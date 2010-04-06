Reverse slave copier
- Yardımcı programlar
- Mariia Rudkovska
- Sürüm: 1.0
Reverse copier is a tool that will open opposite buy/sell orders from your master account. It will help you with low profit EA's that lose consistenly and turn it to wins.
Feel free to ask for new functions/features and I will add it. Now it's a simple MT5 to MT4 bridge with straightforward logic of one position open/close.
How to install: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141604
