Specially designed for gold (XAUUSD) trading, this EA identifies critical price levels based on historical support/resistance, volume zones, and volatility clusters. Once these levels are validated, it sets Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders to capitalize on breakout momentum. The system is optimized to trade during high-impact news and session opens, where breakout moves tend to be strongest. With its event-driven nature, the EA avoids overtrading and focuses on clean, high-quality setups. It also features built-in filters to prevent trading during choppy or range-bound conditions.


Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit : $1000
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
  • Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads
  • IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
  • Leverage - at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended 
  • Account type: Hedge
Specifications:
  • Trade XAUUSD
  • Autolot function incorporated
  • Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)


Before starting to run EA, be sure to set the Start EA in the settings to True, otherwise EA will not actually run.











İncelemeler 1
Zakariyaa Karim
303
Zakariyaa Karim 2025.06.29 08:04 
 

Stable and profitable! I've been using this EA for a while, and it's consistently delivered good results. The risk management features are great, and I'm happy with the overall performance.

