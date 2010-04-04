Sniper System
- Göstergeler
- Aleksandr Makarov
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
Accurate entry points for trades for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices!
The indicator 100% does not repaint
All screenshots were taken at the time of publication (no adjustment to history!)
If a signal appears, it no longer disappears! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it.
Trading with this indicator is very easy.
We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction according to the arrow
(Green arrow - Buy, Red - Sell).
The indicator can be used as a standalone scalping system, as well as as part of your existing trading system.
Indicator parameters:
Period Signal - 50.0 (You can change this parameter for more accurate signals, recommended 50-200)
I wish you great success in trading!