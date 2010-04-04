EA245 Draw Supply Demand v1

EA245 Draw Supply Demand v1

This EA only good for draw Supply and Demand, you can use draw with two Time Frame input (True/False).

Manual Traders can use as tool for support and monitor the price near Supply and Demand before excute to open Buy or Sell orders

Note: The result of Auto Trading normaly not good, so please consider select True or False open Order (item [11]).

This EA for free so you can use and share for your friends.

If you have any question, please contact our gruop via information at input of this EA

Best regard!

