Triumviratus EA

The Triumviratus Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system that operates across multiple currency pairs. This EA automatically analyzes price movements using MA, RSI, and ATR indicators to trade pullbacks or reversals.

Recommendations

  • VPS: You need to rent a VPS server and install your MT5 terminal so that the EA can operate 24/7.
  • Timeframe:  Regardless of the chart's timeframe, this EA utilizes two timeframes in the expert properties for calculations; the recommended lower timeframe is M15, and the higher timeframe is H4.
  • Pairs: The preferred currency pairs are AUDNZD, AUDCAD, and NZDCAD due to their relatively stable price fluctuations and lesser impact from volatile USD news. Additionally, you can include optional pairs such as AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP, EURCAD, but you should limit the maximum number of trading pairs at the same time to 1. Hyper pairs like EURNZD, EURAUD, GBPNZD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, and all variations of CHF and JPY should be avoided.
  • Set files: The default set files for backtesting and live trading can be found in the comment section or download here.
  • Finacial News:  Although the EA is fully automated and has been proven in a 10-year backtest, you should proactively close partial orders or close orders before significant news events such as central bank interest rates, China exports affecting NZD, Gold Price and China imports affecting AUD, Oil price and US news affecting CAD, and especially US tariffs.

Benefits

  • Users can monitor trading-pair via a dashboard, requiring only one chart setup for multiple currency pairs.
  • Many customizable options in the settings.
  • Integrating stop-loss using the moving average when the market is highly volatile, in order to manage risk.


