Sniper System

Accurate entry points for trades for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices!

The indicator 100% does not repaint

All screenshots were taken at the time of publication (no adjustment to history!)

If a signal appears, it no longer disappears! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it.

Trading with this indicator is very easy.

We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction according to the arrow

(Green arrow - Buy, Red - Sell).


The indicator can be used as a standalone scalping system, as well as as part of your existing trading system.

Indicator parameters:

Period Signal - 50.0 (You can change this parameter for more accurate signals, recommended 50-200)

I wish you great success in trading!

