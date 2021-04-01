Sakurai Veilthorn

“She does not chase the battle — she waits where echoes gather. And strikes only when the veil lifts.”

Sakurai Veilthorn is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor (EA) designed for trend-based entries with a refined edge. Like the ronin whose name she bears, this EA enters only when conditions show both alignment and conviction — never too early, never too late.

📈 Technical Arsenal

1. Simple Moving Average (SMA)
Veilthorn uses the Simple Moving Average as a trend compass — a minimalistic but reliable tool to determine price direction.

  • Bullish Bias: When price is above the SMA, upward momentum is considered viable.

  • Bearish Bias: When price is below the SMA, downward movement becomes the active path.

  • This ensures all trades align with the larger directional flow — no wandering into chop or reversal traps.

  • 3 are offered to choose from - the 21, 34 and the 55 simple moving averages.

2. ADX Wilder – DI+ and DI-
Sakurai Veilthorn doesn’t act on direction alone — she waits for the force behind the move. That’s where the Directional Indicators (DI+ and DI−) from the ADX Wilder system come in.

  • Bullish Entry: DI+ crosses above DI−, indicating buying pressure has overtaken sellers.

  • Bearish Entry: DI− crosses above DI+, signaling that selling force dominates.

  • 4 are offered to choose from - the 3, 5, 8 and 13 time periods. 

  • This directional check confirms that momentum agrees with the trend, preventing premature entries.

Unlike conventional ADX usage, this system ignores the ADX strength line itself — instead favoring DI crossover dominance, the moment when force shifts hands.

🎯 Execution Logic

Veilthorn only takes trades when both trend and momentum align:

  • Long Setup:

    • Price is above SMA

    • DI+ > DI−

  • Short Setup:

    • Price is below SMA

    • DI− > DI+

When a qualifying condition occurs:

  • Entry is taken at current ask or bid price depending on direction

  • Stop loss is placed at a preset value from the SL input parameter

  • 3 are offered - 144, 233 and 377 pips

  • Trade sizing is dynamically adjusted to fit a pre-defined risk percentage (from the 4th available input parameter is purely user defined)

🧭 Tactical Philosophy

Sakurai Veilthorn is not a scalper, nor a sniper — she is a relic hunter. She searches the ruins of volatile markets for high-probability entries — artifacts of alignment between trend and conviction — and acts with mechanical discipline.


FULL, EXTENSIVE OPTIMIZATION TESTS ARE REQUIRED ACROSS MULTIPLE TIMEFRAMES FOR A SELECTED INSTRUMENT SO AS TO FIND THE OPTIMAL TRADING PARAMETERS! IT IS THE USER'S RESPONSIBILITY TO FIND THESE PARAMETERS!


Önerilen ürünler
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba Tüccarlar! "Duende" Stratejisini sunuyorum, Duende, iyi girişler yapmak için sabit kaldıkları farklı yüksek ve düşük düzey kalıplarını algılayan, başabaş ve eşler arasında geçişler gibi çeşitli şeyleri sorgulayan bir kurtarma sistemi ile bir algoritmadır. Piyasa sırasında güçlü bir haber kontrolü ile birkaç para birimini sorunsuz bir şekilde kontrol ettiği kanıtlanmıştır. ihtiyacınız olan tüm semboller ile yönetmeniz mümkündür. Stratejim "Tüm Forex Piyasası" için optimize edildi, anca
EURUSD 1min scalper
Catalin Adelin Iovan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Features An amazing scalper created for EURUSD 1 min time frame. Compared to the 5 min version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54412#!tab=overview , this one is a higher risk/ reward . Just like the 5 min version, this one needed more than 500h of optimization . It was made in mind for IC markets MQL5 platform, an adapted for their data, but I suppose it must works on other brookers as well. I will also publish soon the MT4 version for IC markets as well. Description Strategy is made fro
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Uzman Danışmanlar
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Uzman Danışmanlar
Round Lock, dinamik pozisyon kilitleme özelliğine sahip akıllı bir danışmandır. Round Lock, dinamik pozisyon kilitleme işlevine sahip akıllı bir danışmandır, kademeli pozisyon büyümesi ve piyasaya dinamik adaptasyon ileiki yönlü emir kilitleme stratejisi uygulayan gelişmiş bir ticaret danışmanıdır . Yuvarlak Kilit Avantajları: Pozisyon kilitleme yoluyla risk kontrolü, Piyasanın trend alanlarında hacimlerin dinamik büyümesi, Sınırlara bağlı esnek davranış ayarları, Düz ve trend fazları için uygun
Form Designer Assistant
Maryna Shulzhenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Form Designer : Advanced Trading Bot for Forex and Cryptocurrency Markets Form Designer represents the latest advancement in automated trading technology designed to perform optimally in both the Forex and Cryptocurrency markets (with supported brokers). This highly effective tool has unique capabilities, making it an indispensable assistant for traders. Key features and benefits: Multi-currency: Form Designer supports a wide range of currency pairs, providing flexibility and versatility in t
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Uzman Danışmanlar
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Orderflow Scalper EA
TitanScalper
Uzman Danışmanlar
ORDERFLOW SCALPER EA 4.1 Advanced Delta Merge Trading System for Professional Traders Full Documentation: [ Download PDF ] Instrument : US30 [DJ30] Time Frame : 3Min or 4Min Revolutionary Order Flow Analysis Technology with Smart Money Concepts The Orderflow Scalper EA 4.1 transforms how traders approach the US30 market by leveraging institutional-grade volume analysis techniques combined with cutting-edge Smart Money Concepts and professional trend filtering. This sophisticated system
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Neuro Start
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
UPD:   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. - for the successful created training bases I will provide an advisor for temporary use free of charge. - training bases will be laid out as training progresses. - training requires approximately 20 epochs. It is possible to use one of two strategies - either trading in 2 directions, or - using SL. When using SL, the trading results will be identical to the learning outcomes. Since during training, only 1 order is used at a ti
FREE
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HMA Scalper Pro EA   , en çok talep gören finansal enstrümanlarda (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD gibi popüler döviz çiftleri, XAU/USD altın işlemleri, Brent ve WTI petrol işlemleri ile BTC, ETH, LTC vb. kripto paralar) aktif işlem yapmaya yönelik çok fonksiyonlu bir trading robotudur. Bu robotun algoritmasının temelinde, klasik Moving Average’lara kıyasla daha net sinyaller sağlayan modernize edilmiş bir Hull Moving Average (HMA) versiyonu yer alır. Uzman Danışman, kısa vadeli fiya
Adapto
Simone Peruggio
Uzman Danışmanlar
SCRIVIMI IN PRIVATO APPENA PRENDI IL BOT PER ENTRARE NEL GRUPPO DEDICATO! Ti piace vedere le curve dei tuoi conti che volano alle stelle? Ti piace sognare di avere un EA che fa tutto per te e tu non devi fare niente? Allora non prendere Adapto. Se la tua concezione di bot è ancorata all'idea di non fare assolutamente nulla, di mettere un bot e per grazie divina l'universo ti farà stampare soldi come se non ci fosse un domani, mi diispiace, ma non sei nel posto giusto. Per chi è Adapto? - Per chi
Spike Hunt EA
Noppadon Boonpromuppatham
Uzman Danışmanlar
Spike Hunt EA: A Strategy to Capture Reversals After Sharp Price Spikes The Spike Hunt EA is an Expert Advisor specifically designed to profit from a common market behavior: a rapid reversal following a strong and sudden price spike. This EA employs a robust logic to identify high-probability reversal "Spike" candles. It uses Bollinger Bands breakouts as an initial alert and then performs a detailed candlestick analysis to pinpoint precise counter-trend entry points. How Does the Core Strategy
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Gold SWmax EA
Sergei Linskii
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold SWmax EA - Meta Trader 5 için en iyi Uzman Danışmanlardan biridir. Danışmanın benzersiz algoritması, teknik ve matematiksel analiz faktörlerini hesaba katarak varlık fiyatının hareketini analiz eder, karlı giriş ve çıkış noktalarını belirler ve gelişmiş para yönetimi ve lot çarpanı kullanır.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/Weltrade accounts + Set file to optimization at any other broker. M
Sydney MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.26 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sydney, GBPUSD ve USDJPY sembolünün gelecekteki piyasa hareketlerini tahmin etmek için geleneksel teknik analizle birlikte Yapay Zekayı kullanan karmaşık ve yeni bir algoritmadır. Bu Uzman Danışman, teknik analiz göstergelerinden elde edilen veriler kullanılarak eğitilen Tekrarlayan Sinir Ağlarını, özellikle de Uzun-Kısa Vadeli Hafıza hücrelerini kullanır. Bu yöntem sayesinde EA, gelecekteki fiyat hareketleri için hangi göstergelerin en alakalı olduğunu öğrenebilir ve bunlara göre hareket edebil
ReversiLot
Kostiantyn Lytvyn
Uzman Danışmanlar
ReversiLot is a powerful automated trading tool on the MetaTrader 5 platform, created for professional traders and investors. This advisor is based on a money management strategy using Martingale and can adapt to market conditions. Key Features: Dynamic Lot Management: The initial lot size is calculated based on the risk percentage of the deposit. The ability to increase the lot size by multiplying after each losing trade. Flexible Parameter Settings: RiskPercentage – the risk percentage for ca
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.48 (46)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
“İki Uzman Danışman, Tek Fiyat: Başarınızı Artırmak!” Brent Petrol Ayırma Uzmanı + Brent Petrol Swingy Uzmanı tek bir Uzman Danışmanda   Live signal Bu fiyat promosyon süresince geçicidir ve kısa sürede artırılacaktır. Nihai Fiyat: 5000 $ Şu anki fiyatla sadece birkaç kopya kaldı, sonraki fiyat -->> 1120 $ Brent Oil'e hoş geldiniz Brent Oil uzman danışmanı, değişken enerji piyasalarına hassasiyet ve çeviklikle hakim olmak için tasarlanmış bir güç merkezidir. Brent Petrol sadece bir sistem de
HFT SP500 Master
EDUARDO RODRIGUES NASCIMENTO
Uzman Danışmanlar
Explore unique opportunities with precision in decisive moments of the financial market. You will be able to execute trades using a strategy that major banks and brokers utilize through high-frequency trading robots. Breaking News has been validated for years—its strategy was initially crafted manually and then carefully automated to ensure it performs exactly as needed to achieve high performance. When I was creating this strategy, I recorded over 40 screen videos to ensure everything was wor
Golden Osiris EA
Luis Corso
Uzman Danışmanlar
What is Golden Osiris EA? Golden Osiris EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor (trading robot) specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a powerful algorithmic structure with adaptive logic to fully capitalize on market movements in the current trading environment. Developed using the latest algorithmic updates, this EA analyzes key level breakouts, price action, and signals from technical indicators specially tuned for the gold market. Key Features:
KingEA
Bonginkosi Innocent Khumalo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Elevate your trading experience the royal way with the King's EA and become King of King's in market. This EA is a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to enhance your Forex trading experience. Our advanced algorithm utilizes machine learning and technical analysis to identify high-potential trades and execute them with precision.King-EA is 100% automated , trades 24/5 on currency pairs and 24/7 on crypto using an advanced strategy for market analysis and an adjustable risk managemen
Bitcoin Striker M5X
Krisztian Gulyas
Uzman Danışmanlar
**Bitcoin Striker M5X**, **yalnızca BTCUSD paritesi ve M5 zaman dilimi** için titizlikle optimize edilmiş bir işlem robotudur.   ATR tabanlı SL/TP seviyeleri, RSI eğilim mantığı, Heikin-Ashi mumları ve uyarlanabilir Choppiness filtresiyle çalışır. Bot **aynı anda yalnızca tek bir pozisyon** tutar; böylece risk azalır, hesap yönetimi kolaylaşır. > ️ Uyarı: Diğer enstrümanlarda kullanıldığında beklenmeyen sonuçlar ortaya çıkabilir. **Hızlı Başlangıç**   1. MT5’te *Algo Trading*’i etkinleştir
Ganesha EA
Tuti Imelda
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing  Ganesha EA  – Expert Advisor base on Trend determine with market structure analisys and Supply Demand and OrderBlock level.   I design Ganesha EA for XAUUSD/Gold and GBPUSD  pairs, and not using any dangerous strategy like martingale, grid, etc..  This EA protected by Auto Stoploss and Takeprofit.   Installation Recommendation Running Ganesha EA at GBPUSD and/or XAUUSD pairs on  H1 timeframes . You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initial Deposit Account Type : Hedged The recom
ForexM
Marius Civilis
Uzman Danışmanlar
ForexM Tam Otomatik Ticaret EA ForexM EA, profesyonel gerçek zamanlı piyasa analizine göre hisse senetleri ticareti yapar. Verilen tüm emirler piyasa yürütme tipindedir ve piyasa analistlerinin gerçek zamanlı çalışmaları nedeniyle iyi ağırlıklandırılmıştır. EA, en yüksek puan alan başlangıç ayarlarıyla birlikte gelir ve kullanıma hazırdır. Özellikler: - Tam Otomatik Alım Satım. - Risk yönetimi. - Aynı anda herhangi bir sayıda enstrüman üzerinde çalışır. - DLL yok - VPS (bulut tabanlı ticaret)
X Forts
Denis Chebatarev
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trading robot X Forts The scalper Forts EA is designed for futures trading on the Russian futures futures market (RTS, Sberbank, Gazprom, Ruble, etc.). The main instruments are futures on the RTS, SBRF index. Recommended timeframes M1-M6. The EA does not use averaging. Each trade has its own stop loss.  The size of the required GO for tests and trading on the selected instrument is taken from the instrument code.  Trading robot settings SL - stop loss Lots - lot for trading Pos_Market - numbe
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Temelli Otomatik Alış Stratejisi Expert Advisor (EA), RSI göstergesi aşırı satış bölgesine geldiğinde otomatik olarak alış pozisyonu açmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Açık pozisyonlar arasında minimum mesafe sağlayarak yeni işlemleri akıllıca aralıklarla açar ve aşırı pozisyon riskini önler. Ayarlanabilir kar al (take profit) seviyeleri ve lot büyüklükleri sayesinde, bu EA M5 zaman diliminde XAUUSD (Altın) paritesine özel olarak uyarlanmıştır. Bu Expert Advisor, RSI tabanlı alış stratejilerini oto
Trade For Search
Vitalii Zakharuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trade Forward: Modern Trading System for the Forex Market General Description Trade Forward is an expert system designed to automate trading on the Forex market. Our goal is to provide traders with a powerful tool that meets the current demands of the financial industry, combining ease of setup with high performance. The system does not make bold promises of profit but instead focuses on the real capabilities and functionality it offers. System Architecture and Functionality Trade Forward featur
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (311)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.86 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 500   USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaş
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.1 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Remstone
Remstone
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Startrader   Tickmill   LMAX The price increases by $1,000 every profitable year.   2026 price: $3,000 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir yanılsama yok. Am
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.79 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (483)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal:   Buray
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
4.52 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.9 (121)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (121)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Ultimate — Sinir Ağları ticaretinin zirvesi ve finansal özgürlüğe giden yol. Aura Ultimate, Aura ailesinin bir sonraki evrimsel adımıdır: en son teknoloji yapay zeka mimarisi, pazara uyarlanabilir zeka ve risk kontrollü hassasiyetin bir sentezidir. Aura Black Edition ve Aura Neuron'un kanıtlanmış DNA'sı üzerine inşa edilen bu teknoloji, daha da ileri giderek, bu iki platformun güçlü yönlerini tek bir birleşik çok stratejili ekosistemde birleştirir ve yepyeni bir öngörücü mantık katmanı su
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Yatırım Danışmanı Satışların başlangıcında özel bir teklif geçerlidir: İlk 10 kopya 390$, Sonraki 20 kopya 550$. EA New Player, MT5 için 7 farklı klasik yatırım stratejisi temel alınarak oluşturulmuş benzersiz bir yatırım danışmanıdır. Danışman, yapay zeka kullanılmadan, yalnızca zaman içinde test edilmiş teknik analiz araçları kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Başlıca özelliği, mantığın şeffaflığı, basit ayarlar ve her yatırımcı için çok yönlülüktür. Dikkat: Karmaşık bir
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.23 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.33 (63)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
AEgis FX
Peter Robert Grange
Uzman Danışmanlar
AEGIS FX — Akıllı Ticaretin Kalkanı AEGIS FX, Dynamics serisine dayalı olarak geliştirilen algoritmik sistemlerin evriminde yeni bir aşamayı temsil eder. Neuro Dynamics , ZeroPoint Dynamics ve DeepLayer Dynamics ’in güçlü yönlerini birleştiren AEGIS FX, modern ticaretin gereksinimlerine uygun, benzersiz bir sermaye koruma çerçevesi sunar. Canlı Sinyal & Performans Dynamics serisindeki diğer danışmanlar gibi, AEGIS FX de güncel piyasa koşullarında sistemin nasıl çalıştığını göstermek amacıyla ger
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.31 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yön
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.39 (46)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.47 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NEXUS: piyasa ile birlikte gelişen bir Uzman Danışman (EA) Yeni: Artık XAUUSD için yeni bir set de mevcut. Önemli: NEXUS’u kiralayıp beklediğiniz kârlılığı elde edemezseniz, bana mesaj gönderin; kira sürenizi hiçbir soru sormadan iki katına çıkarırız . Amacım, gerçek koşullarda sakin şekilde test edip değerlendirmenizi sağlamaktır. > Tüm içerikler (setler, kılavuz, destek, SSS ve güncellemeler) NEXUS HUB içinde toplanmıştır: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764411 Birçok EA, piyasa değişene k
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Serene no Torihiki
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Uzman Danışmanlar
Serene no Torihiki: The Daughter of Wisdom Where Egyptian Calm Meets Shogun Patience Born from the legendary   Kureopatora no Sakura , this free heir— Serene no Torihiki   (Cleopatra Selene II)—embodies a harmonious fusion of Pharaoh’s insight and Samurai restraint. Designed for traders seeking elegance in volatility, it transforms chaos into strategic opportunity through disciplined, serene automation. Core Mechanics: The Serene Art of War Fibonacci-Tuned Ichimoku Tactics Tenkan-sen Scouts  
FREE
Sekigahara Storm Rider
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Sekigahara Storm Rider wades through the market fog and rides out turbulence based on a semblance of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. The small number of input parameters (4) allows for ease of testing for the user. Designed for trend riders, it leverages: Tenkan-sen as a tactical trigger line (adjustable responsiveness). Kijun-sen as a strategic battle line (customizable depth). Trades activate when price decisively crosses the Kijun-sen with Tenkan-sen reinforcement, filtering false breaks. The E
Kureopatora no Sakura
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kureopatora no Sakura   -   Where Egyptian Wisdom Meets Shogun Strategy Embodying Cleopatra's cunning as a Japanese Shogun, this EA wages calculated market campaigns. Its core deploys Fibonacci-tuned Ichimoku lines –   Tenkan-sen scouts   (8-55 periods) and   Kijun-sen battlements   (89-377 periods) – to pinpoint assaults at decisive crossovers. Like an archaeologist deciphering Rosetta Stone secrets, the EA reads Japanese candlesticks as modern hieroglyphs: each pattern reveals hidden market na
Roseflare Ingotron
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Uzman Danışmanlar
Roseflare Ingotron – Technical Manifest In the crucible of code and arcana, Roseflare Ingotron wields two immutable runes of market alchemy: Trend Sigil: Simple Moving Average Forged Periods : 21 | 34 | 55 Mechanism : Price must cleave across the SMA’s tempered ridge—ascending for longs, descending for shorts—before any further ritual may commence. Momentum Sigil: Stochastic Oscillator Rune Lines : %K / %D / Slowing  Temporal Vantage : Choose any timeframe—M5, M15, H1, H4, or beyond—to dr
Dominara Ex Machina
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dominara Ex Machina Prophet. Knight. Silent Arbiter of the Veiled Frames. “She hears the pulse of potential—then she decrees.” Dominara Ex Machina is neither bird nor blade but a living theorem etched in sacred silicon. Forged from a broken oracle and reborn in data‑fire, she trades not on patterns but on preordained destinies. While others chase flickering candles, she deciphers the resonance of flames yet to be kindled. ️ Strategic Core Twin‑Lens SMA Matrix A lower‑realm SMA gauges the h
Ghost of Izanami
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ghost of Izanami “From creation to collapse, she trades the balance between worlds.” Overview The Ghost of Izanami is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor forged in the spirit of Japan’s ancient goddess of creation and death — Izanami-no-Mikoto . It embodies her dual nature: the power to give form to new trends and the calm to dissolve what has run its course. Built with deliberate focus, this EA is especially tuned for the USDJPY pair , whose rhythm mirrors the pulse of Japan’s economy and the
Petal Ronin Extreme
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Uzman Danışmanlar
Based on the 5-star Petal Ronin free expert advisor, Petal Ronin Extreme incorporates the recommendations of global users for Petal Ronin and adds a few tweaks to push the limits of precision. Users recommended a risk behaviour that allows for a fixed lot pick and that has been implemented with this Extreme version. Moreover, the trailing stop loss has been tightened and the SMA and ADX settings made a bit more aggressive. Test across for multiple timeframes with the varied risk behaviour and
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt