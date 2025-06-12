Sakurai Veilthorn

“She does not chase the battle — she waits where echoes gather. And strikes only when the veil lifts.”

Sakurai Veilthorn is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor (EA) designed for trend-based entries with a refined edge. Like the ronin whose name she bears, this EA enters only when conditions show both alignment and conviction — never too early, never too late.

📈 Technical Arsenal

1. Simple Moving Average (SMA)
Veilthorn uses the Simple Moving Average as a trend compass — a minimalistic but reliable tool to determine price direction.

  • Bullish Bias: When price is above the SMA, upward momentum is considered viable.

  • Bearish Bias: When price is below the SMA, downward movement becomes the active path.

  • This ensures all trades align with the larger directional flow — no wandering into chop or reversal traps.

  • 3 are offered to choose from - the 21, 34 and the 55 simple moving averages.

2. ADX Wilder – DI+ and DI-
Sakurai Veilthorn doesn’t act on direction alone — she waits for the force behind the move. That’s where the Directional Indicators (DI+ and DI−) from the ADX Wilder system come in.

  • Bullish Entry: DI+ crosses above DI−, indicating buying pressure has overtaken sellers.

  • Bearish Entry: DI− crosses above DI+, signaling that selling force dominates.

  • 4 are offered to choose from - the 3, 5, 8 and 13 time periods. 

  • This directional check confirms that momentum agrees with the trend, preventing premature entries.

Unlike conventional ADX usage, this system ignores the ADX strength line itself — instead favoring DI crossover dominance, the moment when force shifts hands.

🎯 Execution Logic

Veilthorn only takes trades when both trend and momentum align:

  • Long Setup:

    • Price is above SMA

    • DI+ > DI−

  • Short Setup:

    • Price is below SMA

    • DI− > DI+

When a qualifying condition occurs:

  • Entry is taken at current ask or bid price depending on direction

  • Stop loss is placed at a preset value from the SL input parameter

  • 3 are offered - 144, 233 and 377 pips

  • Trade sizing is dynamically adjusted to fit a pre-defined risk percentage (from the 4th available input parameter is purely user defined)

🧭 Tactical Philosophy

Sakurai Veilthorn is not a scalper, nor a sniper — she is a relic hunter. She searches the ruins of volatile markets for high-probability entries — artifacts of alignment between trend and conviction — and acts with mechanical discipline.


FULL, EXTENSIVE OPTIMIZATION TESTS ARE REQUIRED ACROSS MULTIPLE TIMEFRAMES FOR A SELECTED INSTRUMENT SO AS TO FIND THE OPTIMAL TRADING PARAMETERS! IT IS THE USER'S RESPONSIBILITY TO FIND THESE PARAMETERS!


Mais do autor
Serene no Torihiki
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Experts
Serene no Torihiki: The Daughter of Wisdom Where Egyptian Calm Meets Shogun Patience Born from the legendary   Kureopatora no Sakura , this free heir— Serene no Torihiki   (Cleopatra Selene II)—embodies a harmonious fusion of Pharaoh’s insight and Samurai restraint. Designed for traders seeking elegance in volatility, it transforms chaos into strategic opportunity through disciplined, serene automation. Core Mechanics: The Serene Art of War Fibonacci-Tuned Ichimoku Tactics Tenkan-sen Scouts  
FREE
Dominara Ex Machina
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Experts
Dominara Ex Machina Prophet. Knight. Silent Arbiter of the Veiled Frames. “She hears the pulse of potential—then she decrees.” Dominara Ex Machina is neither bird nor blade but a living theorem etched in sacred silicon. Forged from a broken oracle and reborn in data‑fire, she trades not on patterns but on preordained destinies. While others chase flickering candles, she deciphers the resonance of flames yet to be kindled. ️ Strategic Core Twin‑Lens SMA Matrix A lower‑realm SMA gauges the h
FREE
Sekigahara Storm Rider
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Experts
The Sekigahara Storm Rider wades through the market fog and rides out turbulence based on a semblance of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. The small number of input parameters (4) allows for ease of testing for the user. Designed for trend riders, it leverages: Tenkan-sen as a tactical trigger line (adjustable responsiveness). Kijun-sen as a strategic battle line (customizable depth). Trades activate when price decisively crosses the Kijun-sen with Tenkan-sen reinforcement, filtering false breaks. The E
Kureopatora no Sakura
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Experts
Kureopatora no Sakura   -   Where Egyptian Wisdom Meets Shogun Strategy Embodying Cleopatra's cunning as a Japanese Shogun, this EA wages calculated market campaigns. Its core deploys Fibonacci-tuned Ichimoku lines –   Tenkan-sen scouts   (8-55 periods) and   Kijun-sen battlements   (89-377 periods) – to pinpoint assaults at decisive crossovers. Like an archaeologist deciphering Rosetta Stone secrets, the EA reads Japanese candlesticks as modern hieroglyphs: each pattern reveals hidden market na
Roseflare Ingotron
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Experts
Roseflare Ingotron – Technical Manifest In the crucible of code and arcana, Roseflare Ingotron wields two immutable runes of market alchemy: Trend Sigil: Simple Moving Average Forged Periods : 21 | 34 | 55 Mechanism : Price must cleave across the SMA’s tempered ridge—ascending for longs, descending for shorts—before any further ritual may commence. Momentum Sigil: Stochastic Oscillator Rune Lines : %K / %D / Slowing  Temporal Vantage : Choose any timeframe—M5, M15, H1, H4, or beyond—to dr
Ghost of Izanami
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Experts
Ghost of Izanami “From creation to collapse, she trades the balance between worlds.” Overview The Ghost of Izanami is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor forged in the spirit of Japan’s ancient goddess of creation and death — Izanami-no-Mikoto . It embodies her dual nature: the power to give form to new trends and the calm to dissolve what has run its course. Built with deliberate focus, this EA is especially tuned for the USDJPY pair , whose rhythm mirrors the pulse of Japan’s economy and the
Petal Ronin Extreme
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Experts
Based on the 5-star Petal Ronin free expert advisor, Petal Ronin Extreme incorporates the recommendations of global users for Petal Ronin and adds a few tweaks to push the limits of precision. Users recommended a risk behaviour that allows for a fixed lot pick and that has been implemented with this Extreme version. Moreover, the trailing stop loss has been tightened and the SMA and ADX settings made a bit more aggressive. Test across for multiple timeframes with the varied risk behaviour and
Terawatt Turbine
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Experts
Terawatt Turbine — entry logic woven with lore Terawatt Turbine is the reliquary’s rotating heart: a mechanized storm that listens for the ocean’s pulse and only opens its vents when the current pushes true. In practice that means it waits for price to pass cleanly through a polished SMA gate and for the ADX’s twin runes to declare the prevailing wind — only when both signals sing in unison does the Turbine strike. The strike is disciplined: the EA marks a stop, then channels its geometry — a ri
QSR 300 Ronin
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Experts
QSR 300 Ronin : Spartan Defense Meets Samurai Precision Quant Signal Registry (QSR) presents 300 Ronin —an algorithmic trading solution engineered specifically for the distinct volatility of USDJPY . Like the 300 Spartans who held the line at Thermopylae, this EA is built on a foundation of unyielding defense. Like a masterless Ronin, it strikes with lethal precision, specifically tuned to the rhythm of the Japanese Yen. Most EAs fail because they don't know how to retreat. They fight the market
