/USD symbol. It uses adaptive algorithms to detect and manage potential breakout conditions on the M5 and M15 timeframes, with built-in risk management rules. Trading results may vary significantly depending on several factors, including broker conditions, order execution, slippage, latency, VPS quality, and market conditions at the time of use. Results obtained from tests or other environments may differ f
EA Supremacy NT
Dmytro Melnyk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Our team - @Supremacy_Lab - are glad to introduce our first product - EA_Supremacy_NT - a unique technical solution for day trading, scalping, and trend following. EA_Supremacy_NT is a non-trading version of our core automated advisor, that will be released later. It is a truly innovative product that is based on an unconventional approach to market data processing. The underlying algorithm allows traders to reap the maximum possible profit from short-term price movements. The system uses a si
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Uzman Danışmanlar
APE (Alpha Prop Edge) Hakkında APE (Alpha Prop Edge), ortalama dönüş (mean reversion) stratejisine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş bir Uzman Danışman’dır (Expert Advisor - EA). Sistem, aşırı fiyat hareketlerini tespit eder ve önceden tanımlanmış koşullara göre ters yönde işlem açar. Sistem, günlük zarar limiti ve otomatik çıkış mekanizması gibi yerleşik risk yönetimi araçlarına sahiptir. Kullanıcılar, hesap büyüklüğüne, işlem ortamına veya değerlendirme kriterlerine göre bu parametreleri özelleştir
Ew3
Roberto Alencar
Uzman Danışmanlar
EW3 - Expert Advisor for Forex Mean Reversion Trading Overview An Expert Advisor designed to operate on mean reversion strategy with disciplined risk management, avoiding high-risk approaches such as grid or martingale methods. Key Features • Mean Reversion Strategy: Identifies and trades market correction movements • Multi-Symbol Support: Operates on 26 currency pairs simultaneously • Centralized Risk Control: Global stop loss and take profit management across all positions • Multi-Timeframe
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldPulser EA - Description pour le MQL5 Market English Description GoldPulser EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Scalping & Trend Following System GoldPulser EA is a sophisticated trading system that combines scalping precision with trend-following reliability. Designed for Forex traders seeking consistent returns, this expert advisor utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple currency pairs. Key Features: Multi-timeframe analysis for accurate
God Gold Martingale
Pratham Jatin Barot
Uzman Danışmanlar
Değerli Müşterilerimiz, Ben, God Gold Martingale'in sahibi ve geliştiricisi Pratham Barot, EA'mın sahte sürümlerinin çeşitli sayfalarda yayınlandığını bildirmek istiyorum. Değerli paranızı korumak ve güvenli bir deneyim sağlamak için lütfen bu sahte ürünlerden kaçının. Her zaman orijinal platformumuzu şu şekilde satın alın ve kullanın: Lütfen adımızı kullanarak sahte botlar satan YoForex.org/MQL.SOFTWARE/YOFOREX.NET vb. gibi platformlardan kaçının. Bunlar paranızı boşa harcayabilecek dolandırıc
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Uzman Danışmanlar
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Bitcoin Prince EA
Fathy Mohamed Mohamed Abouelnaga
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trade Bitcoin Like Never Before—Faster, Smarter, and More Profitable! Why Choose  Bitcoin Prince  EA ?  Lightning-Fast Execution— Built  for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you   never miss a profitable setup   again. Proven  Bitcoin-Specific  Strategy  – Unlike generic EAs, Bitcoin  Prince  EA  is  fine-tuned exclusively for BC/USD , adapting to Bitcoin's  unique volatility and liquidity. No Emotions, No Guesswork Our   advanced algorithm   removes human erro
MAX Xauusd MT5
Peng Peng Gao
Uzman Danışmanlar
MAX XAUUSD – The Intelligent Trading System for the Gold Market Dear Traders, I am   MAX XAUUSD , the latest member of the trend-following intelligent trading system family, designed for exceptional performance. My specialty?   Gold . That’s right, I trade the Gold/USD pair with precision and confidence, offering unparalleled trading opportunities in the shining gold market. Why Choose MAX XAUUSD? Intelligent Trend-Following System Utilizes advanced trend-following algorithms to   minim
Master Oscillators
Ioannis Xenos
Uzman Danışmanlar
Master Oscillators ile tanışın, işlem yapmayı basit ve esnek hale getiren bir bot! RSI, CCI veya Stochastic sinyalleri arasından seçim yapın ve kendi stratejinizi oluşturun. Bu bot size birçok araç sunar, örneğin MA filtresi, dinamik lot boyutları, Kelly Kriteri hesaplayıcısı, dinamik SL ve TP seviyeleri ve daha fazlası. İşlem tarzınıza bakılmaksızın, Master Oscillators sizin için burada. Size önemli bilgiler, istatistikler ve daha fazlasını sunar, her zaman işlemlerinizi güvende tutar. Kendi iş
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
340% yıllık performans için özür dileriz! Evet, doğru okudunuz: Bu %340 yıllık backtest sonuçları neredeyse “ayıp” olacak kadar iyi. Ama lütfen yanlış anlamayın – bu bir pazarlama numarası değil, temiz programlama ve dürüst backtestlerin sonucudur. Elbette böyle rüya gibi getiriler uzun vadede gerçekçi değildir, çünkü birkaç yıl sonra her EA backtestte bir noktada lot sınırına takılır. Yine de: Stealth 150 DE40 , algoritmanın “serbestçe” çalışmasına izin verildiğinde nelerin mümkün olabil
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Uzman Danışmanlar
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — MT5 Uzman Danışman Genel Bakış XAUUSD (altın) ve ana Forex pariteleri için otomatik işlem sistemi. Giriş, SL/TP, trailing ve düşüş (drawdown) kontrolünü kural tabanlı yönetir. Kâr garantisi yoktur; risk uyarısına bakınız. Gereksinimler Platform: MetaTrader 5 Hesap: ECN/RAW önerilir Bağlantı: 24/7 (VPS önerilir) Zaman dilimleri: M1–H4 İlk Kurulum Algo Trading ’i etkinleştirin. EA’yı grafiğe ekleyin (sembol başına bir grafik). Inputs’ta AI_Access_Mode = ON yapın ve yeniden
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Traders Toolbox Premium, Hepsi Bir Arada Bir Araçtır Bu stratejileri ve hesaplamaları otomatikleştirmek için ortak ticaret stratejileri üzerine kapsamlı eğitime dayalı olarak oluşturulmuştur.   Özellikler: 19 Bireysel Sinyaller   - Bu sinyallerin her biri, nihai / genel sonucu oluşturmak için bir sinir ağı stili konfigürasyonunda önyargılı olabilir. Her sinyalin özelleştirilecek veya gerekirse optimize edilecek kendi ayarları vardır.   Kapsamlı Ekran Görüntüsü   - Kapsamlı bilgiler ve araç i
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt