ZhuQue S8

5
This EA is designed around classic swing trading principles, focusing on identifying overbought and oversold conditions using custom oscillators and price action filters. The goal is to capture short-term retracements within larger market trends. It does not chase momentum blindly but instead waits for the market to pull back to favorable levels before entering a trade. The EA also includes time and volatility filters to increase entry precision and reduce exposure during unfavorable conditions. This makes it well-suited for traders who prefer a more patient, mean-reversion-based approach.

The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases. Final price $1999

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit : $500
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
  • Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads
  • IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
  • Leverage - at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended 
  • Account type: Hedge
Specifications:
  • Trade EURUSD
  • Autolot function incorporated
  • Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)


Before starting to run EA, be sure to set the Start EA in the settings to True, otherwise EA will not actually run.












Avis 1
Zakariyaa Karim
300
Zakariyaa Karim 2025.06.29 08:03 
 

Reliable and efficient! This EA has streamlined my automated trading, and I'm impressed with its performance. It's easy to set up and monitor, and the results are great. A solid choice for traders!

