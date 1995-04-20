MT Sideway Filter
- Göstergeler
- Issara Seeboonrueang
- Sürüm: 5.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 9
|
If you know where the sideway,
you will know the trend.
MT Sideway Filter :
Built to identify and anticipate sideways market phases.
Once detected, expect a transition into a trend, offering profitable opportunities.
Ideal for pinpointing both sideways movements and trends.
Can be used to enhance the performance of other indicators.
TRADE: Forex
TIME FRAME: All Time Frame
SYMBOL PAIR: All Symbol
SETTINGS:
SIDEWAY FILTER
Period: Put the number period for calculate (1-100)
Multiply: Frame sideway
Sideway on Background: ON | OFF
Color: Cloud Sideway Color
ALERT: Popup, Mobile, Sound (Alert after close candle)
DETAIL CLOUD SIDEWAY: Refine the cloud details in the display. (Cloud Sideway show real time)
(*****Cloud Sideway: No repaint, No redraw after close candle*****)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Business Hours: Monday to Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Feel free to reach out for any additional details or assistance!