PipViper Quant

PipViper Quant - Professional Prop-Firm Scalping Framework
PipViper Quant
Professional Prop-Firm Scalping Framework for MT5
"Profit isn't hunted — it's extracted from 3-pip liquidity zones. Everything else is risk mitigation."

Core Philosophy

"Capital protection is not a feature — it is the strategy."

PipViper Quant does not chase the market.

It trades only when conditions, volatility, liquidity, and risk limits align on the 1-minute battlefield.

This EA is engineered for:

  • Prop firm challenges & funded accounts
  • Traders who value discipline over over-trading
  • Scalpers who demand automatic rule enforcement

Key Features

Advanced News Filter

  • Zero trades 300 sec before/during/after high-impact news (NFP, CPI, FOMC)
  • Real-time economic calendar API integration (no outdated data)

Prop-Firm Risk Lockdown

  • Maximum Daily Loss control (hard cap at 4.0%)
  • Micro-lot enforcement (0.01–0.10 lots only)
  • Automatic trading suspension at 3.9% daily drawdown
  • Friday 5 PM position close (gap risk elimination)

1-Minute Scalping Engine

  • Stochastic + Standard Deviation Fusion:
    • Trades only when (Stochastic exhaustion) + (Volatility compression) align
    • Filters 68% of false breakouts via 1.8 Std Dev bands
  • ATR-based spread-adaptive stops (0.8 spread max)
  • Liquidity pool proximity targeting (3–5 pip precision)

Live Scalping Dashboard

  • Real-time M1 P&L, news countdown, volatility heat map
  • Daily loss % tracker (prop-firm compliance monitor)
  • Open positions risk summary

Critical Requirements (Non-Negotiable)

Timeframe

M1 ONLY (fails on H1+)

Symbols

EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD (raw ECN liquidity)

Broker

Raw ECN + <1.5ms latency (IC Markets/Pepperstone Razor)

Spread

Max 0.8 avg (M1) – disabled if >1.2

Risk Setting

0.5% per trade MAX (0.01–0.05 lots)

Backtested Scalping Metrics (MT5 Strategy Tester)

Parameter Result Prop-Firm Relevance
Win Rate 68.2% Passes consistency checks
Avg. Profit 2.8 pips Beats spread cost
Max Daily Loss 3.7% (configurable to 4%) Compliant with FTMO/MFF
News Avoidance 100% of high-impact events Zero blowup risk
Drawdown 8.1% (6 months) Below prop-firm thresholds

Target Audience

Who This EA Is For

  • Prop firm challengers (FTMO, The5%ers, MFF)
  • Scalpers who obey micro-lot rules (0.01–0.10)
  • Traders who avoid news religiously
  • Professionals who demand real-time risk dashboards

Not Designed For

  • Martingale/grid strategies
  • News gamblers or volatility chasers
  • H1+ timeframe traders
  • Brokers with >1.2 spread (STP/dealing desk)
  • "5% daily returns" seekers

Deployment Protocol

Implementation Steps

  1. Test first: 30-day demo on live server time (news filter requires real calendar)
  2. Broker: Raw ECN account (IC Markets Razor)
  3. Chart: EURUSD M1 (GMT+0)
  4. Critical Settings:
  5. please see the screenshots with recommended settings
NewsFilter = true
MaxDailyLoss = 4.0
MinStochOversold = 25
StdDevMultiplier = 1.8
WARNING: Deviating from M1 timeframe or spread limits voids prop-firm compliance.

Risk Disclaimer (MQL5 Compliant)

Trading involves risk. PipViper Quant enforces prop-firm risk rules — it does not guarantee profits. Past performance (68.2% win rate, 8.1% drawdown) does not ensure future results. Use only with brokers meeting non-negotiable specs.

About PipViper Quant

We develop scalping-specific frameworks focused on:

  • Micro-trade capital preservation (0.01–0.10 lots)
  • News-proof execution (100% event avoidance)
  • Real-world M1 liquidity constraints
  • Long-term prop-firm sustainability

This EA reflects scalping discipline — not hype.

PipViper Quant v2.1 | MT5 Only | Compliant with FTMO/5%ers and funded next Rules | Backtested 2023-2026

Zero tolerance for news trading. Strictly M1. Max risk: 0.5% per trade.

Professional Prop-Firm Trading Framework
