Ava Ffx Signal

The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the candlestick pattern in H1 timeframe, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the pullback of High-Low of H1 Candlestick and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame.
Example:

If you install indicator on XAUUSD, timeframe H1: the indicator will detect the reversal, pullback, price action on this timeframe (for example the indicates the "Swing Trade" )
If indicator detects the "Swing Trade Up", it will monitor for H1 Candlesticks to show "Price Action" of the Candlestick group at the below position the lower level.
Finally the indicator will show an "up arrow" in the chart window and send alert message with notification such as "BUY XAUUSD"
If the indicator detects opposite conditions of above, it will show the opposite result.

Indicator Installation
Attach this indicator to the chart window of the asset pairs.
The recommended Asset is XAUUSD

The recommended timeframes is M5-H1

-----------------------------

If you need automatic trading with this indicator, It has included in this EA, Ava Ai Robot

-----------------------------

If you need support me, please Buy/Rent other of my product or join some broker i have an IB Partner.


