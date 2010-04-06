Robust GannHiLo
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Parakh Kumar Pandey
- Sürüm: 1.6
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
🚀 Revolutionary Trading Strategy with Built-in Recovery System
This sophisticated Expert Advisor combines the power of Gann Hi-Lo technical analysis with an intelligent recovery-based position sizing system to create a robust automated trading solution. The EA is specifically designed to maximize profitability while managing risk through advanced money management techniques.
🎯 Key Features & Trading Logic
Gann Hi-Lo Signal Generation
- Utilizes moving averages of high and low prices to create dynamic support and resistance levels
- Generates BUY signals when price closes above the Gann Hi line (bullish breakout)
- Generates SELL signals when price closes below the Gann Lo line (bearish breakdown)
- Implements smart signal filtering to prevent consecutive trades in the same direction
Intelligent Recovery System
- Automatic lot size calculation based on previous trade performance
- After a losing trade, the EA calculates the exact position size needed to recover the loss plus generate additional profit
- Includes a recovery buffer to ensure profitability beyond mere breakeven
- Resets to initial lot size after winning trades for optimal capital preservation
Advanced Risk Management
- Daily profit target system - stops trading once the target is reached
- Maximum margin usage protection (default 80% of free margin)
- Dynamic lot size limits with minimum and maximum boundaries
- Gann-based stop loss system using the opposite Gann line for exits
- Comprehensive margin requirement checks before opening positions
Smart Position Management
- Take Profit set at configurable pip levels
- Alternating trade direction logic prevents overexposure to one market direction
- Automatic position monitoring and closure based on Gann indicator signals
- Built-in error handling with fallback to minimum lot sizes when needed
📊 Performance Highlights
Based on the attached backtest results on XAUUSD:
- Total Net Profit: $2,601.94 (160% return on $1,000 initial deposit)
- Profit Factor: 1.61 (profitable system)
- Win Rate: 85.64% (334 winning trades out of 390 total)
- Maximum Drawdown: Only 5.07% (excellent risk control)
- Consistent Growth: Smooth equity curve with steady upward trajectory
- Long/Short Balance: Nearly equal distribution (195 long, 195 short positions)
🛡️ Safety Features
- Comprehensive error handling with detailed logging
- Broker compatibility checks for lot size limits
- Connection status monitoring
- Automatic position closure on daily target achievement
- Margin safety calculations prevent account overexposure
💎 Why This EA Stands Out
- Proven Strategy: Gann theory has been used successfully by traders for decades
- Risk-Adjusted Returns: High profitability with minimal drawdown
- Adaptive Position Sizing: Automatically adjusts to market conditions and account performance
- Set-and-Forget Operation: Fully automated with intelligent decision-making
- Professional Grade Code: Robust error handling and comprehensive logging
🏆 Optimal Performance
This Expert Advisor works best on XAUUSD (Gold) - as demonstrated by the exceptional backtest results showing consistent profitability, low drawdown, and smooth equity growth. The volatile nature of gold combined with clear technical levels makes it the ideal instrument for this Gann-based recovery system.
Transform your trading with this advanced EA that combines time-tested technical analysis with modern risk management principles!