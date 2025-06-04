ZhuQue S8
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Jing Bo Wu
- Sürüm: 1.10
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
This EA is designed around classic swing trading principles, focusing on identifying overbought and oversold conditions using custom oscillators and price action filters. The goal is to capture short-term retracements within larger market trends. It does not chase momentum blindly but instead waits for the market to pull back to favorable levels before entering a trade. The EA also includes time and volatility filters to increase entry precision and reduce exposure during unfavorable conditions. This makes it well-suited for traders who prefer a more patient, mean-reversion-based approach.
The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price $1999
Recommendations:
- Currency pair: EURUSD
- Timeframe: M5
- Minimum deposit : $500
- Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
- Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads
- IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
- Leverage - at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended
- Account type: Hedge
Specifications:
- Trade EURUSD
- Autolot function incorporated
- Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings
- Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
Before starting to run EA, be sure to set the Start EA in the settings to True, otherwise EA will not actually run.
Reliable and efficient! This EA has streamlined my automated trading, and I'm impressed with its performance. It's easy to set up and monitor, and the results are great. A solid choice for traders!