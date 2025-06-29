



M1 Golding — This is an easy to use trading system. It is an arrow indicator designed for the M1-M5 time frame.

The indicator can be used as a standalone scalping system, as well as as part of your existing trading system.

Bonus: When you buy the indicator, you get a gift - Trend Arrow Super

I also provide an additional trend filter indicator absolutely free of charge - Filter

The combination of these indicators can help you make your trading easier and more accurate.





Indicator Parameters:

Trend Period - 100 (You can change this parameter for more accurate signals)

(You can change this parameter for more accurate signals) Multiplier - 6.0 (The main parameter that is responsible for the accuracy of signals)