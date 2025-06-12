Sakurai Veilthorn
- Эксперты
- YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
- Версия: 1.24
- Активации: 20
“She does not chase the battle — she waits where echoes gather. And strikes only when the veil lifts.”
Sakurai Veilthorn is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor (EA) designed for trend-based entries with a refined edge. Like the ronin whose name she bears, this EA enters only when conditions show both alignment and conviction — never too early, never too late.
📈 Technical Arsenal
1. Simple Moving Average (SMA)
Veilthorn uses the Simple Moving Average as a trend compass — a minimalistic but reliable tool to determine price direction.
-
Bullish Bias: When price is above the SMA, upward momentum is considered viable.
-
Bearish Bias: When price is below the SMA, downward movement becomes the active path.
-
This ensures all trades align with the larger directional flow — no wandering into chop or reversal traps.
-
3 are offered to choose from - the 21, 34 and the 55 simple moving averages.
2. ADX Wilder – DI+ and DI-
Sakurai Veilthorn doesn’t act on direction alone — she waits for the force behind the move. That’s where the Directional Indicators (DI+ and DI−) from the ADX Wilder system come in.
-
Bullish Entry: DI+ crosses above DI−, indicating buying pressure has overtaken sellers.
-
Bearish Entry: DI− crosses above DI+, signaling that selling force dominates.
-
4 are offered to choose from - the 3, 5, 8 and 13 time periods.
-
This directional check confirms that momentum agrees with the trend, preventing premature entries.
Unlike conventional ADX usage, this system ignores the ADX strength line itself — instead favoring DI crossover dominance, the moment when force shifts hands.
🎯 Execution Logic
Veilthorn only takes trades when both trend and momentum align:
-
✅ Long Setup:
-
Price is above SMA
-
DI+ > DI−
-
-
✅ Short Setup:
-
Price is below SMA
-
DI− > DI+
-
When a qualifying condition occurs:
-
Entry is taken at current ask or bid price depending on direction
-
Stop loss is placed at a preset value from the SL input parameter
-
3 are offered - 144, 233 and 377 pips
-
Trade sizing is dynamically adjusted to fit a pre-defined risk percentage (from the 4th available input parameter is purely user defined)
🧭 Tactical Philosophy
Sakurai Veilthorn is not a scalper, nor a sniper — she is a relic hunter. She searches the ruins of volatile markets for high-probability entries — artifacts of alignment between trend and conviction — and acts with mechanical discipline.
FULL, EXTENSIVE OPTIMIZATION TESTS ARE REQUIRED ACROSS MULTIPLE TIMEFRAMES FOR A SELECTED INSTRUMENT SO AS TO FIND THE OPTIMAL TRADING PARAMETERS! IT IS THE USER'S RESPONSIBILITY TO FIND THESE PARAMETERS!