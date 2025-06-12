Sakurai Veilthorn

“She does not chase the battle — she waits where echoes gather. And strikes only when the veil lifts.”

Sakurai Veilthorn is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor (EA) designed for trend-based entries with a refined edge. Like the ronin whose name she bears, this EA enters only when conditions show both alignment and conviction — never too early, never too late.

📈 Technical Arsenal

1. Simple Moving Average (SMA)
Veilthorn uses the Simple Moving Average as a trend compass — a minimalistic but reliable tool to determine price direction.

  • Bullish Bias: When price is above the SMA, upward momentum is considered viable.

  • Bearish Bias: When price is below the SMA, downward movement becomes the active path.

  • This ensures all trades align with the larger directional flow — no wandering into chop or reversal traps.

  • 3 are offered to choose from - the 21, 34 and the 55 simple moving averages.

2. ADX Wilder – DI+ and DI-
Sakurai Veilthorn doesn’t act on direction alone — she waits for the force behind the move. That’s where the Directional Indicators (DI+ and DI−) from the ADX Wilder system come in.

  • Bullish Entry: DI+ crosses above DI−, indicating buying pressure has overtaken sellers.

  • Bearish Entry: DI− crosses above DI+, signaling that selling force dominates.

  • 4 are offered to choose from - the 3, 5, 8 and 13 time periods. 

  • This directional check confirms that momentum agrees with the trend, preventing premature entries.

Unlike conventional ADX usage, this system ignores the ADX strength line itself — instead favoring DI crossover dominance, the moment when force shifts hands.

🎯 Execution Logic

Veilthorn only takes trades when both trend and momentum align:

  • Long Setup:

    • Price is above SMA

    • DI+ > DI−

  • Short Setup:

    • Price is below SMA

    • DI− > DI+

When a qualifying condition occurs:

  • Entry is taken at current ask or bid price depending on direction

  • Stop loss is placed at a preset value from the SL input parameter

  • 3 are offered - 144, 233 and 377 pips

  • Trade sizing is dynamically adjusted to fit a pre-defined risk percentage (from the 4th available input parameter is purely user defined)

🧭 Tactical Philosophy

Sakurai Veilthorn is not a scalper, nor a sniper — she is a relic hunter. She searches the ruins of volatile markets for high-probability entries — artifacts of alignment between trend and conviction — and acts with mechanical discipline.


FULL, EXTENSIVE OPTIMIZATION TESTS ARE REQUIRED ACROSS MULTIPLE TIMEFRAMES FOR A SELECTED INSTRUMENT SO AS TO FIND THE OPTIMAL TRADING PARAMETERS! IT IS THE USER'S RESPONSIBILITY TO FIND THESE PARAMETERS!


