Goldora


Goldora EA is a precision-engineered trading system designed exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold), combining the power of smart automation, real-time analysis, and adaptive trade execution.

Built for traders who demand consistency and control, Goldora intelligently detects high-probability scalping and swing opportunities using advanced algorithms fine-tuned for gold's unique volatility. It dynamically adapts to market conditions, executing with millisecond precision and managing risk with built-in protection layers—no martingale, no grid.

Goldora supports all timeframes but is most effective on M1 and M5, offering deep market engagement with rapid response to price shifts. It uses AI-assisted logic for decision-making and hedging precision, with auto lot sizing that simplifies trading for both beginners and professionals.

Whether you're trading in a trending or ranging market, Goldora EA is built to stay sharp, smart, and stable.

✅ Works on all brokers
✅ Fully automated
✅ AI-enhanced risk control
✅ Designed for gold precision
✅ Minimal setup – plug & trade
✅ Supports hedging strategies



Önerilen ürünler
Quant Trade Freedom
Renan De Souza Quinelato
Uzman Danışmanlar
O que é “QUANT TRADE FREEDOM” ? EA QUANT TRADE FREEDOM é um software de negociação totalmente automatizado, especialmente projetado para negociação lucrativa com a plataforma de negociação METATRADE 5 (MT5). Pode negociar Forex, Commodities, Índices, Crypto, Energies. Como funciona o robô EA QUANT CORRELATION FOREX ? EA QUANT TRADE FREEDOM é um software 100% automatizado que define a melhor tendência para entrar em ordens de negociação no lugar de um trader humano. O QUANT TRADE FREEDOM  entra e
QuantLot Expert MT5
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Uzman Danışmanlar
QuantLot Expert: The Ultimate Reversal System for EURUSD QuantLot Expert is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the EURUSD M15 chart. It is an advanced automated system that utilizes a powerful Reversal strategy to pinpoint potential price turning points and capitalize on market movements. This EA is built for traders who demand consistency and freedom from continuous market monitoring. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choi
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
Nusantara MT5
Agus Santoso
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 Sürümü : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 MT5 Sürümü : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Bekleyen Emir Hassasiyetiyle Akıllı Kopuş "Nusantara", mesafeli bekleyen emir yürütme ile geliştirilmiş ve risk yönetimi değiştirme sistemiyle donatılmış bir kopuş kutusu stratejisine dayalı bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Değişen piyasa özellikleri karşısında esnek kalan otomatik, güvenli bir strateji isteyen ciddi yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Ana Strateji: Ko
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA
Vyom Tekriwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA is a highly advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically developed for intraday trading on the BTCUSD pair. It integrates a powerful combination of Elliott Wave theory, harmonic pattern detection, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms to deliver accurate trade signals and intelligent position management. At the core of Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI is its multi-layered analysis system. The EA uses Elliott Wave principles to map the na
Tech EA
Heiko Kendziorra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Buy the dip - sell the spike of the US Tech 100 Index No martingale, no grid, always just one order open with StopLoss.  Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2196371 The starting price is only for the first buyers, next price USD 399 and every week that ends with a profit, it increases by another 100. The default settings  are for the US 100 Tech(Cash) CFD   M15  chart, the default lotsizes are for an account of USD 10000.   The minimum account balance is USD 100 to trade 0.01 buy and
Aussie Precision
Kaloyan Ivanov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Lot büyüklüğünü değiştirme ve EA'yı mümkün olan en düşük fiyata getirme özelliği eklendi. Satın alırsanız destek ve gelecekteki güncellemeleri alırsınız. Lütfen gelişimini destekleyin. Bu EA kullanıma hazırdır. AussiePrecision , MetaTrader 5 için zaman hassasiyetine sahip bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA) ve özellikle AUD/USD döviz çifti için tasarlanmıştır. Belirlenmiş ve kontrol edilen zamanlarda işlem yapmak üzere geliştirilmiştir ve zaman bazlı hassas girişleri otomatikleştirmek isteyen yatırımcıla
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Musya EA MT5
Diana Gnasienko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automated Trading Advisor for Financial Markets Our advisor is a fully automated trading system focused on trading at historically important levels and using sophisticated technical analysis for precise market entries. It operates on non-trending currency pairs that are highly correlated, ensuring stable and predictable profits. Advisor Features:     Trading on pairs with moderate returns, perfectly suited for stable earnings.     It is recommended to use ECN accounts with minimal spreads and
Forex Diamond EA MT5
Lachezar Krastev
Uzman Danışmanlar
LIMITED TIME OFFER ->> Buy Forex Diamond EA with -65% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results using a combination of trend and counter-trend strategies. Trusted by thousands of traders since its launch, Forex Diamond EA stands out with its intelligent trading logic, adaptive money management, and ability t
Boom and Crash Plus
Godbless C Nygu
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Join Deriv link on profile>>> This is new Robot which created by Moving Average... There is things to Consider before you buy or rent this Robot, I listed down here so that you can read before you purchase this Robot 1; Not perfect 100% because you can make the huge profit but sometimes you can make a little loss i can say Profit 70% and losses 30%. 2; Use setup which provided by developer not otherwise. 3;Use lower timeframe, 1,5 Minute recommended. 4;You can deposit $50  and above. 5;Backte
MultiNinja
carl_carl101
Uzman Danışmanlar
Let me introduce my new grid expert advisor MultiNinja ,  a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Scalping mainly on the EURUSD. The expert advisor is based on several strategies that scalp the market carefully. The grids can be modified for your specific risk and pairs that you want to trade with! (please make sure to backtest before testing on other pairs than EURUSD ) My robot is made for every type of market, any account size and  highly customizable to suit your trading needs! The get the b
Crazy Scalper mt5
Iurii Tokman
Uzman Danışmanlar
Crazy Scalper mt5   Crazy scalper Crazy Scalper   is a non-indicator trading robot that uses a scalping system that trades in two directions simultaneously (buys and sells). At the same time, multidirectional positions cannot be profitable, and one of the open positions will necessarily go to a loss. If there is a losing position, a lock (lock) is used. In turn, if the locking position has not fulfilled its role and the quote reversed, the withdrawal is used without loss, according to the averag
Eagle Grid MT5
Luiz Felipe De Oliveira Caldas
Uzman Danışmanlar
Grid trading is when orders are placed above and below a set price, creating an order grid with increasing and decreasing prices. Grid trading is most commonly associated with the foreign exchange market. In general, the technique seeks to capitalize on the normal volatility of an asset's price by placing buy and sell orders at certain regular intervals above and below a predefined base price. For example, a forex trader can place buy orders every 15 pips above a set price, while also placing se
Gold Breakout Pro P
John Muguimi Njue
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Breakout PRO-P - Altın ve Forex için Hassas Breakout Ticareti Rakipsiz Hassasiyet ve Güvenlik ile Piyasaları Fethedin Gold Breakout PRO-P , XAUUSD (altın) piyasasında hakimiyet kurmak ve EURUSD gibi forex çiftlerinde üstün performans göstermek için tasarlanmış son teknoloji bir Uzman Danışman (EA) sistemidir. Prop firması tüccarları, bireysel yatırımcılar ve algoritmik ticaret meraklıları için geliştirilen bu EA, reddetme onayı, likidite süpürme tespiti ve dinamik risk yönetimi ile güçlendi
Bitcoin Dominator AI Robot for MT5
Vyom Tekriwal
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Dominator Pro AI Robot for MT5 is an advanced expert advisor designed specifically for BTCUSD trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The EA uses a combination of price action, moving averages, and smart trailing logic to capture profitable moves in the market. (Note- Use Set files in Comment as attached for Live & backtest). (#  Note You Can also use Default EA for EURUSD & other Currency pairs) It is optimized for intraday and short-term swing trading on the BTCUSD pair. The EA can adapt
EvoNightEA MT5
Ivan Pochta
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EvoNightEA MT5 v.10.3 Presets:   Download >>> EvoNightEA MT5   v.10.3   Live Results:   Here >>> EvoNightEA   is a fully automated Expert Advisor based at midnight scalping during the low market volatility.   EvoNightEA   is based on the principles of channel trading and Price Action. The system analyzes the price movement in the daily range and, based on the data obtained, trades in the low-volatility market in rollover. Most of the parameters are dynamic, thus reducing the chance of overfitti
Marksman MT5
Agus Santoso
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 Sürümü: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138644 MT5 Sürümü: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138645 Nişancı EA – Hassas Giriş. Temiz Uygulama. Nişancı, piyasayı tek bir hassas atışla vurmak için tasarlanmış, tek atış stratejisine dayalı otomatik bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA) – her pozisyonda Kar Al ve Zarar Durdur'u kullanır. Gerçek bir nişancının becerilerinden ilham alan bu EA, en iyi fırsatları yüksek doğrulukla filtrelemek için OsMA, Stokastik Osilatör ve Hareketli Ortalama k
Gold Dragon Bot mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ALTIN EJDERHASI ızgara yok! Martingale yok! Scalper değil! Trend uzman danışmanı. Altın Ejderhası, belirli piyasa modellerinden ve bir çıkıştan önce oluşacak piyasa konsolidasyon dönemlerini belirleyen bir strateji kullanır. EA, bu konsolidasyon seviyelerinin üstünde ve altında bekleyen emirler yerleştirecek ve bu kırılmalar sırasında önemli fiyat hareketlerini yakalamada çok etkili olacak. EA birden fazla emir verebilir ancak bir martingale sistemi değildir ve karı en üst düzeye çıkarmak ve he
Cypher King
Youssef Souih Hejjaji
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cypher King is now available! Cypher King delivers consistent performance without the gimmicks. Built for GBPJPY, easily adaptable to other pairs, and designed to thrive in real market conditions. Why Choose Cypher King? AI-Driven Precision At the heart of Cypher King lies a powerful neural network that analyzes live price action using a synchronized blend of MACD, RSI, EMAs, Bollinger Bands , and more. No Martingale, No Nonsense Forget risky systems. Cypher King uses stable logic , avoiding pos
Punisher Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the   Punisher Scalper MT5, EA for NZDUSD   currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :    Correct entry moment.    Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght.   Support and Resistance.   Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Punisher Scalper is using :   Data from few time frames at the same time.   Over 10 unique code functions.    44 price action patterns.   8 indicators. Other properties :   The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Uzman Danışmanlar
SolarTrade Suite Finansal Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - işlemleri açmak için tasarlanmıştır! Bu, değerlerini hesaplamak için özel yenilikçi ve gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanan bir işlem robotudur, Finans Piyasaları Dünyasındaki Asistanınız. Bu robotu başlatmak için anı daha iyi seçmek için SolarTrade Suite serisindeki gösterge setimizi kullanın. Açıklamanın alt kısmında SolarTrade Suite serisindeki diğer ürünlerimize göz atın. Yatırım ve finans piyasaları dünyasında güvenle gezinmek ister m
Exp Tick Hamster MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.59 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MetaTrader 5 için herhangi bir ticaret sembolü için tüm parametrelerin otomatik optimizasyonu ile uzman. Ayarlar olmadan EA! kene   Hamster   - Bu,   yeni başlayanlar ve danışman kurmak istemeyen kullanıcılar için otomatik bir ticaret uzmanıdır! Bu ticaret danışmanının ticaret stratejisi   7 yıldır test edilmiştir. Özellikle yeni başlayanlar için tasarlanmış otomatik ticaret uzmanımızla ticareti her zamankinden daha kolay hale getirin. Bir danışman kurma zahmetine veda edin ve stressiz ticarete
Optimal for Trends and Sideways Markets
Le Quoc Dat
Uzman Danışmanlar
10-Year Optimized EA for EURUSD H1 This Expert Advisor is specifically designed and optimized for the EURUSD pair on the H1 timeframe. This strategy has been optimized to adapt to both trending and ranging market conditions, ensuring consistent performance over time. Risk is set at about 3% of balance, the number of lots placed on the order will change when the balance changes I don't want to waste your time explaining too much, see the backtest results for each cycle below, since 2014. Thank
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Uzman Danışmanlar
S&P 500 Scalper Advisor, S&P 500 Endeksinde başarılı bir şekilde işlem yapmak isteyen yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış yenilikçi bir araçtır. Endeks, Amerika Birleşik Devletleri'ndeki en büyük 500 şirketi içeren Amerikan borsasının en yaygın kullanılan ve prestijli göstergelerinden biridir. Özellikler: Otomatik işlem çözümleri:       Danışman, stratejiyi değişen piyasa koşullarına otomatik olarak uyarlamak için gelişmiş algoritmalara ve teknik analize dayanmaktadır. Çok yönlü yaklaşım:       Danışm
Daily Breakout Pullback EA
Paulo Vinicius Nascimento Araujo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu Uzman Danışman (EA), EURUSD için özel olarak tasarlanmış, tamamen otomatik bir alım satım sistemidir ve günlük piyasa hareketlerini kullanarak yüksek hassasiyetli girişler yapar. Fiyat önceden tanımlanmış günlük minimum değişim yüzdesine (yukarı veya aşağı) ulaştığında, EA belirli bir pip sayısı kadar geri çekilmeyi bekler ve ardından otomatik olarak alış veya satış emri verir. Aynı sembolde günde yalnızca bir işlem yapılır ve pozisyonlar, diğer işlemlerle çakışmayı önlemek için benzersiz bir
Centurion Reversal MT5
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Uzman Danışmanlar
Centurion Reversal MT5: Precision Reversal Trading on USDCAD M15 Centurion Reversal MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for consistent, low-risk returns on the USDCAD M15 chart. It is a sophisticated automated system designed to identify and capitalize on trend reversal setups, making it an ideal tool for traders who seek a reliable and automated solution. LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA!  Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice completely free! Here's ho
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 50 USD (veya başka bir para birimindeki eşdeğeri) HERHANGİ broker ile uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı brokerleri destekler. Herhangi bir hesap para birimi. Herhangi bir sembol adı. Herhangi bir GMT zamanı.) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalıştırma EVET Eğer trading’de yapay zekaya ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanalıma abone olun. Makine öğrenimindeki en son gelişmeleri inceliyor, ücretsiz modeller paylaşıyo
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yaz Sonu İndirimi – Sadece Sınırlı Süreyle! Aşamalı fiyatlandırma modeli uygulanmaktadır: Her beşinci satın alma, fiyatı 50 dolar artırır. Her yeni alıcı ile bir sonraki fiyat seviyesine daha da yaklaşılır ve bu da girişinizi daha pahalı hale getirir. Fiyat artışı tetiklenmeden önce SGear'ı mevcut fiyatla güvence altına alın. Bu satış sınırlıdır – hem zaman hem de miktar açısından. Bundan sonra, normal piyasa fiyatı geçerli olacaktır. Buraya tıklayın -> SGear Signal ile canlı sinyali izleyin. S
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk yönetim
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA, yapay zeka destekli analizlerle veri tabanlı algoritmaları benzersiz bir şekilde birleştirerek finansal piyasaların karmaşıklığını aşan ileri düzey bir alım satım sistemidir. ChatGPT-o1 , en yeni GPT-4.5 , gelişmiş makine öğrenimi modelleri ve güçlü bir büyük veri yaklaşımını entegre ederek AlphaCore X, hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve verimlilikte yeni bir düzeye ulaşır. Bu Expert Advisor, yenilikçi stratejisi, sorunsuz AI etkileşimi ve geliştirilmiş hedgeleme için a
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 404$ -> 550$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VectorPrime — Çok Katmanlı Vektör Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Sistem VectorPrime, çoklu zaman dilimi piyasa koşullarında yapılandırılmış işlem yürütmesi için tasarlanmış otonom bir ticaret sistemidir. Çekirdeğinde fiyat dinamiklerini yönlü impulslar ve matris yapıları şeklinde ayrıştıran vektör analizi kavramı bulunur. Sistem, piyasa akışını izole edilmiş sinyaller olarak değil, bütünsel bir piyasa haritası oluşturan birbirine bağlı vektörler olarak yorumlar. VectorPrime’ın ana modülleri: Vector
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kendi tescilli işlem stratejimin ve göstergemin kullanıcılarından gelen çok sayıda talep üzerine geliştirdiğim Expert Advisor'ı (Divergence Bomber) sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Bu nedenle, MACD sapmalarını belirlemek ve işlem yapmak için orijinal algoritmamı temel alan "Bomber Corporation" Expert Advisor'ını oluşturdum. Bu, aşağıdakileri sağlayan otomatik bir işlem sistemidir: ABD, Avrupa ve Asya bro
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Aurum Sentinel Pro
Christian Da Costa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aurum Sentinel Pro – Der Multi-Timeframe FVG Jäger für XAUUSD Entfessle die Macht der Fair Value Gaps über mehrere Zeitrahmen hinweg! Der   Aurum Sentinel Pro   ist ein hochspezialisierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für den König der Devisenmärkte:   XAUUSD (Gold) . Er nutzt eine ausgeklügelte Multi-Timeframe-Strategie, die auf der Identifikation und Ausnutzung von   Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)   basiert – jenen machtvollen Unstetigkeitszonen im Markt, die oft als magnetische Anziehungspunkte für den
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Prometheus MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promo 50% discount. Regular price 1499$. The final price 3999$ All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   The real signal on mQL5: CLICK HERE Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. Gold is one of the riskie
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AIQ Sürüm 3.0+ Tanıtımı — Şimdiye Kadar Yaratılmış En Gelişmiş Otonom Ticaret Zekası AIQ (Otonom Zeka) Sürüm 3.0+'ı sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, yapay zeka destekli ticaret teknolojisinde muazzam bir sıçramadır. Bu sürüm, 300'den fazla yapay zeka modeline erişim sağlar; 55'ten fazla ÜCRETSİZ entegre yapay zeka modeli ve güçlü yeni Grok 4 gibi premium modeller, büyük ölçüde geliştirilmiş web arama yetenekleri, yeni Analist/Risk Yöneticisi rolleri, kapsamlı başlangıç piyasa kontrolleri ve Ya
Http EA
Yury Orlov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HTTP EA (How To Trade Pro) — martingale ve ızgara kullanmayan, pozisyonları her gün kapatılan bir MT5 ticaret danışmanıdır. 25 yılı aşkın deneyime profesyonel trader göstergesinin yaratıcısı tarafından. Geçerli fiyatla son kopya! Bundan sonra fiyat 100 $ artacak. Danışman, bekleyen emirler kullanır, her araç için yalnızca bir işlem yapar, her zaman stop-loss ve take-profit kullanır ve pozisyonları her gün kapatır. Aşağıdaki finansal araçlarda çalışır: Döviz çiftleri Kripto paralar Metaller Endek
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
FundPass Pro
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
5 Yıldızlı Uzman Danışman — FundPass Pro FundPass Pro Tanıtımı: Tüm hesap türleri ve prop firm zorlukları için nihai yapay zeka ticaret sistemi ️ Önemli : Tüm hesap türleriyle (bireysel hesaplar ve prop firm değerlendirme hesapları dahil) uyumlu çalışabilmesi için kullanıcı ayarlarında "Prop Firm Modu" seçeneğinin etkinleştirilmesi gerekmektedir. Bu seçenek aktif edilmezse, fonlu işlem firmalarının kurallarına uyulmayabilir. Genel Bakış: FundPass Pro , FTMO, MyForexFunds, The Funded Trade
TfG
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Uzman Danışmanlar
TfG Expert Advisor – User Guide/ description TfG is a precision-focused Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader, optimized primarily for trading gold. Designed with simplicity in mind, TfG requires minimal user input and is ideal for both beginners and experienced traders seeking an automated execution tool. Getting Started To use TfG, follow these steps: Attach the EA to a Gold (XAUUSD) chart. Choose the M1 (1-minute) timeframe for optimal functionality. Ensure that Algo Trading is enabled
QfG
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Uzman Danışmanlar
QfG is highly risky be wise Made from chatgpt tested over 1000 times for two and half years. Only one person made this not a team of experts. The price is not worth it's value  Take cautious of losses made. Doesn't work over strategy tester dues to many ai incorporated materials Best professional outlook  Best for get quick fast scheme Happy trading pals QfG Expert Advisor – Setup and Usage Guide QfG is a streamlined Expert Advisor (EA) built for MetaTrader, specifically configured for precision
Scaltrix
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scaltrix – The Ultimate Chart Display Expert Advisor Scaltrix is a powerful chart-enhancing Expert Advisor trusted by top-tier trading mentors across the globe. Designed for traders who demand precision, clarity, and efficiency, Scaltrix transforms your MT5 chart into a dynamic control center by displaying all critical account information in a sleek, well-organized format. With Scaltrix, you don't just trade—you command the markets with complete awareness. Whether you're scalping fast moves or
AuX
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Uzman Danışmanlar
AuX – Precision Gold EA with Luxury Engineering AuX is a finely engineered trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD. Built for traders who value both precision and sophistication, AuX combines adaptive algorithmic logic with responsive execution tailored for the dynamic behavior of gold. Inspired by the speed and elegance of a Rolls-Royce, AuX moves with intelligence—analyzing market structures, reacting to range shifts, and aligning with directional bias through advanced candle recogn
Volta Spike
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Uzman Danışmanlar
[IMPORTANT NOTICE — READ FIRST] THIS EA RELIES ON LIVE AI INTEGRATION THROUGH API KEYS THE CORRECT AI INTEGRATION IS DELIVERED 7 DAYS AFTER PURCHASE DUE TO ITS COMPLEXITY THIS EA IS LIMITED IN QUANTITY AND WORKS ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVE BASIS VOLTA SPIKE Introduction VOLTA SPIKE is a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered for experienced algorithmic traders seeking a system capable of adapting to highly volatile, data-rich trading environments. Designed around
Nano Edge
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Uzman Danışmanlar
IMPORTANT INFORMATION BEFORE PURCHASE The best of the best THIS EA RELIES ON LIVE AI INTEGRATION THROUGH API KEYS THE CORRECT AI INTEGRATION IS DELIVERED 7 DAYS AFTER PURCHASE DUE TO ITS COMPLEXITY THIS EA IS LIMITED IN QUANTITY AND WORKS ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVE BASIS NANO EDGE — Multi-Layered AI-Powered Expert Advisor for Advanced Market Execution Introduction Nano Edge is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for traders who seek sophisticated logic, real-ti
ArcaneX
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Uzman Danışmanlar
IMPORTANT INFORMATION BEFORE PURCHASE THIS EA RELIES ON LIVE AI INTEGRATION THROUGH API KEYS THE CORRECT AI INTEGRATION IS DELIVERED 7 DAYS AFTER PURCHASE DUE TO ITS COMPLEXITY THIS EA IS LIMITED IN QUANTITY AND WORKS ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVE BASIS ArcaneX — Quantum-Grade Expert Advisor for Real-Time Market Execution Introduction ArcaneX is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for advanced traders and institutions seeking a fully adaptive, machine-learning-driven market e
Revivalist
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Uzman Danışmanlar
Revivalist — Gold Breakout EA Overview Revivalist is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built for traders who want precision and focus, Revivalist executes breakout-based strategies with advanced risk and position management logic. Key Facts (MQL5-compliant) Fully aligned with MQL5 Market rules — no promises of profits or guaranteed outcomes. High-risk warning: this EA can blow your account in seconds if misused. Always apply strict risk control, tes
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt