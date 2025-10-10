PLEASE NOTE: FOR COMPLETE FILE, PLEASE CONTACT- parakhpandey1@gmail.com







Dual Grid Fibonacci EA - Complete Guide

Overview

The Dual Grid Fibonacci EA is an automated trading system that uses a grid trading strategy combined with Fibonacci lot sizing and dynamic ATR-based take profits. It can trade both buy and sell grids simultaneously, making it suitable for ranging and trending markets.

Key Features

🎯 Smart Grid Trading System

Opens positions at strategic price levels based on grid spacing

Grid spacing increases progressively using a multiplier formula

Automatically adds positions when price moves against you

Each grid level is calculated as: Grid Distance = Base Distance × Multiplier^(Level-1)

📊 Fibonacci Lot Sizing

Uses the Fibonacci sequence to scale position sizes

Level 1: 1x lot, Level 2: 1x lot, Level 3: 2x lots, Level 4: 3x lots, Level 5: 5x lots, etc.

Helps recover from drawdowns more efficiently

Natural progression that adapts to market conditions

📈 Dynamic ATR-Based Take Profit

Take profit automatically adjusts to market volatility

Formula: TP = ATR × TP Multiplier

Volatile markets get larger TPs, calm markets get smaller TPs

Take profit is based on the average entry price of all positions

🛡️ Built-in Risk Management

Daily Profit Target : Automatically closes all positions and stops trading when target is reached

: Automatically closes all positions and stops trading when target is reached Daily Drawdown Limit : Protects your account by halting trading if loss limit is hit

: Protects your account by halting trading if loss limit is hit Both limits reset daily for fresh start each trading day

Prevents overtrading and emotional decisions

🎛️ Dual Grid System

Buy Grid : Opens positions when price falls

: Opens positions when price falls Sell Grid : Opens positions when price rises

: Opens positions when price rises Can run both grids simultaneously or individually

Independent management for each grid type

📊 Real-Time Dashboard

Live display of Today's Profit/Loss

Current Floating P&L

Net P&L with color coding

Open position count

Trading status (Running/Halted)

Profit targets and drawdown limits

Clean, easy-to-read interface

🔒 Safety Features

Maximum grid level protection (prevents unlimited positions)

Minimum delay between orders (prevents rapid-fire trading)

Automatic retry logic for failed orders

Proper lot size normalization

Error handling and logging

Daily reset mechanism

⚡ Performance Optimizations

Efficient order management

Smart TP modification (only when needed)

Minimal CPU usage

No hanging or freezing issues

Clean code structure

How It Works

Opening Positions

EA opens first position at current market price If price moves against the position by the grid spacing distance, it opens another position Each new position uses Fibonacci lot sizing (1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13...) Grid spacing increases with each level using the multiplier

Take Profit Management

EA calculates ATR (Average True Range) to measure volatility Take profit = ATR × TP Multiplier TP is set based on average entry price of all positions As new positions are added, TP updates automatically

Daily Reset

Every new trading day, the EA resets: Opening equity is updated Profit target and drawdown limit recalculated Trading status set to "Running" Allows fresh start each day



Exit Strategy

All positions close when overall TP is hit

Trading halts if daily profit target reached

Trading halts if daily drawdown limit hit

Status shown on dashboard in real-time

Advantages

✅ Fully Automated - No manual intervention required

✅ Works in Any Market - Ranging, trending, or choppy conditions

✅ Smart Position Sizing - Fibonacci sequence for efficient recovery

✅ Adaptive to Volatility - ATR-based TP adjusts to market conditions

✅