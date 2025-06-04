ZhuQue S8

5
This EA is designed around classic swing trading principles, focusing on identifying overbought and oversold conditions using custom oscillators and price action filters. The goal is to capture short-term retracements within larger market trends. It does not chase momentum blindly but instead waits for the market to pull back to favorable levels before entering a trade. The EA also includes time and volatility filters to increase entry precision and reduce exposure during unfavorable conditions. This makes it well-suited for traders who prefer a more patient, mean-reversion-based approach.

The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price $1999

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit : $500
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
  • Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads
  • IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
  • Leverage - at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended 
  • Account type: Hedge
Specifications:
  • Trade EURUSD
  • Autolot function incorporated
  • Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)


Before starting to run EA, be sure to set the Start EA in the settings to True, otherwise EA will not actually run.












Recensioni 1
Zakariyaa Karim
300
Zakariyaa Karim 2025.06.29 08:03 
 

Reliable and efficient! This EA has streamlined my automated trading, and I'm impressed with its performance. It's easy to set up and monitor, and the results are great. A solid choice for traders!

Prodotti consigliati
MSB Robot MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
3.78 (9)
Experts
MSB Robot – La Tua Porta Intelligente per il Trading Forex Automatico Per i clienti esistenti: Ringrazio sinceramente per la fiducia nei miei prodotti. Capisco che i risultati della scorsa settimana possano essere stati deludenti, ma sappiate che sto lavorando duramente per migliorare il sistema. Attualmente sto sviluppando una nuova configurazione che combina tre elementi: Stop Loss fisso , logica di scalping e trailing su media mobile . Ogni operazione avrà uno Stop Loss protetto. In alcuni ca
GL Scalper EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
GL Scalper EA uses Pure Price Action and Linear Gradient Strategy to identify a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, GL Scalper EA is for you.  GL Scalper EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The GL Scalper EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick
GBot 8G 4G OG
James Rogers
5 (1)
Experts
GBot is an Expert Advisor (EA) that uses sophisticated algorithms to trade on trends or reverse trends in the forex market. With four different algorithms to choose from, traders have the flexibility to customize the strategy to their specific needs and preferences. One of the standout features of GBot is its ability to work with multiple trading pairs, making it a versatile tool for traders looking to diversify their portfolio. While the bot is particularly effective with the XAU/USD pair, it c
Nova Bot AUD
Cem Ummak
5 (1)
Experts
Meet Nova Trading Bot Nova is a powerful automated trading system that combines hedge and grid strategies. It adapts intelligently to market conditions and manages your trades with discipline, precision, and efficiency — all on your behalf. Key Features That Put You Ahead: Hybrid Strategy: Nova merges hedge and grid mechanics into a balanced and effective structure. While optimized for AUD pairs (with a focus on AUDCAD), it can be easily customized for other pairs. Full User Control: All setti
Boom and Crash Low DD Robot
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
A synthetic trading robot is a cutting-edge software program designed to execute trades automatically in the financial markets. Using sophisticated algorithms and artificial intelligence, this robot can analyze market trends, identify profitable trading opportunities, and place trades with precision and speed.  Unlike human traders, synthetic trading robots are not influenced by emotions or biases, allowing them to make smarter and more objective trading decisions. These robots can trade acros
GoldEnigmaPro
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
Experts
GoldEnigmaPro – RSI-Powered Strategy  GoldEnigmaPro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for precise breakout trading using the power of RSI-based signals. This EA intelligently places orders near overbought and oversold RSI zones to capture sharp momentum-driven price movements—ideal for gold (XAUUSD) and volatile pairs. Key Features Breakout Entry Logic : Waits for price confirmation beyond RSI zones to reduce false signals. ️ Stop Loss & Trailing Stop : SL and trailing stop are
UScalper30
Simile Mhlanga
Experts
UScalper30 – Expert Advisor di Trading Automatico ATR-RSI Panoramica UScalper30 EA utilizza gli indicatori ATR e RSI per individuare potenziali opportunità di trading vicino ai livelli di supporto e resistenza, offrendo ingressi strutturati e strumenti automatizzati di gestione del rischio. Funzionalità principali Ingressi a doppia conferma Vendite quando RSI è in ipercomprato e prezzo vicino alla resistenza. Acquisti quando RSI è in ipervenduto e prezzo vicino al supporto. Conferma del momentu
Ultimate EA for Prop Firms
Riccardo Borello
4.33 (3)
Experts
Ultimate EA for Prop Firms è un Expert Advisor pensato appositamente per superare le challenge di Proprietary Firms come MyForexFunds e ottenere un conto funded. Infatti ha delle funzioni specifiche per rispettare le regole imposte dalle aziende che offrono conti in gestione. Link per tutorial, descrizione dettagliata, manuale e preset:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752189 Novità di agosto 2023 : Nuova operatività Time Grid e strategia con SuperTrend - Scegli la strategia che vuoi usare
Rise N Shine
Nurgul Alkis
Experts
Rise N Shine: Libera il potere degli algoritmi  Superando di gran lunga le limitazioni dei comuni Expert Advisor (EA), Rise N Shine   è una potente macchina algorítmica meticolosamente progettata per offrire una redditività costante in un'ampia gamma di condizioni di mercato. Sviluppato da un trader quantitativo con un curriculum comprovato (9 anni di gestione di fondi), Rise N Shine sfrutta un algoritmo di trading proprietario supportato da backtesting rigorosi per navigare le complessità del
Mystery
Rohit Katyal
Experts
⸻ Mystery – The Intelligent Trading Robot Mystery is an advanced, fully-automated trading robot designed to deliver consistent performance across dynamic market conditions. Built for precision and reliability, Mystery analyzes market trends, momentum, and volatility using cutting-edge algorithms to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, Mystery simplifies your trading experience by automating complex strategies with intelligen
Prop Firm Pirate
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
PROP FIRM PIRATE  A Professional Expert Advisor Trading Robot ‍️ Brief Description PROP FIRM PIRATE is a sophisticated multi-currency Expert Advisor specifically engineered for prop firm challenges using advanced day trading and swing trading strategies with dynamic risk management on USDJPY, USDCAD, and EURUSD markets. ️ Trading Strategy PROP FIRM PIRATE   employs a revolutionary hybrid approach combining: Day Trading Excellence : Captures intraday momentum on 4-hour timeframes for USDJPY,
AutoVerse
Pham Cong Chinh
Experts
AutoVerse EA – Your All-in-One, Fully Customizable Trading Solution AutoVerse EA is a powerful and intuitive expert advisor designed for traders who want full control over their strategy without writing a single line of code. With a visual interface , integrated strategy builder , and smart multi-currency support , AutoVerse EA adapts to your trading style — not the other way around. Key Features : Strategy Customization : Build your own strategy using visual signal combinations and advanc
Triumviratus EA
Trung Anh Ly
Experts
The Triumviratus Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system that operates across multiple currency pairs. This EA automatically analyzes price movements using MA, RSI, and ATR indicators to trade pullbacks or reversals. Recommendations VPS: You need to rent a VPS server and install your MT5 terminal so that the EA can operate 24/7 . Timeframe:   Regardless of the chart's timeframe, this EA utilizes two timeframes in the expert properties for calculations; the recommended lower timeframe
Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA
Joseph Wonder Obasi
Experts
Introducing the Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA for MT5 Welcome to the next evolution in trading with the Boom and Crash Indices Killer EA, specifically designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This expert advisor (EA) is engineered to trade Boom and Crash indices with unparalleled precision, leveraging advanced price action strategies. Here’s a comprehensive overview of what makes this EA a must-have tool for traders looking for consistent profitability and robust performance. Key Features and Benefit
Golden Osiris EA
Luis Corso
Experts
What is Golden Osiris EA? Golden Osiris EA is a high-performance Expert Advisor (trading robot) specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a powerful algorithmic structure with adaptive logic to fully capitalize on market movements in the current trading environment. Developed using the latest algorithmic updates, this EA analyzes key level breakouts, price action, and signals from technical indicators specially tuned for the gold market. Key Features:
Gold Zombie XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (2)
Experts
GOLD Zombie — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready GOLD Zombie is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading XAUUSD H1 with surgical precision and powerful risk control. Designed to excel in modern market conditions, GOLD Zombie adapts intelligently to volatility while maintaining strict trade discipline—making it ideal for both individual traders and prop firm evaluations. Why GOLD Zombie Delivers
Silver Line MT5
Sergey Belov
Experts
Automated Expert Advisor developed for forex trading. - Expert Advisor is suitable for all types of accounts and any type of spread. - The number of decimal places in quotes is determined automatically. - Timeframe of the chart does not matter. You can use any. Work timeframe is defined in the settings. - The EA always uses Take Profit and thus it is less sensitive to the speed of the broker. - The EA has two built-in types of trailing stop. Any of them can be used. - The EA features a spread co
Bolt
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Experts
BOLT – The Gold Trading Powerhouse BOLT is a next-generation AI-driven gold trading robot built for precision, consistency, and explosive profitability. Powered by the GPT-TURBO Core, BOLT is not just another Expert Advisor — it is a fully intelligent trading system designed to dominate the XAU/USD market with unmatched accuracy. Since its launch in 2024, BOLT has achieved remarkable results — turning an initial 1,000 USD into more than 1.3 million USD, all with 100% verified history quality. It
Gold Scalper Market DNA Robot MT5
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
The Gold Trading Robot is a state-of-the-art software tool designed to revolutionize the way investors trade in the gold market. This cutting-edge technology combines sophisticated algorithms with advanced artificial intelligence to provide users with a powerful tool for maximizing their profits and minimizing potential risks. With the Gold Trading Robot, users can access real-time analysis of market trends, historical data, and other crucial information to make informed trading decisions. The
Golden Aegis EA
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
Experts
GoldenAegis: Un EA Specializzato sull'Oro per le Sfide delle Prop Firm GoldenAegis, un Expert Advisor (EA) di punta della serie Nirvana, è uno strumento di trading sistematico progettato specificamente per l'Oro (XAUUSD) e per i trader che mirano a superare le sfide delle società di prop trading (Prop Firm). Strategia e Filosofia di Base Questo EA è il culmine di oltre un decennio di esperienza pratica sul mercato. La filosofia di base è quella di automatizzare una strategia di trading testata
MoneyMachine MT5 EA
Genetic Graphics, Inc.
Experts
MoneyMachine MT5 Expert Advisor is a fully automated forex trading robot designed using our ten unique trading strategies that we have developed over the years. In addition, you get a Metatrader 5 Expert Advisor builder featuring many technical indicators. We assign each of these strategies weights to determine how much they contribute to each trade. The combination of these successful strategies ensures maximum efficiency. Each strategy loops through different settings for signal confirmation.
Meta Cove AI
Akshay Marjit
Experts
MetaCove AI: Precision Pullback Engine (v1.2) An Advanced, Fully-Automated Algorithmic Trading System by Meta Cove Technologies Website: www.metacove.io Version: 1.2 (Stops Fix Release) Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Overview: The MetaCove AI: Precision Pullback Engine is a high-performance, expert advisor (EA) built to identify low-risk, high-probability entry points in trending markets. The system is fully automated, employing institutional-grade logic to analyze pullbacks using multi-timefram
Smart Candle
Wanchai Phonphromchot
Experts
Introduction This EA is designed to survive the one-year testing period with a low drawdown and a high Sharpe ratio. The calculation concepts are new, but they are easily understood. Here are the best results. On the test period of 1 year (Jan 2023 - Jan 2024), the profit at the end is about 900% of the initial deposit with a maximum drawdown of 22%, and the Sharpe ratio is greater than 3.74. (Results tested on version V1.4) Note that the 22% drawdown mentioned above is the result from the stra
Fidelity MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
1.8 (5)
Experts
Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market.   Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the commen
RoboInvest
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
Experts
# RoboInvest RoboInvest is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It combines moving average crossovers, ATR volatility filter, and optional RSI confirmation to deliver highly adaptive entries during trending conditions. --- ## Strategy Overview - Entry signals based on fast MA vs slow MA (3 / 20 by default) - Optional RSI filter (entry when RSI confirms trend bias) - Grid logic with lot multiplier (default: 1.12) - Works during sp
Gold King Mt5
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Gold King Gold King is an expert advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform and designed to assist traders in their gold trading activities. The EA uses advanced algorithms to analyze market data and identify trading opportunities, while also providing real-time trading signals and automated trading capabilities. Gold King is specifically designed for gold trading and utilizes a range of technical indicators and price action analysis to generate its trading signals. Traders can use t
Elite Tactics MT5
Radek Reznicek
3.73 (11)
Experts
Elite Tactics è un consulente esperto sicuro e completamente automatizzato che analizza i livelli più importanti del mercato e negozia con ordini in sospeso per un'esecuzione più rapida. Ogni ordine è protetto con StopLoss e questo EA ha implementato funzioni di filtro avanzate insieme a protezioni di diffusione e slippage. Questo EA NON utilizza nessuna delle strategie pericolose come Martingale, Grid o Arbitrage. Elite Tactics è completamente personalizzabile dall'utente. Questo EA non è lim
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (23)
Experts
EA New Player — Un Expert Advisor di Trading di Nuova Generazione Non si limita a fare trading: cambia le regole del gioco. EA New Player è un innovativo Expert Advisor di portafoglio per MT5, basato su sette comprovate strategie di analisi tecnica. Non utilizza l'intelligenza artificiale, ma supera molte soluzioni di reti neurali grazie alla sua architettura sofisticata, alla logica trasparente e al sistema di filtraggio dei segnali flessibile. PROMOZIONE 1+1: Acquista un Expert Advisor e rice
Gold Faithful
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Gold Faithful: An Autonomous Trading System for XAUUSD H1 Gold Faithful is a meticulously engineered, rules-based trading system specifically designed for the XAUUSD H1 timeframe. This sophisticated system integrates a robust framework encompassing trend filtering, volatility assessment, and precise price action confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. By strategically analyzing historical swing points in conjunction with dynamic support and resistance levels, Gold Faith
GOM Custom EA
Wannapach Chinnaprapa
Experts
GOM Custom EA is a customizable EA strategy builder. You can design your own EA from this product. It works on all instrument (forex, gold, etc.).  The product is designed to have highly customizable option on entry criteria, TP, SL, grid trade systems and also a safety exit option. A demonstration setting given with the EA has a return of 11x within 20 months ($1,000 to $11,000) (Tested from Jan 2024 - Aug 2025 on EURUSD) ***Please feel free to message me if you have any issue or questions***
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (320)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.87 (31)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 500   USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, con
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (12)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione e disciplina. Quantum King E
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (15)
Experts
Aura Ultimate: l'apice del trading tramite reti neurali e il percorso verso la libertà finanziaria. Aura Ultimate rappresenta il prossimo passo evolutivo nella famiglia Aura: una sintesi di architettura AI all'avanguardia, intelligenza adattabile al mercato e precisione basata sul controllo del rischio. Basata sul DNA collaudato di Aura Black Edition e Aura Neuron, si spinge oltre, fondendo i loro punti di forza in un unico ecosistema multi-strategia unificato, introducendo al contempo un live
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets 24H discount : $1,750  instead of $2,000 The price increases by $1,000 every profitable year.   2026 price: $3,000 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun ad
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
5 (10)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.17 (24)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (23)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (482)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King  gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori d
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (4)
Experts
Solo 2 copie disponibili a 599 $ Prossimo prezzo: 699 $ Senza esagerazioni e senza rischi inutili. Con un drawdown minimo: One Man Army è un sistema di trading multivaluta progettato sia per il trading personale sia per le società di prop trading. Segue una strategia di scalping basata sulle correzioni e inversioni di mercato a breve e medio termine, operando tramite ordini limitati pendenti. Questo robot di trading non indovina la direzione del mercato — entra ai livelli di prezzo migliori con
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Experts
Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.58 (36)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.83 (122)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (24)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.76 (34)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (4)
Experts
Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (123)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.31 (68)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La versione più avanzata del nostro EA fino ad oggi, completamente ricostruita con decisioni basate sull’IA , votazione multi-IA e logica di trading dinamica . Ora non è più limitato solo a XAUUSD (Oro) su M1, ma supporta anche BTCUSD e ETHUSD , con ingressi ad alta frequenza, gestione intelligente del rischio e piena adattabilità. Questo EA combina IA gratuite connesse tramite OpenRouter con filtri avanzati per un trading di precisione in qualsiasi condizione di mer
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.69 (16)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Ciao a tutti, mi presento: Sono   Quantum StarMan,   il membro più elettrizzante e fresco della famiglia   Quantum EAs   . Sono un EA multivaluta completamente automatizzato, in grado di gestire fino a 5 coppie dinamiche:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Con la massima precisione e un'incrollabile responsabilità, porterò il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Ecco il punto: non mi affido alle strategie Martingala. Utilizzo invece un sofisticato sistema a griglia progettato per gar
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (25)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ]   Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che comb
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prezzo: 606$ -> 808$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (2)
Experts
Zenith FX – Sistema Avanzato di Intelligenza Artificiale Meccanica Panoramica Zenith FX rappresenta la nuova generazione di architettura algoritmica progettata per offrire precisione a livello istituzionale su XAUUSD (Oro) e USDJPY (Dollaro/Yen Giapponese) . Basato sulla struttura analitica introdotta in Axon Shift e Vector Prime, il sistema integra un quadro neurale rinforzato, in grado di adattarsi in tempo reale alla volatilità, alle variazioni di liquidità e alle correlazioni tra metalli e
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Goldbot One MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (14)
Experts
PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NOVITÀ: acquista Goldbot One e scegli 1 EA gratis!! (per 2 account commerciali) UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui LIVE SIGNAL Vi presentiamo     Goldbot One   , un robot di trading altamente sofisticato progettato per il mercato dell'oro. Concentrandosi sul breakout trading, Goldbot One sfrutta sia i livelli di supporto che quelli di resistenza p
GOLD Dahab
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
4.5 (6)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (8)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portato alla creazione di un potente algor
Altri dall’autore
Smart Market Structure Concepts MT5
Jing Bo Wu
4.63 (79)
Indicatori
ICT, SMC, SMART MONEY CONCEPTS, SMART MONEY, Smart Money Concept, Support and Resistance, Trend Analysis, Price Action, Market Structure, Order Blocks, BOS/CHoCH,   Breaker Blocks ,  Momentum Shift,   Supply&Demand Zone/Order Blocks , Strong Imbalance,   HH/LL/HL/LH,    Fair Value Gap, FVG,  Premium  &   Discount   Zones, Fibonacci Retracement, OTE, Buy Side Liquidity, Sell Side Liquidity, BSL/SSL Taken, Equal Highs & Lows, MTF Dashboard, Multiple Time Frame, BigBar, HTF OB, HTF Market Structure
Smart Market Structure Concepts MT4
Jing Bo Wu
4.87 (62)
Indicatori
ICT, SMC, SMART MONEY CONCEPTS, SMART MONEY, Smart Money Concept, Support and Resistance, Trend Analysis, Price Action, Market Structure, Order Blocks, BOS/CHoCH,   Breaker Blocks ,  Momentum Shift,   Supply&Demand Zone/Order Blocks , Strong Imbalance, HH/LL/HL/LH,    Fair Value Gap, FVG,  Premium  &   Discount   Zones, Fibonacci Retracement, OTE, Buy Side Liquidity, Sell Side Liquidity, BSL/SSL Taken, Equal Highs & Lows, MTF Dashboard, Multiple Time Frame, BigBar, HTF OB, HTF Market Structure, 
ExpertSMC
Jing Bo Wu
4.2 (10)
Experts
ICT, SMC, SMART MONEY CONCEPTS, SMART MONEY, Smart Money Concept, Support and Resistance, Trend Analysis, Price Action, Market Structure, Order Blocks, BOS/CHoCH,   Breaker Blocks ,  Momentum Shift,   Supply Demand  ,  Supply&Demand Zone/Order Blocks , Strong Imbalance,   HH/LL/HL/LH,    Fair Value Gap, FVG, Inversion FVG, IFVG,  Premium  &   Discount   Zones, Fibonacci Retracement, OTE, Buy Side Liquidity, Sell Side Liquidity, BSL/SSL Taken, Equal Highs & Lows, MTF Dashboard, Multiple Time Fra
Squeeze Momentum Indicator by Giles
Jing Bo Wu
4.67 (6)
Indicatori
This is a derivative of John Carter's "TTM Squeeze" volatility indicator, as discussed in his book "Mastering the Trade" (chapter 11). Gray  dot on  the midline show that the market just entered a squeeze (Bollinger Bands are with in Keltner Channel). This signifies low volatility, market preparing itself for an explosive move (up or down). Blue dot signify "Squeeze release". Mr.Carter suggests waiting till the first blue after a gray dot, and taking a position in the direction of the moment
FREE
Trade History for MT4
Jing Bo Wu
Indicatori
Trade History for MT4  This indicator is specially developed for that traders want to display his trades on the charts. Shows history and current deals on the chart. Trades show on the chart with a dotted line, and profit will show realtime. Buy trades are displayed in bull color, Sell trades in bear color. Tip: The historical order displayed by the indicator is associated with the "Account History", so please set the historical order display in the "Account History" of MT software. If you a
FREE
ZhuQue S1 MT5
Jing Bo Wu
5 (1)
Experts
A specialized algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for the GBP/USD currency pair. Leveraging sophisticated trading strategies and dynamic position-sizing algorithms, it delivers exceptional risk-adjusted returns while maintaining low drawdown levels. This system prioritizes capital preservation through intelligent risk controls, achieving consistent profitability in volatile forex markets. Key features: GBP/USD focused precision trading Advanced strategy engine with multi-factor anal
ZhuQue S3
Jing Bo Wu
5 (1)
Experts
This EA combines market structure analysis with Fibonacci retracement zones to identify high-probability entry points during trending markets. It intelligently maps swing highs/lows and evaluates the strength of a trend before placing entries at optimal retracement levels, typically 38.2%, 50%, and 61.8%. By trading in the direction of the main trend , this strategy offers a balance between precision and risk management. The EA also includes smart risk allocation logic, adjusting lot sizes depe
ZhuQue S2
Jing Bo Wu
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing ZHUQUE S2 , our cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade EURUSD currency pair . This EA leverages Buy-side Liquidity (BSL) and Sell-side Liquidity (SSL) levels as primary trading signals, identifying key liquidity zones where price reversals are likely to occur. By integrating dynamic position management algorithms with advanced Smart Trailing techniques, ZHUQUE S2 ensures consistent profitability while maintaining a maximum drawdown within acceptable limits. ​ Key Feature
ZhuQue S7
Jing Bo Wu
5 (1)
Experts
Specially designed for gold (XAUUSD) trading , this EA identifies critical price levels based on historical support/resistance, volume zones, and volatility clusters. Once these levels are validated, it sets Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders to capitalize on breakout momentum. The system is optimized to trade during high-impact news and session opens, where breakout moves tend to be strongest. With its event-driven nature , the EA avoids overtrading and focuses on clean, high-quality setups . It al
Filtro:
Zakariyaa Karim
300
Zakariyaa Karim 2025.06.29 08:03 
 

Reliable and efficient! This EA has streamlined my automated trading, and I'm impressed with its performance. It's easy to set up and monitor, and the results are great. A solid choice for traders!

Rispondi alla recensione