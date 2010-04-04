Sniper System


Sniper System

Accurate entry points for trades for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices!

The indicator 100% does not repaint

All screenshots were taken at the time of publication (no adjustment to history!)

If a signal appears, it no longer disappears! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it.

Trading with this indicator is very easy.

We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction according to the arrow

(Green arrow - Buy, Red - Sell).


The indicator can be used as a standalone scalping system, as well as as part of your existing trading system.

Indicator parameters:

Period Signal - 50.0 (You can change this parameter for more accurate signals, recommended 50-200)

I wish you great success in trading!

Produits recommandés
CCI Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Indicateurs
Introducing CCI Jurik—a dynamic indicator designed to elevate your forex trading experience by integrating custom moving averages based on the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, CCI. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their accuracy and reliability in analyzing price movements in the forex market. They offer traders a smoother representation of price action, reducing noise and providing clearer signals for identifying trends and potential reversals. The Commodi
FREE
Stochastic with 2 Moving Averages mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
Indicateur Crypto_Forex « Stochastic et 2 Moyennes Mobiles » pour MT4, sans retouche. - L'oscillateur stochastique est l'un des meilleurs indicateurs du marché ; un outil idéal pour de nombreux traders. - L'indicateur « Stochastic et 2 Moyennes Mobiles » vous permet de visualiser les moyennes mobiles rapides et lentes de l'oscillateur stochastique. - Zone de surachat : supérieure à 80 ; zone de survente : inférieure à 20. - Il est idéal de prendre des entrées de vente au-dessus de 80 ; et des
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Indicateurs
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator Découvrez les Vagues de Loup - Votre Outil de Trading Ultime ! Êtes-vous à la recherche d'un outil puissant pour repérer facilement les Vagues de Loup sur n'importe quel intervalle de temps ? Ne cherchez plus ! Notre indicateur de Vagues de Loup fait le travail sans effort. Voici pourquoi il est parfait pour vous : Caractéristiques principales : Déte
MACD Scanner Dashboard
Wartono
Indicateurs
MACD Scanner provides the multi symbols and multi-timeframes of MACD signals. It is useful for trader to find the trading idea quickly and easily. User-friendly, visually clean, colorful, and readable. Dynamic dashboard display that can be adjusted thru the external input settings. Total Timeframes and Total symbols as well as the desired total rows/panel, so it can maximize the efficiency of using the chart space. The Highlight Stars on the certain matrix boxes line based on the selected Scan M
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicateurs
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
A Boss Stats
Anthonius Soruh
Indicateurs
Hi Trader, We are strategy development for Binary and Forex tools, our product have success for binary trading 1 min - 2 min experation. At the moment I build indicator for trading all day, not like Bonosu series with specific time. We launch A-Boss Stats Indicator for trading 1 minute to 5 minutes experation is mean can trade from 1 minutes - 5 minutes. Specification of A Boss Stats trading binary option: Work with all MT4 broker. Chart Time Frame M1 only, can use M5 Experation time for contact
Arrow Micro Scalper
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
Arrow Micro Scalper est un indicateur conçu pour le scalping et le trading à court terme, intégré à tout graphique et instrument financier (Devises, crypto, actions, métaux). Dans son travail, elle utilise l'analyse des vagues et un filtre de direction de tendance. Recommandé pour une utilisation sur les périodes de M1 à H4. Comment travailler avec l'indicateur. L'indicateur contient 2 paramètres externes pour modifier les paramètres, les autres sont déjà configurés par défaut. Les grandes flè
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicateurs
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
BeST Oscillators Collection EA
Eleni Koulocheri
Experts
BeST Oscillators Collection EA is a Composite MT4 Expert Advisor that is based on the free corresponding BeST_Oscillators' Collection Indicator (that includes the Chaikin,Chande and TRIX Oscillators and has already with than 15000 downloads for MT4 and MT5) which can make trades according to it in a Reverse Mode  or not (as an Option) using in this 2nd Mode a smart Martingale based on the indicator’s Signals while it also applies Risk and Money Management features like Auto LotSize, SL,TP,BE,Tim
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Only One Trade a Day indicator is developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to generate buy and sell signals.This trading tool analyzes market behavior using two moving averages—one fast and one slow—and displays the generated signals as blue and red arrows directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:   Ref
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicateurs
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicateurs
Indicateur unique qui met en œuvre une approche professionnelle et quantitative pour signifier le trading de réversion. Il capitalise sur le fait que le prix dévie et revient à la moyenne de manière prévisible et mesurable, ce qui permet des règles d'entrée et de sortie claires qui surpassent largement les stratégies de trading non quantitatives. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Des signaux de trading clairs Étonnamment facile à échanger Couleurs et t
MACDivergence MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.29 (7)
Indicateurs
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (three methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and v
SX Impulse MACD MT4
Mojtaba Sarikhani
Indicateurs
MACD is probably one of the most popular technical indicators out there. When the market is trending, it actually does a pretty good job, but when the market starts consolidating and moving sideways, the MACD performs not so well. SX Impulse MACD for MT5 is available here . Impulse MACD is a modified version of MACD that works very well for trading Forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies. It has its own unique feature which perfectly filters out the values in a moving average range and enables it t
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicateurs
KT Renko Patterns analyse le graphique Renko brique par brique afin de détecter des figures techniques bien connues, fréquemment utilisées par les traders sur divers marchés financiers. Par rapport aux graphiques basés sur le temps, les Renko offrent une vue épurée, rendant les figures plus faciles à reconnaître et à exploiter. KT Renko Patterns comprend plusieurs figures Renko, dont la majorité sont expliquées en détail dans le livre “Profitable Trading with Renko Charts” de Prashant Shah. Un
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Trend Entry Point Indicator by RevCan
A K M Syedur Rahman
3.67 (3)
Indicateurs
[75% OFF! - SALE ENDS SOON] -  RevCan Trend Entry Point is a trend based trade alert indicator for serious traders. It does all the price and chart analysis all by itself, and whenever it finds any potential high quality trading opportunity(Buy or Sell) using its revolutionized price prediction algorithms, it sends instant trade alert directly on the chart, MT4 terminal and on the mobile device.  The trade signals will be visible on the chart as Up and Down arrows, while the instant audible aler
Currency Barometer MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicateurs
The   Currency Barometer indicator   is a unique tool that measures the strength of two currencies represented in the pair and compares the difference between them. The result is shown as a histogram where you can simply identify which currency is the strongest. This indicator is designed to measure the strengths and weaknesses of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, CAD, JPY, AUD, and NZD) and works on 28 currency pairs. The indicator uses the CI method (Commodity Channel Index) to calc
Mac Binary Options Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Indicateurs
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Dynamic Trading Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
« Dynamic Trading Oscillator » est un indicateur Crypto Forex personnalisé avancé, un outil de trading efficace pour MT4 ! - Nouvelle génération d'oscillateurs : voir les images pour comprendre leur utilisation. - L'oscillateur de trading dynamique dispose de zones de survente/surachat adaptatives. - L'oscillateur est un outil auxiliaire permettant de trouver des points d'entrée précis dans les zones dynamiques de survente/surachat. - Valeurs de survente : inférieures à la ligne bleue ; valeur
Gecko
Profalgo Limited
4.4 (10)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent high and lows and will trade the breakouts.  The actual execution of this strategy however, is what makes this EA truly shine.  Entry calculations and exit algorithms are not only unique but also very advanced. LIVE RESULTS: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/75
Reverse slave copier
Mariia Rudkovska
Utilitaires
Reverse copier is a tool that will open opposite buy/sell orders from your master account. It will help you with low profit EA's that lose consistenly and turn it to wins. Feel free to ask for new functions/features and I will add it. Now it's a simple MT5 to MT4 bridge with straightforward logic of one position open/close.  How to install: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141604
FREE
Strong Weak Heiken Ashi
Ngula Kalili
Indicateurs
***IMPORTANT:  This free indicator works with the paid for Strong Weak Forex Expert Advisor. The EA also depends on the following custom indicators: Strong Weak Parabolic Strong Weak Symbols Strong Weak Values Strong Weak Indicator Download them for free in the Market. The EA will not work without it. These are all custom indicators which the Strong Weak Forex Expert Advisor relies on to generate trading signals. If you have any problems with installation send me a message.
FREE
Macd Mtf Signal
Alessandro Cettul
Indicateurs
MACD MTF Signal is an indicator for understanding a trend reversal in any market . It is calculated using the MACD Histogram, which results from the difference between MACD and Signal Line. The strength of MACD MTF Signal is the ability to see more time frames at the same time if they are greater than the one displayed on the chart. In this way it is possible to understand a convergence of ascent or descent on several time frames, which means a strong push in one direction or the other. Another
Ugenesys AI MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
5 (1)
Indicateurs
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Gann Time Clusters
Martin Eshleman
2.5 (2)
Indicateurs
Gann Time Clusters Indicator This indicator is based on W. D. Gann's Square of 9 method for the time axis. It uses past market reversal points and applies the mathematical formula for Gann's Square of 9 and then makes projections into the future. A date/time where future projections line up is called a 'time cluster'. These time clusters are drawn as vertical lines on the right side of the chart where the market has not advanced to yet. A time cluster will result in a market reversal point (ex.
Basic Support and Resistance
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicateurs
Notre indicateur Basic Support and Resistance est la solution dont vous avez besoin pour augmenter votre analyse technique.Cet indicateur vous permet de projeter les niveaux de support et de résistance sur le graphique / Version MT5 Caractéristiques Intégration des niveaux de Fibonacci: avec la possibilité d'afficher les niveaux de Fibonacci aux côtés des niveaux de support et de résistance, notre indicateur vous donne un aperçu encore plus profond du comportement du marché et des zones d'inve
WOW Dash M16 PutCall Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicateurs
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
CCI Divergence Scanner Dashboard MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicateurs
CCI Divergence Scanner Dashboard for MT4 est un outil puissant conçu pour aider les traders à détecter efficacement les signaux de divergence haussière et baissière basés sur le CCI (Commodity Channel Index) à travers plusieurs paires de devises et unités de temps. Il simplifie le processus d'analyse en scannant en continu le marché et en présentant les opportunités directement sur un tableau de bord intuitif. Grâce aux alertes en temps réel, aux paramètres personnalisables et à la navigation ra
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (7)
Indicateurs
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 30 copies (2 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (140)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. S'il vous plaît contactez-moi après l'achat! Je partagerai avec vous mes astuces de trading et d'excellents indicateurs bonus gratuitement!
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (49)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (1)
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicateurs
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Volatility Trend System - un système de trading qui donne des signaux pour les entrées. Le système de volatilité donne des signaux linéaires et ponctuels dans le sens de la tendance, ainsi que des signaux pour en sortir, sans redessiner ni retarder. L'indicateur de tendance surveille la direction de la tendance à moyen terme, montre la direction et son changement. L'indicateur de signal est basé sur les changements de volatilité et montre les entrées sur le marché. L'indicateur est équipé de pl
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (32)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
Trend Reversal Indicator for MT4
Nicola Capatti
Indicateurs
Trend Reversal – Votre allié pour identifier les renversements de tendance sur MT4 Vous recherchez un outil puissant et intuitif pour améliorer votre analyse de marché et prendre des décisions plus éclairées ? L’indicateur Trend Reversal est conçu spécifiquement pour les traders qui souhaitent identifier avec précision les points de renversement de tendance directement sur la plateforme MetaTrader 4. Grâce à une combinaison d’algorithmes avancés et de techniques éprouvées, Trend Reversal offre
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 31% DE RÉDUCTION ! ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou Expert Trader ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une formule secrète. Avec seulement UN graphique, il donne des alertes pour les 28 paires de devises. Imaginez comment votre trading s'améliorera parce que vous serez capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance ou d'un
Dark Support Resistance
Marco Solito
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
Indicateurs
M1 EASY SCALPER est un indicateur de scalping conçu spécifiquement pour l'unité de temps de 1 minute (M1), compatible avec toutes les paires de devises ou instruments disponibles sur votre terminal MT4. Bien sûr, il peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quelle autre unité de temps, mais il fonctionne particulièrement bien en M1 (ce qui est complexe !) pour le scalping. Note : si vous faites du scalping, assurez-vous d’avoir un compte adapté à cet effet. Évitez les comptes Cent ou Standard ca
Auto Optimized Bollinger Bands
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Bandes de Bollinger Auto-Optimisées – Outil de volatilité adaptatif basé sur le comportement réel du marché Cet indicateur avancé pour MT4 trouve automatiquement les meilleures périodes et écarts-types en simulant les trades sur les données historiques. Au lieu de paramètres fixes, il s’adapte dynamiquement aux changements du marché et à la structure des prix pour créer des bandes qui reflètent plus précisément la volatilité en temps réel. Pas besoin d’ajustements manuels. Fonctionnalités princi
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
Les indicateurs de tendance sont l’un des domaines de l’analyse technique utilisés dans le trading sur les marchés financiers. Indicateur de Angular Trend Lines - détermine de manière exhaustive la direction de la tendance et génère des signaux d'entrée. En plus de lisser la direction moyenne des bougies Il utilise également l’angle d’inclinaison des lignes de tendance. Le principe de construction des angles de Gann a été pris comme base pour l'angle d'inclinaison. L'indicateur d'analyse techniq
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicateurs
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! Ce tableau de bord est un logiciel très puissant qui fonctionne sur plusieurs symboles et jusqu'à 9 horizons temporels. Il est basé sur notre indicateur principal (Best reviews : Advanced Supply Demand ).   Le tableau de bord donne une excellente vue d'ensemble. Il montre :  Les valeurs d'offre et de demande filtrées, y compris l'évaluation de la force de la zone, Les distances en pips vers/et dans les zones, Il met en évidence les zones imbriquées, Il donne 4
HighLow Swing
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Indicateurs
HighLow Swing — Indicateur de détection de tendances et de swings Description : HighLow Swing est un puissant indicateur de détection de tendances et de swings conçu pour aider les traders à identifier facilement les points de retournement et les directions clés du marché, quel que soit l'intervalle de temps. Il met en évidence les hauts et les bas significatifs, trace des cercles de tendance en fonction de la structure du swing et vous aide à anticiper la dynamique du marché grâce à des signau
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.68 (25)
Indicateurs
VERSION MT5        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
Grabber System
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicateurs
Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The official release price is 65$ for the first 10 copies only,the next price is 95$,the final price will be 250$ Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicateurs
Présentation       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'indicateur révolutionnaire MQL5 qui transforme la façon dont vous identifiez et négociez les inversions de tendance ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans,       Indicateur Quantum Trend Sniper       est conçu pour propulser votre parcours de trading vers de nouveaux sommets grâce à sa manière innovante d'identifier les inversions de tendance avec une précision extrêmement élevée
System Super Trend
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
System Super Trend: Your personal all-inclusive strategy The indicator no repaint!!!  System Super Trend -  is an easy to use trading system. It is an arrow indicator designed for Forex and cryptocurrencies. The indicator can be used as a standalone system, as well as part of your existing trading system. How does System Super Trend work? We have 3 options for trading with our indicator. Global Signals  -  You can easily trade using these signals, Green arrow - for buying, Red - for selling. T
Reversal Master
Alexey Minkov
4.8 (15)
Indicateurs
The Reversal Master is an indicator for determining the current direction of price movement and reversal points. The indicator will be useful for those who want to see the current market situation better. The indicator can be used as an add-on for ready-made trading systems, or as an independent tool, or to develop your own trading systems. The Reversal Master indicator, to determine the reversal points,  analyzes a lot of conditions since the combined analysis gives a more accurate picture of t
Plus de l'auteur
System Super Trend
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
System Super Trend: Your personal all-inclusive strategy The indicator no repaint!!!  System Super Trend -  is an easy to use trading system. It is an arrow indicator designed for Forex and cryptocurrencies. The indicator can be used as a standalone system, as well as part of your existing trading system. How does System Super Trend work? We have 3 options for trading with our indicator. Global Signals  -  You can easily trade using these signals, Green arrow - for buying, Red - for selling. T
Gold Pro Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Gold Pro Scalper Precise entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! Indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the arrow  (Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell). I recommend using it with the Trend Filter (downloa
Trend Arrow Super
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Trend Arrow Super The indicator not repaint or change its data. A professional, yet very easy to use Forex system. The indicator gives accurate BUY\SELL signals. Trend Arrow Super is very easy to use, you just need to attach it to the chart and follow simple trading recommendations. Buy signal: Arrow + Histogram in green color, enter immediately on the market to buy. Sell signal: Arrow + Histogram of red color, enter immediately on the market to sell.
Quantum Entry PRO
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Quantum Entry is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely known strategies among traders: the Breakout Strategy! This indicator produces crystal clear buy and sell signals based on breakouts of key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it uses advanced calculations to accurately confirm the breakout! When a breakout occurs, you receive instant alerts. No lag and no repai
M1 Golding
Aleksandr Makarov
3.67 (3)
Indicateurs
M1 Golding  —  This is an easy to use trading system. It is an arrow indicator designed for the M1-M5 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone scalping system, as well as as part of your existing trading system. Bonus: When you buy the indicator, you get a gift - Trend Arrow Super I also provide an additional trend filter indicator absolutely free of charge - Filter The combination of these indicators can help you make your trading easier and more accurate. Indicator Parameters:
Gold Scalper Super
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Gold Scalper Super is an easy-to-use trading system. The indicator can be used as a standalone scalping system on the M1 time frame, as well as part of your existing trading system. Bonus: when purchasing an indicator, Trend Arrow Super is provided free of charge, write to us after purchase. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to the loss of a deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it.
Gold Trend Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Accurate entry points for trades for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! How to use the indicator! If a signal appears, it no longer disappears! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for the signal from the indicator and enter the transaction according to the arrow (Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell). The indicator works gre
System Trend Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
System Trend Pro - This is the best trend trading indicator!!! The indicator no repaint!!!  The indicator has   MTF   mode, which adds confidence to trading on the trend (   no repaint   ). How to trade? Everything is very simple, we wait for the first signal (big arrow), then wait for the second signal (small arrow) and enter the market in the direction of the arrow. (See screens 1 and 2.) Exit on the opposite signal or take 20-30 pips, close half of it, and keep the rest until the opposite
Trend Filter Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Special offer!   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Filter Pro Trend filter indicator. Very good filter for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   or  Quantum Entry PRO The indicator no repaint!!! Settings: Change the Period parameter for better filtering ( default is 90) Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram: https://t.me/Trader35_Admin
FREE
System GoldCrazy
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Greetings to all investors and traders! I am proud to present my new development System GoldCrazy This is the best indicator for gold and crypto trading The indicator 100% does not repaint and does not change its signals. The indicator is suitable for absolutely everyone, both professional traders and beginners. How to trade? It's very simple, you can trade by the arrow Blue arrow - buy, red - sell (Wait for the candle to close). But I recommend using the trend filter to take signals only by
Signal Trend Super
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Signal Trend Super Indicator of accurate market entry. Very good entry indicator for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   and    Professional Trade Arrow The indicator does not redraw and does not change its data. Wait until the candle closes. Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram
FREE
Binary Reverse
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 This is a powerful system for binary options and intraday trading. The indicator neither repaints, nor changes its readings. Binary Reverse is designed to determine the points where the price reverses. The indicator fixes both reversals and roll-backs considerably expanding your analytical capabilities. It not only clearly shows correction and reversal points, but also tracks the overall trend dynamics. Trading recommendations Coincidenc
Arrow Candle
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Arrow Candle   - These are colored candles that show the trend based on volume and trend slope. This indicator will show you the color change on the next bar of the confirmation candle. Blue candles = possible buy (volume is increasing), Red candles = bullish weakness (volume is decreasing) possible sell. Arrow Candle is optimized for trading in any market and can be used in trending and non-trending markets. The Super Multiplier parameter
Global Parabolic MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Special offer!   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Global Parabolic MT4 Indicator for scalping on M1-M5. A very good indicator for your trading system, it can be used as a standalone trading system, I recommend using it together with - System Trend Pro The indicator does not repaint and does not change its data. Settings: Change the FILTER parameter for accurate market entries. Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In telegram
Gold Level MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Gold Level MT4 Special offer -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 A great helper for trading Gold. Levels do not repaint and do not change their data We recommend using it with the indicator - Professional Trade Arrow Levels are built every day, so you will trade every day with the indicator. Gold Level. Price markups are shown on the chart, after reaching TP1 or SL1, close half of the position, and the rest is transferred to breakeven. Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to
AMS Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 AMS Scalper An excellent indicator for the entry point into the market; we use indicator signals only according to the trend. Settings: Range - 50 (range size for signal search.) Maximum candles Back - 3 (after how many candles to set a signal) P.S. For the signal to appear on the zero candle, set 0. We recommend a trend indicator -   Quantum Entry PRO Still have questions? do you need help?, I'm always happy to help, write to m
Professional Trade Arrow
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Professional Trade Arrow    Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Non-repaint  MT4 technical indicator. works on all timeframes 1 minute to the monthly timeframe  the trade vision buy and sell arrow is a multi currency and synthetic indicator Aqua arrow look for selling opportunities Crimson arrow look for buying opportunities.  wait for candle to close and arrow to appear before taking any trades. Settings: Key value - 3.0 ( This parameter is adjusted for a better sig
Scalper Box MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Scalper Box MT4 Fully ready strategy for trading on all markets (Stocks, Futures, Forex and Cryptocurrencies). Indicator signals are not repaint!!! How to trade? Wait for a signal from the indicator Scalper Box MT4 (blue arrow - buy, red arrow - sell). After the signal we immediately enter the market, SL set behind the formed box. Using trend filter indicator and template Recommended timeframe: M5 - Ideal for Scalping. M15 - Sui
Buy Sell Storm MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Buy Sell Storm Professional indicator for trading on financial markets, designed for   MT5 platform . Trading on the indicator is very simple,   Blue arrow to buy ,   Red arrow to sell. Special offer -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 The indicator does not redraw and does not change its values. ( see the video of the EA on the indicator). In the default settings the   Period   parameter is set to - 1 You can change this parameter for more accurate signals. If you have any
Quantum Entry MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Top Quantum Entry MT4 indicator that gives signals to enter trades. Perfect entry points for currencies, cryptocurrency, metals, stocks and indices. Special offer -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appears, it does not disappear anymore! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicat
BotM5 MT4
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
BotM5 MT4  Exact entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! Special offer -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 Indicator 100% does not repaint!!! Version MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123028 If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal
SMC Probability
Aleksandr Makarov
1 (1)
Indicateurs
Special offer!   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 SMC Probability -  is an indicator designed to track the actions of institutional investors, commonly known as “smart money”. This tool calculates the probability that smart money will actively participate in buying or selling in the market, which is referred to as smart money order flow. The indicator measures the probability of three key events: Change of Character ( CHoCH ), Shift in Market Structure ( SMS ), and Break of Structure
Smart Level Pro
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Smart Level Pro is a very powerful indicator based on the concept of order blocks and set entries with the right fvg and breakouts to create a very good entry level like a professional trader. Very easy to use interface and easy to enter on buy and sell signals. The indicator does not repaint and does not change its data! Works best on M5-M15 timeframe for gold, bitcoin and currency pairs. 4-5 deals daily for each pair. Trading with this
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a
Bomb Signal
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Bomb Signal is a powerful indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed to identify the most relevant trends in the financial market. If you are looking for a tool that accurately predicts movements, Bomb Signal is your ally. How does this work: This indicator combines three different methods – volume analysis, candlestick closing and symmetrical trend – to detect and signal buying and selling opportunities. Bomb Signal is like a “bomb” when it dete
Golding Trend
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Golding Trend: 100% does not repaint its signals. Designed specifically for Gold GOLD/XAUUSD Special offer -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 Golding Trend is designed to identify the most relevant trends in the financial market. If you are looking for a tool that accurately predicts movements, Golding Trend is your ally. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction according to the arrow (Blue arrow - Buy, Red - Sell). N
GoldBaby Scalper
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 GoldBaby Scalper Accurate entry points for trades for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appears, it no longer disappears! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction according to the arrow (Aqua arrow
Trend Arrow Super MT5
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Trend Arrow Super Special offer -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 The indicator does not redraw and does not change its data. Professional but very easy to use Forex system. The indicator gives accurate BUY\SELL signals. Trend Arrow Super is very easy to use, you just need to attach it to the chart and follow simple trading recommendations. Buy signal: Arrow + histogram in green color, enter immediately on the market to buy. Sell signal: Arrow + Histogram in red color, enter imme
Buy Sell Storm
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Buy Sell Storm Professional indicator for trading on financial markets, designed for MT5 platform . Trading on the indicator is very simple, Blue arrow to buy , Red arrow to sell. Special offer -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 The indicator does not redraw and does not change its values. ( see the video of the EA on the indicator). In the default settings the Period parameter is set to - 1 You can change this parameter for more accurate signals. If you have any questions
BotM5 MT5
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
BotM5 MT5  Exact entry points for currencies, crypto, metals, stocks, indices! Special offer -  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810 Indicator 100% does not repaint!!! If a signal appeared, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal, and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the deal, according to the arrow  (Aqua arrow - Buy, Red - Sell).
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis